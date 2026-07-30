At the federal level, laws are enacted by Congress and codified in the United States Code (U.S.C.), which contains over 50 titles covering a wide range of subjects, from taxation to environmental protection. In addition to statutes, federal law includes regulations issued by agencies, executive orders, and judicial interpretations, all of which expand the legal framework.

Estimates suggest there are around 300,000 federal statutes, but this does not account for the vast number of regulations and amendments that are continuously added. The dynamic nature of federal law, with new laws being passed and old ones amended or repealed, makes a precise count impossible.

Each of the 50 states has its own constitution, statutes, and legal codes, which govern matters within the state. State laws cover areas such as criminal law, family law, business regulations, and environmental standards, and they can vary significantly from one state to another. Local governments, including cities and counties, also enact ordinances that address community-specific issues, adding another layer to the legal system.

The U.S. legal system is highly complex and layered, with federal, state, and local laws interacting in ways that can create overlapping or redundant regulations. Additionally, case law — judicial decisions interpreting statutes — further expands the body of law and guides future rulings. Because of this complexity, estimates suggest that the total number of laws in the U.S. could exceed hundreds of thousands or even millions, but an exact figure is unattainable.

Federal statutes, state laws, local ordinances, regulations, and judicial decisions together form a dynamic legal framework that governs nearly every aspect of life in the United States.

There are far too many “laws” in America in my estimation.

There’s not one person in this country that can understand the massive amount of laws we now endure under the combined weight of federal and U.S. code, currently estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of various rules, regulations and laws. And the government, both federal and state, count on you and I not understanding or knowing of a law’s existence, and when we do know of a law’s existence, too often it is written in the gibberish we have come to know as “legalese”, so they can wield U.S. code too many times — as often as they like — like a cudgel to control every single person in the country and every single little segment of the ordinary citizen’s life.

There is something very wrong in a nation that believes it needs these many laws to function each day, and there is something doubly wrong with a society and a people that allow such a Leviathan to take root and come to pass, all at the cost of our individual liberty and Inalienable God-Given Rights.

It’s past time for the American people to cut this Leviathan down to size and start taking back our freedom and liberty.

~ Justin O Smith