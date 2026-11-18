There comes a moment in the life of a free people when the peril is no longer distant, no longer theoretical, no longer the sort of danger that can be managed by committee or softened by sentiment. It is the moment when the enemy is already inside the gates, when the doctrine that has conquered and subjugated vast stretches of the earth for fourteen centuries has taken root in the soil of the Republic, and when the refusal to name that doctrine and act against it becomes itself a form of national suicide.

That moment is upon America now. The evidence is no longer fragmentary. It is cumulative, historical, doctrinal, and demographic. Islam, as it has existed and operated since the seventh century, is not a private faith that can sit peaceably beside the constitutional order of the West. It is a militant, totalizing ideology of conquest whose foundational texts, historical practice, and living institutions demand supremacy over every other system.

For that reason, the United States must demand of its leaders — at every level, across every branch — the complete and permanent halt of Islamic immigration, followed by a determined program of remigration: the denaturalization and exile of those who have sworn dual or superior loyalty to the ummah and the Constitution, and the deportation of all others who refuse assimilation into the American civic nation.

Delay is not prudence. It is the slow boiling of the frog while the water rises.

The historical record is not ambiguous. From the death of Muhammad onward, the expansion of Islam proceeded by the sword more often than by the sermon. The early caliphates overran the Christian Middle East, North Africa, and large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The Ottoman advance reached the gates of Vienna twice. The Barbary states of North Africa, operating under the explicit sanction of Islamic law, preyed upon European and later American shipping for centuries, capturing sailors, demanding tribute, and selling captives into slavery. When American diplomats in the 1780s asked the ambassador of Tripoli by what right his corsairs attacked nations that had done them no injury, the answer was unambiguous.

John Jay recorded it: the practice was founded on the laws of their Prophet, written in their Koran; nations that had not acknowledged Muslim authority were sinners; it was the right and duty of Muslims to make war upon them wherever they could be found and to enslave those taken prisoner; and every Muslim slain in battle was assured of Paradise.

Thomas Jefferson obtained a copy of the Koran not as a gesture of interfaith admiration but as a study of the enemy’s doctrine. Having read it, he concluded that further negotiation was futile and authorized the use of force. The Marine Corps hymn still carries the memory of the shores of Tripoli. John Quincy Adams later summarized the same doctrine with clinical clarity: the precept of the Koran is perpetual war against all who deny that Muhammad is the prophet of God.

That precept has never been repealed. It is not an artifact of medieval excess. It is the living logic of a system that divides the world into the house of Islam and the house of war, that elevates the ummah above the nation-state, that treats apostasy as a capital crime, that subordinates women under a legal and cultural regime of inequality, and that regards non-Muslims living under Muslim rule as dhimmis — protected only so long as they accept inferior status and pay the jizya.

Western civilization rests on different foundations: the dignity of the individual under God, the separation of temporal and spiritual authority, the equality of citizens before neutral law, free inquiry, the right of exit from any creed, and the sober recognition that power must be limited because men are fallen. These are not interchangeable cultural preferences. They are incompatible first principles.

Where Islam has achieved demographic or political critical mass, the pattern has repeated: pressure for parallel legal systems, demands for blasphemy restrictions, intimidation of critics, grooming networks and honor violence that treat native populations as fair game, and the steady erosion of the public square into zones of de facto Islamic control. Europe’s experience over the last half-century is the laboratory proof. Parallel societies, no-go areas, mass sexual exploitation scandals in Rotherham and elsewhere that authorities long refused to name because the perpetrators were disproportionately of Pakistani Muslim background, and political parties that pander to the unassimilated bloc rather than defend the host culture — all of it followed the same trajectory of mass immigration without assimilation.

America was given the clearest possible warning on September 11th 2001. Nineteen men acting in the name of Islamic jihad murdered nearly three thousand people, crashed airliners into the symbols of American commercial, military, and political power, and intended to destroy the Capitol itself. The response that followed was incoherent. We invaded Afghanistan and Iraq, but we did not close the mosques that preached the same doctrine, did not halt the immigration pipelines that had already seeded unassimilated communities, and did not treat the ideology itself as the root rather than a fringe distortion. Officials insisted that Islam was a religion of peace while the texts and the history said otherwise.

Twenty-five years later the results are visible. Cities such as Dearborn and Hamtramck have Muslim-majority political majorities that openly discuss sharia norms. Muslim mayors and council majorities govern other municipalities. Organizations with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood — CAIR, ISNA, and related networks — operate as unindicted co-conspirators in terror-financing cases, yet continue to exercise influence and raise funds for candidates. The Brotherhood’s own strategic literature has long described immigration and institutional capture as the method of advancing the Islamic project inside Western societies.

The pattern is not conspiracy theory; it is the stated strategy of the movement that produced Hamas, that inspired generations of jihadists, and that is banned as a terrorist organization in several Muslim-majority states that know it best.

The election of figures such as Abdul El-Sayed to high office crystallizes the danger. El-Sayed’s family background includes open pride in Muslim Brotherhood activism. His half-sister has celebrated those ties and offered public “October 7th blessings.” His father-in-law and campaign donors include figures linked to ISNA and CAIR. He has refused to condemn the Iranian regime’s supreme leader even when confronted by Iranian-Americans whose relatives were hunted by the IRGC. He has described Israel’s existence as an ethnostate incompatible with liberal values, supported defunding the police and broad decarceration, and taken positions that place identity politics and Islamic and foreign Muslim terrorist ideological loyalties above the American constitutional order.

