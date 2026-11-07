Ladies and Gentlemen of the Republic, lovers of liberty, and those who still claim the sacred inheritance of 1776 — hear me now, before the chains are fully forged and the last flicker of constitutional order is extinguished beneath the boot of a smiling uniparty. I rise not to praise any man, nor to damn him for sport, but to speak plain truth as Patrick Henry once spoke it in the face of empire, as Frédéric Bastiat dissected the sophistries that rob a people of their substance while dressing the theft in the garments of necessity, and as any honest fighter in the mold of John Ringo would tell you when the perimeter is collapsing and the soft-handed politicians are already negotiating the terms of your surrender.

Donald J. Trump has never been a conservative. He has never been a consistent defender of ordered liberty. He has been, from the first, a deal-maker whose deepest instinct is not the preservation of the people’s rights but the preservation of his own legacy, his own brand, and his own place at the table of power. And power, once tasted in the quantities he has enjoyed, rarely relinquishes its appetite for more.

What we face now, in this darkening November of 2026, is not the triumph of a populist revolt but the final consolidation of the administrative state under a figurehead who has proven, time and again, that he will compromise any principle — due process, the right to keep and bear arms, the integrity of the borders, the soundness of the currency, the privacy of the citizen — when the price of principle threatens his standing or his “wins.”



A political leader does not have to openly oppose the Constitution to undermine it. He need only persuade enough Americans that protecting the Constitution is less important than protecting him.

For years, Americans who identified themselves with the conservative movement were told that Donald Trump represented a departure from the political establishment. He was supposedly the outsider, the disruptor, the man who would challenge entrenched bureaucracies, expose corruption, dismantle unnecessary government agencies, restore national sovereignty, and return power to ordinary Americans. His supporters were promised a government that would answer to the people rather than to the permanent political class.

Yet the question that should have been asked from the beginning was whether the man making those promises actually believed in the principles necessary to fulfill them.

Conservatism, properly understood, is not a personality cult, an affection for patriotic slogans, or an enthusiastic endorsement of whichever politician happens to be confronting one’s preferred political adversaries. It is a governing philosophy rooted in constitutional limitations, individual responsibility, private property, economic freedom, the rule of law, and the understanding that concentrated political power is dangerous regardless of whose hands happen to be holding it.

Recall, if your memory has not been deliberately fogged by the endless theater of cable news and social media, the words that came from his own mouth regarding the Second Amendment on February 28th 2018. When the subject turned to those who might one day be stripped of their firearms, he spoke openly of “taking the guns first” and worrying about due process afterward. That is not the language of a constitutionalist. That is the language of a man who views the Bill of Rights as a set of negotiable preferences, useful when they serve the narrative of strength, disposable when they become inconvenient.

There it was, plain as day. No complicated legal interpretation, no ambiguity concerning the principle involved. The president of the United States was suggesting that an American citizen’s constitutional rights could be suspended first and the constitutional protections intended to safeguard those rights considered afterward. The objection was not simply about firearms. It was about the fundamental relationship between the individual and the state.

Due process is not a suggestion. It is the wall between the citizen and the arbitrary will of the state. To treat it as an afterthought is to confess that one does not truly believe in limited government at all. Bastiat would have recognized the pattern instantly: the seen is the dramatic gesture of “protecting” the public; the unseen is the precedent that any future administration — or this one, when the political winds shift — may seize property and liberty first and invent the justification later.



Any “conservative” who applauds such reasoning because the president happens to be a Republican has misunderstood conservatism altogether.

Nor was this an isolated example of Trump’s willingness to compromise principles for political convenience. His first administration repeatedly entertained immigration arrangements that departed from the hardline enforcement promises upon which much of his political support rested. He expressed openness to arrangements involving protections for certain illegal immigrants in exchange for other immigration concessions, while his administration ultimately pursued a succession of changing positions and negotiations.

