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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
5m

I still hold my views. The stockpile was reduced by 2/3rds. That cat is already out of the bag. Leaked. The 10 yr time frame to replace, I got from GenX military reviews. Iran will be kept in check through the use of force. Trump has made that clear. As to your suggestion of how to affect regime change...perhaps...and its something I am sure they considered but again, its another many months of war and the economic and political cost involved, which is real and valid. I have no doubt we will have special forces in, supplying weapons and training and advising. Anyway, I posted an article for another person's consideration, Trump giving his rationale for every decision made, and all the issues surrounding each decision. I highly encourage one and all to read it to understand his rationale. And if any criticisms, say what, why and offer the better option

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Tony American's avatar
Tony American
12m

All we've done is put a bandaid on a gash. Nothing will heal, it will become extremely infected, and possibly loss of limb.

This will only make the IRGC more determined, using different tactics. Citizens that wanted the IRGC out will now hate the US for not completely cutting off the head of the snake. I've agreed with most everything President Trump has done, but this is a big fuck up, maybe not this year, but it'll happen, eventually. I hope I'm wrong, but I don't believe I am.

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