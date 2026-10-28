Remember, remember the 3rd of November, Gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason, Why gunpowder treason Should ever be forgot. Admiral Smith, Ms Reiff and more ‘twas their intent To blow up America and Her government. Ten thousand score pallets of bricks and hand-held rocket launchers laid below Poor old America to overthrow. By God’s providence they was catch’d With a dark lantern and a burning match. Holler Patriots, holler patriots, let the bells ring! Holler Free People, holler Free men, may God save America and make the Traitors swing! ~ Justin O Smith, taking liberties and literary license with In Quintum Novembris by John Milton, 1629

No one knows for certain just how many ongoing anti-American, anti-Constitution plots have come and gone and how many are ongoing, from the days that positioned Barack Hussein Obama to take the White House and on through the plans to overthrow the Trump administration by any means necessary, in order to finish and complete the communists’ plan to fundamentally transform America into a totalitarian authoritarian communist state. These traitors to America know no boundaries and are even more active today in their machinations, ever more unwilling to abide by the U.S. Constitution and ever more intransigent in their opposition to America’s founding principles and everything good and decent that built this America we love so well.

In the autumn of 2026, as the midterm elections approach and the second Trump administration continues the hard work of reclaiming the administrative state from its long capture by permanent bureaucracy and ideologically driven networks, a body of primary-source material has emerged that demands the most serious attention of every American who still regards the Constitution as the supreme law of the land rather than an inconvenience to be managed or transcended. The materials, released in installments under the collective title “The Democracy Files” by the independent data researcher known as DataRepublican (Jennica Pounds), consist of recordings, transcripts, strategy documents, and internal discussions among clusters of former USAID democracy officers, retired senior military and intelligence officials, NGO leaders, and aligned activists.

These materials do not describe abstract theoretical disagreements or ordinary political opposition. They describe, in the participants’ own words, the private construction of criteria by which the lawfully elected federal government may be declared “illegitimate,” the preparation of “options memos” for Democratic governors to assume the role of residual governing authority, the coordination of protest and non-cooperation networks under the banner of “blocking,” the explicit contemplation of “extra-constitutional” processes, and the framing of a midterm or post-midterm crisis as a “refounding moment” or “Fourth Founding” in which the existing constitutional order would be replaced by something redesigned according to the preferences of the planners.

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From a conservative, liberty-minded perspective that holds the consent of the governed, enumerated powers, separation of powers, federalism, and the rule of law as non-negotiable foundations of ordered liberty, these discussions constitute a dangerous and very real conspiracy against the constitutional system itself — one that, if left unexamined and unpunished where it crosses into criminal territory, risks escalating the already profound polarization of American life into something far bloodier.

This is not an abstract argument about political philosophy, nor is it an academic exercise in constitutional interpretation. It is a question of whether the United States government will investigate a potentially grave threat while there is still time to establish the facts and stop any unlawful conspiracy before it produces a national emergency.

The origin of this network is not mysterious. For decades the United States Agency for International Development maintained a Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance (DRG) bureau whose explicit mission included assessing the legitimacy of foreign governments, supporting opposition movements, training civil society, monitoring elections, and facilitating “transitions” when regimes were judged to have crossed thresholds of authoritarianism. The techniques developed and refined in places such as Serbia in 2000, Georgia in 2003, Ukraine in 2004, and elsewhere became known collectively as the color-revolution model: sustained nonviolent pressure, narrative control, elite defections, international legitimacy signaling, and the exploitation of contested elections or legitimacy crises to force regime change.

According to internal documents posted by SKDoubleDub33, the Signal groups began readying and organizing within just a few days of Trump securing the win in the 2024 election.

Before January 20th 2025, ex-USAID staff stopped using the government systems, which were linked with NGOs and foreign partners at the time. Danielle Reiff and Ro Tucci, ex-director of the USAID arm, built DemocracyAID, which set about to immediately provide instructions on civil disobedience and “noncooperation”, as they passed out thousands of copies of the old CIA Simple Sabotage manual and studied the tactics of numerous underground movements. But ultimately, their near focus was on throwing sand in the gears of government. In a federal agency, that’s called Tuesday. Their “friendsofUSAID” Instagram immediately grew to approximately 100,000 followers.