Consider immigration. During his first term, the same man who thundered about walls and sovereignty spoke of “a pathway” and openness to amnesty arrangements that would have legitimized millions who entered America in violation of law, essentially granting amnesty. The impulse was always the deal. The deal required partners across the aisle. The partners required concessions. And the concessions always ran in one direction: toward the permanent enlargement of the dependent class, the dilution of the citizen’s political power, and the further entanglement of the federal apparatus in every aspect of economic and social life. A true conservative understands that a nation that cannot control its borders ceases, in short order, to be a nation capable of securing the blessings of liberty for its posterity. A deal-maker sees borders as chips on the table.

During this term, President Trump’s second term, hit with some small pushback by way of protests in the streets and a few court rulings by activist Democrat judges, rather than push ahead with aggressive, necessary mass deportations of some 37 million remaining illegal alien invaders, President Trump took the coward’s path and ordered his people in ICE and the DHS to scale efforts back, in a self-defeating move that ultimately has proven detrimental to America on numerous fronts.

The problem is not that every negotiated immigration agreement is necessarily an amnesty. The problem is that Trump repeatedly treated a matter involving national sovereignty, the enforcement of law, and the integrity of the immigration system as a bargaining chip that could be rearranged whenever a political agreement appeared useful.

Then came the great surrender of 2020. Between the 13th and the 16th of March of that year, the President of the United States approved and then publicly championed policies that would have been unthinkable to any prior generation of Americans who still remembered what a free people looked like. Forced human separation under the absurd and ever-shifting rule of six feet. The wreckage of small businesses by administrative fiat. The closure of schools, the shuttering of courts, the printing and spending of trillions that debased the currency and transferred wealth upward to those closest to the spigot. Hospital protocols that, by any honest accounting of excess mortality and suppressed treatments, deserve the darkest scrutiny. And the legislative vehicle that opened the door to the most chaotic and least secure election administration in modern American history.

photo: Trump, Fauci and Birx at the White House in March 2020. [credit, Tasos Katopodis]

Trump was president. He was not a powerless spectator. He had a responsibility to challenge excesses, demand accountability, question the wisdom of his advisers, and defend the constitutional principles that his supporters believed he represented. His eventual changes in emphasis do not erase his initial decisions or the consequences of his administration’s participation in the national response.

These were not the acts of rogue governors alone. The receipts exist. The press conferences exist. The signatures exist. He approved what the public-health apparat demanded. He trusted the industrial-pharmaceutical complex and its agency allies when a first-year medical student could have spotted the logical absurdity of claiming that a lab-engineered pathogen could be permanently unmade by an injection whose long-term effects were, by design, unstudied. He changed his mind later, when the political cost became obvious. Too late. The precedent had been set. The machinery of emergency power had been tested and found serviceable.

Bastiat would have called it what it was: the conversion of temporary fear into permanent apparatus. The seen was the daily briefing and the promise of safety. The unseen was the destruction of civil society, the atomization of the family, the normalization of medical coercion, and the demonstration that a sufficiently frightened people will trade almost any liberty for the illusion of protection.

Lithograph: Frederic Bastiat [credit, Wikipedia]

One need not accept every criticism of every pandemic policy to recognize the larger lesson: emergency government can become an extraordinary instrument of political control, particularly when elected officials, bureaucracies, corporations, and influential institutions discover that they can operate together under the banner of public safety.

That lesson should never be forgotten.

The question, therefore, is not whether Trump occasionally does something beneficial. He has. Nor is the question whether his administration has pursued policies that many conservatives rightly welcomed. It has. The question is whether those accomplishments establish an enduring commitment to constitutional liberty. They do not. Liberty cannot be measured by a list of favorable executive actions while unfavorable actions are dismissed as temporary mistakes.

Why was he returned to office in 2024? Because the alternative was a hologram of decline, a man, Traitor Joe Biden, who accelerated every destructive trend while inviting open borders and censoring dissent. Voters chose the less immediately catastrophic option. That is not a mandate for constitutional restoration. It is a holding action by a people who still hoped the strongman might, this time, mean it. He did some early good. Then the program derailed and reversed, just as it had before. The pattern is not difficult to discern for those willing to look.

Now we arrive at the present hour. The midterms were approaching. The House hung by a thread. And what did we learn? That Jared Kushner, a man with no formal role in the administration, had been meeting privately with Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader and presumptive Speaker in the event that the opposition prevailed as they ultimately just have.

