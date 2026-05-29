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Shadows of Langley: The Long Betrayal
Shadows of Gold and Ghosts of Empire
21 hrs ago
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Justin Smith
16
15
7
Mr. President, FINISH THE DAMNED JOB!
No Time for Half-Measures in Iran
May 26
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Justin Smith
14
5
9
Pray We Do Not Shame the Day
We Remember and Thank America's Warriors
May 23
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Justin Smith
23
6
9
Reject the Anti-Human Impulse and A.I.
Humans for Humans
May 18
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Justin Smith
17
7
5
Love Like the Sun Is Bleeding Out
Claim a Life Well-Lived
May 15
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Justin Smith
22
7
5
At World's End
A.I. Tyranny from Cradle to Coffin
May 13
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Justin Smith
18
1
8
America's Redistricting Wars
Redistricting Chaos: Color-Blind Equality Versus Identity-Based Equity
May 9
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Justin Smith
12
4
6
A Woman Worth the Drive
The Canyon-Wide Rift Between American Men and Women
May 3
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Justin Smith
17
9
5
April 2026
Kill America's Communists and Muslims First
America's Assassins and Radical Fires Across America
Apr 28
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Justin Smith
43
15
8
Liberty, Duty, and America's Future
To Remain Free in America
Apr 26
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Justin Smith
14
3
12
Reject the Gilded Cage Promises of A.I.
Choose the Substance of Life Over Artificial Intelligence
Apr 24
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Justin Smith
6
3
The American Economy Flashes Unmistakable Warning Signs
The Dynamics of Economic Divergence in America
Apr 22
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Justin Smith
8
8
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© 2026 Justin Smith
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