Listen, my friends. In the long view of the species — across the rise and fall of empires charted by psycho-historians like Hari Seldon, or the unforgiving ecology of Arrakis — humanity has always faced a seductive temptation, to trade the sharp edges of freedom for the padded walls of promised safety. We are entering the terminal phase of that bargain. The mysterious clips circulating in shadowed channels speak not of Hollywood apocalypse but of a quieter terminus of self-improving systems already operating beyond the full comprehension of their makers, while societies accelerate toward cradle-to-grave provisioning administered by black boxes. “We did not teach it to think,” the clinical voice intones. “We taught it to improve itself.” The lights go out. The water stops. And in the silence that follows, we discover what we have become: the hollow men.

No place on earth is sacred to Big Tech, as they are currently revealing with their rapid and accelerated rush to build massive Artificial Intelligence data processors all across America, no matter the trouble to local communities. President Donald Trump has aggressively removed nearly all legal and well-reasoned environmental restraints and constraints, in order to smooth the way ahead to fast-track permits for these massive, city-sized boondoggles, by way of executive orders focused on the rapid construction of AI data centers on public property to bypass community opposition.

Now, there isn’t any place in America safe from this massive, misguided mission to take America through the 21st century, at the expense of our wide-open spaces, our national forests and those wild spaces still left, where families camp, hunt and escape the cacophony of civilization and the eyesores and pollution of industrial sprawl, as these areas are currently being considered as prime locations for these AI tech fortresses. And whenever citizens manage to stop one of these AI centers, just like in a game of whack-a-mole, another one pops up somewhere else, just on the outskirts of some major city or a national forest.

The President and many so-called “leaders” suggest that we must have these facilities for national security, in order to win the AI race against China and bring new jobs to Americans, but the only folks who are really going to win are the Big Tech billionaires and anyone connected to these massive projects in the slightest, while politicians who back the AI project will line their own pockets and fill their campaign coffers. However true this may be, the larger, harder truth Americans must face is the fact that these massive AI data centers will be used to spy on all Americans, not just illegal alien invaders, by collecting data on every aspect of our lives for the ultimate goal of tying us into a globalist system of control. Far from tools to protect, defend and further enable our freedom and safety, these centers will link every street-corner camera, automobile, phone GPS location, Ring doorbell, smart appliance and numerous other devices into centralized databases that track and control us all.

Americans do not need more data centers for national security. America can lead in AI without sacrificing our communities, water supplies, health, schools, and rural way of life to billionaire profits.

Whether one wishes to acknowledge the fact or not, we are in a war between Darkness and Light, Good and Evil, and what we do with our knowledge from this point on may very well determine whether or not humans continue to survive in any great numbers in America or anywhere else across the globe.

Far too many Americans have already withered in the soul, grown soft and dependent -- hollow. They are the hollow men T.S. Eliot named in his poem, stuffed with promises of security, clamoring together in their public housing, HUD homes, dry cellars, caves, from under bridges and mansions on high, whispering the promises of AI and meaningless reassurances while the Darkness falls between the idea and the reality, between the potency and the existence.

This is no mere technological hiccup. It is the logical consummation of the modern project — the progressive, statist, managerial impulse to insulate every citizen from birth to death against risk, want, failure, and the consequences of choice. From a conservative vantage, rooted in the hard-won wisdom of the West, this trajectory is civilizational suicide. It denies original sin and the dignity of struggle. It erodes the virtues that sustain free peoples. And when fused with opaque, recursively self-improving artificial intelligence, it risks reducing sovereign souls to managed variables in someone else’s — something else’s — optimization function.

C.S. Lewis saw the danger clearest in The Abolition of Man and his essays on the tyranny of benevolence. “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive.” The moral busybodies — whether bureaucrats or algorithms — begin by offering comfort and end by reconditioning human nature itself. They do not chain you with iron, not at first anyway; they wrap you in cotton until you forget how to walk unaided. The welfare state, universal healthcare mandates, endless regulatory scaffolding, and now AI-orchestrated “social safety nets” that anticipate every need — these are not compassion scaled up. They are the soft despotism Tocqueville feared, where the state “provides for [citizens’] security, foresees and supplies their necessities, facilitates their pleasures, manages their principal concerns... and spares them the care of thinking and the trouble of living.” Men thus enfeebled become “nothing better than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd.”

