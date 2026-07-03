America was treated to an incredible on-camera moment and a remarkable, outstanding feat of courage performed on July 1st 2026, as a Russian couple of young daredevils, Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus, climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building’s spire, in New York City and unfurled a large banner that encouraged world peace. And whether she suspected what was to follow, the climb itself attests to the strong bond of mutual respect and love that these two young people have for each other, and they probably stoked the imaginations of millions of young men and women, young hopeful adventurers and dreamers who happened to see their adventure play out.

They hung at 1,454 feet above the sidewalks below in midtown Manhattan, dressed in sleeveless black outfits, documenting the event with their cellphones, while the black banner flapped in the wind and a camera crew in a helicopter captured the white letters that read:

“When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” -- a line that has been long attributed to Jimi Hendrix but was actually first spoken by William Gladstone in the 19th century.

Many thoughts crossed my mind as I watched the drama of it all roll across the news casts and various pundits comment on what may or may not be taking place, but as soon as it became apparent this was an elaborate marriage proposal underway, I immediately thought of the old song by Meatloaf -- “I Would Do Anything for Love [But I Won’t Do That].”

One can almost hear Vanya telling Angela:

“I would do anything for love. I’d run right into hell and back. I would do anything for love. I’ll never lie to you and that’s a fact.”

No matter it caused a bit of alarm and consternation for the New York City Police Department, other authorities and pundits who immediately started wondering if perhaps this wasn’t “a planned diversion for something bigger elsewhere in the city”, alluding to a possible act of terrorism by radicals. This was and is a love story, and a story of two fine young people with a zest and a lust for life and living theirs to the fullest.

Their exploit took me back to my own youth and the many wild and crazy things I did. It may have had something to do with my first four years of life being lived as a feral child with next to no care at all, but I loved being wild and free and doing everything I thought I was big enough to do.

At seven, I was already quite the little expert in exploring the jungles in Panama, and quite often hitched a ride on the undercarriage of the Army deuce-and-a-halves that meandered across Ft. Davis, climbing to the top of coconut palms to retrieve coconuts or trying to catch parrots and iguanas. Back stateside, I found myself on the wrong side of Dad’s anger, at age 9, after I climbed the tall evergreen tree alongside the three-story barracks where we lived to retrieve a frisbee for the cadets at Columbia Military Academy, just as he stepped out in time to see it. And it went from there to climbing water towers and jumping off seventy-feet high bridges into rivers below or into quarries and a place in Baca County, Colorado known as “The Black Hole” near Two Buttes, that was a huge round natural swimming hole with an 80 feet drop into the water, that was long rumored to have no bottom but is actually approximately 40 feet deep.

But what can anyone really expect from a guy that grew up reading Kipling, Burroughs and Twain and the old folklore of the famous Sam Patch, world renown bridge-jumper, who is said to have made his last jump into the Niagara Falls. And it didn’t help that this was the era of Evil Knievel who made a 133 feet jump over fourteen buses near Cincinnati, Ohio on October 25th1975, eight months after I turned eighteen.

More than mountain climbing or free climbing extremely high cliffs, my real addiction was speed. Put me in a fast car and I only knew two speeds -- Stop -- And WIDE-OPEN. And this got me in more trouble in my teen years than I have time to elaborate upon here. I’ll just note that I scared the pee out of one of my cousins one day driving down Stewart’s Ferry Pike at 120 mile per hour, when I went to pass one vehicle just as a large tractor-trailer hauling gasoline turned onto the oncoming lane; I passed both vehicles on the left-hand berm of the road, praying under my breath that I could keep my car under control, which thankfully for all concerned I did.

