In the shadow of the Rockies, where the wild winds howl and moan, There stands a nation forged in fire, now cracking at the bone. Not by foreign cannon nor by redcoat bayonet’s gleam, But by whispers in the salons, by the slow poison in the stream. A century of treason, since the Bolsheviks raised their red flag high, Has eaten at the marrow of the Eagle’s soaring cry. From the tenements of New York to the groves of academe, The enemies within have labored, in service to a darker dream.

Listen, patriots, to this tale of ruin and rebirth — A saga sung of patriots’ furious wrath, unyielding steel against the horde’s advancing path. For America bleeds not from wounds of honest war, But from daggers drawn in darkness by those who hate her core.

The Long March of the Red Shadow: Communism Since 1925

It began not with trumpets or the clash of marching feet, But with quiet subversion, in classrooms, newsrooms, on the street. Nineteen twenty-five: the Comintern’s agents slithered ashore, Frankfurt School exiles, cultural Marxists at the fore. They rejected God and family, nation and the rule of law, To tear down the old order with relativism’s gnawing jaw. Herbert Marcuse and his kin preached “repressive tolerance” — A lie that freed the savage while chaining common sense.

By the Thirties, they infested the unions and the press, Whispering sweet nothings of the workers’ paradise, no less. The New Deal’s alphabet soup bubbled with fellow travelers bold, While Stalin’s purges were excused as “necessary” in the cold. Alger Hiss, the Rosenbergs — traitors in the highest halls — Passed secrets to the Bear while freedom’s beacon called. McCarthy saw the rot, though smeared as brute and clown; The Venona decrypts later proved the traitors wore the crown.

This was no mere economics, no gentle Fabian creep. It was total war on the soul, a harvest grim to reap. They captured the culture first — Hollywood, the ivory towers tall — To paint the Founders as oppressors, the Constitution as a wall Against “progress.” Gramsci’s long march through the institutions won, Turning sons against their fathers, daughters against the sun Of liberty that lit the world from Plymouth Rock to Iwo Jima’s shore. Now, a hundred years on, the fruit is bitter to the core.

The Hart-Celler Betrayal: 1965 and the Floodgates Opened

Then came the fatal turn, the legislative dagger’s thrust — The Hart-Celler Act of ‘65, sold as justice, born of lust For votes and power eternal by the Left’s unyielding hand. Ted Kennedy swore it would not alter America’s demographic stand. A lie among a thousand; the chain migration beast awoke, Third World tides swelled the shores while native stock was broke.

No longer preference for those who built this shining city on the hill — The English, Irish, Germans, who tamed the frontier’s chill — But mass from Latin chaos, Asia’s teeming hives, Where tribal blood and ancient grudges shaped unassimilated lives. Student visas multiplied like locusts on the plain, Bringing radicals from Cairo, Tehran, and Beijing’s reign. They studied not our virtues, but our “sins” in Marxist class, Then stayed to teach the young ones: America must pass.

Public schools from K through twelve fell first into the maw — Dewey’s progressives softened minds for Maoist iron law. Universities, once temples of reason’s questing light, Became madrassas of resentment, breeding endless night. Critical Theory, postcolonial rage, and “settler-colonial” spite — All weapons forged to make the youth despise their birthright. Patriots became “deplorables,” the Founders slavers vile, While foreign students, subsidized, spread venom with a smile.

Exponential grew the numbers: millions upon millions poured, Not melting in the crucible, but forming tribes that roared Against the very hand that fed. Polls showed the bitter truth — A generation schooled in lies now cheered the Marxian youth. Far Left and Islamic creeds, once alien to these shores, Found fertile ground in hearts unmoored from liberty’s great stores.

photo: Members of the Black Panthers carry weapons as they counterprotest against other protesters outside the Islamic Society of North America Convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Saturday, Sept. 1st 2018, in Houston. [credit, Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle]

The Islamic Supremacist Tide: Since 1969

Nineteen sixty-nine: the Muslim Brotherhood’s quiet storm, Began its patient jihad in the Western nation’s form. Student groups, mosques funded by Wahhabi gold from afar, Preached not peace but dominance beneath the crescent star. CAIR and ISNA, front groups cloaked in civil rights’ disguise, Infiltrated halls of power while moderates closed their eyes.

The Left, ever eager for allies against the common foe — The West, the Christian heritage, the bourgeois status quo — Embraced the ummah’s warriors as “oppressed” in rainbow hue. Queers for Palestine marched absurdly, blind to what was true: Under Sharia’s blade, such deviants would meet a swift demise, Yet useful idiots danced while freedom’s candle dies.

photo: Queers rally for “palestine” in D.C. in September 2024, although this is a multi-city movement across America. — Wouldn’t we love to see them host a Gay Pride Parade in Gaza or the West Bank.

Post-9/11, the warnings fell on deaf progressive ears — “Islam is peace,” they chanted, ignoring blood and tears. Honor killings, FGM, no-go zones in Europe’s night — Imported here with open arms under “diversity’s” false light. Representatives like Tlaib and Omar, sworn to foreign creeds, Pushed BDS and blood libels, planting hatred’s seeds. Congressmen now spoke for Gaza over Michigan’s own kin, For illegals in the shadows over citizens bled thin.

photo: In an exhibit of Islamic supremacy and dominance on American soil on August 30th 2024, 30,000 Muslims marched through the streets of Dearborn, Michigan, led by a radical Imam, which further reveals the unchecked spread of Sharia Law, the alarming alliance between local authorities and radical elements, and the growing threat of Islamic supremacism, all under the guise of a so-called “peace” rally on American soil. [credit, RAIR]

photo: Thousands of Muslims protest in D.C. on November 4th 2023 during a rally organized by the Council for American and Islamic Relations (CAIR) [credit, CAIR Press].