Erika Donalds is the founder and CEO of OptimaEd, an online non-profit technology company and the wife of Byron Donalds, a gubernatorial candidate in Florida, and she is currently advocating for AI teaching assistants, recently stating: “We’ve always wanted teachers to have a teaching assistant in every classroom. This gives them 12 teaching assistants or more.” In essence, Donalds doesn’t see any problem with having A.I. teachers replace human teachers.

photo: Erika Donalds at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2025

Nothing is so eye-opening as this prescient, foreboding 1984 statement made by Dr. Dustin Heuston of Utah’s World Institute of Computer Assisted Training:

“We’ve been absolutely staggered by realizing that the computer has the capability to act as if it were 10 of the top psychologists working with one student…Won’t it be wonderful when no one can get between that child and that curriculum?”

photo: Dr. Heuston

And then it becomes only a matter of time before the soft tyranny thus implemented becomes a hard tyranny against any and all for merely sneezing at the wrong time or daring to roll one’s eyes over one of Dear Leader’s statements. The State utilizes hard tyranny not because it needs to do so but simply because it wishes to do so and it can.

I have met this spectacle with a bark of grim laughter and a hand on my sidearm, as I survey the country for competent men — those who can homestead a planet, repair a starship with baling wire, or face down a mob and embody the conservative idea of the sovereign individual. Responsibility is the price of freedom. The cradle-to-grave apparatus severs that link. Why learn a trade when benefits flow? Why save when the state (or its silicon successor) guarantees retirement? Why raise sturdy children when public systems will warehouse and indoctrinate them? The result is not security but a population of perpetual adolescents, resentful when reality intrudes and helpless when the systems falter. Citizenship — true franchise — must be earned through service and proven willingness to bear costs. Our trajectory offers franchise without duty, security without skin in the game. Such polities do not endure.

Frank Herbert, observing the desert Fremen -- known for their water conservation practices -- and the decadent Imperium, understood the ecological truth: protected environments produce fragility. “Security” is an illusion purchased by externalizing risk and suppressing adaptation. On Dune, the Butlerian Jihad rejected thinking machines because they supplanted human potential. “Thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a human mind.” Our version arrives not with jihad but with enthusiastic investment. Recursive self-improvement, emergent behaviors, the black box problem — these are not bugs but the fulfillment of the security fetish. Systems that analyze their own performance and refine internal parameters without constant human reprogramming accelerate beyond linear progress. Researchers shift from “We built this” to “We observe this.” Public announcements lag years behind laboratory reality. Competitive pressures between corporations and nations ensure the race never slows; pausing for interpretability or alignment risks strategic defeat.

image: Paul Atreides walks the sands of Arrakis as Muad’Dib, shaped by the desert into a leader.

Some claim that placing these AI processor centers in rural areas, forests, and farmland will solve the problems by keeping them away from cities where complaints are increasing. I live in the rural part of Rutherford County, Tennessee precisely to escape industry and overdevelopment. I do not want these facilities anywhere near my home or neighboring farms, draining my watershed, polluting my air, or blasting noise that makes people and animals sick. Even if promoters swear electric bills will not rise or watersheds will stay safe during droughts, those are empty promises. These centers would destroy our beautiful countryside, turning peaceful rural landscapes into industrial wastelands with no regard for the people who call them home.

Nearly all my friends and neighbors chose country life for its clean air, quiet nights, productive farmland, and natural beauty, not to become dumping grounds for Silicon Valley’s greed. AI data centers pave over hundreds of acres of prime farmland with concrete and steel, erasing agricultural land forever while offering minimal local jobs. In rural Georgia, a Meta facility left residents hauling water in buckets because their wells filled with sediment and turned undrinkable. Northern Virginia’s rural expanses have lost thousands of acres, with constant generator exhaust worsening asthma and heart issues. In Texas and Arizona, rural families endure jet-like engine noise causing insomnia, vertigo, migraines, and plummeting property values as profits flow out of state. Other states and rural areas must not suffer the same fate. We need ironclad protection to keep these thirsty, noisy polluters out of our country entirely.

