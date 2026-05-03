Justin’s Substack

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
May 4

One of the 70s foursome of women could have been me, but blond. In their quest for equal rights, women today have confused promiscuity with rights. Dozens of sexual partners does not make a person powerful, male or female. If anything, it indicates a selfish yet insecure character. I've seen first-hand, on other platforms, men's disdain for today's women; who are frequently bitchy, often man-hating, greedy with high financial expectations, and with little reciprocity. I urge them not to give up because there are still women worth the drive, you just may have to look for them in atypical places. BTW, I was worth the drive, but even a women worth the drive can put up with alcoholism for so long. Great article.

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Tenquid's avatar
Tenquid
May 4

One can adopt the Meatloaf policy of attachment. "Two out of Three Ain't Bad".

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