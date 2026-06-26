America’s far left radicals, socialists and communists romanticize their radicalism and the lunatic utopia agendas they push to gain votes, not because they really love the American people and really want to help all Americans, but rather, they -- the seven percent within the white commie American intelligentsia -- hate Americans, our country and all that America stands to represent. They do not seek to build a better nation but simply to arrive in power, hold it tightly in an iron fist and wield it to punish all whom they deem guilty of having offended their communist sensibilities, all too willing to resort to violence and bloodshed within the American society, once they have consolidated their power.

Once upon a time in America, no one would willing come out in public as a communist, for the shame it bore and all it suggested, that anyone could support an ideology that has killed so many millions of people across the decades and enslaved so many millions of people into service to the various communist governments and their leaders. But today, we hear amerikkans, such a NYC Democrat candidate for Congress, Claire Valdez, standing up on their platforms, as they run for Congress under the banner of the Democrat Socialists of America, proudly proclaiming “I am a communist” without nary a flinch, exuberant to have said as much in fact. And the phenomenon is repeating in various races across the country.

photo: Democrat Socialist congressional candidate Claire Valdez speaks during an election eve rally at Silo on June 22nd 2026, in Brooklyn. [credit, Michael M. Santiago]

These are people who are not the least bit interested in actually following or enforcing the laws of the land or the Constitution, whenever those laws go against their Open Borders and Free Stuff for Everybody, Anti-Ice, Anti-Law Enforcement and Anti-Prison agendas. They are simply going to say and do anything they believe has good optics for the Commie mainstream media we find throughout America’s top television channels today, and they are going to flaunt and ignore the Constitution at every opportunity, in order to complete the “fundamental transformation of America” that Commie Muslim-in-Chief Barack Hussein Obama started in 2008, with the intent of destroying traditional America, Christianity and the republic itself.

photo: Muslim-in-Chief himself — Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on Nov. 17th 2022, in New York City. [credit, Spencer Platt]

photo: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, celebrates with Democrat Socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier on June 23rd 2026. [credit, Seth Wenig/ AP]

Just over the past year, we have witnessed these anti-American communists attack churches and anyone they thought might be even the least bit conservative or Christian or MAGA, even a young female reporter for Turning Point USA -- as a huge man, well over 6 feet tall and well over 200 pounds knocked her to the ground; just last month, Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for Post Millennial, was assaulted by Antifa in Portland, Oregon, outside the ICE detention center. They are not interested in any true compromise or constitutional rule; they only want complete and total power over all America’s wealth and resources and all Americans. And in fact, if the past few years have taught Americans anything at all, they simply are not rational actors and cannot be reasoned with in any discussion that touches upon their sacred anti-American communist doctrines.

Let me get this started right by stating, the next time any patriot sees one of these monsters manhandling or trying to harm one of America’s daughters, put a bullet through its head where it stands. And whenever they attempt to burn our cities to the ground or destroy and topple monuments to America’s heroes, even those Confederate monuments to some of the most honorable men ever to have lived -- no matter their “reason” -- put them down in a hail of .308 or 7.62 rounds ... jus’ sayin’.

Illegal alien invaders are not supposed to be able to work anywhere in America, under federal law, and yet, today we find many of them employed and taking jobs from U.S. citizens, perhaps paying taxes or not -- depending on their salary range -- and too often using stolen social security numbers for employment purposes; and employed or not, creating massive problems for the country. In some regions, we have even seen certain locales hiring illegals as policemen to police American citizens, while being illegally granted the “right” to vote in certain Democrat Party strongholds. And then we see illegal alien invaders accessing welfare services and acquiring Medicaid in violation of U.S. law, as they cry crocodile tears when a state like Tennessee passes a new law that states various state medical programs will be required to report the immigration status of anyone receiving them.

As reported by ‘The Tennessee Lookout’:

“Letters sent by the Tennessee Department of Health warn parents that children without legal status who opt to continue to receive care through the Children’s Special Services program after June 30 will be reported to the Tennessee Department of Safety’s Centralized Immigration Enforcement Division, which shares data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.”

Is it any wonder they fight so hard against President Trump’s SAVE Act?

The wind cut sharp across the Arizona desert, in 2024, carrying grit and the faint echo of distant voices. Late afternoon light casts long shadows over a makeshift camp of tents and blue tarps near Sasabe, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. A white Ford F-150 pulls up. Out step ordinary Americans — armed with cameras, not badges — filming clusters of military-age men who had crossed a border that exists more on maps than in reality. Cade Lamb, leading the group, called out the aid workers for “aiding and abetting false asylum-seekers.” His father, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, running for Senate, shared the footage widely. This is no isolated stunt. It is one small scene in a larger American awakening: when government fails, free men step forward.

