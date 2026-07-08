Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Peary Perry's avatar
Peary Perry
7h

Sad that you have only one comment for such a well written piece...you did good..

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
9h

Thanx

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