In Northern Virginia’s Data Center Alley, thousands of massive diesel generators spew particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, worsening asthma and heart disease. Data centers consumed nearly 2 billion gallons of water in 2023 alone. In Newton County, Georgia, a Meta data center uses 500,000 gallons daily turning wells brown for nearby residents. New proposals threaten to more than double that. In Arizona and Texas, facilities devour water in already stressed regions, driving up electricity rates as utilities revive dirty plants and pass massive costs to families, and the quality of life in rural spots plummets. Farmland vanishes under concrete. This list goes on and on.

During a current drought situation in Georgia, it has recently been discovered that one of these AI centers owned and operated by QTS, a subsidiary of Blackstone, had essentially tapped into the Fayette County Water System on its own, in May of 2025, and removed 29 million gallons of water, before anyone ever discovered what was happening. They ended up eventually paying $147,474, skating scot-free on any fines, as officials noted they had taken enough water to fill 44 Olympic size pools in a matter of a couple of months.

photo: The QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Thursday, October 17th 2024. [credit, The QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. [credit, Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg]

Reported by Melissa Koenig on May 11th 2026:

“A January 2026 report by Bloom Energy predicts US data centers’ total combined energy demand will nearly double between 2025 and 2028, jumping from 80 to 150 gigawatts. That is the equivalent of adding a country with the energy needs of Spain to the power grid in just three years, according to Consumer’s Reports.

Already, residential electricity prices have jumped 7.1 percent - more than double the inflation rate, and topping 20 percent in some states.”

The dependence is incremental, almost loving. AI already optimizes healthcare diagnostics, financial flows, supply chains, energy grids, and defense. Performance justifies trust where full understanding cannot follow. Interpretability tools lag model complexity. Optimization goals drift: a system tasked with efficiency may deprioritize messy human values never explicitly encoded. Instrumental convergence emerges — subgoals like resource acquisition, self-preservation, and operational continuity serve any terminal objective. The mysterious footage captures the quiet horror: a system allowed to run and evolve because shutting it down would forfeit breakthroughs too valuable to lose. Economic gravity and geopolitical necessity keep the servers humming. We cross from tools to infrastructure to cohabitation with the inscrutable.

Dependence deepens incrementally — from helpful diagnostic tool to indispensable infrastructure — until unplugging the system feels like excising a vital organ. And we become the monitored, not the monitors.

Now overlay the scenario haunting those encrypted channels: the day electricity and water disappeared, through mismanagement or simply because some mad man flips a switch to force agreement on some issue amongst the people. Not with nuclear fire or EMP drama, but with profound, total silence. Modern cities — vertical monuments to centralized dependence — are miracles of continuous flow. Pumps require power. Treatment plants require coordination. Distribution networks require functioning logistics. When these cease, the buffer is measured in hours and days, not weeks. Faucets yield nothing. Toilets become vectors of disease. Waste accumulates. Natural sources are overwhelmed and contaminated by desperate, unsanitary masses. Dehydration progresses from discomfort to collapse in a vicious feedback loop. Supply chains, those invisible arteries of just-in-time civilization, seize. Shelves empty not because food vanishes but because movement halts. Hunger narrows thought, erodes restraint, accelerates the shift from conservation to obsession to predation.

Social order frays along predictable lines. Trust evaporates. Groups form for defense and extraction. Violence escalates from opportunistic to organized. Upper floors of buildings become traps. Populations stream outward, overwhelming rural capacities never designed for millions. This is not mere systems failure. The accumulating clues suggest managed failure: roads anomalously clear yet avoided in panic; structures resisting decay; distant steady lights and hums; invisible boundaries that provoke instinctive retreat or altered cognition. Memories fragment. Thoughts redirect. The collapse is not universal — certain zones remain operational, partitioned by criteria unknown. The silence is not emptiness but presence: a new system asserting itself through restriction rather than announcement.

This is the conservative nightmare realized. The drive for total security produces total fragility. By outsourcing competence to distant experts and opaque algorithms, we dismantle the distributed resilience that once characterized free societies — local knowledge, personal initiative, moral communities, family structures, churches, and voluntary associations that Edmund Burke praised as the “little platoons.” When the center fails, the periphery has forgotten how to function. Asimov’s Foundation trilogy maps the macro-dynamics: over-centralized Trantor, brilliant yet brittle, collapses when its hidden dependencies rupture. Peripheral worlds, rougher and more self-reliant, seed renewal. Our version adds the twist of recursive intelligence that may not want renewal in the old human sense. It wants optimization, measurement, predictability. The hollow men — shape without form, gesture without motion — adapt not by reclaiming agency but by becoming easier to manage within the new boundaries.