The meeting was not accidental. It was not a casual catch-up between old acquaintances from a prior criminal-justice negotiation. It was the quiet preparation of the ground for a “unity” government that will advance the technocratic agenda both parties have long served when the cameras are off. Agenda 2030 does not care about red or blue. Israel’s strategic interests, as filtered through the permanent foreign-policy establishment, do not care about red or blue. The surveillance state, the digital identity infrastructure, the push toward central-bank digital currencies and the gradual elimination of cash, the fusion of artificial intelligence with administrative control — these projects have bipartisan sponsorship because they enlarge the power of the managers.

The political significance is nevertheless considerable.

Many will simply suggest that this is politics and that there is nothing wrong or inherently improper with negotiations. However one may view this, the problem arises when the interests being protected are those of the political establishment rather than the constitutional liberties of the American people.

The meeting also raises an entirely legitimate question about the role of unelected or unofficial advisers. Kushner no longer held a formal government position, yet the reporting described him as an influential outside adviser who remained deeply involved in significant foreign-policy matters and administration discussions. Why should a republic be comfortable with consequential political negotiations being conducted through informal channels by individuals who do not hold the public offices through which constitutional accountability is ordinarily exercised?

The American people are entitled to know who is negotiating on their behalf, what authority those individuals possess, and to whom they are accountable.

There is a considerable difference between bipartisan cooperation on matters of genuine public interest and an informal political arrangement in which the preservation of institutional power takes precedence over the preservation of individual liberty.

The first is a legitimate function of representative government. The second is a danger to it.

Trump’s insecurity, his hunger for legacy, his lifelong habit of the deal, make him the ideal vessel for the final stage. He will sell what remains of the country’s remaining liberties to rescue his place in the history books. A true patriot in such a position would resign rather than become the instrument of the Republic’s dissolution. He will not.

The Dow’s plunge of more than eighteen hundred points on this very day, November 5th 2026, is only a symptom. Markets sense the consolidation. They sense that the old constraints are dissolving. Why does a private citizen without portfolio speak for the administration’s intentions? Because the figurehead is becoming decorative. The real negotiations occur among the permanent interests. The New World Order architects said nothing could stop what was coming. They may yet prove correct if free men remain passive.





Look clearly at the surveillance state now taking shape and President Trump’s insistence and demand that all America must accept and embrace all things Artificial Intelligence into every realm of American society. Artificial intelligence is not neutral. In the hands of a government that has already demonstrated its willingness to close churches, bankrupt small enterprises, and mandate medical interventions under emergency powers, AI becomes the perfect instrument of preemptive control. Cash is the last anonymous medium of exchange available to the ordinary citizen. Its elimination — under the banners of efficiency, anti-money-laundering, or climate accounting — will give the state a kill switch over every transaction.

But nothing seems to be capable of shaking MAGA folks from their blind stupor and allegiance to President Trump, no matter how terribly he violates the Constitution. What will it take, I wonder.

The present danger becomes even more apparent when we consider the relationship between technological advancement and governmental authority. We are entering an age in which artificial intelligence, digital financial systems, biometric identification, centralized databases, facial recognition, predictive analytics, and increasingly sophisticated surveillance technologies are transforming the practical capabilities of the modern state. These technologies are not inherently tyrannical. They can produce extraordinary benefits in medicine, science, communications, commerce, and national defense. But the question that every free citizen must ask is who controls them, who has access to the information they collect, what limitations govern their use, and what happens when the people exercising those powers decide that constitutional protections are inconvenient.

And here Trump’s second administration deserves particularly serious examination.

His administration has embraced an aggressive national program to accelerate artificial intelligence development, expand its infrastructure, and integrate increasingly advanced systems into federal and national-security operations. Executive Order 14409, issued June 2nd 2026, established mechanisms for federal agencies to obtain access to advanced AI capabilities, including classified assessments of frontier models and arrangements for government access to certain advanced systems before their wider release. A June 5th national-security memorandum further directed the integration of advanced AI into the national-security enterprise, including military and intelligence operations.

