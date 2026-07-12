There comes a moment in the life of every nation when the air changes — when the wind carries the scent of something burning far off, when the ground underfoot feels less like soil and more like the thin crust over a sinkhole. America is standing in that moment now. You can feel it in your bones if you’ve ever carried a rucksack, ever walked point in the dark, ever watched the horizon for movement that shouldn’t be there. You can feel it if you’ve ever loved this country enough to bleed for it, or work for it, or raise children in it. You can feel it because the government that was supposed to serve the people has become something else — something swollen, self‑protecting, contemptuous, and predatory.

When fifty-five delegates gathered in Philadelphia during the summer of 1787, they did not imagine themselves creating a government that would one day consume nearly every aspect of American life. They were not searching for a ruling class, nor were they attempting to construct an empire governed by bureaucrats, career politicians, and unelected administrators. They sought something much simpler and infinitely more difficult to preserve: a constitutional republic whose government would forever remain the servant of a free people rather than their master.

painting: Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States by Howard Chandler Christy, circa 1940

To America’s Founders, government was not the source of mankind’s rights. Those rights preexisted government itself. They were endowed by the Creator, inherent in every human being, and therefore beyond the legitimate reach of any king, parliament, congress, president, or court. The Declaration of Independence states this principle with unmistakable clarity: governments are instituted among men to secure these rights, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. The order of those words matters. Rights come first. Government comes second.

The Framers of our Constitution feared concentrated power. They created a government of delegated, enumerated powers, with the Tenth Amendment reserving all others to the states or the people. Representation in the House was intended to be intimate; the Constitution initially contemplated roughly one representative per 30,000 persons, ensuring members remained accountable to their constituents. Early Congresses were part-time; members often served without significant pay, viewing service as a civic duty rather than a career. They distrusted standing armies, professional politicians, and unchecked bureaucracy. Political parties were viewed with suspicion as factions that could prioritize self-interest over the common good.

The Founders built a nation like a well‑planned defensive position: overlapping fields of fire, checks and balances, limited government, citizen‑soldiers ready to step in if things went sideways. They built it with the precision of men who had seen tyranny up close and knew how fast it could spread if left unchecked. They believed public office was a temporary duty — something you did for the country before going back to your farm, your shop, your life. They believed the government should fear the people, not the other way around.

But that defensive position has been overrun. The sandbags have rotted. The officers have abandoned the line. And the people in charge now aren’t leaders — they’re looters.

Washington, D.C. has turned into a fortified bunker full of career aristocrats who treat the rest of America like expendable infantry. They walk into office with the net worth of a corporal and walk out with the bank account of a warlord. They spend millions to win jobs that pay a fraction of that amount, and anyone who’s ever seen corruption up close knows exactly what that means. They’re not serving the people. They’re serving the machine — the donors, the lobbyists, the interests that keep the lights on in their marble palaces.



photo: Barbed wire is installed on the top of a security fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 14th 2021, ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th. [credit, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

photo: The U.S. Capitol building encircled by security fencing in Washington, D.C. on January 5t 2025 [credit, Xinhua/Hu Yousong]

James Madison in Federalist No. 39 described a republic deriving powers “directly or indirectly from the great body of the people,” administered by officials holding office for limited periods. The system was engineered to make lawmaking difficult, protecting liberty from hasty or tyrannical majorities and minorities alike. Taxation was to be limited and transparent. The people’s character — rooted in Christian morality, self-reliance, and civic virtue — was seen as the ultimate safeguard.

Contrast this with today’s Congress. Members frequently enter office of modest means and exit as millionaires, their wealth growing far faster than that of the average American. Data on congressional net worth reveals median increases that outpace typical household gains, with many benefiting from stock trades, book deals, and other opportunities unavailable to ordinary citizens. Critics rightly note this pattern: why else invest millions in campaigns for positions with a $174,000 salary if not for the lucrative perquisites, influence, and post-office opportunities? As I’ve often noted, “Congressmen ARE THIEVES — You Know They Are.” They follow agendas shaped by donors, lobbyists, and party leadership rather than the daily struggles of flyover country.

The Founders never intended representatives to become employees of political organizations.

They intended them to remain servants of the people.

Washington has become an aristocracy — not the kind with crowns and scepters, but the kind with committee chairs, donor lists, and insider trading portfolios. You can watch a man walk into Congress with the net worth of a schoolteacher and walk out a few terms later with the wealth of a minor king. You can watch campaigns burn through millions of dollars for jobs that pay a fraction of that amount. You can watch politicians who claim to serve the people spend more time serving the interests that fund them than giving their constituents even the slightest nod of recognition.

