photo: Representative Steve Cohen, left, Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari, center, and Tennessee State Senator London Lamar, right, discuss the new House map unveiled by Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday. [Credit, Brad J. Vest for The New York Times]

On May 7th 2026, Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Republicans enacted a congressional map that dismantled the state’s lone majority-Black Democratic district centered on Memphis, positioning the Volunteer State for a potential 9-0 Republican House delegation and the first state to gerrymander its Congressional District map. This followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 29th 2026, decision in Louisiana v. Callais, a 6-3 ruling that struck down a second majority-Black district as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, significantly limiting the reach of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Democrats protested vehemently, invoking “Jim Crow 2.0,” staging walkouts, and burning Confederate flag imagery. Yet from a conservative, liberty-minded perspective, Tennessee’s action — mirrored in other Southern states and counterbalanced by Democratic efforts elsewhere — represents a vital correction toward constitutional norms. It prioritizes partisan competition based on ideas, shared interests, and population realities over engineered racial blocs, essential for preserving individual liberty, self-government, and the republic’s cohesion.

photo: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Demonstrators became unhinged and out-of-control as usual wherever one finds Democrat Commies these days, as the final Senate vote unfolded, and Tennessee State Senator Charlane Oliver stood on her desk in the Senate chamber, holding a banner denouncing the redistricting as a “Jim Crow” effort. then clapping and dancing. The Republican leadership rapidly adjourned the special session, sending the new map on to Republican Governor Bill Lee who promptly signed it into law.

photo: State Senator Charlane Oliver stood on a desk and got into a tug-of-war with the Senate Sergeant at Arms over her banner that read, “No Jim Crow 2 Stop the Steal.”

State Representative Justin Pearson, a foul-mouthed black man too often willing to engage in mob rule and riots than anything remotely close to constitutional order and the rule of law, stated:

“What you are doing today is eviscerating the only Black-majority congressional district in our state because we are majority Black.”

photo: State troopers removing Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson (left) and his brother KeShaun Pearson from gallery after they participated in a sit-in to protest the new map. [credit, George Walker IV / AP]

And then Pearson and others stormed out of the building as Pearson curse on Tennessee State Highway Patrolman, first calling him “boy” before calling him a “stupid mutherfucker”. The Senate chamber descended into chaos.

Gerrymandering as currently pursued by the Republican Party is not in any way a move to disenfranchise black voters and keep them from voting. It is more aligned with ensuring that no district is created solely on the basis of giving a political edge in any election on the basis of race, regardless of whether we speak of the black-bloc or any other race or ethnicity, although it probably does break up the black-bloc largely aligned with the likes of Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panthers and the NAACP which are largely communist funded and communist inspired and consistent supporters of the Democrat Party.

So, as anyone should be able to see, the current gerrymander battles being waged across America are a great deal more over which ideology will carry the nation forward into the future than anything to do with any racial component. It’s a battle between a foreign tyrannical communist ideology and the virtues and principles -- the founding ideology -- that built America and have enabled us to largely live as a free sovereign people and a free country for nearly 250 years, even as we watch that freedom and liberty slipping away today. And patriots are fighting to rip America from the iron claw that has had Her gripped tightly in far too many regions of the country, where the Democrat Party Communists work day and night to kill freedom and liberty and destroy the republic and traditional America.

In another incredibly interesting development, the Virginia Supreme Court just put a new state district map that gave Democrats a 10 to 1 advantage on hold, as they declared the recent gerrymander approved by a voter referendum in April to be “null and void” in a 4-3 decision. The decision gives Republicans the advantage in this nationwide redistricting war -- really a massive victory on May 8th and a ruling that stated Democrats unlawfully ratified a lopsided congressional map to give themselves four more House seats in the midterm elections.

Tennessee is not isolated but part of a broader mid-decade scramble — the most active since the 19th century — spanning partisan lines. In the South, Republican-led states are leveraging the Callais ruling to undo race-predominant maps. Louisiana postponed its May 16th primaries to redraw, likely eliminating a second majority-Black district and favoring Republicans by one or two seats. Alabama seeks to revert to a 2023 map reducing Black voting-age population in a key district from ~48% to ~39%, potentially reclaiming a seat. South Carolina targets Rep. Jim Clyburn’s district (nearly 50% Black), splitting it to pursue a 7-0 GOP sweep. Mississippi signals interest in challenging Rep. Bennie Thompson’s majority-Black district.

photo: Rep Joe Towns, JR, -- D-Memphis -- raises his fist in a black power symbol during a procedural vote in the Tennessee State Legislature on May 6th 2026 in Nashville, TN

photo: The Tennessee General Assembly gave final approval on Thursday to a new congressional map that slices up Memphis to scatter Black voters into neighboring districts. [Credit, Brad J. Vest for The New York Times]



In his report today, Jeff Childers [C&C News] detailed:

“Mayhem equally ensued in Alabama. In a real-life Shakespearean weather metaphor, Republican lawmakers completed the redistricting vote during a storm evacuation. All the while, Democrat officials screamed gibberish like King Lear, refused to leave the lectern, and pulled fire alarms that blared the whole time. Meanwhile, mandatory evacuation notices lit up everyone’s phones, water began floating lawmakers’ cars away, and floodwaters seeped into the state house’s ground floor, making the hallways look a lot like the flume ride at Walt Disney World.”