The administration presents these initiatives as necessary for national security, cybersecurity, technological leadership, and American competitiveness. Those are legitimate considerations. But they do not eliminate the need for constitutional scrutiny. Indeed, the more powerful the technology becomes, the more important constitutional safeguards become.

Consider what happens when government agencies possess the capacity to analyze enormous quantities of information, identify patterns of behavior, associate individuals with networks of contacts, and make increasingly sophisticated assessments about the activities of millions of people. What begins as a system designed to identify foreign threats or criminal activity can, without sufficiently strong legal boundaries, become an instrument of domestic monitoring. The distinction between legitimate national-security intelligence and the surveillance of ordinary Americans must never be left to the discretion of the very institutions whose authority requires limitation.

The administration’s September 29th executive order, which directed the executive branch to replace the terminology of artificial intelligence with the designation super intelligence, further illustrates the extraordinary importance now being attached to this technological transformation. The administration is not merely encouraging a new industry. It is placing advanced computational capabilities at the center of its national ambitions.

There is nothing inherently conservative about handing government increasingly sophisticated instruments of power while asking citizens to trust that those instruments will always be used responsibly.

That is an argument for faith in political personalities, not constitutional government.

Much of President Trump’s overall policy positions expose him as a person who truly has only a bare minimum understanding, or, like so many other past presidents, he simply doesn’t really care what the bold text of our Constitution states. He now sides with the technocrats of America, and that spells catastrophe for freedom and individual liberty, because technocrats historically have always believed in advancing top-down control over societies and the people, issuing commands and demands and governing by fiat and diktat as their whims may suit them.

photo: President Donald Trump, from left, speaks as Masayoshi Son, SoftBank Group CEO, Larry Ellison, chairman of Oracle Corporation and chief technology officer, and Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO listen in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. [credit, Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP]

Trump’s openness to large-scale AI initiatives and his history of treating privacy as secondary to “security” and “greatness” place him squarely on the side of those who would complete the turnkey system. The same man who once promised to drain the swamp has repeatedly enlarged the tools by which the swamp governs. Bastiat understood that the state does not create; it transfers and destroys. Every new digital capability transferred to the central apparatus is a capability subtracted from the citizen.

And then there is money.

The possibility of a predominantly digital financial system presents another serious question of individual liberty. President Trump has not, by these actions alone, established a government-controlled digital currency or abolished physical cash. In fact, his administration has formally distinguished its transition toward electronic federal payments from the creation of a central bank digital currency. But that distinction should not cause Americans to overlook the larger issue.

In March 2025, the administration ordered the transition away from most federal paper-check disbursements and receipts toward electronic payment methods. The stated objectives included efficiency, fraud prevention, and reduced costs. Those objectives may have merit. Nevertheless, the expansion of digital-only payment requirements raises practical concerns for people who depend upon cash, lack reliable banking access, or simply value the privacy and independence associated with physical currency.

There is a substantial difference between voluntarily choosing electronic payments and living in a society in which the practical ability to conduct ordinary transactions anonymously has disappeared.

Imagine a future in which nearly every purchase, payment, transfer, donation, and financial exchange is electronically recorded. Imagine that information being combined with artificial intelligence systems capable of identifying spending patterns, associations, travel habits, and personal relationships. Imagine further that access to financial services becomes dependent upon compliance with government regulations, institutional policies, or administrative determinations that citizens have little practical ability to challenge.

The danger is not difficult to understand. A government does not necessarily have to confiscate someone’s property to exercise control over it. Sometimes it need only make access conditional.

A man who cannot access his own money without permission is not entirely free in the practical sense that the Founders understood freedom. A business that cannot operate without maintaining an approved relationship with financial intermediaries is vulnerable to coercion. A citizen whose economic activities can be monitored, restricted, or interrupted through centralized systems possesses fewer practical protections than one who retains meaningful alternatives.

This is why the preservation of cash, financial privacy, decentralized economic activity, and genuine freedom of transaction deserves serious attention from constitutional conservatives. It is not an argument against technological progress. It is an argument against surrendering the independence of the individual in exchange for administrative convenience.

