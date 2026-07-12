I’ve walked the long roads of a dying Republic, where the wind tastes of cordite and old betrayal, and the sky hangs low like a helmet strap pulled tight before the first shot cracks the morning open. I’ve seen the marble halls where cowards strut like officers who’ve never heard a round snap past their ear, and I’ve watched them feed on the nation like wolves fattened on the flock they swore to guard.

They weren’t built for the fight. They weren’t built for the burden. They weren’t built for the oath. But they wear the uniform of power like children playing soldier in their father’s boots.

And out here — where the real America still stands — we feel the tremor in the ground, the warning in the wind, the old familiar tightening in the gut that says the line is bending, the flank is exposed, and the men in the rear have abandoned their post.

The Founders built a fortress of liberty, stone by stone, oath by oath, with muskets stacked and eyes sharp, with the knowledge that tyranny is a patient enemy that waits for men to grow comfortable, soft, forgetful.

But the fortress has been breached. Not by armies — but by the slow rot of men who traded duty for comfort, honor for influence, service for self.

photo: Representative Al Green, March 2025 [credit, New York Times]

Congressmen march in like privates and march out like warlords, their pockets heavy with spoils taken from a people who trusted them long after trust should have died.

They call it democracy. I call it looting under the flag.

They call themselves leaders. I call them the rear‑echelon aristocracy that sends the nation into the killzone while they sit behind sandbags of money and walls of immunity.

photo: Representative Nancy Pelosi [D-CA] [credit, Fox News]

I’ve seen better men than them bleed out on foreign soil for a country that now treats its own citizens like obstacles to be managed, not souls to be represented.

photo: U.S. soldiers Ruediger Richter (left) and Daniel E. Spencer await a helicopter to evacuate their fallen comrade after a battle in jungle-covered hills in Long Khanh Province in 1966. [credit, U.S. National Archives

photo: U.S. soldiers wounded by an IED are transported by medevac in Kandahar province in 2010. [credit, Linda Davidson/The Washington Post]

And I’ve watched the people — good people, heritage people, the backbone of the Republic — be mocked, demonized, targeted, told they are the problem by a government that forgot who the hell it works for.

The Founders warned us. They wrote it in ink and blood: When government grows proud, the people grow enslaved. When representation collapses, tyranny marches. When virtue dies, the Republic follows.

And virtue has died in the halls of power. It died quietly, without ceremony, like a soldier whose radio goes silent in the middle of a firefight.

Now the bureaucracy rules — unelected, unaccountable, a quiet occupation force that writes laws without calling them laws, that issues orders without calling them orders, that governs without consent and punishes without shame.

They don’t fear the people. They don’t respect the people. They don’t even pretend anymore.

They open the gates and let millions pour through, not out of compassion but calculation — a demographic supply line to replace the citizens who still remember the Constitution.

They call it immigration. I call it a breach in the perimeter.

They call it progress. I call it a slow‑rolling collapse that smells like smoke and sounds like distant artillery.

And through it all, the people stand — confused, angry, betrayed — wondering how the nation they built became a machine that grinds them down while praising itself for the efficiency.

I’ve seen machines like that. They always fail. They always fall. They always leave wreckage that only the strong can rebuild.

This bit of prose is not a call to violence, although violent times are certainly on the way. It is a warning from a man who has walked through enough fire to know what happens when leaders abandon their post and the people are left holding the line alone.

History teaches the same lesson in every century, every nation, every battlefield: When corruption becomes the chain of command, the people become the casualties.

When sovereignty is surrendered, the nation becomes the battlefield.

When government despises its own citizens, the future becomes a funeral march.

But the Founders left us a map — a hard, uncompromising map drawn in the ink of liberty and the blood of men who refused to kneel to any crown.

They wrote that the people are the final guardians of the Republic. Not Congress. Not the courts. Not the bureaucrats. The people.

The ones who still remember what freedom feels like. The ones who still carry the old fire in their chest. The ones who still know that liberty is not a gift but a duty.

So here is the soldier’s warning, the frontier‑poet’s oath, the fierce furious truth spoken without fear:

The Republic is in the killzone. The government has abandoned the line. The storm is already on the horizon. And the only question left is whether the people will rise as their forefathers did — not with violence -- at least not ‘til it’s their last resort to restore true freedom and liberty in America -- but with resolve, with unity, with courage, with the unbreakable insistence that freedom is their birthright and they will not surrender it to cowards in marble halls.

The Founders are watching. History is watching. The future is watching.

America’s children are watching.

And somewhere out there, in the dust and the smoke, the Republic waits — wounded, cornered, but not dead — waiting for her people to step forward and carry her out of the fire one more time, even if they must one day soon pick up their rifles to reclaim their birthright of freedom and liberty by way of a wall of blazing hot lead running straight through the hearts of those enemies-from-within who would deny them their Inalienable God-given Rights.

by Justin O Smith