America needs more men to step forward in much the same way, to rid our nation of the remaining 38 million illegal alien invaders, who have been able to stay in our country, due to the Democrat Party Communists’ obstruction and subversion at all levels of American society and U.S. government, from Congress and all the way into the Judiciary, where too often we witness commie activist judges blocking the Trump administration’s efforts by way of illegal rulings that actually violate the Constitution.

Just recently, we witnessed D.C. District Court Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago before later becoming a U.S. citizen, blocking the Trump administration’s effort to expand the federal SAVE database so states could verify whether registered voters are American citizens. The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system was specifically designed to allow government agencies to verify immigration and citizenship status. President Trump’s position is simple: if federal law requires citizenship to vote in federal elections, then states should be permitted to verify citizenship using a federal database that already exists for that purpose.

Another federal judge was trying to block the Trump administration from lifting the Temporary Protected Status of Syrian and Haitian illegal aliens in the country, but, in this case, America fortunately did see the Supreme Court overrule him. I don’t know that I’d call it “a massive win” — what good does it do when we still have an untold number of people, well over hundreds of thousands and probably in the millions, all across the nation who are obstructing and subverting and interfering with mass deportation efforts — from people on the streets all the way to judges in state courtrooms and sitting mayors and governors?

These people who interfere with righteous standing U.S. law that was implemented and has stood to defend this nation should be prosecuted and imprisoned, because they are definitely out there breaking laws themselves in the process of impeding any and all deportation proceedings. Start with Fat-Ass Pritzker and Dumb-Ass Walz to the Islamofascist Mamdani and Lyin’-Ass Newsom and work through them all ‘til you get them all.

If the Democrats are simply going to ignore standing laws -- in regard to every major issue of the day -- and take their strongholds in new directions that build communist enclaves and fortresses within the country, we need America’s hard men to come together within militia and vigilantes groups, with the intent of bringing them to face real justice, especially whenever one of their “elected” or “appointed” acolyte’s and apparatchik’s actions result in the harm or death of a good and decent American in good standing with the law, just as we have witnessed when activist commie judges release Antifa, Black Lives Matter or illegal alien criminals from jail without any bond, only to see them murder someone later.

This is not rebellion. It is restoration. In 2026, the United States faces an existential crisis manufactured by its own elites. Open borders flooded the nation with millions who do not share its founding principles. Sanctuary policies shield criminals. Activist courts and Democrat officials still obstruct lawful enforcement to this day. A two-tiered injustice system protects invaders while targeting conservatives, Christians, and everyday patriots. Against this backdrop, liberty-minded Americans — Veterans, fathers, working men — must organize in militia-style groups and border watches, in order to also remove every illegal alien invader by making it too uncomfortable for them to remain here or force them from the country, along with all our communists who commit treason against America daily. We must do what the state will not: defend families, communities, and the republic itself. Far from illegitimate, this is the timeless right of self-defense, rooted in the blood and soil of the American founding.

Demographics tell part of the story. New York City stands 70% non-white and 40% foreign-born. Nationally, non-Hispanic Whites comprise roughly 56% of the population by the most authoritative measures, though broader definitions push into the low sixties. Raw numbers matter less than assimilation. Do these populations uphold individual liberty, merit, secure borders, and equality under law — the pillars of the republic? Voting patterns suggest deep fault lines. Roughly 40% of Hispanics, 90% of Blacks, and 63% of Asians cast ballots for the Democrat Party, which has abandoned the old republic for a vision of centralized power, identity politics, and cultural transformation. Among voters under 40, a Rasmussen survey reveals 53% would welcome a democratic socialist as president in 2028. Socialism, once anathema, now polls as a viable alternative to the capitalism that built the most prosperous, free society in history.

This is not organic progress. It is engineered erosion, and the consequences of a hard Marxist-Maoist Communist push throughout all of America’s institutions and the society on the whole, utilizing the soft power of the media elites, the commie educators within the public school system and those foul, ignorant Hollywood “elites” sneering smugly down their noses at fly-over America -- you know -- those “Deplorables” who still love God, America, our guns and our Christian Bibles.

