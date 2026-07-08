Listen, you Sons and Daughters of the Republic and Liberty, to the wind howling across the plains and through the mountain passes where our forefathers carved liberty from wilderness and blood. This is no gentle discourse for parlor rooms. This is a roar from the heart of a nation under siege — not by foreign armies with banners flying, but by enemies within, cloaked in academic robes, political suits, and the smiling masks of compassion. Since 1925, a slow poison has seeped into America’s veins: the creeping rot of communism, dressed first in intellectual garb, then in the open flood of alien cultures and ideologies that despise everything the Founders held sacred. The Hart-Celler Act of 1965 flung wide the gates. Leftist domination of schools and universities poured fuel on the fire. Islamic supremacism found its foothold after 1969. And now, congressmen and senators stand in the halls of power not for the citizen, but for the stranger, the illegal, the imported voter who owes no loyalty to our Constitution.

The result? A swollen population steeped in Marxist-Maoist venom and Islamic rage, taught to see America as the Great Satan, to cheer anti-Semitism as justice, all in service to raw power. We stand at the precipice. Patriotic Americans must rise — firmer, more studied, more aggressively, even violently when and if it is made necessary — to crush these internal foes and reclaim the birthright of freedom.

note: In the video, the guest speaks of “radical Islam”. There is no such thing as “moderate” or “radical Islam”. Islam is Islam — it has always been a violent ideology of conquest bent on extending its supremacy across the globe as ordered by its false prophet Mohammed and the Koran. ~ JOS

It did not begin with tanks in the streets or guillotines in the squares. No, the subversion was patient, serpentine, the work of men who hated the very idea of the sovereign individual armed with God-given rights. By the mid-1920s, agents of Bolshevik madness had crossed our oceans, embedding themselves in unions, newspapers, and fledgling cultural institutions. They brought with them the Frankfurt School’s venom: a total war on Western civilization itself. Tradition was “oppression.” Family was “bourgeois chains.” Nation was a fiction to be dissolved in the acid of class warfare. Year by year, they marched through the institutions, capturing the academies where young minds were molded not for self-reliance but for resentment. By the time the New Deal expanded government’s reach, fellow travelers had already softened the ground. Lies about Stalin’s paradise were peddled while the gulags filled. Traitors in high places fed secrets to Moscow. The culture shifted, slowly at first, then with gathering speed. Hollywood glorified the collective. Intellectuals sneered at the Constitution as a dead letter written by dead white men.

photo: Mixing images of “Solidarity” the catch-phrase of amerikkan communists and the Arabic lettering most often found on ISIS and Al Qaeda flags in the Middle East, alongside the American flag with the placard “LOVE”, sheer, pure propaganda aimed to present Marxist-Maoist and Islamic ideologies as having common ground in America and being ideologies of love, when history absolutely refutes such an absurd and patently false suggestion.

Then came the fatal legislative betrayal of 1965. The Hart-Celler Act was sold to a trusting people as a modest reform, a correction of past quotas, nothing that would alter the essential character of the nation. Ted Kennedy and his ilk swore it on their honor. They lied. Chain migration replaced the old preference for those who could assimilate into the American experiment. Suddenly, the floodgates opened to cultures shaped by tribalism, poverty, and ideologies alien to ordered liberty. Millions arrived not to become Americans but to transplant their old grievances. Student visas swelled the ranks of universities already tilting hard left.

Foreign radicals, subsidized by American taxpayers, studied not our virtues but our alleged crimes. They returned to their communities or stayed to teach, spreading the gospel that America was born in sin and deserved dissolution.

Public education fell like ripe fruit into enemy hands. From kindergarten to the doctoral seminar, the curriculum became a relentless assault. Christopher Columbus the villain. The Pilgrims, invaders. The Revolution, a plot by slave owners. Textbooks whitewashed communism’s body count — tens of millions dead in Ukraine, China, Cambodia — while magnifying every flaw in the American story. “Diversity” replaced excellence. “Equity” replaced merit. Critical theory taught children to see themselves not as heirs to liberty but as oppressors or victims in an endless racial and class struggle. Universities, once citadels of free inquiry, became re-education camps. Speech codes silenced dissent. DEI bureaucracies enforced ideological purity.