And who can ever forget 29 year-old Anthony Soraci, grandson of Italian immigrants, leaning in to kiss the Statue of Liberty on Her forehead, while standing on an extremely narrow scaffolding rod during restoration work in 1984 — one lil’ slip and it would have been a bad day for him; instead, he got a photo and a memory for a lifetime to show his grandkids.

photo: Anthony Soraci in 1984 [credit, Koni Nordmann]

As I watched the two young lovers, my first words in response of their exploit, posted on Substack, went as follows:

“Well … I gotta hand it to these two young people for having the courage to make such a daring climb, whatever the reason. I never was afraid of heights in my younger days, but with as many crazy things as I did back then, I’m not too sure I would have been so courageous or stupid enough to have made this ascent.

I used to be an Airborne soldier, many long years ago, but now, for some inexplicable reason, I do get plumb damned jittery when up on high places — this after years of rock and mountain climbing, topping trees, placing chimney caps three stories up and a litany of other exploits that required me to climb to high spots. Just watching someone else doing a free-climb of El Capitan or sitting on a high ledge far above a valley, makes me get a uneasy, anxious and queasy feeling right down into the pit of my stomach, making my gnarly little testicles feel a current of anxious energy coursing through them ….. HAHAhaHahahahahaha ….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Perhaps many of you readers out there have also lived a bit fast and loose and on the edge back in your own youth and can relate to the thrill that comes from taking a few calculated risks here and there, feeling the adrenaline rush through your veins and flood across your brain as if thunderstruck by a quick bolt of lightning from out of the blue.

As reported by Eyewitness News, one witness, Laura Taub, said:

“At first, it was kind of like comical and seemed a little bit wild and crazy. And then I’ll be honest, once you’re out on the observation deck, I was like, I feel we shouldn’t be out here. It really didn’t seem like super safe.”

Angela, 33, and Vanya, 32, are thought to have gained access to the spire through a locked maintenance door on the 102nd floor, after watching the movements of the building’s staff. One witness has suggested that she saw them enter through the mesh of an “off limits area” as if they belonged there, and no one made any attempt to stop them, thinking they must of been workers or something. Whatever the case, they are well known for having accessed and climbed to the tops of many other tall buildings, such as Goldin Finance in Tianjin, China at 1,995 feet and the Merdeka in Malaysia at 2,227 feet -- documented in a 2024 film by Netflix, entitled ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’. And, while they frame their climbs as art, the risks are extremely significant, especially when they aren’t using any ropes or safety harnesses.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit, trained in high-risk rescues, climbed part of the way up the spire to apprehend them as they descended. They were arrested shortly before 1 p.m., handcuffed and later charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal tampering, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Cue the music again:

“And some days it don’t come easy

And some days it don’t come hard

Some days it don’t come at all

And these are the days that never end

And some nights you’re breathing fire

And some nights you’re carved in ice

Some nights are like nothing I’ve ever seen before

Or will again”

Aside from the charges they face, many folks took to immediately criticizing their climb and the alarm it raised, and they castigated them for taking police resources away from people who might have really needed them. But, I’m of the mind that it didn’t take up any more resources than one domestic violence event would have required, and it certainly didn’t consume near the massive amounts of extra police presence currently being consumed by the upcoming wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, at Madison Square Garden.

photo: Police personnel respond to a report of two people climbing the spire atop the Empire State Building in New York City, on July 1st 2026. [credit, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2026]

The only difference between this young couple and Jay Leto, who climbed the building in 2023, is he had permission and they didn’t, so in reality, it didn’t really represent any more real danger to the public than Leto’s climb, since both are experienced climbers. Free folks don’t ask permission, when it comes to matters that shouldn’t require permission, but that doesn’t give them any right to break locks, if that’s what happened and the Empire State Building is private property -- the building itself belongs to Empire State Realty Trust and the land underneath it belongs to the City of New York.

Think of these two young people however you must, given the facts, and judge them as you might judge yourself in similar circumstances. For any shortcomings they may have, this young lady and young man certainly don’t lack for skill and courage and bravery and hearts as wide as the state of Texas. And more importantly than all the negative press and the stiff-necked punditry, Nikolau and Beerkus demonstrated something criminally lacking in America’s youth all across the country today, as we see millions of young boys and girls locked away in their bedrooms, day and night with their faces glued to a screen: a lust for life.

