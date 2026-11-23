Folks, I been watching this mess unfold from my place down here in the hills of Tennessee for a good long while now, and what I see ain’t no accident. It is the slow, deliberate working of a plan that leaves ordinary people with less and less while the ones at the top keep stacking the deck. They talk pretty about equality and shared prosperity, but the path they are laying out looks a whole lot like the old communist idea of the state owning everything and the people owning nothing — except they dress it up with fancy talk about digital money, climate, and artificial intelligence so it sounds modern.

The World Economic Forum put it plain years ago: you will own nothing and be happy.

Look around at the facts on the ground, though, and that “happy” part is pure hogwash. Quality of life is sliding, prices keep climbing, and the promise of equality ends up meaning equal misery in a poorer country. Let me lay it out the way a man who still knows the difference between real money and paper promises sees it.

Back in September of 2019 the financial system started seizing up. The repo market — that overnight borrowing place where banks and big players keep the machinery greased — locked tight. Cash vanished from the collateral system. Overnight rates shot up into the double digits. Banks were one broken funding market away from a full freeze.

The Federal Reserve had to step in and inject cash for the first time since the last big crash. That was not some random hiccup. It was a warning light flashing on the dashboard of a machine that had been running on fumes and funny money for years. The Fed began what amounted to stealth quantitative easing, pumping liquidity back in, but anybody with eyes could see it was not going to be enough. The system was already sick.

Then came October 2019 and that Event 201 exercise run by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins. They simulated a pandemic sweeping the globe. By February 2020 the real thing was being sold to the public as a global emergency. How convenient for the central bank.

Once the lockdowns and the fear took hold, the Fed went to work printing in earnest. Something like $2.6 trillion got created after February 2020 under the banner of saving the system. Markets soared. Asset prices ballooned. The folks who already owned stocks, real estate, and financial paper got richer while ordinary working people watched their paychecks buy less and less. The pandemic bought the system time. It did not fix the underlying rot.

Ray Dalio, the big hedge-fund man, had been warning, from January 2019 on, that something would have to prick the bubble. You need a shock, he said, to force rate hikes and trigger the outflows that finally pop the overvalued markets.

That is exactly the sequence that played out. First the warnings about an unsustainable system. Then the event. Then the massive printing. The financial system was already dying in 2019. The pandemic and the response to it simply postponed the reckoning while the same players loaded up on cash and undervalued assets at the bottom.

All the big crises of the modern era have the fingerprints of the central banks, the International Monetary Fund, the Bank for International Settlements, and the giant systemically important banks all over them. Japan has voices pointing out that the “allies,” meaning mainly the United States, look to be searching for a scapegoat — whether it is artificial intelligence gone rogue or some new energy shock — to collapse the current order and replace it with something tighter.

On November 9th 2026, in an interview with Money Rehab, legendary investor Ray Dahlio warned that America is sitting on a ticking time-bomb of debt, and he sounded a whole lot like an old country doctor delivering bad news to his patient. Essentially, he lays out how America has been damaging itself so severely economically, that many of us are liable to suffer heart attacks when the Big Collapse finally hits.

Dalio noted:

"If we don't cut the budget deficit down to 3% of GDP — it's now probably going to be about six and a half percent of GDP — if we don't cut it there, we will have a heart attack.”

On November 14th 2026, Yahoo Finance stated:

“The federal deficit hit $2 trillion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up $217 billion from the year before. That was 6.2% of GDP, according to the Congressional Budget Office. By the end of that fiscal year, the total federal debt had reached $40.2 trillion. By Nov. 13, it had crept up to $40.5 trillion.”

But here we are again. It’s never enough.

The voracious greed of those pulling the strings is insatiable. The system is on the verge of collapse again. The cyber-attack and rogue AI bullshit being spewed by your overlords is to invoke fear among the masses before they roll-out the biggest fake crisis in history in order to force you into their CBDC techno-gulag, while opening the floodgates of liquidity to further enrich those engineering these false flags. So it goes.

Look at the numbers that stare you in the face right now in 2026. The United States government is paying more than a trillion dollars a year just in interest on the federal debt. Trillion with a T. That is not sustainable by any honest measure.

The derivatives market is a tangled web of bets so large and so opaque that a man has to wonder how it has stayed upright this long. It is legal only because the same institutions that benefit from it write the rules.

A fellow running a small business in Tennessee doesn’t get a special Federal Reserve meeting when his bills come due. He doesn’t get an emergency liquidity facility when his customers stop buying. He either makes enough money to keep the doors open or he closes them.

But when the financial machinery begins threatening the interests of powerful institutions, suddenly Washington finds a way to intervene.

That’s the arrangement we’ve allowed to develop. Private profits, public exposure, and an increasingly cozy relationship between government and the financial interests that benefit from its decisions.

And it isn’t free-market capitalism, no matter how many times somebody calls it that.

America has not been a genuinely free capitalist market for decades. What we have increasingly resembles a modern form of mercantilism: government and finance deciding which industries, companies, and interests get favored access to capital, protection, and privilege. Under that arrangement, wealth accumulates among the hand-crafted wool-suit crowd who play with valuations, derivatives, and AI-driven trading algorithms while deciding which favored industries get fed today. The rest of us get the leftovers and the lectures about equity.