These moves respond to decades of Voting Rights Act interpretations that packed Democratic (often Black) voters into safe seats while cracking conservative areas. Tennessee’s 9th District, backing Kamala Harris by 43 points in 2024 analyses, exemplified this. Spreading Shelby County voters aligns districts with the state’s overall conservative tilt (Trump won Tennessee by 30+ points). Republicans emphasize politics and population, not race, complying with the Court’s equal protection mandate.

Democrats counter aggressively. Texas Republicans redrew to target up to five Democratic seats, prompting California voters to approve Democratic-led changes expected to net five seats. Virginia’s referendum enables Democratic redraws potentially adding four seats. Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio saw Republican adjustments for gains of one to four seats each. This tit-for-tat reflects federalism: states exercising sovereignty within constitutional bounds after judicial clarification.

Comparatively, Tennessee’s approach is restrained. As a deep-red state (Trump +30), its map seeks uniformity with its electorate rather than maximal aggression. Democratic states like California and Illinois have long employed aggressive gerrymanders favoring urban cores. The difference lies in philosophy: conservatives increasingly reject race as a proxy for interest, while “progressives” -- read “Democrat Party Communists” -- defend it as essential “representation.” This reveals a core cleavage — color-blind equality versus identity-based equity.

The conservative case begins with first principles. The American Founding rejected hereditary privilege and group-based political power. The Declaration of Independence proclaimed that “all men are created equal,” endowed with unalienable rights. The Constitution established a framework of equal protection under law, later reinforced by the Fourteenth Amendment. James Madison, in Federalist No. 10, warned against factions — groups united by passion or interest adverse to the rights of others or the community’s aggregate good. A large republic would mitigate factional tyranny by diluting narrow majorities. The Framers feared both pure democracy’s instability and any system that entrenched permanent classes or interests. Partisan gerrymandering existed even then (witness Elbridge Gerry), but racial districting as a legal mandate represents a deeper perversion: it treats citizens as avatars of immutable racial identity rather than sovereign individuals capable of reason and choice.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream — that his children would be judged “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” — embodied this ideal. Modern progressivism, embodied in the post-1965 evolution of the Voting Rights Act, abandoned it. What began as a necessary tool to dismantle legal barriers to Black voting morphed into a regime demanding proportional racial outcomes and majority-minority districts. Courts and legislatures assumed near-monolithic racial voting blocs were natural and desirable, effectively codifying the expectation that Black voters would reliably support Democrats. Data bears this out: Pew Research shows roughly 83% of Black voters identify as Democrats or lean Democratic, a figure that has remained stubbornly high despite shifts elsewhere. This creates what conservatives see as a self-reinforcing cycle: Democrats cultivate racial grievance to secure monolithic support, while race-based districts shield incumbents from broader accountability.

Tennessee’s 9th District, long held by Rep. Steve Cohen, exemplified this. A majority-Black area, it delivered overwhelming Democratic margins (e.g., +43 for Kamala Harris in 2024 calculations). By redrawing along partisan and population lines — spreading Memphis voters into districts reflecting Tennessee’s broader conservative character — the legislature complied with the Supreme Court’s directive against racial predominance. Republicans rightly emphasized politics, not race: the goal was an all-Republican delegation representing the state’s values. State Rep. Jason Zachary stated it plainly: the map was “drafted on politics” to maximize partisan advantage as the supermajority.

photo: Under Tennessee's new map, Democrat Steve Cohen's 9th District transforms into a safely Republican one. [Credit, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call]



Societally, race-based districts entrench low expectations and policy failure. Monolithic Black support for Democrats (~83% per Pew) creates safe seats with little accountability for urban challenges — crime, education, family structure — in cities like Memphis. Conservative alternatives (school choice, public safety, economic opportunity) demonstrated gains in Black employment and wages pre-COVID. Breaking racial packing integrates voters into broader coalitions, encouraging competition on substance.

Data from 2024 shows modest shifts: Trump nearly doubled Black support to 13-20% in exit polls, with stronger gains among Black men. Continued outreach on economy, borders, and opportunity could accelerate this, especially in competitive districts. Permanent racial blocs, by contrast, foster grievance politics, resentment among other groups, and balkanization — risking social cohesion in a multi-ethnic republic. Historical parallels include Reconstruction-era manipulations and post-1990s racial gerrymanders challenged in Shaw v. Reno and Miller v. Johnson, where the Court rejected bizarre shapes prioritizing race.

Tennessee and Southern peers advance integration: voters judged by beliefs, not ancestry. This aligns with the melting-pot ideal and counters identity politics’ trajectory toward division. Protests demanding Memphis “secede” or invoking supremacy expose opponents’ reliance on racial solidarity over shared American principles.

