photo: Lana Del Rey attending the 2012 Cannes Film Festival

There isn’t anything in this big, wide world so wonderful and exhilarating, as getting to work with a big, fine, beautiful racehorse or seeing a young lady with a newborn baby in her arms, unless it’s starting a new relationship with a lovely, fine young lady of bearing and good character. However, it seems today that young women of today are nowhere near as mentally and emotionally strong as their great-grandmothers, who kept the war effort going during WWII and still kept the family going strong after America’s men returned home, understanding that from a biblical perspective men and women have always been meant to complement one another, not dominate in the manner of the troublesome feminists of today.

In years past, many women actually took a wolf-whistle from men on a construction sight as a compliment and not something to send them into a furor, as we see many rabid anti-men, “down with the patriarch” types exploding into on too many occasions, taking even the slightest interest in them or any passing compliment on their beauty as being “hit on” or “sexually harassed” thus making even small talk with them an intimidating matter for any young man who was raised in this ridiculous sad anti-human, anti-family environment. Although to be fair, a large segment of America’s male population did simply objectify all women far too often, which set the stage for the overkill sent their way by the feminist movement.

Whatever complaints women have about men’s male chauvinism and other poor behaviors, they have more than made up for it through 75 years of learned bad behaviors and bad actions that has rendered the largest segment of the female population in America largely undesirable. They put new meaning behind the phrase “The Battle of the Sexes”. Cue in ‘American Woman’, the Guess Who rock song from 1970.

meme: Back When a Young Man Could Find Hot Lil Sweet Babies Everywhere Who Actually LOVED Men and Weren’t Afraid to Show It … or So It Did Seem … The BEST Times EVER — and They Weren’t Runnin’ Around Screamin’ “Toxic Masculinty” Either

In ‘Scent of a Woman’, Al Pacino aka Lt Colonel Frank Slade tells his young protégé:

“Ooh, but I still smell her. Women! What can you say? Who made ‘em? God must have been a fuckin’ genius. The hair -- they say the hair is everything, you know. Have you ever buried your nose in a mountain of curls, just wanted to go to sleep forever? Or lips, and when they touched yours were like that first swallow of wine after you just crossed the desert. Tits. Hoo-ah! Big ones, little ones, nipples staring right out at ya, like searchlights. Mmmm. Legs. I don’t care if they’re Greek columns or secondhand Steinways. What’s between ‘em, passport to heaven. I need a drink. Yes, Mr Sims, there’s only two syllables in this whole wide world worth hearing: pussy.”

Pull up a chair, crack open a cold one, and let’s talk straight — no chaser, no filter, just the acid truth that burns coming up like vomit from a bad night in Vegas. I ain’t here to piss you off. I’m just not trying not to upset you. There’s a difference. And what I’m laying down ain’t some polite little think-piece for the faculty lounge. This is a gut-punch of an essay about the modern American woman — why she’s practically allergic to being loved, why so many red-blooded American men are tapping out, ghosting the whole damn game, and why the dating scene feels less like a dance and more like a Three Stooges routine where the pie in the face is your own shattered soul.

Picture it: Andrew Dice Clay in a wife-beater, cigarette dangling, ranting crude and raw about the broads who’ll chew you up and spit you out. Lana Del Rey crooning from the jukebox in the corner, all melancholy velvet and cigarette smoke, singing about riding that dark highway where the pretty lights lead straight to the void. John Ringo’s got your six — gritty, battle-hardened, no-bullshit operator who’s seen empires fall because the home front went soft. Steve McQueen’s leaning against the wall, cool as ice, not saying much but you know he’s thinking, “Kid, sometimes you just walk away.” And my good friend, Heaven Lee — yeah, that sultry Cuban firecracker Vianka de la Prida from Printers Alley, all legs and tease and unapologetic glamor — struts in with a wink, reminding you what real feminine heat used to feel like before it got Botoxed into oblivion. Moe Howard’s in the back, eyes wide, slapping his forehead: “Nyuk nyuk nyuk, why I oughta—!” Because this mess is equal parts tragedy, comedy, and slapstick disaster.

photo: Heaven Lee riding a Ringling Brothers Circus elephant down Fifth Avenue in front of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, circa 1970s

photo: Exotic stripper Heaven Lee aka Vianka de la Prida arriving at The Black Poodle in Historic Printer's Alley June 28th 1971 where she used to perform nightly as the feature act.