A generation emerged hating the country that gave them more opportunity than any in human history. Polls today reveal the bitter harvest: vast numbers of young Americans view capitalism with suspicion, socialism with naive affection, and their own nation as irredeemably evil.

Parallel to this cultural subversion came the rise of Islamic supremacism. From 1969 onward, the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots established beachheads on American soil. Student organizations, mosques lavishly funded by Saudi and Qatari wealth, preached not integration but eventual dominance. They cloaked their ambitions in the language of civil rights, exploiting the very tolerance they sought to destroy. The Left, always hungry for shock troops against the West, formed an unholy alliance. What matter if Islam crushed the feminists, the homosexuals, the secular liberals in its own lands? Here, they were “oppressed minorities” useful against the common enemy: the American founding. After the horrors of September 11, the lies only multiplied. “Islam is peace,” we were told, while evidence mounted of no-go zones in Europe and creeping Sharia demands at home.

photo: Protestors stuck the “Palestinian” flag atop the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, in D.C., as they stand and promote everything our Constitution opposes, on May 1st 2026/ May Day, a communist celebration. [credit, Kyle Cooper/ Reuters]

Congresswomen like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar entered office openly hostile to our ally Israel, trafficking in ancient blood libels and modern conspiracy theories. They represented not their districts’ citizens but a global ummah that viewed the Constitution as an obstacle and Jewish self-defense as “genocide.”

photo: Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib shout at President Trump during his State of the Union speech in February of this year. [[credit, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP]

Look at the halls of Congress today. Too many representatives and senators no longer see their oath as fidelity to American citizens. They champion foreigners and illegal aliens with a fervor they deny their own people. Sanctuary cities shield criminals while veterans sleep on streets. Billions flow to migrants while infrastructure crumbles and wages stagnate for working families. Open borders are not compassion; they are demographic warfare. The Hart-Celler flood, combined with unchecked student visas and chain migration and the Biden regime’s horde of 40 million illegal aliens, created the voting blocs and cultural enclaves that sustain this treason. A population deliberately swollen and fractured now accepts propaganda antithetical to everything the Founders envisioned.

Marxist class warfare merges with Islamic jihadism. Both paint America as the root of evil. Both advance a virulent anti-Semitism that would make the Nazis proud. “Zionists” replace “Jews” in the rhetoric, but the Protocols of the Elders of Zion echo in every campus encampment and congressional hearing. Green Party radicals and Democratic Socialists repackage old Nazi tropes with fresh leftist paint — Jews as capitalist exploiters and communist plotters, now as Nazis themselves. The irrationality is the point. Power is the goal.

photo: Demonstrators holding a banner protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers as they block a street, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 18th 2024. [credit, Caitlin Ochs/ Reuters] — please note “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY” is an age old Marxist slogan aimed at how they seek to take and hold power.

The so-called democratic socialists reveal the fraud most clearly. There is no such thing. It is communism with better marketing, a velvet glove over the iron fist. Their resumes tell the tale: professional agitators, holders of grievance studies degrees, never a day sweating in honest labor. They lie as easily as they breathe. Denmark and Norway are held up as models — capitalist nations with homogenous populations and robust private sectors — while the socialists plot to import the very demographics that would make such societies impossible. They speak of “democratic” transition, but listen closely: they want government control of housing, utilities, healthcare, speech. They celebrate Cuba and soft-pedal China. Time separates their “democratic socialism” from full communism — time and the opportunity to disarm resistance.

Defund the police, they cry, knowing it leads not to utopia but to vigilantism or tyranny. Abolish prisons. Seize property. Erase borders. Pack the courts. End the Electoral College. Import new constituents who know nothing of 1776 but everything of resentment. This is the agenda: fundamental transformation into a statist machine serving the few at the top and the imported underclass below, crushing the American middle.

Recent primaries expose the metastasis. Incumbents fall to radicals who attended anti-Israel riots, occupied universities in support of Hamas, and openly declare Israel does not exist. Jewish Democrats who spent years demonizing conservatives find themselves primaried by those who view them as part of the problem. The party that once relied on urban ethnic coalitions including Jews now turns on them with gusto. Antisemitic incidents surge. Tropes once confined to the fever swamps appear in mainstream discourse.

photo: Protestors in Los Angeles and other major cities waved Palestinian flags and chanted for an “intifada” as protests over ICE raids spiraled into organized violence and ideological unrest, on June 11th 2025. [credit, Eric Thayer /AP]

/video/1 — A huge Palestinian flag in the middle of a riot against ICE; anyone surprised?

