Justin’s Substack

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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
May 9

A white man has represented the black folks of my hometown since 2010. Now the likely winner of TN-9th will be a black republican woman. All the SCOTUS ruling says is that states cannot redistrict by skin color.

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/democrats-and-the-tennesssee-two

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Patricia Bacon's avatar
Patricia Bacon
May 9

Very interesting summary. The latest is the Memphis Gang led by Prince Cohen want to

secede from the nation and make a new state: Memphis. lol

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