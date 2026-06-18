An exceptionally good friend and an American patriot recently responded to me in regard to my viewpoint on President Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding with the following:

“The American population would not have put up with another land invasion/20 yr occupation that would have been the only possible way to regime change. We would lose the mid terms, the Presidential election, the dems would give iran the green light to the nukes, and they would complete the destruction of this country.”

“We already burned through 2/3 of the missle stockpile, est. Replacement will take 10 yrs. We cant afford to burn the rest, especially with china looking to invade Taiwan. Economically we cant afford a multi trillion dollar forever war. We dont have it.”

“Trump never promised regime change and repeatedly said it was not on the list of objectives. That was the job of the Iranian people. They got thier chance in the bombing campaign, and did not do it”

It left me wondering just how many people had this same or similar view, and in as much as he brings up good points that deserve closer scrutiny, I’ve decided to answer in a short article to address them in a manner that might make folks see the issue more clearly.

In the realm of statecraft, few delusions prove more perilous than the belief that a fanatical theocratic regime, sworn to the destruction of America and Israel, can be pacified through half-measures and wishful restraint. The quoted statement embodies this error: it concedes the incompatibility of the Ayatollah’s regime with genuine peace yet recoils from the decisive action required to remove it. It invokes electoral fears, exaggerates military depletion, inflates economic costs into hyperbolic catastrophe, and hides behind President Trump’s tactical rhetoric while ignoring strategic realities. From a liberty-minded conservative perspective — one rooted in ordered freedom, prudent strength, and the defense of Western civilization against existential threats — this counsel of caution is profoundly mistaken. Limited, temporary military action for regime change is not only feasible but necessary to secure American interests, empower the Iranian people, and avert greater disasters.

First, the assertion that regime change requires “another land invasion/20 yr occupation” mischaracterizes viable options and ignores history. No serious advocate of action proposes replicating the nation-building debacles of Iraq or Afghanistan, which conservatives rightly criticized for their open-ended commitments and Wilsonian overreach. A targeted U.S. mission — leveraging air and naval superiority, precision strikes on nuclear and command infrastructure, special operations to degrade the IRGC, and robust support for internal opposition — could decapitate the regime’s leadership and coercive apparatus without prolonged boots on the ground. Iran’s military, while capable of asymmetric harassment, is no peer to American power projection. Its navy is vulnerable and essentially destroyed in the Persian Gulf, its air defenses have proven porous, and its economy teeters under sanctions and corruption.

Historical precedents affirm this: the swift operations in Grenada (1983) and Panama (1989) achieved regime disruption with minimal U.S. footprints and rapid withdrawals. Even post-WWII successes in Germany and Japan, though involving occupation, succeeded because they paired decisive victory with clear exit strategies and cultural realism — not endless social engineering. A temporary stabilization phase, focused on securing WMD sites and enabling credible Iranian alternatives, aligns with conservative prudence: project strength to foster liberty abroad without entangling the Republic in perpetual guardianship.

The regime’s nature demands this. The Islamic Republic exports terrorism via proxies (Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas), pursues apocalyptic nuclear ambitions, and chants “Death to America” as doctrine. Fake negotiations have repeatedly bought time for enrichment and enrichment. Peace with such an entity is not “success” but surrender — allowing a hostile power to dominate energy chokepoints, threaten allies, and arm radicals, which the Trump administration has acknowledged would require further military action if the Iranians do not bring them to a complete halt.

Conservatives cherish peace through strength, not appeasement that invites aggression. Removing the regime’s core enablers creates space for the Iranian people, who have repeatedly shown desire for reform through protests, to chart a freer course. Denying them this by preserving the mullahs betrays both American security and the universal appeal of liberty.

Electoral concerns — that success or failure hinges on midterms and that Americans reject action — are equally flawed. Voters reward competence and resolve against clear threats, as seen in Reagan’s era or post-9/11 dynamics. Trump’s successful limited strike degrading Iran’s nuclear program should bolster Republican credibility on defense, not erode it. Failure would stem from timid execution, not the mission itself. The public understands the stakes: polls historically show support for confronting rogue nuclear aspirants.