Frederic Bastiat understood the fundamental problem of political power: government becomes dangerous when it ceases to protect individual rights and instead assumes the authority to direct the lives and property of the people. The machinery may change. The technology may become more sophisticated. But the underlying temptation remains exactly the same.

Power seeks more power.

And the people who exercise it will almost always discover some noble justification for acquiring more.

Americans should be particularly alert to the possibility that political disagreements over taxes, spending, immigration, and cultural issues may coexist with broad agreement on the expansion of federal administrative power, national-security authorities, surveillance capabilities, and centralized technological infrastructure.

A Republican and a Democrat may disagree bitterly about who should receive government benefits while agreeing that government should possess greater authority to administer them. They may disagree about immigration enforcement while agreeing that the federal government should possess more sophisticated identification and monitoring systems. They may argue over the proper level of taxation while accepting the construction of financial systems that make virtually every economic transaction increasingly visible to government institutions.

They may even despise one another publicly while finding common ground in preserving the institutions that provide them with influence.

That is the deeper problem with the uniparty argument. It does not require every politician to be secretly conspiring with every other politician. It requires only that the political establishment share certain institutional incentives that transcend party labels.

And those incentives are often powerful enough to overcome public disagreements.

This is why Americans should never confuse opposition to one political faction with a commitment to liberty. A politician may attack the Democratic establishment every morning and negotiate with it every afternoon. He may condemn bureaucratic excess while expanding executive authority. He may promise to drain the swamp while surrounding himself with individuals whose political and financial interests are deeply embedded in the existing system.

The words are not the measure. The exercise of power is.

Nor should anyone underestimate the danger of a president who regards his political legacy as more important than the constitutional principles he was elected to defend. A leader who measures his success by personal vindication, favorable headlines, historical reputation, or the preservation of his own political standing may eventually discover that compromising the interests of his supporters is a relatively small price to pay for an agreement that protects his immediate objectives.

The uniparty is a conspiracy against the American public in the precise sense that Bastiat described legal plunder: the law itself is used to accomplish what would be recognized as theft if done by private hands. Both parties play the public off against itself while advancing the same managerial project. Populist energy is captured, redirected, and exhausted. The danger of genuine revolt is real; therefore the managers prefer managed “unity.” They will give us the best of both worlds — ultra-Zionist foreign policy entanglement and Bolshevik-style domestic control — while the cameras show partisan theater. The meeting between Kushner and Jeffries is not an aberration. It is the method.

And this brings us to the most consequential question of all: What happens when the American people finally recognize that neither major political party can be trusted to defend the principles of limited constitutional government?

The answer cannot be another personality cult, another campaign slogan, or another election in which citizens are persuaded to overlook the shortcomings of their preferred candidate because the alternative appears worse. That cycle has become one of the great weaknesses of American politics. Each side identifies the excesses of the other while excusing its own. Each promises restoration while preserving the very institutions responsible for the deterioration, the constructs of the Takers who emerged after the bastardizations of the Constitution under the Wilson, FDR, LBJ, Carter, Clinton, Obama and Biden communist/fascist regimes, that are responsible for our current state of economic fascism, e,g, corporatism. And each election becomes another exercise in transferring control of an increasingly powerful government from one collection of political operators to another.

The American people are left arguing over which faction should operate the machinery rather than whether that machinery should possess such extraordinary powers in the first place.

A government does not have to announce that it intends to abolish liberty. It need only convince the people that the exercise of liberty is too dangerous, too inconvenient, too expensive, or too complicated to be permitted without additional supervision.

First, it is the emergency. Then it is the exception. Then it is the administrative procedure. Finally, it becomes the permanent condition.

That is the historical lesson Americans should take from the present moment.

The betrayal of freedom, liberty and our Inalienable God-Given Rights, therefore, is not necessarily a carefully coordinated secret operation involving every political figure, financier, intelligence official, technological company, and international organization. The more immediately demonstrable danger is that a political leader who enjoys the confidence of millions of Americans can facilitate the expansion of government power while those same Americans believe they are witnessing its restoration.

The very people who might resist an openly authoritarian politician can become the most effective defenders of an authoritarian system when they believe its expansion is being undertaken by someone who shares their political loyalties.

