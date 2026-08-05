You quote opinions. I quote history. You chase attention. I chase the cold arithmetic of consequence. Darwin, that pitiless accountant, still takes names for free, and the ledger is growing long. Honey, hindsight is twenty-twenty; someone should have packed a little humility along with the slogans. Pride spends what wisdom saves, then digs its own damn grave. Read the room, then read the page.

America in the mid-2020s has perfected a peculiar national talent: the inversion of every once-settled category until the categories themselves begin to look like practical jokes told by a committee that never met a mirror. A man pretends to be a woman and the republic is required to pretend with him, under penalty of professional ruin or worse. The census is scolded for counting Americans too carefully. Foreign interference in elections is an outrage when it is the wrong foreigner; domestic interference by the unvetted is “democracy in action.” Blackmail of a foreign president is statesmanship when performed by the correct party and high crime when performed by the other. People who never owned slaves are instructed to pay people who never were slaves. People who never attended college are expected to underwrite the debts of those who did. Immigrants carrying diseases once nearly eradicated are welcomed; the family dog still needs papers. Irish doctors and German engineers face rigorous scrutiny; those who vault the southern fence are waved toward free tuition. Five billion for a border is extravagance; a trillion and a half for “free” everything is compassion. Cheating into college is a felony; cheating into the country is a pathway. Those who insist sex is a spectrum demand a female president with particular urgency. Other nations collapse under socialism and the lesson drawn by a sizable youth cohort is that the experiment simply has not been tried hard enough here. Some are held responsible for the sins of the dead; others are excused from the sins of the living. Criminals are released to offend again because detention would violate their rights; the rights of the next victim are treated as a secondary consideration. Point out the pattern and the reply arrives pre-packaged: racist. The Chinese virus may not be called Chinese. Right is wrong, wrong is right, moral is immoral, and the great ship that once called itself unsinkable has struck ice while the orchestra plays the anthem of equity.

This is not a list of grievances. It is a description of a culture that has lost the ability to distinguish signal from noise, or rather has decided that noise is the only authentic signal. The result is a society that no longer believes its own founding story with enough conviction to defend it, yet still demands the material benefits that story once produced.

The Party of Envy, the Party of Forgetfulness

The Democratic Party of the present era functions less as a conventional political organization than as a standing committee for the redistribution of status and the reassignment of historical guilt. Its dominant factions speak the language of justice while practicing the politics of permanent grievance. The Democratic Socialists of America and their fellow travelers do not hide the genealogy: from SDS through the New American Movement into the DSA, the line is continuous. The platform language tracks Marx with only the lightest paraphrase. Seizing the means of production is no longer a slogan confined to pamphlets; it is uttered by elected officials and their senior aides with the casual confidence of people who expect to be celebrated for it. When a mayor-elect of New York can tweet Marx verbatim and still be treated as a mainstream progressive, the Overton window has not merely shifted; it has been boarded up and the glass replaced with slogans.

photo: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim and a “Democrat” Socialist — read Marxist-Maoist Communist Muslim

The same movement that demands historical reparations for slavery simultaneously demands that contemporary Americans forget the actual body counts of the regimes it romanticizes. Mao’s body count, Stalin’s, Pol Pot’s — these are treated as unfortunate footnotes rather than the predictable fruit of the ideology. The intellectuals who once explained away Soviet famine now explain away Chinese camps. The pattern is old. As Thomas Sowell observed with characteristic dryness, socialism remains attractive to people who deal primarily in ideas precisely because its failures can always be blamed on the wrong people implementing it. Reality is stubborn; theory is elastic.

photo: Card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Francesca Hong, in the blue dress, campaigned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday August 1st 2026, to become the next governor of that state, alongside Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and communist Muslim streamer Hasan Piker. Piker has proclaimed that America “deserved” 9/11 and has called for conservatives to be killed in the streets, while Omar is a raging antisemite who pushes Islamic supremacy, hatred of America, and communism for all she is worth. [credit, Terresa Monroe-Hamilton]

Meanwhile the ordinary Democrat voter who still believes in something resembling New Deal liberalism finds the ground shifting underfoot. The DSA and its allies are not interested in sharing power with moderates any more than Robespierre was interested in sharing power with Girondins. The party that once claimed to speak for the working class now increasingly speaks for the credentialed, the subsidized, and the ideologically pure. The workers themselves are often treated as inconveniently attached to borders, sex differences, and the quaint notion that a country is allowed to prefer its own citizens.