And while it’s accurate to predict Democratic capitulation (“green light to the nukes”) and perpetual weakness if they win the mid-terms, conservative leadership can counter that by framing the choice as strength versus vulnerability. Your binary — action dooms elections, inaction preserves them — ignores that unresolved Iranian threats (missile barrages, proxy wars) impose their own political costs through higher energy prices, regional chaos, and eroded deterrence, especially if and when the Ayatollahs’ Islamic terrorist regime goes back to business as usual, once Trump leaves office in 2029 and -- heaven forbid -- a Democrat or a weak RINO takes his place.

The claim of expending “two-thirds of its missile stockpile,” with a 10-year rebuild, represents a selective exaggeration of real strains. Recent operations, including Tomahawk and JASSM usage in strikes on Iran, have drawn down inventories of precision munitions and interceptors like THAAD and Patriots. CSIS analyses indicate significant depletion — over 1,000 Tomahawks in some estimates — but not catastrophic exhaustion of overall U.S. capabilities. Pre-war stockpiles were substantial; replenishment timelines are measured in years (2–3+ for key systems with ramped production), not a decade. Raytheon and others can accelerate output, and the U.S. maintains advantages in airpower, submarines, and non-missile platforms.

China’s Taiwan ambitions are a valid concern, yet this cuts both ways: ceding the Middle East to Iranian dominance frees resources for Beijing while signaling weakness that invites aggression everywhere. A focused campaign prioritizes high-impact targets efficiently, preserving reserves for peer threats. Hyperbolic depletion rhetoric echoes Vietnam-era defeatism, underestimating American industrial ingenuity and logistical depth. Prudent conservatives urge rebuilding stockpiles aggressively through budgets, not paralysis.

Economically, labeling continuation a “multi-trillion dollar forever war” indulges fallacy and hyperbole. Short, decisive operations incur costs in the tens of billions — far below Iraq/Afghanistan’s multi-trillion cumulative toll, which ballooned from occupation and reconstruction. Initial estimates for recent Iran-related actions hovered in the $20–50 billion range for weeks of intense activity, including munitions and basing.

A limited regime change mission would avoid nation-building bloat: no massive troop presence, no open-ended aid. Benefits include secured oil flows, reduced proxy threats, and long-term savings from neutralized nuclear blackmail. The alternative — endless sanctions evasion, Israeli mobilizations, and Hormuz disruptions — imposes stealthy trillions via global markets. Fiscal conservatives rightly demand accountability, but strength is not profligacy; weakness is. America’s economy, the world’s engine, can sustain calibrated defense when vital interests (energy security, non-proliferation, ally protection) are at stake. Hyperbole conflates worst-case occupations with smart power, echoing isolationist fallacies that invited Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

Finally, while Trump did not frame every statement as explicit “regime change,” his appeals to the Iranian people — “help is on the way,” calls to seize the moment post-strikes, and messages of freedom — signaled U.S. alignment with their aspirations. He emphasized Iranian agency, avoiding neoconservative overpromises. This was prudent messaging, yet the Pentagon’s planning for aftermath warrants scrutiny. Decapitation strikes created opportunities; better integration of intelligence with opposition networks and clearer post-strike stabilization concepts could have maximized momentum. Conservatives favor realism over dogma: critique execution where flawed, but do not abandon the imperative. The regime’s persistence proves the point — temporary pressure without follow-through yields resilient tyranny.

In sum, the quoted view errs by prioritizing risks over necessities, exaggerating constraints, and mistaking restraint for wisdom. A liberty-minded conservatism demands confronting evil before it metastasizes, empowering free peoples, and wielding American power judiciously — not indefinitely, but effectively. The Ayatollah’s regime is a cancer on regional stability and global order. Limited action to excise it, paired with diplomatic and economic tools, serves peace, deters China, and upholds the Republic’s duty to defend civilization. Half-measures invite the very forever conflicts many Americans fear. Strength, tempered by principle and exit criteria, remains the path of prudence. The Iranian people, and America’s posterity, deserve no less. ... in my humble opinion.

God Bless This America We Love So Well and May He Keep Her Free for All Eternity.

by Justin O Smith