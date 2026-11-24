photo: Protesters march through terminal 4 at Sky Harbor to rally against the presence of ICE agents in the airport on March 30th 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. ICE agents are stationed at security checkpoints during a shortage of TSA workers caused by a partial government shutdown. [credit, Megan Mendoza/The Republic]

In today’s fiery, politically charged environment, America’s systems and Her republic itself are currently under attack each and every day by radicals, nihilists, far left fascists and anarchists and outright communists. And while I most usually write fairly lengthy essays about the hot topics of the day, for today’s topic regarding ICE protests across the land, I decided to just cut it to the bare bones, as more of a “for your information” Public Service Announcement.

All these fools screaming “ICE OUT” are communist enemies-from-within.

They’re having an ICE OUT protest in Alaska right now, after ICE agents recently arrested two passengers, last Saturday, as they disembarked a plane. A similar protest is also occurring in Seattle. They don’t seem to know that without ICE in their airports, the Federal government by law can halt all international flights into those airports and reroute them to airports where ICE is in place.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is doing precisely what it was created to do — to remove illegal aliens from America. And I want every damned last illegal alien invader removed, as do many millions of other fine and decent American patriots. But the Far Left Mainstream media communists within many U.S. news outlets today, breathlessly report such removals as “horrific” whenever these people cry and scream, after being caught and arrested.

They know they are here illegally. They know they have broken U.S. immigration law. And yet, somehow they and their communist backed supporters want their tears to suffice and supplant rule of law and provide legitimacy for them to simply continue to violate and ignore our law and remain in America, jumping the line in front of millions of people worldwide, who have filed the proper paperwork and are trying to reach America the legal way, placing a further burden on U.S. taxpayers.

Protesters at the Seattle airport on Sunday after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested two people boarding an Alaska Airlines flight on Saturday, November 21st 2026. [credit. David Ryder/Reuters]

Aside from this, ICE has every right and authorization to operate in every airport in America.

A state cannot legally bar ICE from using its airports, because federal law and the Constitution give the federal government exclusive authority over immigration enforcement, and states cannot obstruct that process.

Under the U.S. Constitution, immigration enforcement — including the arrest, detention, and removal of non‑citizens — is primarily a federal power derived from Congress’s naturalization and foreign affairs powers. The Supreme Court has consistently held that states cannot interfere with federal immigration operations, even if they choose not to cooperate.

Airports, whether owned by the state or the federal government, are part of the national transportation system regulated under federal law. When ICE uses an airport to transport detainees, it is exercising its statutory authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act and related regulations.

Federal law preempts state laws that would obstruct federal immigration enforcement. Even if a state passes a “sanctuary” law limiting cooperation with ICE, it cannot require that ICE be denied access to state‑owned facilities for immigration purposes.

Many state airports are operated under federal oversight or lease agreements that allow federal agencies to use them for lawful purposes, including immigration enforcement.

There Is No Legal Basis for “ICE‑free” airport rules: Local governments (and by extension, states) have no legal authority to prohibit ICE from using their airports for lawful removals. Attempts to do so, like King County’s 2019 order in Washington State, have been criticized as unsupported by law and as overreach.

“Ice-free” airports? That’ll be the day.

~ Justin O Smith