I cannot think of many more serious sins against one’s self than refusing to leave the house, except in extreme cases of an “emergency”, never really experiencing the Great Outdoors of America and all She has to offer. One withers away into a husk of a “person” incapable of properly interacting with others and never having gained a proper and true understanding of the world one inhabits -- a miserable, useless slug of a person, doing nothing more than the bare minimum -- working a job they hate, going straight home to play video games and scroll videos on their phone, when they should be out as often as possible in search of a lot of adventure and thrills and maybe even a little bit of harmless “danger” from time to time.

There’s got to be thousands more people besides just me, who enjoyed a bit of careless and reckless living always careful to not go “too far” becoming unable to pull back from the edge of disaster -- isn’t there. C’mon now. I used to see Y’All out all the time, in the same old familiar haunts pulling many of the same crazy stunts I knew all too well.

I like these two young ones -- Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus -- who have shown all America exactly how a true zest for life looks, while they put their romance on full display for all the world to see, as Vanya dropped to one knee to propose to Angela and then rose to embrace and kiss her, all while standing out in the open on a far too narrow platform for my likes. But they take risks and they live on the edge, for whatever the reasons that motivate them, and if nothing else, they have shown the world that they are crazy for one another.

I wasn’t upset over their climb when I watched it on July 1st, and I’m far from upset now. Being angry over their intriguing climb never really crossed my mind. In a world where so many millions live isolated, stunted, lonely lives, how can anyone really be angry with this beautiful young couple, who live their life to the fullest if full of risks and a bit on the edge, other than the fat bureaucrats who’ve never done anything more exciting than burn the porkchops at a 4th of July cookout.

Yes, the couple did flout the law and some would say common sense too, in order to climb one of the tallest buildings in New York City for each other. There’s the letter of the law and the spirit of the law, and inasmuch as they didn’t harm anyone or do any real harm or damage, this adventure for love demands nothing more than a slap on the wrist, in my estimation, tho’ many others are already demanding strict and harsh punishment. Let them go to live and be happy, for a wedding present from the good people of New York City, if any such thing still lives.

I’ll guaran-damn-tee you that more people than not looked at young Angela and young Vanya and wished they had that kind of love and someone who connected with them at that kind of deep, fundamental level. What good is one’s life really, if you have no one who understands and loves you; it’s something that makes life worthwhile and something everyone seeks, whether they willingly admit it or not.

There’s much to be admired in the way these two, fine young people have lived their lives of late, especially as we witness so many others in America over the past few decades, who retreat from danger, discomfort of any kind, romance and love, and life itself. Who doesn’t love seeing such a beautiful young couple taking life by the horns to run in the opposite direction towards romance and love, a bit of unpredictability and that which many never aspire to achieve in so striking a manner.

The couple are Russian nationals currently residing in East Orange, New Jersey. And while their immigration status is currently unknown, I submit that America would do well to bring many more people just like them into the country, if only for the sheer audacity of their fun little escapade. America needs more of the spirit that they put on full display for the world.

photo: Vanya Beerkus and Angela Nikolau

They were walked out of the NYPD precinct in Midtown on Wednesday night, and they were released on their own recognizance on July 2nd 2026 after a brief court appearance.

And in my mind’s eye, I’d like to think they held each other’s hand and skipped to their awaiting car, singing:

“..... And maybe I’m crazy

Oh, it’s crazy and it’s true

I know you can save me

No one else can save me now but you

As long as the planets are turning

As long as the stars are burning

As long as your dreams are coming true

You better believe it

That I would do anything for love

And I’ll be there ‘til the final act

And I would do anything for love

And I’ll take the vow and seal the pact ..... “

by Justin O Smith