Justin’s Substack

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Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
9h

Great meme analogy.

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
10hEdited

When I returned from Israel in 1980 I was introduced to the seat belt law. Those seat belts save the criminal insurance companies money. Nobody wore a helmet riding a bicycle. Now, in some localities the parent can be arrested for neglect if the child isn’t wearing one!

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