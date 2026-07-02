Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Joy Toboroff's avatar
Joy Toboroff
2h

Beautifully written call to action.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
MICHAEL SAVAGE's avatar
MICHAEL SAVAGE
2h

GOD BLESS YOU BROTHER,SOUL STIRRING WRITING,TRUTH ALL!!! TIME TO STAND WITH THE LORD, OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND FELLOW PATRIOTS ,"CHOOSE LIFE"!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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