When the Trump administration, through the Department of Government Efficiency and related efforts, dismantled much of USAID’s apparatus in 2025, the personnel did not simply retire to private life. They reconstituted themselves. The Democracy Renewal Group adopted the same initials as the old DRG office. Its co-founders and leading voices, including Danielle Reiff (a twenty-year veteran of USAID democracy work) and Paul Zeitz, launched the Renew American Democracy (RAD) strategy and the affiliated Renew to Thrive initiative. Public writings from these figures openly speak of applying the same analytical frameworks once reserved for foreign governments to the United States itself, of preparing for a “crisis of legitimacy,” and of leveraging breakdown moments for “big structural reform.”

Parallel structures appeared: the hush-hush United Democracy Alliance coordinating larger protest and lawfare networks (Indivisible, 50501, No Kings, and others), the National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) network of roughly 1,600 retired military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials under retired Rear Admiral Michael E. Smith, and various working groups focused on Insurrection Act scenarios, red-line criteria, and post-crisis governance redesign. Funding and intellectual scaffolding trace to familiar progressive philanthropic sources and to the same foundations that once underwrote overseas democracy-promotion work. The participants themselves acknowledge, on the recordings, that they “used to be the ones with a lot of money” and are now grateful for private sources stepping into the gap.

These traitors to America, the conspirators plotting Her destruction and the overthrow of our federalist, bicameral republic, are plainly saying the quiet part out loud, and it is clear as a bell on the audiotapes that this is not a simple role-playing exercise. They are dead serious in their intentions to take and hold power in America, by every and any means necessary, just as communists have done elsewhere throughout history. The protest networks are in place, as well as the plans for a “post-crisis” redesign of American governance. The materials are public and the midterm election is upon us. The playbook is already written.

On March 25th 2026, Luke Pickrell stated: “We have to be the ones who are creating an organization that is explicitly anti-constitutional.”

On March 25th 2026, Danielle Reiff, from the Democracy Renewal Group, was quoted as saying: “..... what happens if we need to go extra constitutional to create the kind of transformation that we’d all like to see.”



What distinguishes this from ordinary opposition is the operational character of the planning. The recordings capture speakers stating that an organization “explicitly anti-constitutional” may be required, asking what happens “if we need to go extra-constitutional,” describing pre-written red lines that would trigger a declaration of federal illegitimacy, and discussing an options memo under which governors of states such as California and Illinois would become the “leading governing authority” once Washington is deemed illegitimate. One speaker notes that Massachusetts declined engagement while California and Illinois expressed conditional interest if another state led. The red lines discussed include invocation of the Insurrection Act against protesters, delays in seating members of Congress, executive actions against activist judges or election-related measures, and even scenarios in which a clean election is rejected by a sufficient portion of the public.

Participants role-play responses, coordinate with foreign practitioners experienced in “international community assisted transitions,” circulate the CIA’s old Simple Sabotage Field Manual among potential allies inside government, and speak of “blocking” federal workers who would slow-walk, selectively forget, or run out the clock on executive directives. NSL4A has produced toolkits for managing military intervention scenarios and has urged state attorneys general to prepare emergency injunctive relief against federal deployments near polling places. The architecture is deliberate: street-level activists need not understand the full design or how those pallets of bricks magically appear on every street corner; governors need only refuse cooperation on a single point (for example, declining federal troops); the broader network then advances the legal challenges, narrative pressure, non-cooperation, and post-crisis redesign.

I will note here that the U.S. military may one day enter heavily into this equation and the dynamics and actions that might follow any solid coup attempt. Typically, I have had trust issues all my life, but today, after the hard purge of the upper echelons of the ranks of top tier command officers by President Obama between 2008 and 2016 and the heavy Marxist influence throughout America’s university network -- yes, even to include our military academies today -- I am not all too certain that the American people can depend on the full contingent of the military to come down on the right side of any such coup to defend the Constitution and their freedom and individual liberty.