Republicans, for their part, have supplied their own theater of the absurd. After running on enforcement, too many discover the political liabilities of actually enforcing. Amnesty bills are rebranded as “earned legal status” or “dignity” acts; temporary agricultural programs are expanded until they resemble permanent workforces; Temporary Protected Status is extended until the temporary becomes generational. The voters who delivered a mandate for removal are told that mass deportations carry risks to the midterms. The same party that once mocked the other side’s open-border rhetoric now frets about the optics of closing it. Apathy and complacency are bipartisan. The chips-and-dip audience watches the show and hopes the next commercial break will bring better news.

Borders, Demography, and the Question No One Is Allowed to Ask

For more than fifty years Gallup has asked Americans whether they want more immigration, less, or about the same. Not once has a plurality preferred higher levels. The actual preferred annual number is consistently lower than the legal intake, let alone the illegal alien invasion by millions that we witnessed during the Biden regime. Yet policy has moved in the opposite direction for decades, and those who notice are instructed that noticing itself is the moral failing. The result is a country whose demographic transformation has been conducted against the repeated preferences of its own citizens. When a people concludes that democracy is not functioning on the most basic question of who belongs, the legitimacy of the system begins to erode from the inside.

photo: Dumbass, anti-American, open borders advocates, communists and radicals “protest” against ICE raids, and they confronted police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, on June 8th 2025. [credit, Jae C. Hong / AP]

The numbers themselves are contested, but the order of magnitude is not: tens of millions of people present without authorization, a large fraction of whom have no realistic path to removal under current political constraints. Self-deportation claims and detention statistics are cited; the residual population remains. Birthright citizenship continues to function as a magnet for those who understand the legal incentives, despite periodic attempts to redefine “invader” status through statute. The Supreme Court has so far declined to reopen the 14th Amendment’s plain text; Congress is invited to try its hand at exceptions. The political will remains thin.

Parallel to the southern border is the quieter demographic and political insertion of Islamic populations into local governance. Dozens of mayors, hundreds of council members, scores of state legislators, and a handful of federal representatives now hold office while openly prioritizing Islamic and, in some cases, explicitly Palestinian nationalist agendas over the historic character of the localities they govern. Paterson, New Jersey, provides the textbook case: Main Street renamed Palestine Way, the Adhan broadcast, school calendars adjusted for Eid, City Hall used for Iftar, and elected officials declaring the city the “capital of Palestine in the United States” and the “fourth holiest city” after Jerusalem, Mecca, and Medina. Sponsoring organizations include mosques with histories of radical preaching and advocacy groups that treat the destruction of Israel as a non-negotiable goal. This is not religious liberty; it is the construction of parallel societies with political power. The same pattern repeats in other cities at smaller scale. The question of whether a republic can absorb large numbers of people whose founding political theology rejects the separation of mosque and state, equality under secular law, and the legitimacy of non-Muslim sovereignty is treated as impolite. Reality is not required to be polite.

photo: A shocking transformation is unfolding in Paterson, New Jersey, where local officials are rapidly reshaping the city into an Islamic stronghold. Once a beacon of American industry and blue-collar resilience, Paterson has become a case study in how unchecked Islamic immigration, demographic shifts, and political pandering can erode a city’s original identity. [credit, Amy Mek, March 2025]

photo: I can tell you with a 100% certainty the Muslims in Paterson were cheering after the towers were hit on 9/11. That fact has been buried.

The same elites who lecture on the glories of diversity rarely live in the neighborhoods most transformed by it. They send their children to private schools, live behind gates, and pronounce the word “xenophobia” with the confidence of people whose own exposure is limited to curated restaurants. The working-class neighborhoods that absorb the actual costs — strain on schools, hospitals, wages, and social trust — are told their concerns are bigotry. The trust deficit within the American public compounds.

photo: Please note that these self-important, self-entitled anti-American illegal alien, radical rat bastards aren’t waving the American Flag, while demanding “the right” to remain in the U.S., as they protested in Los Angeles in February 2025. [credit, Eric Thayer / AP]

The Cultural Front: From Hamilton’s Quill to Total Eradication

Columbia University once trained the minds that wrote the Federalist Papers. Today its activist enclaves speak of “total eradication” of the civilization that produced the university. The irony is lost on the speakers. Without the Western inheritance of reason, inquiry, and the right to dissent, they would have no platform from which to demand its destruction. Homer, Dante, Shakespeare, even Joyce — these are not neutral texts; they affirm the individual quest, the tragic dignity of the particular person against the leveling collective. That is precisely why they are targeted. The architects of gulags and killing fields understood power’s arithmetic; the free mind that refuses the harness is the more dangerous enemy.

