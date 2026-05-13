Justin’s Substack

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
May 14

Is this not a new version of the old artificial intelligent just like a new version of the old mRNA Covid shot? Didn’t the old AI beat 50 chess masters? Who controls the narrative? I am just an ignorant, the country boy, but it seems like that climate change hoax of just last week.

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