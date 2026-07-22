photo: People at the Republican National Convention hold up “MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW” signs in Milwaukee on July 17th 2024. [credit, Scott Olson]

In the crucible of the 2024 presidential election, President Donald J. Trump forged a covenant with the American people, one rooted in the timeless principles of national sovereignty, the rule of law, and the sacred duty to preserve the republic for posterity. Central to that covenant was the promise of mass deportations — an unapologetic commitment to reclaim control over our borders and restore order to a nation overrun by tens of millions of illegal aliens during the chaotic tenure of Traitor “president” Joe Biden and his treasonous Democrat enablers. Voters responded decisively, delivering not only the White House but Republican majorities in Congress and the Senate. This was no mere partisan victory; it was a patriotic reclamation, a rejection of open-border globalism that had strained our resources, undermined our wages, eroded our culture, and jeopardized our security.

photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, in September 2024. [credit, Jeff Kowalsky / AFP]

Yet, as 2026 approaches, a cadre of RINOs — Republicans In Name Only — along with Democrat propagandists and Open Borders radical communists, peddle deeply flawed polls suggesting Americans harbor ambivalence or outright opposition to fulfilling this promise. Nothing could be further from the truth. Most Americans, particularly the working-class patriots who form the backbone of the conservative movement, demand aggressive action to deport every illegal alien. Anything less constitutes a profound betrayal that will invite electoral defeat in the November 2026 midterms, consigning the Republican Party to the ash heap of compromised establishments.

For the life of me, I am always confounded and terribly disturbed by the Republican Party’s incessant and constant propensity for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on major issues of the day, almost every single damned time.

However, the scale of the crisis Trump inherited cannot be overstated. Under Biden, America endured an unprecedented invasion, with estimates placing the illegal alien population at peaks exceeding 30 million or more, including got-aways and those released into the interior. This was not organic migration but an engineered treasonous demographic transformation, facilitated by lax enforcement, catch-and-release policies, and the weaponization of humanitarian pretexts. Hospitals overflowed with uncompensated care, schools buckled under the weight of non-English speakers straining bilingual programs, and law enforcement grappled with surges in crime linked to transnational gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Taxpayers footed the bill for billions in welfare, education, and medical services — net costs conservatively estimated at $150 billion annually by organizations like FAIR, far outstripping any tax contributions from this population.

From a conservative perspective, this was not compassion but folly — a violation of the social contract that prioritizes American citizens, legal immigrants who followed the rules, and the founding ideas of E Pluribus Unum. Patriotic Americans watched as their communities changed overnight: wages suppressed in agriculture, construction, and service industries; cultural cohesion frayed by enclaves resistant to assimilation; and sovereignty mocked by foreign nationals waving foreign flags while protesting American institutions. Trump’s message resonated because it affirmed what common sense and history teach: a nation without borders is no nation at all. His 2024 triumph, built in part on this pledge, reflected the will of millions frustrated by decades of broken promises from both parties.

photo: Hundreds of thousands of hopeful “migrants” — many who would become our new illegal alien invaders — and “refugees” walked along the highway through Suchiate, Chiapas state in southern Mexico, Sunday, July 21st 2024 during their journey north toward the U.S. border. [credit, Edgar H. Clemente / AP]

Yet, almost immediately, fissures appeared within the Republican ranks. While Trump battles activist judges, Democrat obstruction, and violent agitators, members of his own party undermine the mandate. Consider the eagerness of some Republicans to protect illegal aliens rather than enforce the law. They vote for work authorizations, shield from deportation, waive violations, and invent new statuses — all while insisting it is not “amnesty” because the forbidden word remains unspoken. This semantic gamesmanship fools no one who values integrity.

A stark example is H.R. 9535, introduced by Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, which overhauls the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program. It expands stays to three-year increments year-round and waives certain immigration violations for those illegally obtaining agricultural jobs. This effectively rewards lawbreakers in a key industry, prioritizing business interests over the rule of law. Such measures betray the voters who elected Republicans to end the era of de facto open borders.

The pattern repeats with greater audacity in broader amnesty pushes. The DIGNIDAD Act — ostensibly about “dignity” but using the Spanish word to signal its priorities — emerged as a flashpoint. Introduced by Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) with Democratic co-sponsors, it proposes a 7-year “earned legal status” program for long-term undocumented immigrants, renewable based on good conduct and restitution, framed as enforcement-first without amnesty or a citizenship path. Yet critics, including Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), rightly decry it as “rank amnesty” and a “mass migration bill” that grants legal status to millions while hamstringing deportations.

In April 2026, public clashes erupted on social media, with Gill emphasizing dignity for Americans first and mass deportations as promised. Salazar defended it by invoking coalition-building and Hispanic voter shifts, but this misses the point: true conservatism expands the tent by delivering results for citizens, not by diluting principles.

This is not isolated. The American Dream and Promise Act, reintroduced in 2025, targets DACA recipients and TPS holders, offering protections and pathways to citizenship. DACA itself was an illegal executive overreach by President Obama, benefiting around 800,000 who entered as minors. Trump sought to end it, only to face court blocks. Numerous Republicans have backed extensions or codifications. Similarly, TPS — intended as short-term humanitarian relief — has become a permanent loophole for hundreds of thousands, including from Haiti and Venezuela. Six RINOs, including Reps. Mike Lawler, Don Bacon, and Nicole Malliotakis, voted to extend TPS for Haitians, with Malliotakis citing economic contributions and compassion. Yet this ignores the strain on American workers and the precedent it sets.

