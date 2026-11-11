note: Obama’s numbers in this meme include 2.3 self-deportations and Trump’s do not.

I started to write a whole big, massive, comprehensive article about the current furor over President Trump hinting that he’d be open to granting amnesty to 37 million illegal alien invaders during his recent 60 Minutes interview. He stated he’d be open to working with Democrats on the issue, in regard to “good, hardworking illegals who are working here and paying taxes” [paraphrasing].

And no sooner than the interview was over and people were highlighting that segment, Trump was in front of cameras telling the country no amnesty would be forthcoming.

“Trump said ‘there's no amnesty’ during a press conference following his 60 Minutes interview, in which the president said he thinks his immigration policy ‘might be too tough.’”

/video/1

And so, I will wait until he actually reveals which position he will actually take for the next two years, but it is his continuous doublespeak, double-mindedness and contradictory statements on so many key issues that drive his opponents mad and his one time supporters away.

But Trump never has truly been a man of solid convictions, floating with the wind on far too many issues and riding along with whoever had his ear on any given day.

He really alienated me when he implemented the Covid Lockdowns. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me, but when he came back strong initially in this term, I had hopes for his presidency, especially as he closed the borders quickly and got our energy industry back on track and took our enemies and allies quickly to task for decades of abuse.

To this point, in terms of mass deportations and ridding the country of some 37 million illegal aliens, In Too Many Respects THIS Trump Administration Has Been an Abject Failure.

Trump has never fully grasped how to properly use the mechanisms of government at his disposal to effectively conduct the mission, and he is too wishy-washy at times, allowing his Leftist ideas regarding amnesty to surface. He simply hasn’t been aggressive enough in the implementation of mass deportations, which obviously haven’t materialized, even telling DHS and ICE to soften their approach to the arrests and deportations of illegal aliens.

One fellow recently told me the reason Obama managed to deport over three million illegals — supposedly another 2.3 million self-deported during Obama’s eight years as president — and Trump has only managed 980,000 to date, plus a supposed 1.6 million, is due to the fact that Obama did it out of “love” and Trump has done it out of “hate”, which is utter bullshit of course. More than any “hate” for illegal aliens, it is Trump’s weakness and refusal to aggressively counter and neutralize the activist judges who have ruled against his most recent efforts during this administration, as Trump has simply filed a few counters and then simply stopped trying.

We must also note that President Trump only managed to deport approximately one million illegal aliens during his first administration.

A strong president would have simply told the court their rulings were extralegal and in contravention to the Constitution and continued on with the round ups of illegal alien invaders and deporting them as fast as he could. Trump is failing in this respect for no other reason than his own lack of will and his own weakness — in my humble opinion.

There’s still two years left, and President Trump should stop being afraid to act aggressively to implement mass deportations, no matter that some may believe it will cost Republicans seats in Congress in 2028.

If You cannot do the will of the people to do what You promised in the election that brought You to power, then what good does it ever really do to keep putting You back in power? If not now, then when?

IS THE DEPORTATION OF ILLEGAL ALIENS NOW THE THIRD RAIL FOR ALL REPUBLICANS? ARE WE TO SIMPLY THROW UP OUR HANDS AND SAY GO AHEAD AND OPEN THE BORDERS AND ALLOW THE DEMOCRAT COMMIES TO TAKE POWER AND CONTROL OVER AMERICA FOR THE REST OF THE CENTURY?

MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW, MR PRESIDENT AND LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY IN 2028. BECAUSE THIS IS INDEED AND IN FACT A NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE AND A MATTER OF WHETHER OR NOT WE WILL EVEN HAVE AN AMERICA AS SHE HAS STOOD SINCE HER ADVENT IN THE DECADES AHEAD.

~ Justin O Smith