For 2026, these maps matter amid a narrow Republican House majority. Tennessee’s flip offsets potential losses elsewhere. Combined Southern gains (Louisiana +1-2, Alabama +1, South Carolina +1) and prior Republican redraws (Texas +up to 5, Florida +4) could yield a net GOP buffer of several seats, blunting typical midterm headwinds. Democratic gains in California and Virginia (~9 total) create rough balance, but conservative maps fortify Trump’s agenda: border security, deregulation, energy. A Democratic House would invite paralysis or reversal.

photo: State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Fla., speaks loudly on the House floor as the House voted on HB1D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. [Credit, Mike Stewart / AP]

Broader dynamics favor ideas over identity. Reconfigured districts force candidates to address inflation legacies, crime, education, and America First policies. This Madisonian competition dilutes factional power.

Critics’ outrage reveals their premise: Black voters’ interests are inseparable from Democratic power and cannot thrive in “diluted” districts. This paternalism insults the very citizens it claims to protect. It assumes Black Americans cannot evaluate policies on crime, education, economic opportunity, or family structure without racial solidarity. Conservative policies — school choice, criminal justice reform focused on safety, enterprise zones, two-parent family incentives — offer real uplift. Data from the Trump era showed pre-COVID gains in Black employment, wages, and poverty reduction. The Democratic monopoly in urban centers like Memphis has coincided with persistent challenges: high crime, failing schools, and family breakdown. Entrenched one-party racial districts reduce incentives for either party to compete vigorously for these voters on substance. Breaking them up fosters accountability.

This is not “voter suppression” but voter integration into the polity as equals. The Supreme Court’s Callais decision correctly held that race cannot predominate in districting absent compelling justification after strict scrutiny. The majority opinion clarified that Section 2 of the VRA does not mandate maximizing majority-minority districts when it conflicts with equal protection. Justice Alito’s reasoning restores constitutional color-blindness. Dissenters’ alarmism echoes resistance to Brown v. Board or the original Civil Rights Act—framing equal treatment as harm.

Critically, these maps promote competition based on ideas. Voters in reconfigured districts will weigh inflation’s legacy, crime policies, education outcomes, and America First foreign policy — not ancestral grievances. This aligns with Madisonian republicanism: representatives balancing local interests within a national framework, not delivering pork to engineered racial majorities.

Success in 2026 positions Republicans for 2028, when the presidential race will determine the post-Trump conservative future. A strengthened House majority enables legislative accomplishments — securing the border permanently, energy independence, entitlement reform discussions, and cultural pushback against DEI and critical race theory. Tangible results (lower prices, safer streets, better schools) can erode the Democratic racial lock. Recent polling hints at gradual Black voter shifts toward Republicans when economic and safety messages resonate. Expanding opportunity beyond grievance politics could accelerate this.

Without such actions, the trajectory darkens. Perpetual racial gerrymandering entrenches a two-tiered citizenship: one where certain groups receive protected districts as spoils, others face dilution. This balkanizes the body politic, fueling resentment and identity-based conflict. It contradicts the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s spirit and invites endless litigation. Democrats’ reaction — protests, “No Jim Crow 2,” suggestions Memphis secede — exposes their reliance on racial division. When representation is guaranteed by skin color, policy failure (e.g., urban governance) faces less scrutiny. Conservatives reject this soft bigotry of low expectations.

Historically, America progressed when transcending race: the abolitionists, the Greatest Generation, the Civil Rights movement’s color-blind phase. Post-1960s identity politics reversed gains, correlating with family dissolution, welfare dependency traps, and urban decline. Restoring neutral rules — districts based on compact communities, population equality, and political geography — reorients politics toward universal principles: rule of law, limited government, individual agency, free enterprise. These are the foundations of liberty, not privileges apportioned by ancestry.

Tennessee’s map, and parallel efforts, are prophylactic against majority tyranny in diverse polities. By preventing any single racial or ethnic faction from dominating via engineered permanence, they encourage cross-racial coalitions on shared interests. A conservative vision includes Black conservatives, Hispanic patriots, and working-class voters of all backgrounds coalescing around constitutionalism. Data showing slight Republican inroads among non-White voters in 2024 suggests potential; fair maps accelerate it by ending safe seats that breed complacency.

Challenges remain: lawsuits will test the new boundaries, public optics matter amid activist media, and Democrats pursue their own maps elsewhere. Yet the principle is clear. Conservatives must defend color-blind redistricting not as partisan gamesmanship alone, but as moral and constitutional necessity. The alternative — race as destiny in politics — leads to Lebanon-style confessionalism or worse, eroding the melting-pot idea that made America exceptional.

In sum, Tennessee’s decision illustrates the absolute necessity for liberty-minded Republicans to wield institutional power against identity politics. It upholds equal protection, counters factional capture, and realigns representation with character and conviction. For 2026, it fortifies the House firewall for Trump’s agenda, or at least a trajectory towards greater individual liberty, actual and real conservative values and the true virtues and principles of freedom. For 2028 and beyond, it plants seeds for a broader, idea-driven conservatism capable of winning lasting majorities. America’s deep troubles — debt, division, declining trust — demand nothing less than a return to founding verities. By rejecting race-based districts, Tennessee took a courageous step toward that restoration. Other states, and the nation, should follow if liberty is to endure.

by Justin O Smith