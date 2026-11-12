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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
2h

Unless the republicans can make significant gains in 28 and 30 (unlikely) it appears that we are headed to a left wing dictatorship. The next 10-20 years might be pretty brutal

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Rusty Schalin's avatar
Rusty Schalin
1hEdited

What does freedom sound like in a country with a government about to crush the American dream? Was the voting a true assessment of the mindset of the population? Has the population been so indoctrinated that the left is successful of their Antonio Gramsci's march through the government, education systems and corporations. As of today it appears to be that way.

Can America survive the next 2 years. Most of what will happen is a lot of lawsuits that may grind down the voters and want change. With all that said, the Republican party must like to lose as they got elected and did not follow up on the promises made. And then did not set a really strong agenda above the promises.

The Democrats know how to win. Granted, the media was totally compliant and carried their water. Republicans do not know how to win. Trump managed to win twice but lost all of the gains by not fulfilling the promises. No wars, low fuel costs, lower food prices and more.

And this article is 100 % correct, the Government needs change is a big way. How to achieve those lofty goals? Start with constant advertising, but talk to the people as individuals. Republicans need to overwhelm the media with going on all talk shows, news shows. Talk about the future, not the past. But beware, all should be in concert, same message. There is a starting point.

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