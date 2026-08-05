Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Tenquid's avatar
Tenquid
10m

Whew. That was magnificent.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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theSARfellow
1h

I wonder how well the next muzzi demoncrat president will go over?

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