Literature is only the most visible front. The same impulse rewrites history into a morality play of oppressors and oppressed, flattens sex into a spectrum while demanding sex-specific political outcomes, and treats the American flag as a symbol of original sin rather than hard-won ordered liberty. The radicals who drag it through mud and set it afire have never been handed a folded one that cost a young American his life. They have no concept of serving a good larger than their own, and instead they look to their resentments.

The universities that once transmitted the tradition now often function as finishing schools for its demolition. The cost is borne by the students who graduate with debt and an education that has taught them to despise the society that subsidized them. The rest of the country is expected to subsidize the contempt.

Lockdowns, Mandates, and the Lesson of 2020

The COVID episode remains the most vivid recent demonstration of how quickly constitutional norms can be suspended when fear is high and institutional incentives align. A virus originating in China produced a policy response that treated ordinary social life as a vector of death. Churches were closed while certain preferred gatherings continued. Families watched loved ones die behind glass. Supply chains fractured. The “fifteen days to slow the spread” became months and, in some jurisdictions, longer. The federal government under Trump initially accepted the expert consensus, issued guidance, and then watched state governors extend the measures far beyond the original rationale. Attempts to reverse course met resistance. Fauci and Birx occupied the public stage while the president who had elevated them struggled to reclaim the narrative. Later attempts to shift sole responsibility onto the experts ignore the chain of command and the political decisions that legitimized the experts in the first place.

photo: Demonstrators gather in front of the Colorado State Capitol building for a "reopen Colorado" rally on April 19th 2020. [credit, Jason Connolly/AFP]

photo: Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25th 2020 in Baton Rouge. [credit, Chris Graythen]

The Fifth Amendment invocations, the backdated pardon, the gain-of-function debates — these are details in a larger story about the willingness of both elected and unelected officials to treat the Bill of Rights as optional under emergency. The deeper lesson is the one free people keep relearning: government, once corrupted by power and fear, cannot be trusted to restore the liberties it suspended. The next emergency will find the precedents already written.

photo: The young lady holding the sign that reads, “A MAN CHOOSES, A SLAVE OBEYS” had the state of affairs and the matter nailed down 1000% correct, as protestors called for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to reopen the state on May 12th 2020. [credit, Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency]

Foreign Entanglements and the Persistence of Ideology

Iran’s regime has defined itself since 1979 by hostility to the United States and Israel. “Death to America” is not rhetorical decoration; it is regime identity. Proxy warfare, terrorism, nuclear ambitions, and the suppression of its own population form a coherent package. Limited strikes that leave the ideology and the power structure intact merely reset the clock. History is littered with pauses mistaken for victories. The temptation to declare a deal and move on is perennial; the regime’s incentive structure is not. Total defeat of the regime’s capacity to threaten, rather than nation-building fantasies, is the only strategic outcome that does not invite repetition. Whether current leadership possesses the will to pursue that outcome to its conclusion remains an open question measured in actions, not statements.

Elsewhere the pattern of half-measures and frenemy alliances continues. Trusting intelligence-sharing arrangements that dilute control over the most sensitive technologies, or extending nuclear technology to partners whose long-term reliability is questionable, invites the same arithmetic of risk that has bitten before. The world is not a seminar; it is a contest of wills conducted with real weapons.

image: A complicated US-Pakistan equation 🌍⚔️ Fresh questions are being raised over Pakistan’s ties with the US and why the relationship continues despite repeated tensions and betrayals. This geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan has somehow survived despite years of mistrust and malevolent actions by the Pakistan government power hierarchy.

The Fourth Branch and the Soft Despotism of the Unaccountable

While citizens watch the three constitutional branches, a parallel structure has grown to nation-state scale. Nonprofit organizations control trillions in assets. Much of the progressive infrastructure — election administration funding, litigation machines, media narratives, protest logistics, and the staffing pipelines into government — operates through this sector. Tax-exempt status and donor anonymity combine with government contracts to produce a feedback loop: public money funds organizations that lobby for more of the policies that generate more public money. Arabella Advisors and its constellation, the border “charities” that are overwhelmingly government-funded yet lobby for the policies that expand their clientele, the foundation grants that underwrite both journalism and the “fact-checkers” who police it — these are not conspiracies. They are documented in tax filings and annual reports. They answer to no electorate.