Money has become the chokehold around the throat of American politics. Not ideas. Not principles. Not representation. Money.

The Founders warned about factions, but they could never have imagined the scale of modern political financing — billions of dollars flowing through campaigns, PACs, dark‑money networks, corporate interests, and billionaire vanity projects.

The result is simple: The people do not fund the government. Therefore, the government does not serve the people.

A friend writing under the name “Tennessee Patriot” put it plainly: “Money is the lifeblood of politics and the voters just do not contribute enough to matter to them.”

That’s the cold, hard soldier’s truth you learn in combat: The people who pay the bills give the orders. The rest of us just try not to get killed by their incompetence.

The political class is not accountable to the people because the people are not the ones paying the bills. The donors are. The corporations are. The lobbyists are. The foreign interests are. The NGOs are.

The Founders intended elections to be contests of ideas. Today, they are auctions. And in an auction, the highest bidder wins — not the most principled candidate, not the most qualified, not the most representative.

President Trump tried to change the system. He walked into the bunker and kicked over tables. He tried to drag the machine back toward the people. And the machine responded exactly like a corrupt command structure responds when a real leader shows up — sabotage, obstruction, betrayal, knives in the dark.

This is why the system cannot be reformed from within. Even with the presidency, even with millions of supporters, even with a mandate for change, the entrenched interests fought Trump like a cornered animal.

photo: President Donald J. Trump



The system protects itself. It always has. It always will.

Unless the people decide they’ve had enough and intervene.

Congressmen are thieves. Not metaphorical thieves — moral thieves. They steal trust. They steal representation. They steal the republic itself and America’s wealth and call it “public service.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says you can’t go against the party without being punished. She’s right. Thomas Massie says the same. And anyone with eyes can see it: Washington doesn’t represent the American people. Neither do the states. Neither do the cities. The closer government is to you, the more it seems to resent you — like a rear‑echelon officer who hates the grunts because they remind him of everything he isn’t.

This isn’t the republic the Founders built. This is a command structure gone rogue.

Rather than existing to secure liberty, government increasingly appears to define it. Rather than asking what powers Washington possesses under the Constitution, many political leaders proceed as though every problem naturally belongs within the federal government’s jurisdiction unless specifically prohibited. The burden of proof has shifted. Limited government has gradually yielded to presumed authority.

Whether one approaches this conclusion from the political Right, the political Left, or somewhere between, there exists a widespread and growing distrust of institutions that once commanded broad public confidence. Congress consistently ranks among the least trusted institutions in American public life. Confidence in federal agencies has likewise fluctuated dramatically over recent decades, while faith in the national media, universities, and other longstanding institutions has steadily eroded.

Distrust itself is not proof of governmental corruption. Governments sometimes make unpopular decisions while acting honorably, and citizens are not always correct in their judgments. Yet persistent distrust should never be dismissed lightly within a constitutional republic. The American system was designed upon the assumption that concentrated power naturally invites abuse. James Madison famously observed in Federalist No. 51 that if men were angels, no government would be necessary. Because men are not angels, power must constantly be restrained by competing institutions and ultimately by the sovereign people themselves.

The Founders never expected Americans to trust government unconditionally. They expected Americans to watch it constantly.

That vigilance has grown increasingly difficult as government itself has grown exponentially larger, more complex, and more insulated from the citizens whose interests it was created to protect.

At the nation’s founding, the federal government occupied only a tiny portion of American life. Most decisions affecting daily existence remained within families, churches, communities, local governments, and the several states. Washington possessed relatively few responsibilities compared to modern expectations.

Today the federal government reaches into banking, education, agriculture, housing, healthcare, transportation, energy production, environmental regulation, labor relations, communications, retirement, welfare policy, foreign commerce, and countless other fields unimaginable to many eighteenth-century Americans.

This expansion did not occur overnight. It arrived incrementally through wars, economic crises, judicial interpretation, legislative enactments, and the steady creation of permanent administrative agencies. Each generation accepted a few additional powers as necessary responses to immediate circumstances. Rarely were those powers surrendered after the emergency had passed.

Representation in America has collapsed like a building hit by indirect fire. The beams are gone. The supports are gone. The roof is caving in.

When the nation was founded, each member of the House represented about 30,000 citizens. Today, each represents nearly 800,000. If we restored the Founders’ ratio, the House would have 18,400 members. Instead, it has 435 — a number frozen in place by politicians who prefer power concentrated rather than dispersed.

This isn’t oversight. This isn’t incompetence. This is deliberate. This is strategic. This is theft.

Representation stolen in broad daylight by people who think the republic is their personal fiefdom.

