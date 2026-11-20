There he was loping across the back forty on his ranch, the way a man moves when the land itself has accepted him — long, loose strides that ate the uneven ground without hurry or waste. The black dog, half pitbull and half coonhound, kept pace at his left side, tongue lolling, that peculiar dog-smile fixed on its muzzle as if the morning itself were a private joke shared between them, as happy as he could be. The old man’s white hair lifted and fell in the breeze like a battle standard gone soft with years. Time had worked him hard. The face was a map of hard country and harder decisions: deep seams around the mouth, a long jagged scar that began near the outer corner of the right eye and cut past the cheekbone, another above the left brow, and a shorter one beneath it. He looked, by any ordinary measure, as if an ugly stick had found him more than once.

To Anna he had always been beautiful.

She had first seen him when she was five, a small, restless creature who slipped the thin supervision of her grandmother’s house and wandered the dusty lane toward the country store. Her mother worked double shifts and longer silences. Her father had already vanished into the cold anonymity of addiction and an early grave. The grandmother was decent, even kind, but the energy required to contain an adventurous, mischief-bent child had long since left her. So Anna went where her feet took her.

That morning the Puckett’s Grocery smelled of feed sacks, coffee, and the sweet dust of candy. She stood before the rows of chocolate, small hands empty, eyes wide. He came in looking worn — up before dawn tending cattle, goats, llamas, and the two horses that shared the big pole barn he and a pair of rough-handed men had raised board by board. He saw the child. Without hesitation he took a large Hershey bar from the shelf, pressed it into her dirty fingers, and called across the store, “Hey Bill, put this on my bill.”

“Thank you,” she whispered.

“You’re welcome, sweetheart.”

And that was that.

Or so he thought.

When he had looked down at her, she had never forgotten how warm his smile had been, reaching all the way and deep down into his eyes, warming her in a way she had never really experienced over her five years of neglect. It was the sort of smile that somehow made the whole world seem a little less threatening.

She would remember it decades later, long after the chocolate had disappeared, long after the little store had changed hands, and long after she had grown into a woman who no longer needed anyone to reach the candy on the upper shelves.

From that day forward, the Ol’ Guy became a familiar presence.

The rumors flew hot and thick around the small farming community, of Franklin. Some tried to say he was a criminal who had recently been released from prison; some alleged him to be a drug runner and a thief, but if they had only known who he truly was, they’d have hung their heads burning with shame -- or maybe not, since so many these days seem to be without shame, never caring who they hurt with their words.

But he was a much-decorated war hero, who had served in different campaigns across the world, from El Salvador and Colombia to the invasion of Panama and the capture of notorious drug cartel head and President of Panama, Manuel Noriega. He was even part of Task Force Dagger in Afghanistan in October of 2001, forty-eight years old, old for a Special Forces soldier at the time, due to three waivers over the last twelve years of his career.

He had seen places most people could not find on a map, experienced things most people would never wish to imagine, and buried enough friends to understand that a man’s remaining years were not something to be squandered.

He made it home. And now he was simply enjoying life and the simple pleasures of the world, loving his Sweet Mutt, and selling a few head of cattle and several bales of llama fleece each year, while taking in the wonders of the world and all of God’s magnificent lil’ creatures each morning. The back sector of his ranch butted up to the Harpeth River, and he and Sweet Mutt loved to run the paths they’d worn through the wooded areas.

He asked nothing of the town except the right to be left alone with his dog and the quiet rhythms of the land.

Yet he never left Anna alone in any way that mattered.

Over the years she would see him near the store, or in town when her grandmother drove in for groceries or a doctor’s visit. Sometimes he appeared at the grandmother’s door, quiet, asking if everything was all right, if they needed anything. More than once the electricity stayed on through a bitter winter because of money that arrived without fanfare. School clothes appeared when none could be bought. When she was ready for Belmont he placed the first year’s tuition in her hands and simply said it was taken care of. She earned the rest by scholarship. He had raised two daughters of his own and sent them to university between 2006 and 2011; still he found room for her.