Some folks seem to think this current hard push towards a central bank digital currency these days by most Democrats and many RINOs in Congress is just another convenience, something that will save us the trouble of carrying paper money and make purchasing things a little easier. And for many people, electronic payments are certainly convenient.

But there’s a difference between having the convenience of digital payments and being forced to depend upon them.

Cash is the last real remnant of private control for ordinary people. Cash works without Wi-Fi. Cash works without power. Cash works without some distant permission. That is exactly why the Powers-That-Be want it gone.

A Brinks truck full of cash will not fix a broken supply chain in a collapse, true enough. And the robberies and theft that plague cash businesses are real moral failures in a society that has lost its bearings. But those failures are not the fault of the money itself. They are the fault of people and of a culture that no longer insists on basic honesty and security. Moving to a fully cashless system does not solve the moral problem; it simply hands the remaining power over every transaction to the same institutions that already mismanaged the broader system.

Once every payment runs through their digital rails, they can freeze, tax, or redirect money at will. Social credit scores become the new enforcement tool. Behave the way they want and your score stays high enough to buy groceries. Step out of line and the money simply will not move. That is control without the need for a standing army on every street corner. It is far more efficient than the old totalitarian models, and it looks a lot like the “own nothing and be happy” future the World Economic Forum has described.

Our Founders understood money better than most of the experts who lecture us today. The Constitution gave Congress the power to coin money and regulate its value, and it barred the states from making anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts. The Coinage Act of 1792 defined the dollar around a specific weight of pure silver and set a ratio to gold. The Gold Standard Act of 1900 later fixed the dollar to a weight of gold. They did not spell out every detail, but they knew that money with no anchor beyond the promise of politicians would eventually be abused. And according to some “experts” today, a one-hundred percent gold-backed currency levels the field.

There is nothing complicated to understand about derivatives or quantitative easing when the money itself cannot be conjured out of thin air. The powers that be prefer a complicated system designed by them so they can manipulate it. Gold and silver are simple. They are not perfect, and they do not earn interest sitting in a vault, but they cannot be printed into infinity by a committee.

Anyone who thinks any modern government will voluntarily return to a true gold standard is dreaming; the total amount of gold in the world would have to be valued at something like eighteen thousand dollars an ounce just to back the existing dollars. They will revalue or invent new rules before they accept real limits. Still, the principle remains: sound money restrains the state. Fiat money enlarges it.

In any real collapse the people who fare best are the ones who stored up things that other people actually need: dry food, ammunition, medicines with long shelf lives, water purification, wool clothing, boots, salt, sugar, coffee, and yes, even a stash of Hershey’s Chocolate Bars. Those are real assets. Paper claims and digital entries are only as good as the trust and productivity left in the system. When that trust evaporates, the notes become wallpaper.

The official story is full of cognitive dissonance that would make a man dizzy if he tried to believe all of it at once. They want to keep kicking the can down the road with more quantitative easing and more printing, and at the same time they talk about collapsing the old order so they can force everyone into central-bank digital currencies. Why keep the system going if the plan is to replace it? They brag about low unemployment numbers while warning that artificial intelligence is going to put half the workforce out of a job. Which is it? They say immigrants are coming to do the jobs Americans will not do while arranging free rides that reduce the incentive to work. Everything is presented as yes and no at the same time.

War is peace, ignorance is strength, freedom is slavery — the old slogans fit the new language better than most people want to admit. There is more than one set of interests trying to carve this country up, and their stories overlap just enough to make it look like a single coordinated plan. The end result is the same: fewer real choices for ordinary people and more levers in the hands of those who already hold the power.

The central banks and the big financial institutions do not need CBDCs simply to create more money for themselves. They already do that. What they need the digital system for is control once the current arrangement finally buckles under its own weight.

Social credit, programmable money, and the ability to turn off access to the economy at the click of a key are the tools of a soft totalitarianism. It does not require gulags or mass executions. It requires only that every transaction, every movement of value, run through their pipes. The individual who once owned a house, a car, a bit of savings, and the freedom to spend it as he saw fit becomes a renter of everything, dependent on continued good behavior as measured by the system. That is the “own nothing and be happy” future. The happiness is the part they never deliver. The ownership of nothing is the part they work toward every day.

I am not saying every banker or every politician sits in a secret room drawing this map. Systems develop their own momentum. Incentives align. Crises become opportunities. The 2019 repo seizure, the Event 201 rehearsal, the pandemic response, the trillions printed, the exploding interest costs, the push toward cashless systems, the talk of AI threats and new shocks — all of it fits a pattern of managed decline followed by managed replacement.

The quality of life for working people has not improved under this regime. It has eroded. Real wages lag. Housing has become unattainable for the young. Savings are punished by inflation. The promise of equality turns into equal dependence on the state and its financial partners. That is not prosperity. That is the old communist dream wearing a new digital suit.

A man who still works the land knows that you cannot keep borrowing against the future forever. Sooner or later the note comes due. The ones writing the rules today intend to be the ones holding the new notes when the old ones fail. Ordinary Americans will be told they are free and equal while discovering they own nothing of substance and must ask permission for every purchase. That is the road we are being driven down. The only question left is whether enough people still have the sense to step off it before the gates close.

by Justin O Smith