The consequences unfold daily. Criminal illegal aliens, released or shielded in sanctuary cities and states, prey on Americans. Katie Abraham, just 20, was killed by a previously deported drunk driver in Illinois in January 2025 — a sanctuary jurisdiction. Her killer should never have been in the country. Similar horrors repeat: firearm homicides such as the one that killed Sheridan Groman this past March, child sexual abuse as we witnessed by way of poor little Jocelyn Nungaray who was raped and murdered by two illegal monsters, machete attacks, carjackings.

photo: A photo of Rachel Morin, raped and murdered by an illegal alien, is posted to a tree by her family last night along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, August 10th 2023. [credit, Mega for Fox News Digital]

photo: The illegal alien monsters who murdered this little girl, left. They strangled 12-year-old Houston girl Jocelyn Nungaray, right, and dumped her body in a creek. [credit, Houston Police Department; Fox Houston Courtesy of the Nungaray family]

House Oversight Chairman James Comer laid bare the betrayal during hearings with governors from Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. These officials prioritize criminal aliens over citizens, spending billions on housing, food, and licenses for invaders while hospitals overflow and rents climb for working families. They obstruct ICE, smear federal agents as “Gestapo,” and watch assaults on officers surge 400%. And although President Trump has delivered remarkably on border security, his administration is being hamstrung regarding deportations, by these treasonous governors and activist judges who regularly and consistently sabotage enforcement at every turn. The social contract frays. When the state sides with invaders and radicals against its own people, the people retain the right — and duty — to defend themselves.

This is no fever dream, no matter how blind any of you out there choose to remain to the numerous abuses of power we see each day, carried out by rogue officials and militias drips, while many within our institutions continue to be afflicted with institutional blindness. The American people’s safety does not belong only to official authorities, no matter what anybody else has to say on the matter. Private militias are legitimate, and grievances do not always necessarily need to flow through courts and ballots, when both systems have been so egregiously and heinously subverted to work against every citizens freedom, liberty, natural and Inalienable God-Given Rights.

Work by way of the courts and ballots? Noble in theory. Catastrophic in practice when those very institutions have been captured. Treasonous actors within agencies, the judiciary, and elected office actively subvert sovereignty, the Bill of Rights, and national identity. They release rapists and murderers with suspended sentences. They import millions from cultures steeped in authoritarianism and tribalism, incompatible with Western high-trust, merit-based society. When the machinery of redress is itself corrupted, patriots turn to the oldest recourse: organized defense.

photo: Five illegal aliens who kidnapped a 14-year-old girl in 2024. Thankfully, her father was able to quickly rescue her unharmed. [credit, Macon County Jail, Missouri]

The American militia tradition is no relic of extremism. It is the republic’s original safeguard. Colonial settlers formed militias out of necessity — against Indian raids, pirates, and distant British power. Virginia required arms for free men by the 1630s. Massachusetts drilled monthly. At Lexington and Concord, minutemen stood as the first line against tyranny. James Madison in Federalist No. 46 celebrated an armed populace numbering in the hundreds of thousands as the ultimate check on standing armies. The Militia Act of 1792 made it universal: every able-bodied male citizen equipped himself and trained. This was not optional. It was civic duty, as natural as jury service.

These citizen-soldiers harassed British lines at Saratoga, quelled frontier unrest, and restored order when federal forces faltered. Flaws existed — uneven training, occasional excess — but the principle held: free men defend their liberty directly. The Second Amendment enshrines it: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The Founders distrusted centralized power. They had lived under occupation and Quartering Acts. They designed a system where the people themselves formed the final bulwark.

Today’s III%ers, border patriots, and volunteer watches echo this lineage. We are not conquerors. We are restorers.

Along the southern border, groups like Sonoran Asset Group, Patriots for America, North Carolina United Patriot Party, and Veterans on Patrol patrolled where Operation Lone Star strained under the millions pressing to breach the border, as crossings persist. They filmed aid camps full of military-age males. They questioned migrants on ridges above the Rio Grande. Some detained illegals, some shared drone footage with sympathetic Border Patrol agents. Sheriffs posed for photos with them; relationships formed where official capacity had ended.

photo: A member of the Patriots for America militia group looks through night vision goggles in Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2022. [credit, Jordan Vonderhaar for AZCIR]

Media and the Democrat Party Communists scream “vigilantism” and invoke rare tragedies like the Arivaca murders. They ignore the daily carnage of released criminals and cartel facilitation. They ignore Kyle Rittenhouse stepping into chaos when authorities abdicated in Kenosha, or the selective outrage over self-defense laws that protect the innocent rather than predators.

