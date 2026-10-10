The difference between me and whoever wrote this meme is that I do not view myself as “radicalized”.

It’s not a radical idea to think young women should be able to move through society without having to worry if they will be stabbed, murdered and raped.

It’s not radical to stand up for individual liberty and equality under the law and one law for everybody, regardless of wealth, position and status and to seek to remain a sovereign nation under the American Founding governed by sovereign individuals.

And, although the racist anti-American foreign and homegrown amerikkan communists and Muslims are attempting to grow racism and bigotry against white people and conservatives of all color to make us feel like :strangers” in our own country — and turning many cities into Little Somalia or Little Gaza — There Ain’t None of These God Damned Red Radical Rat Bastards Are Ever Going to Make Me Feel Like a Stranger in the Land of My Birth and This America I Love So Well, Because I Know Without a Shadow of a Doubt THEY DO NOT BELONG HERE and, as far as I am concerned, THEY ARE NOT WELCOME HERE.

AND IF THEY KEEP UP THEIR RIOTING, ARSON AND MURDERS AND THEIR CONTINUOUS ATTEMPTS TO SUBVERT AND OVERTHROW OUR GOVERNMENT THEY STAND A DAMNED GOOD CHANCE OF CATCHING A FEW 30.06 ROUNDS IN THEIR DAMNED SORRY ASSES.

If wanting to be able to walk peacefully through our neighborhoods unbothered by rapists and murderers and not wanting entire sections of my country turned into areas for unassimilated anti-American pieces of shit makes me a “radical” — I’ll Proudly Wear That Label.

~ Justin O Smith. the Radical