That is the terrible irony.

Trump’s supporters have every right to recognize his accomplishments, defend policies they believe beneficial, and expect the administration to fulfill its promises. But they also have an obligation to examine his decisions without the protective filter of personal allegiance. A constitutional principle that applies only to presidents we dislike is not a constitutional principle. A right that exists only when our political faction controls the government is not secure. And a republic whose citizens are unwilling to criticize their own leaders is already in serious trouble.

The same obligation applies to Democrats, independents, and everyone else. No political party should receive a blank check to exercise powers that would be considered intolerable if placed in the hands of its opponents.



There is a reason Patrick Henry’s words continue to resonate more than two centuries after he delivered his famous address in Virginia. He understood that liberty cannot survive through wishful thinking, political convenience, or the comforting assumption that someone else will eventually intervene. He understood that freedom requires vigilance, courage, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.



Patrick Henry asked the only questions that matter when the hour grows late. When shall we be stronger? Will it be next week, or next year, when we are further disarmed of our remaining rights and when digital guards are stationed in every transaction and every communication? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance by hugging the delusive phantom of hope that this particular deal-maker will finally become the constitutionalist he has never been?

painting: Patrick Henry by Thomas Sully, 1815



But there is another important lesson in Henry’s words that should not be overlooked. The American Revolution was not founded upon the proposition that every disagreement must be settled through violence. It was founded upon the proposition that political authority must be accountable to the people and that citizens possess rights that government cannot legitimately extinguish at its pleasure.



The appropriate response to the danger of authoritarian government is organized, determined, lawful resistance through the institutions and liberties that remain available to the people.



As one reads the aforementioned words, one must bear in mind, that no matter how peaceful a person may wish to live and to strive towards a thriving, prosperous and happy life, at such time as any government has become so intolerable and continuously violated his rights -- after he has exhausted all righteous and legal recourse to have those grievances addressed and corrected -- our Second Amendment Rights to keep and bear arms are ultimately those rights that protect and defend all others.

It means defending free speech, demanding transparency, supporting independent journalism, protecting the right to assemble, insisting upon due process, challenging unconstitutional legislation, holding elected officials accountable, and refusing to surrender the electoral process to political intimidation or manufactured emergencies.

It means building political alternatives outside the comfortable arrangements of the established parties. It means supporting candidates who understand that constitutional limitations are not optional, regardless of whether those limitations interfere with their own political ambitions. It means demanding that Congress reclaim its legislative responsibilities, that courts defend constitutional protections, and that executive agencies remain subordinate to the laws enacted by the people’s representatives.

It also means protecting the economic independence of ordinary Americans. Private property, financial privacy, the ability to conduct business, the freedom to exchange goods and services, and the ability to live without continuous governmental monitoring are not peripheral concerns. They are among the practical foundations of a free society.

And above all, it means recognizing that the preservation of liberty is a responsibility shared by the people themselves.

I started writing this essay on November 5th 2026, and it’s taken me to this point to gather up all the thoughts that have been swirling through my mind of late, as I considered the current state of affairs in America. And I hope I have succeeded in delivering the facts in a somewhat cogent, cohesive and comprehensive matter, as I make my apology for its length. But -- if you have read it so far ---

November 5th has long carried a particular historical significance because it reminds us of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, an episode in which a conspiracy to destroy the English Parliament became part of the enduring historical memory of the struggle between political power and political legitimacy. Its modern cultural symbolism has likewise reminded audiences of the danger of allowing fear, propaganda, and manufactured consent to replace independent thought.

We must stop confusing the man who promises to save the Republic with the principles that actually make the Republic worth saving.

There is no shortage of politicians who will promise security. There is no shortage of political operatives who will promise prosperity. There is no shortage of bureaucrats who will promise efficiency, technological experts who will promise convenience, or international institutions that will promise a more orderly world. What is increasingly difficult to find is an unwavering commitment to the proposition that the individual human being possesses rights that do not originate with government and cannot legitimately be withdrawn merely because government finds their exercise inconvenient.

That proposition is the foundation of American liberty.