photos: Heaven Lee at Printer’s Alley in 1976

Lana Del Rey’s words from her song ‘Ride’ shine some light and troubling insights into the minds of far too many young women we find trying to make their way through this world and life in general. How they got to this point could fill volumes, but Lana notes:

“I was always an unusual girl. My mother told me I had a chameleon soul, no moral compass pointing due north. No fixed personality, just an inner indecisiveness that was as wide and as wavering as the ocean. And if I said I didn’t plan for it to turn out this way, I’d be lying. Because I was born to be the other woman, who belonged to no one, who belonged to everyone. Who had nothing, who wanted everything with a fire for every experience and obsession for freedom, that terrified me to the point that I couldn’t even talk about it and pushed me to a nomadic point of madness that both dazzled and dizzied me.”

We’re talking the heart and soul of it all — the canyon-wide rift between American men and women in 2026. Not your grandma. Not that Croatian chick kneading bread with flour-dusted hands and a Bible on the counter. But most of ’em. The ones under thirty-five strutting around in heels and sundresses like they own the world but can’t hold a man’s gaze for three seconds without checking their phone. They’re a mess. Poison in a push-up. Hot as a McDonald’s apple pie fresh from the fryer — burn your tongue if you’re not careful — but colder than a Minnesota lake in January. And men? We’re done. Exhausted. Opting out. Because love ain’t supposed to feel like rehab, therapy, and a janitor’s mop all in one.

Let’s start with the obvious, the way Dice would spit it: She ain’t feminine. She’s just hot. There’s a difference bigger than the Grand Canyon after a flash flood. Hot is packaging — lash extensions you could sweep a kitchen floor with, lip filler pumped up for penis-sucking perfection, Ozempic in the purse next to the Plan B stash, Botox freezing the smile right off her face. Feminine? That’s substance. Softness. Warmth. The kind of cultivated glow that don’t come from a filter or a filler. Modern girl shows up to the table with a phone full of “guy friends” one bad day away from sliding in a Spotify playlist screaming “bad bitch” anthems, and a mouth that talks like a low-IQ frat boy stuck in an OnlyFans ad. Where’s the woman in all that? She’s hotter than hell and twice as empty. Thinks this makes her empowered? Nyuk nyuk—empowered my ass. It makes her insufferable. Like Moe trying to fix a lightbulb and poking himself in the eye every time.

photo: Phyllis Crane with Moe Howard — one of The Three Stooges — in ‘Uncivil Warriors’, 1935

And don’t get me started on the attention addiction. It’s black-tar heroin, baby, and she’s mainlining it harder than a junkie in a Lana ballad. Can’t go three hours without refreshing her Instagram story, waiting for Chad Murray from 2019 to like that thirst trap. Gets in a screaming match with her man about posting bikini pics “for herself.” Bullshit. She’s posting for the illusion of options — the harem of weak-ass orbiters licking her feet in the comments while she pretends to be “healing.” Healing from what? Too many bodies? Too many ghosts? Her self-worth ain’t measured in love. It’s likes. DMs. Validation from strangers. She doesn’t crave a man’s heart. She craves the dopamine hit of a thousand digital thumbs-up. Steve McQueen would just tip his hat and walk — ain’t no percentage in chasing a ghost who’s already haunting her own feed.



Spiritually? Bankrupt. Crystals in the window but no soul in the chest. Tarot cards on the nightstand but no truth in the mirror. Thanks the “universe” while twerking on camera like she’s summoning Baal in 2026. Astrology’s her Bible; monogamy’s for “weak bitches.” Prayer? That’s for peasants. She’s got no connection to God, no sacredness, no stillness. Just chaos and panic attacks and a therapist charging two Benjamins a pop to say “journal it out.” You can’t build a house on shifting sand, and she is the sand — dunes of self-worship blowing every which way. John Ringo’d call it tactical failure: no base, no anchor, just a forward operating base that’s been overrun by her own ego. Heaven Lee would’ve known better — back in Printers Alley she worked the stage with fire and tease, but there was art to it, not this soulless grind.

