Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
7h

This is, by a country mile, the very best thing you, or anyone, has written on Trump and his situational 'ethics.' BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!! Trump has always been a grifter who would trade his mother for a first class upgrade. He buried his ex wife on the 9th tee for a tax break for God's sake!

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Matthew Richardson's avatar
Matthew Richardson
8h

What to do and when to make our voices heard

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