And it is precisely that proposition which must survive the present political moment.

The Founders did not establish this country so that future generations could choose their preferred masters. They established it upon the understanding that government itself must remain the servant of a free people. They understood that concentrated power, however benevolent its stated intentions, carries within it the potential for abuse. They understood that liberty requires limitations on authority, and that those limitations must apply to friends and enemies alike.

And when the day finally comes that an American discovers his financial independence, his privacy, his ability to speak freely, or his constitutional rights have become subject to the permission of an increasingly powerful state, it will matter very little whether the politicians responsible wear red ties or blue ones.

The chains will be the same.

That is why this moment demands more than another political argument. It demands an awakening of constitutional understanding, an independent citizenry, and a willingness to place principle above personality.

Patrick Henry understood the stakes. Bastiat understood the nature of political power. And every American who has ever valued the freedom to think, speak, work, worship, own property, defend himself, and live without asking permission from a political authority should understand them as well.

We are not required to surrender our liberties because a president promises to protect us. We are not required to accept the expansion of government because our political opponents might otherwise benefit. We are not required to exchange independence for security, privacy for convenience, or constitutional rights for promises of national greatness.



The millions of free people, armed in the holy cause of liberty and still in possession of a continent of resources, remain invincible if they choose vigilance over submission. There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations. But that God does not exempt a people from the consequences of their own cowardice.

We have no election left in the old sense. The major parties have proven they cannot rescue the Republic because they are the primary instruments of its managed decline. We tried that path and arrived here. The only remaining course is to go around them — to build parallel institutions of mutual aid, to harden communities against administrative overreach, to refuse digital compliance wherever possible, to treat every new emergency power as the permanent power it will become, and to keep the means of self-defense in the hands of the citizen. Two months remain in which certain firearms can still be assembled without the full weight of the tax-and-registration regime. That is not an invitation to lawlessness. It is a reminder that the window of legal self-reliance is closing.

The war for the Republic is not metaphorical. Right now, this very moment, we are witnessing the slow strangulation of every practical liberty under the pretense of safety, unity, and progress. Gentlemen may cry Peace, Peace — but there is no peace while the administrative state expands, while cash is marked for extinction, while AI is fused to the machinery of control, and while a President who has already demonstrated his willingness to suspend due process and wreck civil society is treated as the last best hope. The next gale will bring not the clash of arms in the old sense, but the quiet click of systems that decide, without appeal, who may work, who may travel, who may speak, and who may eat.



Oh yes. Some of us will find our way outside the system and able to survive fairly well. But it will still be fraught with risks and the danger of government agents who will be charged with forcing our compliance to some new tyranny. And yes, there will be many days in the future, in which those of us who love America so well and love individual liberty, when we find ourselves with rifles in hand and fighting to remain free.

There is one final truth that should be remembered above all others:

A free people who surrender their judgment to a political savior have already surrendered the first and most important instrument of their liberty.

I know not what course others may take. Some will continue to wave the flags of personality and party until the last free election is a memory and the last independent transaction requires permission. Some will prefer the comfort of the familiar routine even as the cameras multiply and the algorithms learn their every preference and vulnerability. But as for those who still hear the clanking of the chains being forged, the duty is clear. Liberty is not a preference. It is the condition without which no other good endures. Give us that liberty, or acknowledge that the Republic has already been traded away by men who never truly believed in it.

A man with little interest in actually defending true freedom and liberty and the Constitution stands in the Oval Office. The gate has been opened from within. The night is far spent. Act accordingly or prepare to explain to your children why you preferred the delusive phantom of hope to the hard work of remaining free.

The hour is late, but the Republic is not yet beyond saving.

The question is whether Americans still possess the vigilance to recognize what is happening, the courage to speak honestly about it, and the determination to defend the principles that made this country worth inheriting.

Give me liberty, or give me death.

Not liberty by presidential permission. Not liberty by political affiliation. Not liberty subject to technological oversight, administrative discretion, or the changing preferences of whoever occupies the corridors of power.

Liberty. Period.

And may God grant that the American people remember what it means before the opportunity to preserve it passes beyond their reach.

by Justin O Smith