The Founders believed representation required intimacy — that a representative should know his constituents personally. Today, representatives can’t possibly know the people they serve. They represent districts so large they might as well be small nations.

The result is predictable: They represent donors, not voters. They represent parties, not communities. They represent themselves, not the republic.

The people feel abandoned because they have been abandoned.

The government doesn’t hide its contempt for ordinary Americans anymore. It doesn’t even pretend. It behaves like a command staff that’s decided the infantry are the real problem — too loud, too opinionated, too unwilling to die quietly for the sake of the brass.

Beyond structure lies deeper rot. The government, alongside education, media, and commerce, has welcomed forces antithetical to the Christian moral order that shaped America. Model citizens — hard-working, tax-paying, family-raising, faith-following heritage Americans — are mocked, demonized as obstacles, and targeted for diminution. Policies promote division, guilt, and dependence rather than unity under law and liberty. The establishment — RINOs and Democrat Party Communist radicals alike — belittles liberty-minded voices to preserve the status quo.

Government triumphs are scarce; America’s successes stem from the people’s ingenuity, despite bureaucratic interference. Reagan-era tax cuts, adjusted for inflation to prevent bracket creep, prevented worse fiscal socialism, but broader expansion continues. Limited government enabled prosperity; its abandonment breeds dependency and decline.

Most Americans want corruption punished. Congress protects itself.

Most Americans want accountability. Congress laughs.

Congress routinely defies clear majorities. Polls consistently show 80-84% of Americans, including strong majorities of Democrats, independents, and minorities, support photo ID requirements to vote. Yet federal action stalls, preserving opportunities for fraud, especially via mail-in ballots and non-citizen voting in sanctuary areas. This is not incompetence; it is a feature benefiting primarily the Democrat Party’s power base, since they are the party in full-blown opposition to the SAVE Act and Voter I.D.

photo: Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., pushed back against the external pressure for him and Republicans to launch the talking filibuster in March of this year, and he has obstructed passage of the SAVE Act every step of the way, despite viable, real avenues to push it through.

Similarly, most Americans want a balanced budget. Congress can’t even pass a budget. Americans overwhelmingly desire a balanced budget. The federal government has run deficits for decades, with spending ballooning to trillions annually. Public debt burdens future generations — with the U.S. national debt sitting at $39.45 TRILLION — yet hearings are theater and insider trading allegations persist. The people’s representatives prioritize legacy projects and special interests.

Most Americans want immigration laws enforced. Congress refuses, and so too do the activist courts refuse.

Immigration highlights the betrayal. Under the traitorous Biden regime, record illegal entries occurred, tied to foreign policy failures and open-border policies, allowing some 40 million illegal alien invaders to flood into the country. And now, in the current Trump era (as of mid-2026), deportation numbers — hard removals around 675k plus an oft asserted number of supposedly two million self-deportations — fall short of the scale needed, leaving millions inside borders. Courts obstruct enforcement of longstanding immigration law, which Congress passed and the executive must uphold. The Founders never envisioned a federal government unable or unwilling to control borders or a citizenry supplanted demographically. Proposed legalization of these millions of illegal aliens pushes the risk of a permanent alteration of the electorate, further eroding representation for heritage Americans.

Even with an optimistic outlook that President Trump will somehow manage to deport eight million more illegal alien invaders by the end of his term, that will still leave approximately twenty-nine million illegal aliens within our borders. This administration must move exponentially more aggressively and get the job done, however they can and damn the state and federal courts and the Supreme Court trying to obstruct Trump any more in any way.

One citizen said it plainly: “It’s gone beyond no representation. The mafia called government hates me.”

That’s not hyperbole. That’s the battlefield truth.

Heritage Americans — the cultural backbone of the nation — are demonized. Conservative people of color who believe in liberty are marginalized. Christians are mocked. Traditional families are treated like relics. Patriotism is portrayed as extremism.

The Founders would see this as a sign of decay — moral, cultural, political. They would warn that once a government begins to despise its own people, the end is near.

Immigration is not merely a policy issue. It is a sovereignty issue.

The Founders believed a nation had the right to determine who entered its borders. They believed citizenship was sacred. They believed the people had the right to preserve their culture, their identity, and their future.

Today, as previously noted, illegal alien invasion has reached levels that threaten the very structure of the republic.