One might see the break between men and women originating somewhere around 1957, as we read Morton Hunt’s words from August 1957 [I was six months old … LOL]:

“The situation is paradoxical, to say the least. For never in history was Eve better cared for than today in the United States. The American woman, Mr. Russell Lynes assures us, is (or should be) ‘the envy of every woman from Zanzibar to Minsk. (She certainly gets around!) She has learned to steer a shrewd course between the Scylla of inhibited Victorianism and the Charybdis of rampant feminism. She has become the mistress of the purse, the arbiter of taste, and the umpire of consumption. She has infiltrated her sinuous way into every corridor of government and proved herself a formidable work horse at the grass-roots level. She outvotes the American man by some 2.4 million votes an election, she outlives him by seven years a life, and she outbuys him by 400 per cent a sale. She outdrives him on the freeways, if not on the fairways. She outdives him on the springboard and outchalks him on the blackboard. She matches him Martini for Martini, Camel for Camel, Wrigley for Wrigley, and bet for bet. She consumes one third of the United States work pie, including quite a bit of the crust. She earns 50 per cent more than she did fifteen years ago, and she retains a healthy appetite for more.’”



Here’s where it gets dark, and the satire turns serious as a heart attack: She wants the power of a man and the privilege of a woman. Pick one, sweetheart. Can’t be boss-babe by day — throwing elbows in the boardroom, flexing cash, trash-talking men like she’s Andrew Tate in drag — then come home expecting to be nurtured like a princess. She’ll demand 50/50 until the bill comes. Independent until the car breaks down. Fearless until the spider crawls across the floor. Modern women approach dating like a fault-finding mission, armed with narcissism, ingratitude, and an overbearing judgment that’d make a drill sergeant blush.

Dr. Mark McDonald nailed it: “American women today suffer from a combination of emotional and characterologic pathology that renders them unfit to be romantic partners to men.” Angry. Anxious. Dysregulated. Exhausting. They project entitlement, competitiveness, emotional incontinence. Saboteurs, not partners. Most men just want a pretty, charming, decent, honest, carefree woman. Instead, they get a porcupine in Lululemon. No healthy man wants to play with that sort of dysfunction and crazy.



And the damage? Lord have mercy. She’s been used. Not just a high body-count — she’s seen more dicks than a urinal at a truck stop. Worse is the soul-count. Imprinted. Tattooed by the guy who nailed her on a 50 foot sailboat during a party at Lake Havasu and never texted back. Now she wants you—the man with standards, depth, a relationship with God—to love her like she’s untouched snow. You ain’t dating her. You’re dating every ghost she never buried. Every time you try, she recoils like love is abuse. Because the only love she knows is chaos. You’re not her boyfriend. You’re the cleanup crew. The janitor mopping up another man’s mess. She’s already broken!

photo: Lake Havasu, 2017



And if you’re married and in your late 20s or early 30s and your wife says she wants to go on a “Girls Only Trip” to parts unknown, down to Pensacola or Puerto Vallarta with a pack of her friends, you can just about count your marriage already dead and gone, in the trash bin of the history of love. Out of sight and out of mind, one can only imagine Manuel speaking sweet nothing’s in her ear and plying her with liberal doses of booze -- maybe even marijuana and cocaine too -- before all is said and done, all of a sudden he is sliding in between her legs, which she has flung wide open for entry.

She doesn’t know how to love. Only how to take. Love to her is what you can do for her. Sponsor, not teammate. She tests. Manipulates. Withholds affection like it’s leverage in a boardroom deal. Real love — the biblical kind that kept your grandparents in the same bed for sixty years, dying hand-in-hand — that’s sacrificial. Loyal. Forgiving the unforgivable. Driving to the airport at 3 a.m. unasked. Whispering your name in the quiet. But she’s never seen it. Grew up on divorce, hookup culture, thinking a healthy relationship “doesn’t get boring.” Guess what? Loyalty is boring. Stability is boring. Being cherished is boring. But it’s the only soil where love grows roots deep enough to weather storms. She wants drama. Wants to feel something — even if it’s hell.



The young American woman of today wants alpha attention but beta responsibility. Gets wet for the savage who treats her disposable — the guy who chokes her and ghosts. Then expects you — the good guy — to provide empathy, patience, consistency. Be too steady and she’s bored. Be wild and you’re toxic. She’s drunk on “empowerment,” sitting in the driver’s seat with no map and a tank full of bad decisions. The only way to reach her is to become what she hates: the man who doesn’t need her. Because deep down she knows she’s not lovable. And it kills her. That’s the “ick.” That’s why men like one 24-year-old patient of Dr. McDonald’s are saying: “I don’t even want to go on dates anymore. They feel like a chore.”



