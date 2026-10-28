Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Stacy
4h

SEND ALL THESE RADICAL LEFTISTS WIRH THEIR HANDLERS ON A ONE WAY TICKET TO GITMO FOR MILITARY TRIBUNALS AND CORPORAL PUNISHMENTS.

MASS DEPORTATION FOR ALL ILLEGALS ESPECIALLY ISLAMICS AND SOMALIANS AND TRAITORS OF OUR COUNTRY

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