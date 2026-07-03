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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
4h

Meatloaf is showing your age. My father heckled me until the day he died about an old boyfriend who had a motorcycle accident. He was my " Dirty Dancing" love. Youth is the time to test the barriers and when you need permission from the government, pay taxes, and luve with lies sorry, but not free.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
7h

An American love story from Russia. They would be great Americans.

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