To date, President Trump has deported far too few and far from not enough, largely due to communists and real anti-American DUMBASSES, useful idiots and TRAITORS to America “protesting” and rioting in the streets and all across America, in a collectivist endeavor to stop ICE dead in their tracks, in conjunction with rulings by activist judges and anti-American mayors and governors whose sympathies and support lay with the foreigners over natural born American citizens.

photo: Illegal aliens wait to be carried to safety in Border Patrol vehicles near Campo Road, after hiking over nine hours from the U.S./Mexico border over Mt. Cuchoma, June 6th 2024. [credit, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times]

The Founders would absolutely recognize this as an invasion of America and its support from within America as subversion and treason — not because illegal aliens are evil, at least not all of them, but because sovereignty is essential. A nation that cannot control its borders cannot control its destiny.

The people know this. The government does not care.

Today, the government, and much of American society, too, is morally bankrupt.

It embraces everything antithetical to Christianity, tradition, and moral order. It celebrates degeneracy. It funds corruption. It rewards dishonesty. It punishes virtue.

Evil hasn’t just entered the halls of government. It has entrenched itself. It has fortified itself. It has built supply lines.

The result is a nation circling the drain — spiritually, culturally, politically.

The Founders would warn that once virtue collapses, liberty follows.

Americans must awaken. Engagement is essential. Reforms include term limits, unpaid or citizen-service models for Congress, massive reduction in campaign finance influence, restoring House apportionment, strict voter integrity, balanced budget amendments, and aggressive immigration enforcement — ignoring obstructive courts where constitutional authority is clear. The people, not judges, ultimately control the republic.

The current regime serves itself and insiders, not “We the People.” It has strayed catastrophically from the Founders. The question is whether Americans retain the character and will to reclaim their inheritance. History shows free peoples can; apathy invites continued erosion. The time for half-measures has passed. Real power resides with the sovereign citizenry. They must seize it — through engagement, reform, and unyielding defense of liberty — before the window closes entirely.

The path forward will not be easy.

No constitutional republic remains healthy without constant maintenance by its citizens. Complacency inevitably enlarges government because power naturally seeks further expansion. Every generation therefore inherits the same responsibility: to examine government critically, insist upon accountability, preserve constitutional limitations, and remember that public office exists for service rather than privilege.

This task belongs neither exclusively to conservatives nor liberals, Republicans nor Democrats.

It belongs to Americans.

For if the people surrender responsibility for preserving liberty, no institution can preserve it for them.

The Constitution cannot defend itself.

The Bill of Rights cannot enforce itself.

The Declaration of Independence cannot remind each generation why it was written.

Only the people can do that.

The greatest danger facing the Republic is not simply excessive taxation, bureaucratic expansion, partisan conflict, or even governmental overreach.

The greatest danger is forgetting the first principle upon which the nation was founded — that free men and women are sovereign, that government exists by their consent, and that no accumulation of wealth, influence, office, or political power can rightfully place rulers above the people from whom all legitimate authority flows.

Whether America experiences a genuine constitutional renewal will depend not upon one election, one president, one Congress, or one Supreme Court.

It will depend upon millions of Americans rediscovering the conviction that animated Philadelphia in 1787 and inspired the Declaration in 1776: that liberty is neither inherited automatically nor preserved accidentally. It survives only when free people willingly accept the burdens of citizenship with the same determination that earlier generations accepted the burdens of founding a nation.

Should that spirit awaken again, the distance between the Founders’ Republic and modern America need not become permanent.

For constitutions are ultimately sustained not by parchment, but by people — and by a citizenry resolved that government shall once again be the servant of the American people rather than their master.

Thomas Jefferson, America’s third president, declared on November 13th 1787:

“What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? ... The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.”

Our Founders believed liberty required courage. They believed tyranny required resistance. They believed the people were the ultimate guardians of the republic.

Today, the people must remember that. They must reclaim their authority. They must restore the republic. They must revive the Founders’ intent.

Not through violence, unless it does ultimately prove necessary. But through engagement. Through vigilance. Through courage. Through unity. Through truth. Through the unyielding insistence that government exists to serve the people — not itself.

The Founders believed the people were capable of this. They believed Americans were strong, resilient, courageous, and principled. They believed the republic could endure if the people remained vigilant.

The question now is whether the people still possess that strength. Whether they still possess that courage. Whether they still possess that fire.

The warning has been sounded. The storm clouds have gathered. The distance between the Founders’ republic and the present government has grown too wide to ignore.

The American people -- those few or many American patriots who still love our country --must reclaim what was stolen. They must restore what was lost. They must revive what was abandoned.

The Founders are watching. History is watching. The future is watching.

America’s children are watching.

The republic is in the kill zone. The question is whether her people will step forward — as they have before — and reclaim the liberty that is their birthright, even should they have to once again pick up their rifles and reclaim liberty with a blazing hot hail of hot lead, cutting down those who would deny them their Inalienable God-Given Rights.

by Justin O Smith