Who can ever forget Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone, who wrote “Communism will win” inside his hat and took photos of it, during his May 2016 graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point? He raised his fist and flipped his cap to reveal the message written inside in black magic marker across the white lining. And then he opened his shirt to exhibit his tee-shirt that held an image of Che Guevara, an international hero of the global communist movement. And then you have the likes of General Mark Milley, who proudly went on the record to state that he would warn China, if there was ever an impending attack from the U.S. How many more like this -- who knows?

The intellectual framework draws heavily on Erica Chenoweth’s research on nonviolent civil resistance and the 3.5 percent rule—the observation that sustained mobilization of that share of a population has historically correlated with successful challenges to governments. In the materials, this research is treated not as academic observation but as operational guidance for domestic application.

From the standpoint of constitutional liberty, the danger is not that citizens may protest, litigate, or organize politically. Those rights are protected. The danger is that a network of former government officials trained in regime-change techniques, now operating through private vehicles with foundation money, has privately written the criteria for declaring the elected federal government illegitimate and has prepared parallel structures of authority and pressure to act upon that declaration. Legitimacy in the American system derives from the Constitution, the electoral process, and the continuous consent of the people expressed through representative institutions — not from the private assessments of unelected former democracy officers or retired flag officers who disagree with the results of elections or the policies of the current administration.

When such actors discuss “walling off” illegitimate individuals, outreach to foreign governments, a third Continental Congress, or a re-founding that replaces the existing order, they are describing the functional equivalent of secessionist or revolutionary authority, however carefully they insist they are not advocating formal secession or violence. History supplies the cautionary parallel: the lists of triggers compiled by Southern states in the 1850s that eventually justified departure from the Union. The insistence that “this is not secession” while outlining governors coordinating as residual authority, refusing federal directives, and preparing structural redesign echoes the rhetorical pattern that preceded the last American civil war. The difference is that the current planners possess modern organizational tools, media amplification, and the institutional memory of successful foreign operations.



The Washington Post’s reporting that a small group of current and former national-security officials has been discreetly advising governors, election officials, and lawmakers in multiple states on preparations for possible Trump administration “interference” in the midterms must be read in this light. The paper frames the activity as responsible contingency planning against authoritarian overreach. The recordings and documents released by DataRepublican place the same networks and personnel inside conversations that treat the crossing of privately defined red lines as the occasion for shifting authority away from the federal government and toward a redesigned system.

When the same people who once assessed foreign regimes for legitimacy now apply those tools at home, and when media institutions that spent years dismissing the very idea of a “deep state” suddenly treat the alumni of that state as heroic defenders of democracy, the pattern is one of institutional continuity rather than spontaneous civic virtue. The deep state did not vanish when USAID was dismantled; its personnel and methods migrated into the nonprofit sector, retained their expertise, and redirected their energies inward. That is not conspiracy theorizing; it is the logical consequence of an administrative class that views itself as the permanent guardian of “Our Democracy” against the periodic inconvenience of elections.

Someone — ANYONE — Please tell these self-made sons-of-bitches that the government of the United States is a constitutional republic.



And although this may not perfectly fit the definition of treason, there’s no two ways about it. This is treason in the making and treason in the spirit and every sense of the word, especially for all of us who love America so dearly and full well understand just how high the stakes are for all America and the consequences to freedom and individual liberty should these God damned Marxist-Maoist Democrat Party Communist Rat Bastards actually succeed in their dastardly, heinous mission.

photo: Red Guards marching in Austin, Texas carrying images of Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, and Abimael Guzman on October 24th 2019. [credit, Red Guards Austin]

What, then, must good and decent American patriots, and President Trump and officials at every level of the federal government who still take their oaths seriously, do? The first and indispensable duty is rigorous, public, and lawful exposure. Sunlight remains the best disinfectant. The recordings, transcripts, strategy papers, membership lists, funding streams, and communications of the Democracy Renewal Group, RAD, Renew to Thrive, the United Democracy Alliance, NSL4A, and related entities must be obtained in full thorough lawful means — congressional subpoenas, inspector-general investigations, FOIA where applicable, and criminal process where probable cause exists — and placed before the American people without sanitization or partisan framing.

