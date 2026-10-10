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Dee's avatar
Dee
Oct 11

I know, hence the radicalizing of patriotism. And it isn't just this country. Europe is failing for the same reasons. I don't get why leaders think bringing in Hamas style Muslims will work. The quoran calls for destroying anyone who isn't Muslim. The Marxists who are bringing them in with open borders are just bringing about their own downfall as well as everyone else's. Just look at France and the civil war going on now. That will be the UK soon and the rest of Europe. That will be the USA as well. And you're right, the legacy news media, schools, the soros clan and even Disney are wanting to bring about that downfall here in the United States.

The left wants to radicalize everything, then the Right needs to radicalize patriotism. Stop being nice and polite. Stop being wusses. Trump is an example of radical right. His radicalism needs to spread, be more vocal and more " in your face".

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Oct 10

Hear, hear.

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