When El-Sayed and other Muslim candidates recently elected to offices around the nation announce that they will take the oath of office on a Koran, the symbolism is not benign multiculturalism. It is the placement of a hand upon the very text whose first encounter with the American Republic was as the justification for piracy and enslavement. Jefferson read that text and made war. Contemporary politicians cite the same historical fact as validation. The inversion is civilizational.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. Elected officials who downplay October 7th, who traffic in antisemitic tropes, who associate with imams who have praised the eventual triumph of Islam over democracy and the application of hudud punishments, who refuse to enforce immigration law, and who treat criticism of political Islam as “Islamophobia” are not isolated eccentrics. They are the political expression of a demographic and ideological shift that the West has refused to interrupt.

The term “Islamophobia” itself functions as a rhetorical weapon. A phobia is an irrational fear. Concern about an ideology whose scriptures command perpetual struggle against unbelievers, whose historical record is one of conquest, whose modern practitioners have carried out repeated mass-casualty attacks on Western soil, and whose political organizations seek institutional capture is not irrational. It is pattern recognition.

The same Left that once claimed to defend Enlightenment values now treats the defense of those values against Islamist expansion as bigotry, while remaining silent or apologetic about parallel societies, blasphemy taboos, and the subordination of women and apostates. The alliance between certain strands of Marxism and political Islam is not accidental; both are revolutionary projects that regard the existing liberal order as an obstacle to be dismantled.

The practical policy that follows is straightforward, lawful, and overdue. A sovereign nation has not only the right but the duty to decide who may enter its territory and on what terms. Immigration is not an entitlement. Citizenship is not a participation trophy. The McCarran-Walter Act and related statutes already authorize the exclusion of those who advocate the overthrow of constitutional government or belong to organizations hostile to it. Islam, understood as a political-religious system that subordinates all other law to sharia and that regards the non-Muslim world as a domain to be brought under submission, meets that description.

All further immigration from Muslim-majority countries and of individuals whose primary identity is Islamic rather than American must therefore cease. Refugee programs that import populations from societies steeped in jihadist ideology must end. Existing non-citizen Muslims who have not assimilated, who maintain primary loyalty to foreign ummah networks, or who have supported terror-linked organizations must be deported. Naturalized citizens who have engaged in material support for terrorism, who openly call for the supremacy of sharia, or who treat the Constitution as a temporary convenience pending demographic dominance must face denaturalization and exile.

Mosques and organizations that function as foreign-funded outposts for Brotherhood ideology or that preach the duty of jihad must be treated as the national-security threats they are — investigated, disrupted, and closed, by new law if need be or any measure and action that will bring this desired result to fruition. These measures are not collective punishment of individuals for the accidents of birth. They are the recognition that an ideology of conquest cannot be granted permanent footholds inside the society it seeks to transform.

In reality, all Muslims must be removed from America, or at least the bulk of them, as we close our doors forever to any further Muslim immigration into America.

Critics will call this bigotry. They will invoke the First Amendment as if it were a suicide pact that requires the Republic to import and subsidize its own ideological antagonists. They will point to peaceful individual Muslims and demand that the entire structure of doctrine and history be ignored for their sake. History answers them. Peaceful individuals exist in every population; the question is whether the system itself is compatible. Communism produced individual dissidents; the system remained totalitarian. Islam has produced individual reformers and quietists; the system’s canonical texts and historical practice remain expansionist and supremacist.

Western societies that have refused to make this distinction have watched their public spaces, their women’s safety, their free speech, and their demographic majorities erode. The Camp of the Saints is not prophecy; it is a description of what happens when a civilization loses the will to distinguish friend from foe and treats the arrival of those who reject its foundations as a moral obligation rather than a political choice.

The urgency is measured in years, not decades. Demographic change is compounding. Political capture is advancing. Parallel legal and cultural norms are already asserted in American cities. Terrorist attacks by individuals radicalized inside American communities continue. The 2026 midterms and the elevation of candidates whose primary loyalties lie elsewhere demonstrate that the political class, or large parts of it, will not act without overwhelming public pressure.

Americans who still remember September 11th, who still value the civilization built by their ancestors, and who refuse to hand their children a country in which the Bill of Rights is subordinated to the demands of the ummah must therefore force the issue. Demand of every candidate, every legislator, every executive the explicit commitment to end Islamic immigration and to begin systematic remigration. Primary those who equivocate. Support those who speak plainly. Treat the defense of the constitutional order against an ideology of conquest as the non-negotiable priority it is.

video: So, do you still think Muslims are here to assimilate and become real Americans. The country is being conquered acre by acre, city by city, and no one is doing anything of any real significance about it. Why must they block our streets and pray in the middle of them; this is a blatant act of Islam and Muslims pressing their will and Sharia Law upon America — they have mosques for their prayers and worship, do they not?

Civilization is not automatic. It is the product of particular peoples, particular ideas, and particular institutions that must be defended against those who would replace them. Islam has never coexisted indefinitely with a confident Western order on equal terms; it expands when the West is weak or self-doubting and contracts only when met with superior force and cultural confidence.

America still possesses the power to choose. It can continue the path of managed decline, euphemism, and demographic transformation, or it can recover the clarity that Jefferson displayed when he closed the book on the Koran and opened the campaign against the pirates. The choice is still open. The hour is late. The Camp of the Saints is not a novel of the past; it is the map of the future if the gate remains unguarded. Close the gate. Begin the remigration. Restore the Republic to those who built it and who alone can preserve it. Anything less is surrender dressed in the language of compassion.

by Justin O Smith