He understood what an education could mean to a young person’s future, and he understood that sometimes the difference between opportunity and disappointment was simply whether somebody had been willing to lend a hand.

He never mentioned the sacrifice.

Anna never forgot it.

Over the years, their conversations remained brief.

“Well, if it isn’t trouble, herself,” he would say when he encountered her.

Anna would grin.

“Hey, Ol’ Guy!”

“How’s school treating you, Lil’ One? You behaving yourself?”

“Mostly.”

“That’s a mighty suspicious answer.”

And then he would laugh, that deep, gravelly laugh that seemed to come from somewhere beneath his ribs.

Years passed. Anna grew taller, then older, then beautiful in that effortless way that sometimes happens when a girl becomes a woman without realizing quite when the transformation occurred.

They had never been properly introduced. He called her Lil’ One, or Trouble Herself, asked if she was doing all right, if the grades were holding. She answered in her usual shy yet exuberant manner and carried the sound of his voice home like a talisman. Somewhere in the long stretch of those years the feeling inside her changed shape. What had begun as the fierce, grateful love of a fatherless child for the only steady man she had ever known slowly deepened into something a woman feels when she looks at a man and recognizes the place she wants to rest for the rest of her life. The first time the thought fully formed she startled herself. His age meant their time would be short. She did not care.

It wasn’t sudden, and it certainly wasn’t something she had planned. It came gradually, through small observations and moments of unexpected awareness. She noticed the way his eyes softened when he looked at the animals. She noticed his hands, scarred and powerful, yet remarkably gentle when handling a newborn calf. She noticed the quiet humor, the patience, and the way he seemed to possess a peace that had been purchased at a considerable price.

And she began to see the man beneath the scars.

It surprised her. Perhaps it frightened her a little, too.

There was a considerable difference in their ages, and she knew perfectly well that the years ahead might not be as generous to him as she would have wished. But she was no longer a little girl, and her feelings were no longer those of a child seeking the kindness of a father.

She had lived her own life. She had made her own decisions. She had learned something about loneliness, something about love, and quite a bit about the difference between being noticed and being truly seen.

She wanted the man himself.

He always had a smile and a kind word for her, but of late, his smile and his eyes had taken on a bit of a hint of sadness in them, as if the long accounting of years and losses had finally begun to collect its due. She could not bear it.

This morning she watched him and the dog — Sweet Mutt, he called the animal, though the name was gentler than the dog’s fierce blood — disappear into the wooded trail that led toward the river. She set out after them at a run.

The path was familiar to her feet even if she had never walked it at his side. Oak and hickory closed overhead. The air smelled of damp earth, leaf mold, and the distant mineral coolness of the Harpeth. An hour of steady walking brought her into a small clearing where the trees drew back and the river moved slow and brown beyond the low bank. He sat on an old oak log, the dog at his boots. Both looked up as she stepped into the open.

“Hey—whatchy’all doin’?”

The dog launched itself at her in a frenzy of whole-body joy, paws on her thighs, tongue seeking any available skin. She laughed, letting Sweet Mutt lick her hand -- and pushed him down gently, then straightened. The old man rose. For a moment they simply looked at each other across the short distance of grass and years.

She held out her hand.

“Hey. I’m Anna.”

He took it. His palm was dry, calloused, warm. The contact traveled up her arm like a current finding ground.

“I know,” he said. The voice was deeper than she remembered, roughened by weather and time. “I’m Jack. Pleased to meet you.”

“I am just so happy we’re finally actually meeting. How have you been, Jack?”

Something shifted behind his eyes. The dimness she had seen for months lifted, replaced by the old fire, banked but still alive. He did not smile widely — his face had never been made for wide smiles — but the corners of his mouth eased and the scars seemed somehow less severe.

“Been better,” he admitted. “Been worse. The place keeps me busy. Sweet Mutt here keeps me honest.”