The Traitors in the Halls: Foreigners First

Behold the new Congress: faces from the Third World tide, Elected by machines in districts where assimilation died. They represent not We the People, but the horde at freedom’s gate — Open borders, sanctuary cities, welfare without debate. Espaillat primaried by radicals chanting “Israel doesn’t exist!” Goldman felled by Jacobins whose antisemitism persists.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, with her doctoral disdain, Wipes hands on Old Glory, abolishes prisons in her brain. Zohran Mamdani dreams of seizing rental homes by force, While Ilhan Omar traffics tropes from the Protocols’ cursed source. These are not statesmen bound by oath to sacred Constitution; They are commissars and caliphs in democratic dilution.

The Hart-Celler flood, the student visas unchecked stream, The classroom indoctrination — all conspired to this dream: A population swollen, fractured, taught that America’s sin Demands her dissolution from within. Marxist-Maoist claptrap, Islamic supremacist fervor — both antithetical to the map Drawn by Locke and Madison, Jefferson’s pursuit of happiness, Washington’s stern virtue, Franklin’s pragmatic blessedness.

The Antisemitic Surge: Brown Inside the Green

As the past chronicles reveal with stark and bitter clarity, The far Left and old Nazis share a Weltanschauung’s vulgarity. “Avocado Leftists” — green outside, brown within the core — Repackage Judeo-Bolshevik myths, Protocols of yore. Feda Shahin, Tina Ion, Hasan Piker spew the ancient lies: Zionists as rats, as Nazis, as thieves beneath the skies.

photo: left to right — Then-candidate for NYC mayor foreign born [Uganda] anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani meeting with foreign born [Turkey] anti-Semite Hassan Piker just prior to an interview on Piker’s podcast on May 27th 2025

Rashida Tlaib follows accounts straight from Der Stürmer’s pen, While “Queers for Palestine” ignore the fate of their own when Hamas rules. Helen Mirren called “Zionist bitch” by Corbynista thugs Who praise Hitler in the shadows. The inversion stuns and tugs At reason’s thread: Jews as both capitalist and communist fiends, Now as Nazis reborn — Goebbels’ dialectic redeems The lie for power. Hannah Arendt warned of totalitarian mind, Where denunciation proves loyalty, and borders must unwind.

This is no coincidence. The same hatred of the liberal nation-state, The blood-and-soil perversion twisted to identity’s hate, Drives both. Beefsteak Nazis of old, now Avocado kin — They work with this, as Hitler’s ghost might grin.

The Democratic Socialist Mask: Communism by Another Name

photo: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, Congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally at King's Theater on June 18th 2026, in New York City. [credit, Michael M. Santiago]

There is no “democratic socialist.” A term to mask the blade — Communism in soft gloves, until the mask is laid Aside. Resumes of agitators, community organizers sly, Study for degrees, no calluses from honest labor’s try. They lie for living: Denmark as their model, ignoring Nordic roots — Homogenous, capitalist, not the multicultural suits They force on us. Politics downstream from culture, as they knew A century ago when they began the long march through.

Defund the police? Anarcho-tyranny to break the old, Then militias rise, or gulags when the communists take hold. Cuba, China soft-sold; time is the only difference told. Zohran Mamdani’s thermostat tyranny, property seizures cold — This is the plan: New Demography of endless foreign flow, Dismantling courts and College, Islamization’s glow, Old Communism’s takeover, statism’s endless dole, Reparations racial, globalism’s soul-destroying toll.

Rahm Emanuel weeps for the party lost to Jacobins red; Carville calls for schism as the cannibals feast on the dead. Old liberals flee or submit; the purge accelerates. Trump’s counterrevolution —deportations, DEI’s fate — Enrages them most, for he would end the hundred-year slouch Toward serfdom’s night.

The Call to Patriotic Arms: Firmer, Studied, Aggressive

Patrick Henry thundered: When shall we be stronger? Now! Not by supine hope, but by God’s means and sacred vow. Patriotic Americans — conservative, liberty-bound, principle-true — Must rise with studied fire against this enemy crew, whether in reckless civil fray or unyielding cultural war, Legal, electoral, educational — or rifles firing hot lead from every open door.

Teach the founding anew. Homeschool the young. Support representatives who put citizens first, not the dung Of globalist dreams. Secure borders, assimilate or depart. Defund the indoctrinators, reclaim universities’ heart. Expose the alliances — Leftist-Islamist unholy pact — With our courage, our grit, and every well-known proven fact.

The Republic is no fragile thing; it was born in blood and trial. Enemies within have weakened it, but the spirit does not fail. We are not weak if we use the means the God of nature gave — Ballot, voice, jury, militia and our rifles if the tyrants rave. One man, one vote, one time? Yes -- while free men breathe. Shoot our way out, clear and clean? Pray God it comes, sooner than later, through our resolve unbreaking. The 250th anniversary calls — Reclaim the heritage, or watch the Republic fall.

In the ballad of this hour, let heroes yet arise, To sing of liberty restored beneath unclouded skies. The cultural destruction halts where patriots take their stand — Firm, studied, aggressive — for this, our fathers’ land.

photo: Ms KrisAnne Hall ___ Constitutional Lawyer, Defender of Liberty and American Patriot Extraordinaire Rings the LIBERTY BELL, in 2010. 😁❤ [credit, The Author]

by Justin O Smith