DataRepublican’s work has already performed an extraordinary public service by forcing these materials into the open before any of the contemplated contingencies occurred. That work must be amplified, verified, and expanded by journalists who still regard primary sources as more authoritative than institutional narrative, by members of Congress who still regard oversight as a core function rather than a partisan tool, and by state attorneys general and local officials who refuse to be passive participants in a legitimacy crisis manufactured by outsiders. Every governor who received or discussed the options memo, every official who coordinated with the advisory networks, every organization that circulated sabotage guidance or role-played post-legitimacy governance should be required to explain, under oath where appropriate, precisely what was planned and why.



The full weight of federal law-enforcement and prosecutorial authority must be brought to bear where the evidence establishes criminal conduct. Seditious conspiracy under 18 U.S.C. § 2384 requires an agreement to overthrow, put down, or destroy by force the government of the United States or to oppose by force the authority thereof. The First Amendment, under the Brandenburg standard, protects advocacy short of incitement to imminent lawless action. The planners have been careful with their language, repeatedly disclaiming violence and formal secession while describing the functional architecture of parallel authority and crisis exploitation. But if nothing else, these anti-American Rat Bastards are definitely guilty of conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. § 241, conspiracy to defraud the United States under 18 U.S.C. § 371, and the expansive readings of the Insurrection Act that treat unlawful combinations obstructing federal law as sufficient to find their actions to be a criminal plot against the United States.

Federal employees who have been advised to obstruct lawful executive directives through selective hearing, forgetfulness, or workload excuses should face administrative removal and, where the conduct rises to criminal obstruction, prosecution. Retired military officers remain subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice for certain offenses; those who have used their residual prestige and networks to operationalize challenges to civilian constitutional authority should answer for any violations. Security clearances held by participants who retain access to sensitive information should be reviewed and, where appropriate, revoked. Contracts with the federal government held by individuals or organizations central to the network should be examined for conflicts and terminated where justified. None of this requires new law or emergency powers; it requires the even-handed enforcement of existing law against those who have treated the constitutional order as optional when it produces outcomes they dislike.

The institutional and cultural conditions that made this network possible must be dismantled. The permanent bureaucracy’s insulation from electoral accountability, the revolving door between government democracy-promotion offices -- Read “COMMUNIST APPARATCHIKS” -- and the nonprofit sector that continues the same work with foundation money, the capture of major media institutions that amplify one narrative while suppressing or reframing the other, and the cultivation of an elite class that regards itself as the rightful interpreter of “democracy” independent of the voters — all of these must be confronted.

DOGE-style efforts to shrink the administrative state, to eliminate wasteful and ideological grant streams, and to restore political control over the bureaucracy were not mere efficiency exercises; they were necessary acts of self-preservation for a constitutional republic. Those efforts must continue and expand.

Federal workers who remain loyal to the Constitution rather than to a permanent “progressive”, Marxist-Maoist, Communist project must be protected and empowered. State and local officials must be educated about the playbook so that they recognize “shared epistemology” tactics — where street activists, governors, and legal networks each play limited roles without needing to endorse the full design — and refuse to serve as unwitting instruments. The public must be informed, repeatedly and calmly, that the same techniques once used to topple foreign governments are now being discussed for domestic application, and that the proper response is not reciprocal lawlessness but the rigorous defense of constitutional process, up to and until we find ourselves being sucked under a massive sea of Communist quicksand and find that too many, in fact, are on board with this plot, and then it is incumbent upon all patriots to come to the aid and defense of America to ensure freedom and liberty for themselves and their families and the entire nation on the whole.

