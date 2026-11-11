Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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theSARfellow's avatar
theSARfellow
8h

What part of the word mass do they not comprehend?

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Donald Crosson's avatar
Donald Crosson
6h

RE: Deportations of “Illegals” (The term, “invaders”, is militarily more correct at this juncture).

President Trump should know that “compromise”, or, “willing, to work with…” is the compromiser’s loss to an enemy and a definite show of weakness.

My belief is that the President must apply more energy toward stopping the truth of the “unarmed invasion” by illegal migrants. I use the word “migrants” ( they recognize no borders) as opposed to “immigrants”, those who have entered legally.

Give Northern Command the order to uphold their mission to defend our borders.

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