But here’s the ultra-serious part wrapped in satire: It ain’t all her fault. America allowed this, and Hollywood nurtured it. Society. Weak men. Absent fathers. A culture that whispered from age eleven she could be slut and saint in the same afternoon. The Pill. Tinder. Carrie Bradshaw. Instagram. Alex Cooper. The girlboss gospel. Every checkout-aisle magazine for twenty years screaming “explore yourself first.” Nobody told her every lover leaves a fingerprint. By thirty the prints layer so thick she can’t see her own hands. She listened. Now she’s twenty-nine with a rescue dog, a vibrator with a warranty, a therapist on speed-dial, and a group chat of women lying in harmony. Trained to be a soldier. Never taught to be a wife.



Remember that old Look or Life piece from back when? The one that said the American woman had it all — best-dressed, most pampered, outvoting, outliving, outbuying the man — yet something was wrong? They blamed milk for making her tall and skinny, defeminizing her into slacks and low heels. Cute satire for the fifties. Today? It’s worse. She’s elongated into something unrecognizable — not by calcium, but by ideology. Feminism turned the Garden of Eden into a corporate HR meeting. She’s taller in ambition, slimmer in empathy, faster on the swipe-right. And Adam? He’s demoralized. Opens doors sometimes — if she doesn’t screech. Carries bags in a hypnoidal trance. The old fire’s gone. Poetry’s dead. Sonnets replaced by “u up?” texts.



Social media and Tinder lit the fuse. Tinder gave her the ultimate pimp — free rides, wealthy marks, orgy invites. Beautiful women testing-drive entitlement like it’s a Ferrari. Eighty percent of women 18-36? Disgusting as a crowd, the men say. Arrogant. Promiscuous. Mocking men for not approaching while bitching there are no good guys. They destroyed the dating market. Men see it clear as day: constant bitching, pussy-whipping, walking away if they don’t get their way. Nothing attractive is left. So men go solo. Pussified? Maybe. Or just wise. Like McQueen in Bullitt — you don’t chase the runaway car off the cliff. You let it go.

photo: Steve McQueen and Jacqueline Bisset in ‘Bullitt’, 1968

photo: Bad guy’s car hits a bunch of propane tanks in ‘Bullitt’

This tragedy hurts everybody. Men need women. Women need men. But feminism sold the lie: looks and being well-groomed don’t matter, career over family, men are dangerous or weak. Everything taught was wrong. Schools, media, parents — corrupted minds into “me” over “we,” and subverted the potential for building families by way of feelings over truth as women became developmentally arrested. Charm schools? Gone. Femininity? A relic. Strength, courage, mastery, honor — fading on both sides. Men want pretty, carefree, charming. Shortage’s criminal. The good ones get snapped up fast — that’s why single guys eye their buddy’s girl and sigh, “I want to find somebody like Nicole, Rachel, Jackie, or Emily.” The rest? Driving good men away. Then whining, “Where are all the good guys?”



It’s simple, really. Don’t love an unlovable woman. Your heart ain’t a rehab center. Your soul ain’t a science experiment. You don’t prove masculinity by fixing wreckage that refuses to admit it’s wrecked. Love a woman who’s worthy. Whole. God-fearing. Peaceful. Kind. Quiet in spirit, loud in loyalty. She exists. Rare as a honest politician. But so are you. Until they stop trying to be everything and remember how to be women — stop flexing, stop chasing conquest, stop running from stillness — they’ll keep breaking. And blaming men for the shards.



You want the good girl? They’re still out there in the hinterlands of America, but You won’t find her in the swipe. You earn her. Become the man she’d follow into the sea. Build yourself into a rare specimen of a real man — dangerous enough to be chosen, principled enough to be trusted. Learn the arts of seduction so you stop flailing at the ones who’ll ruin you and start hunting the one who’ll save you. Take her soul on the first night. Give her yours on the last. Like Lana riding that dark highway at dusk — wind in her hair, but this time the road leads home. Ringo-style: secure the perimeter, hold the line, build something worth defending. McQueen cool: no drama, just quiet competence. Heaven Lee glamor: real heat, not filtered. Moe absurdity: laugh at the mess so you don’t cry. Dice raw truth: call it what it is.



American men and women used to fit like lock and key. Now it’s lock and porcupine. The dynamics are poisoned — narcissism meets entitlement, attention meets spiritual void, power meets privilege. Men are inaccessible because the alternative is exhaustion. Women are unappealing because they’ve been taught to reject the very softness that made them magnetic. But the fix? It starts with us. Men becoming the rare ones. Women remembering they were made for love, not war. Until then, the ride’s over. Pull over, kill the engine, and walk into the quiet. There’s peace there. Real peace. And maybe, just maybe, a woman worth the drive.



by Justin O Smith