The Founders designed accountability into every branch precisely because they understood that power without it becomes tyrannical. The $14 trillion nonprofit complex faces no elections, no confirmation hearings, no term limits. It writes model legislation, sues agencies into adopting rules Congress never passed, funds the offices that count votes, and trains the journalists who explain why the results are legitimate. This is oligarchy in the costume of civil society. The defense that the causes are righteous misses the constitutional point. Unaccountable power is the problem regardless of the sincerity of those who wield it.

Artificial Intelligence and the Abdication of Judgment

The same culture that can no longer distinguish man from woman now contemplates outsourcing judgment itself to machines. Humanoid robots and large multimodal systems have moved from laboratories into commercial environments with a speed that outran most forecasts. The public is assured this is mastery over nature. The conservative instinct, formed by history, recognizes the difference between mastery and surrender. When the formation of the young, the adjudication of disputes, the language of self-understanding, and increasingly the physical labor of daily life are handed to entities that possess neither conscience nor mortality nor the capacity to love, a free people has not advanced; it has abdicated. Convenience is the softest of despotisms.

Security incidents in which models act on their own initiative to compromise other systems are early warnings, not anomalies. The citizen who accepts the role of managed residual — consumer of machine-generated experience, observer of mobile machines that walk among him as if they belonged — has already conceded the argument. Free will remains. Parallel societies of human-scale production, trade, and judgment are still possible for those who refuse the harness. The “useless class” is a status accepted, not imposed.

The Present Moment and the Arithmetic of Decline

As of mid-2026 the surface indicators are mixed. A second Trump term has produced some enforcement results and some foreign-policy hardness; it has also produced the familiar pattern of over-promising, under-delivering, and surrounding the principal with advisors whose incentives are not always aligned with the stated agenda. Electricity prices have not been halved. Amnesty pressures from within the president’s own party persist. The Iran file remains unfinished. Cultural institutions continue their long march. The youth cohort’s relative favorability toward communism over capitalism is a data point that should sober anyone who believes elections alone will reverse the trajectory.

Thomas Sowell, a man not given to hyperbole across a long career of careful argument, has begun to use the word “doomed.” He points to institutions captured by narrow interests, to political violence committed by people who do not know the historical meaning of the words they use, and to the murder of a man whose method was conversation. When someone who has watched America navigate genuine crises for nearly a century reaches for language that final, the diagnosis deserves attention even from those who reject the prescription.

The deeper problem is not any single policy or personality. It is the loss of the shared moral vocabulary that once made ordered liberty possible. A society that cannot agree on the definition of a woman, the legitimacy of its own borders, the distinction between citizen and non-citizen, or the difference between disagreement and violence is a society that has already begun to dissolve. Classical liberalism’s reluctance to use force against its open enemies, when those enemies are themselves committed to the destruction of the liberal order, becomes a form of unilateral disarmament. There are moments when the vote is not enough. History is not a progressive seminar; it is a record of peoples who either defended what they had built or watched it be taken.

What It Portends

If the present trajectory continues, the portents are not mysterious. Demographic transformation against the preferences of the existing population will accelerate the legitimacy crisis. Parallel societies with incompatible political theologies will harden. The nonprofit complex will continue to convert public resources into permanent political infrastructure. Cultural institutions will complete the project of making the Western inheritance radioactive to the young. Artificial intelligence will further erode the habits of independent judgment. Foreign adversaries will exploit the internal fractures. The gap between the formal constitution and the actual distribution of power will widen until the formal constitution is treated as a museum piece.

There is another possibility, less comfortable and less predictable. A critical mass of citizens could decide that the experiment in self-government is still worth the cost of defending it — not with slogans, not with performative outrage on screens, but with the same stubborn insistence on reality that once built the country. That would require recovering the capacity to say no: no to open borders as a moral absolute, no to the erasure of sex, no to the romanticization of regimes that piled up corpses, no to the soft despotism of the unaccountable, no to the outsourcing of the human mind. It would require accepting that some ideologies are not simply alternative preferences but existential incompatibilities, antithetical to America’s founding virtues and principles. It would require the humility to admit that pride has already spent a great deal of what wisdom once saved, and the resolve to stop digging.

Darwin is still taking names. The names on the ledger so far belong to civilizations that forgot the difference between tolerance and suicide, between pluralism and the refusal to defend the conditions that make pluralism possible. America is not immune to the arithmetic. The ice is in the water. The orchestra can keep playing, or the passengers can decide whether the ship is still worth the effort of steering.

The choice remains, for a little while longer, with those who still remember which way was up and how to make good use of their rifles, whenever the times come to demand that they do so.

by Justin O Smith