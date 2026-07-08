Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Marianne Benioff's avatar
Marianne Benioff
7h

Great article!

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Rachel A Listener
7h

Oh ! Terrible ! Bitter poetry that rhymes with cadence—like salted chocolate 🍫

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