They sat together on the log. The dog collapsed between them with a contented groan. For a while neither spoke. The river made its soft, continuous sound. A kingfisher flashed blue and gone. Anna felt the nearness of him the way one feels heat from a stove — steady, necessary, slightly dangerous if one drew too close without care.

“You always knew who I was,” she said at last.

“Hard not to. Tiny girl with more grit than sense, standing in front of the candy like it was the promised land.” He glanced sideways. “You’ve grown some.”

“Four years at Belmont and after will do that.” She paused. “I never thanked you properly for the tuition. Or the clothes. Or the lights that stayed on. Or any of it. Thanks to you, my first record album is about to be released by Rising Star Productions”

“Didn’t do it for thanks.”

“I know. That’s why it mattered.”

The silence that followed was not empty. It held the weight of every unspoken year. Anna watched the way the light moved across the scar on his cheek, the way his hand rested on the dog’s neck with unconscious tenderness. She thought of the life he had lived before this quiet — green hells and desert nights, the sharp calculus of survival, the long nights after when sleep came hard or not at all. She thought of the daughters he had raised and released into the world. She thought of the empty spaces that must live inside a man who has seen too much and loved carefully in the aftermath.

“I’ve been thinking about you,” she said, the words careful, honest. “Not the way I used to. Different.”

He did not pretend to misunderstand. The air between them thickened. D.H. Lawrence would have recognized the quality of that silence — the body speaking before the mind could dress the truth in safer clothes. Nora Roberts would have called it the moment the story turned. Danielle Steel would have let the heart expand to fill every available space.

“I’m old, Anna.”

“I know exactly how old you are.”

“And you’re young. You have time.”

“I have the time I choose to spend. I choose this.”

He looked at the river for a long while. When he spoke again the voice was quieter.

“There are things a man carries that don’t set down easy. Nights I still wake up tasting dust and cordite. Days the scars pull and remind me the body keeps its own ledger. You deserve someone whose ledger is cleaner.”

“I deserve the man who looked at a dirty five-year-old and saw a person worth a chocolate bar and a lifetime of quiet looking-after. I deserve the man who never asked for anything back. That’s you. The rest is just weather.”

Sweet Mutt shifted, plopped his enormous head on Anna’s leg, and sighed contentedly, as if offering an opinion, and closed his eyes. Jack’s hand found the dog’s head again, then stilled.

“You sure?” he asked.

“I’ve been sure for longer than I’ve been willing to say it out loud.”

He turned fully toward her then. The years were written plainly on him — white hair, mapped face, the slight stiffness in the way he held his shoulders — but the eyes were clear and present. She saw the soldier he had been, the father, the solitary rancher, and the man who had chosen, again and again, small mercies over bitterness. She saw the limited span of years that might remain. She felt no fear, only a fierce, almost painful gratitude that they had arrived at this clearing while there was still time to claim it.

He lifted one hand and touched the side of her face, the way a man tests the reality of something he has not allowed himself to want. The callouses were rough against her skin. She leaned into the touch without hesitation.

“Well then,” he said, and the old smile — the one that reached all the way down — returned fully. “I reckon we’re properly introduced now.”

They sat together as the morning deepened. The river kept its counsel. The dog dreamed of rabbits or of nothing at all. Somewhere behind them the ranch waited — cattle, goats, llamas, the big barn, the ordinary work of keeping living things alive. Ahead of them stretched whatever days remained, unmarked and finite and theirs to walk.

In the distance a hawk circled. The wind moved through the trees with the soft insistence of something that has always known the way home.

And somewhere along the banks of the Harpeth River, beneath the old Tennessee trees, a man who had spent most of his life looking toward the next horizon began, just a little, to wonder what might be waiting for him right where he was.

Anna rested her head against his shoulder. The flannel of his shirt smelled of woodsmoke and sun and honest sweat. She closed her eyes and felt the steady rise and fall of his breathing, the quiet strength that had always been there, waiting for her to grow into the courage to claim it.

Dear Diary -- Today I Met the Ol’ Guy’ ----- HHhhMmmm --- the mystery grows deeper and deeper .....

by Justin O Smith