Europe previews America’s fate absent correction. Mass third-world immigration has proven incompatible. Cultures prizing authoritarianism, barbarism, and exploitation of weakness, such as Islam and the Marxist-Maoist ideologies promoted in their countries of origin, clash with individual freedom and high trust. Uwe Boll’s film Citizen Vigilante, starring Armie Hammer, captures the rage. A former Army officer turned businessman targets migrant criminals and the officials shielding them. Inspired by real cases — like Hamburg gang-rapists receiving suspended sentences for their “migrant status” — the film ends dedicated to betrayed European rape victims. German authorities effectively banned it. Critics howled “Nazi.” Boll stood firm: the message is deadly serious. Multicultural propaganda saturates media, yet public sentiment shifts. Western citizens recognize the truth: endless influx without assimilation leads to domination, not coexistence. Conservatives demand reversal. Leftists demand more, engineering demographic replacement to secure power.

America imports the same dynamic, despite President Trump’s recent attempts to end that dynamic. Over 38 million illegals currently strain U.S. resources. Radical voices like Jamaal Bowman rally socialists for foreign causes, screaming “we will hear Free Palestine shouted in Congress”, while American communities bleed. Speaking plainly: if foreign issues trump American principles, leave. Real Americans -- those conservative, independent, Christian patriots -- grow weary of subsidizing our displacement. Primal rage has grown large against commie judges blocking deportations, sanctuary governors protecting predators, and a system that treats enforcement as oppression. And no matter how much my suggestion that “America needs Her Pinochet moment” may shock the comfortable, complacent and apathetic, history warns: when communists arm and seize control, delay invites tyranny. Better hard men act now, furiously and violently, in defense of all we love, than face AKs in the streets later.

Self-defense is no vice when government becomes the threat. It is far and away from illegal or illegitimate to defend family, community, state, and nation against treasonous betrayers. Not when officials release invaders, target dissenters, and dismantle sovereignty. The Declaration affirms our unalienable rights. The Constitution limits government, not the people. When courts fail, elections are subverted by imported voters, and policy deliberately transforms the nation against the will of its natural, indigenous people and our cultural traditions founded by Christianity and the virtues and principles of Western civilization, the militia spirit rekindles.

Critics cherry-pick history — lynch mobs, excesses — to smear all organized defense. Context matters. The Black Panthers armed themselves in their 1960s and 70s era, because Los Angeles police had largely abandoned their neighborhoods. Today, selective enforcement of U.S. law and open borders create the very conditions demanding response. Groups with criminal elements among them deserve scrutiny, but the broader pattern reveals a desperate necessity for militias and vigilante groups. Law enforcement has at times tolerated and coordinated with such groups, because the feds and far too many politicians have abandoned the field or been complicit in the very treason that has created a bevy problems and numerous troubles. This raises risks, yes. But the greater risk is passivity while cartels, gangs, and ideological enemies consolidate, under the Democrat Party Communists, who are currently working to consolidate their power within the not so “united” United States of America.

The righteous course is clear. Pass the SAVE Act. Keep the borders sealed and place a ten year moratorium on all immigration. Enforce standing law equally — no sanctuary privileges, no two tiers. Deport criminal aliens en masse, and in fact, deport every single last illegal alien from the country -- all 38 million -- by bus, plane, train and cattle-cars if necessary. Restore assimilation as non-negotiable, and squash the hell out of any and all multiculturalism driven government agencies and programs. Reaffirm founding principles over imported authoritarianism.

Young Americans must rediscover capitalism’s blessings and reject socialist siren songs. Communities must demand officials prioritize citizens. Where government obstructs, patriots organize and act: watches, mutual defense, pressure through voice and vote — and, when pushed to the wall, we must take up arms and put down amerikkan traitors in a hail of bullets -- pick your own caliber.

This is not fascism. It is the opposite. Real authoritarians engineer replacement, suppress speech as “hate,” and shield invaders. Patriots seek only the republic restored: secure sovereignty, equality under law, liberty for those who cherish it. The desert winds still blow. F-150s still roll. Hard men still watch the line. They are not villains. They are the heirs of Lexington and Concord, the sinew of a nation that refuses to die quietly.

In the mountains of truth, as Nietzsche observed, one never climbs in vain. America’s patriots climb now — not for conquest, but survival and renewal. The tree of liberty may need watering soon. Free men have shouldered harder burdens. They will again. The republic demands it. The blood of heroes past insists.

by Justin O Smith