/video/1 — The leader of the demonstration wears a headband of the Hamas military wing on her forehead and chants:



”From Mexico to Gaza, globalize the intifada. From Palestine to Mexico, all walls have got to go.”

The alliance between far-left totalitarians and Islamic supremacists is not aberration but logic. Both despise the notion of the classical liberal nation-state. Both reject borders and individual rights in favor of collective destiny — racial for some, religious for others. Both see propaganda not as truth-seeking but as a weapon for victory. Hannah Arendt dissected this totalitarian mindset: the constant proving of loyalty by denouncing the enemy, the contempt for the existing order, the willingness to invert history until Nazis become victims and Jews become Nazis.

This cultural destruction serves one purpose: power by any means. Paint America evil, erode her confidence, swell her population with those hostile or indifferent to her principles, capture her institutions, and the republic falls without a shot. Or so they believe. The old guard Democrats wring their hands as Jacobins take over, but they built this monster through decades of appeasement and cultural surrender. Now the mask slips before elections, revealing the full radicalism. Wealth taxes, property seizures, reparations, global realignment away from Israel toward terror sponsors — the list is as mad as it is familiar.

President Donald J. Trump goes further in identifying them and their intent, as he called the Democrat Party Communists “hard core godless communists” and “animals in many cases” during an interview in June after another assassin attempted to get to him. He further noted that “They will close your churches in this country,[and if] they go communist … they will kill your people, and that’s what they’re about.”

photo: President Donald Trump leaves the stage after delivering remarks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 2026 Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton on Friday. [credit, Anna Moneymaker]

Yet all is not lost. The American spirit, that wild, indomitable force that conquered a continent and toppled tyrants abroad, still burns in the hearts of millions. Patriotic Americans — conservatives, classical liberals, working men and women who love this land not for what it promises in handouts but for the opportunity it affords the free — must take a firmer, more studied, and aggressive stand. No more polite retreat. No more ceding the culture and America’s society to Marxists and mullahs. This is not a call to reckless violence, though Patrick Henry reminds us that chains await those who hug the phantom of hope while enemies bind them hand and foot. It is a call to relentless action within the law and the Constitution, and beyond with lots of rifles and hot lead if the anti-American enemies-from-within and our country’s tyrants force the issue.

Reclaim the schools. Homeschool where necessary. Demand school choice. Defund universities that violate the spirit of free inquiry and equal protection. Secure the borders ruthlessly — deport criminals, end catch-and-release, finish the wall, enforce assimilation or departure, and essentially deport all illegal aliens just as fast as we can. Elect representatives who put American citizens first in every policy: wages, welfare, culture, language. Support Israel as the frontline against the same darkness threatening us. Expose the lies in media and academy with facts, not apologies. Rebuild a culture that honors the nuclear family, merit, individual responsibility, and the God who endowed us with unalienable rights. Study the Founders. Arm the mind with history’s lessons.

The communist menace Trump warned of is real; its body count across the twentieth century dwarfs any other evil. We must not repeat the mistake of underestimating it.

The path forward demands the courage of our ancestors — the pioneers who faced wilderness, the soldiers who charged into hell on foreign shores, the families who buried children on the Oregon Trail yet pressed on. We are their heirs. The enemies within count on our decency, our reluctance to match their ruthlessness. They mistake restraint for weakness. Let them learn otherwise. Vote as if the republic depends on it — because it does. Organize in communities. Speak truth without apology. Teach your children the true story of America: a flawed but unprecedented beacon of liberty. Reject the demographic replacement project. Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s advent not with nostalgia but with recommitment.

This is the hour of decision. The long treason since 1925 has brought us to the brink. Hart-Celler’s consequences, the educational capture, the Islamic infiltration, the political betrayal — all converge in a perfect storm against the American idea. But storms pass when men of resolve stand firm. We do not seek conflict, but we will not shrink from it. Liberty is not preserved by the timid. It is defended by those willing to study the threat, speak with clarity, and act with unyielding principle. The Eagle can yet soar again, stronger for the trial. Rise, Americans. The republic calls. Answer with the thunder of free men who will not be slaves.

by Justin O Smith