When an American patriot sees one state after the next fall to this plan and the federal government grind to a halt, unable to fully or properly answer it, because thousands of communists are inside the henhouse preventing orders from being delivered and the proper authorities to respond -- when we see Marxist-Maoist Communists neutralizing the bulk of the Trump administration -- we will then know it is time for American patriots to pick up our rifles and march on every establishment, institution and government agency where the Communists have taken control and leave them dead on the ground.

Failure to act carries consequences that no liberty-minded conservative can regard with equanimity. A republic that permits a network of former officials and aligned activists to write private rules for when its government becomes illegitimate, to prepare parallel authority structures, and to coordinate pressure campaigns designed to force a crisis is a republic that has already surrendered a portion of its sovereignty. If the midterms or their aftermath produce the “meltdown” or “breakdown moment” the planners anticipate, and if governors and protest networks act on the prepared scripts while media institutions frame the federal response as the true illegitimacy, the result will not be a peaceful “Fourth Founding.” It will be a contest of force and legitimacy that risks descending into the very civil conflict the participants claim to fear.

History teaches that color revolutions succeed when the target regime is perceived as weak, divided, or illegitimate by a critical mass of its own elites and security forces. The American military and law-enforcement ranks still contain overwhelming majorities of men and women who took an oath to the Constitution, not to any administration or ideology. That oath is the final bulwark. It must be reinforced by clear political leadership that distinguishes lawful dissent from coordinated efforts to nullify electoral outcomes and constitutional authority.

Patriots at every level — citizens, local officials, state legislators, members of Congress, executive-branch officers, and the President himself — therefore face a clear duty. Demand the full release and independent examination of the materials. Support congressional investigations with subpoena power and public hearings. Insist that the Department of Justice treat the evidence according to the same legal standards previously applied in high-profile political cases. Remove from positions of influence and access those who have demonstrated willingness to treat the constitutional order as contingent. Educate the public so that manufactured crises are recognized as such. And above all, refuse the false choice between passivity and reciprocal illegality.

The republic cannot afford a government that sleeps through a genuine criminal conspiracy. Nor can it afford a government that abandons the evidentiary standards that distinguish justice from retaliation. The answer is not to wait passively for a crisis, nor to pronounce guilt before the evidence is heard. It is to investigate now, establish the facts, stop unlawful conduct where legally possible, and prosecute every provable crime with determination.



The Constitution provides the means of its own defense: elections, legislation, oversight, prosecution under existing statutes, and the ultimate residual sovereignty of the people expressed through lawful channels. Those means must be used, promptly and without apology, against a network that has already announced, in its own recorded words, its readiness to move beyond them. The alternative is not progressive refinement of American democracy. The alternative is the progressive erosion of the only system that has ever successfully constrained power in the name of liberty, and the real possibility that the next crisis will be resolved not by ballots or courts but by the bloody arithmetic of civil war.

That outcome is preventable, at this juncture in time, but only as a temporary fix. It is preventable only if those who still love the constitutional republic act with the clarity, courage, and legal rigor that the moment demands. The recordings are public. The midterms are near. The choice is before us.

But, with that said, all freedom-loving, liberty-loving Americans must come to terms with the fact that this ongoing war within our country is between good and evil, Free Born People and Communist Apparatchiks and two antithetical ideologies -- one of which is sworn to destroy traditional America -- in which the Marxist-Maoist Communists are so intransigent that there are no compromises to be had and no peaceful solutions to be found to settle these deep and wide differences. And ultimately, the direction for America over the course of the rest of this century will be decided by a full-blown hot, violent, bloody civil war.



The evil machination uncovered by Ms. Jennica Pounds and others is nothing less than an Antifa, Marxist-Maoist-style plan for a revolution in the United States.

We hope, pray, work and fight in order that by the end of the bloodshed, the forces of liberty, life and truth emerge from the fires and smoke of the chaos of civil war victorious, moving and guiding the people toward a new social order that places individual liberty and freedom above all else, rejecting all totalitarian ideologies and the collectivism of both communism and Islam.

by Justin O Smith