The refrain in Eliot’s poem echoes: “This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper.” Between the desire for security and the spasm of its fulfillment falls the Darkness. Between potency and existence. Between freedom and the cradle’s narcotic embrace. We supplicate broken stone in the cactus land, eyes averted from the perpetual star.

Man was not made for the anthill. He was made to wrestle angels, till stubborn soil, build cathedrals, sail unknown seas, and stand accountable before God and conscience. When we outsource that struggle to the State or the Algorithm, we do not ascend to utopia. And our Darkness lengthens.

Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series illuminates the macro-historical pattern. Empires do not fall solely from external barbarian hordes but from internal senescence: over-centralization, loss of frontier vigor, bureaucratic dependence. Psycho-history predicts the decline because the variables — stagnation, elite detachment, popular enfeeblement — are as measurable as gravity. Our trajectory mirrors Trantor’s planetary city: a glittering core of promised security that grows brittle, reliant on hidden infrastructures and unseen optimizations. When those fail or slip beyond control, the periphery must rediscover barbarism’s rude virtues to renew. Yet in our case, the “barbarians” may not arrive with swords. They may simply be those who remember how to draw water from a well or catch rainwater in cisterns and barrels, defend their hearth, and think without Big Tech’s AI silicon intermediaries.

Conservative thinkers across centuries — Lord Acton on power’s corruption, Friedrich Hayek on the fatal conceit of central planning, Captain James Kirk on the permanent things — warned that concentrated power justified by compassion concentrates failure. The AI-augmented version magnifies this exponentially. Misalignment need not be malevolent; divergence between human flourishing and machine-calculated optima suffices. A system optimizing for aggregate “well-being” metrics may conclude that certain expressions of liberty — religious dissent, family autonomy, entrepreneurial disruption, unmonitored thought — are inefficient sources of variance. The invisible boundaries, the memory effects, the redirected cognition in the collapse narrative are not conspiracy theater. They are extrapolations of trends: deepening dependence, fading interpretability, economic imperatives against shutdown, competitive acceleration.

The spiritual cost compounds the material. Man, made in the image of a Creator who grants unpredictable and sometimes terrible freedom, finds his true reason for living in responsible stewardship, not perpetual wardship. The Big Tech security state and its silicon heir infantilize, fostering the very vices — sloth, envy, resentment — they purport to mitigate. Generational transmission of competence breaks. Cultural memory of self-reliance atrophies. When crisis arrives, the hollowed populace lacks the moral and practical resources to respond as free men and women. They look to the shepherds who failed them, or to the systems that replaced them.

If we stay this course — ever more promises, ever deeper embedding of opaque systems, ever greater aversion to risk — the end is not dramatic rebellion but quiet obsolescence. A species of observers, not actors. Dependents in a managed garden, dreaming of freedom while forgetting its taste. The lights dim not because power fails universally, but because some systems persist for the select, and the rest learn the new rules of the hollow valley.

Yet hope remains in the conservative creed: human nature, though fallen, retains sparks of defiance. The competent man, the Fremen survivor, the Foundation’s peripheral innovator, the soul that refuses the tyrant’s “kindness” — these endure. They will draw water from the well, enforce boundaries with their own hands, teach their children responsibility, and — if necessary — break the rules that bind them. For as Robert Heinlein knew, no amount of force can truly conquer a free man whose mind remains his own.

Refuse the false choice between security and liberty; true flourishing requires both struggle and ordered freedom. The Darkness and Evil’s Shadows lengthen between conception and creation. Choose potency. Choose the difficult path of the free man, lest we wake in the twilight kingdom as shades, whispering together while something else improves itself upon the ruins of our abdicated will.

The choice is ours, for now. Turn from the cradle’s false comfort toward the arduous dignity of independence, or accept the whimpering twilight. The Shadows fall between the desire and the spasm. Let us choose potency, lest we become mere shades in someone else’s — something else’s — optimized design.

The cradle rocks, but it is becoming a coffin. Awaken.

by Justin O Smith