Recall Sen. Thom Tillis’s 2022 partnership with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for amnesty to millions, including DACA. Or the infamous 2013 Gang of Eight bill, backed by Republicans like John McCain, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, and Jeff Flake, which offered a pathway to citizenship for 11 million. It failed in the House, but the impulse persists: promise enforcement, deliver legalization, and assure “this time is different.” Americans did not elect Republicans in 2024 to devise clever workarounds. They elected them to remove the invaders.

photo: Gang of Eight: Senators Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona; Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida; Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois; Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York; John McCain, a Republican from Arizona; Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey; Lindsay Graham, a Republican from South Carolina; and Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado (pictured left to right), crafted comprehensive legislation to overhaul the immigration system. [credit, Eric Markowitz]

As I have so poignantly noted many times, rewarding 38 million (accounting for undercounts and dependents) while honest foreigners wait legally is injustice. And it serves as an extremely hard slap in the face of all patriotic Americans and America’s legal immigrants, who wish to see our country continue to prosper and thrive with increased opportunities and individual liberty for our own children, when we witness many illegal alien invaders aligned with radical elements — Democrat communists, Islamofascists — obstructing ICE and protesting against America, revealing suspect loyalties.

Our hospitals, schools, and police are overburdened; citizens deserve priority for government resources.

Even administrative actions reveal hesitation. DHS under Trump exempted agriculture, restaurants, and hotels from worksite enforcement, covering about 12.5% of the illegal population — roughly 20 million under some estimates. This “administrative amnesty” signals that self-deportation is futile and encourages future violations, undermining the “worst of the worst” focus by implying non-criminals are tolerable. It distracts from core issues: job competition, welfare costs, assimilation failures, and rule-of-law erosion. Cynicism grows when politicians support everything except what works.

Polls cited by RINOs and media claim otherwise: Pew and others show only 33% overall support for mass deportation, with pathways favored by 62%, and shifts among Hispanics. But these are deeply flawed, often framed by biased wording emphasizing “long-term residents” or “Dreamers,” ignoring context of costs, crime, and sovereignty. Rasmussen and others reveal stronger Republican base support — 70% of Republicans favoring the deportations of all illegal alien invaders. Trump voters expect fulfillment; polls showing softening often reflect media narratives, high-profile family cases, or incomplete enforcement. True sentiment lies in the 2024 mandate and sustained conservative polling on enforcement. Independents and even some Democrats back removing criminals and recent arrivals. Flawed polls serve as propaganda to pressure softening ahead of midterms.

The costs demand action. FAIR estimates $150+ billion net annual burden: $78 billion for education (including citizen children), massive healthcare and justice expenses, so one can reasonably see those figures actually being ten or twenty times the stated amount, simply because FAIR is a “progressive” communist organization. Illegal households use welfare at high rates than U.S.-born children.

Economically, illegal aliens depress wages for Americans, disincentivize automation, and strain infrastructure. Culturally, large-scale illegal presence challenges assimilation, fostering parallel societies that strain the melting pot. Security threats — gangs, fentanyl, potential terrorists — compound this. Hundreds of thousands have joined anti-American protests, siding against the republic. Patriotism requires prioritizing our people: veterans, the working poor, families struggling with inflation — not subsidizing lawbreakers who bypassed legal channels.

Anything less than aggressive mass deportation risks repeating history’s failures. Reagan’s 1986 amnesty, which he actively championed, led to surges, not enforcement. Repeated Republican flirtations with legalization erode trust. For 2026, betrayal would demoralize the base, energize opponents, and alienate working-class voters who shifted toward Trump. Midterms punish broken promises; history shows amnesty pushes correlate with losses. MAGA hardliners in safe districts signal purity, but even competitive ones must heed the mandate. Trump’s instincts lean enforcement, although he has regularly signaled an inclination towards amnesty, as he did with DACA and as he does today, with certain qualifiers; exemptions and bills like DIGNIDAD test resolve. Salazar’s district dynamics or business lobbies cannot supersede the national interest.

photo: President Ronald Reagan in The Roosevelt Room Signing S. 1200 Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 with Dan Lungren Strom Thurmond George Bush Romano Mazzoli and Alan Simpson on November 6th 1986. [credit, White House Photographic Office]

A comprehensive policy must include full interior enforcement, ending catch-and-release remnants, revoking abusive TPS/DACA expansions, workplace audits without carve-outs, and cooperation with states. Self-deportation accelerates with consistent pressure. Post-deportation, a 20-year moratorium on most immigration — legal and illegal — allows assimilation, border sealing, and E-Verify mandates. Legal immigration should favor high-skilled, assimilable entrants screened rigorously, ending chain migration and lotteries. This upholds America as a beacon for the worthy, not a refuge for the lawless.

Critics invoke compassion, economics, or demographics. But compassion begins at home — for American families displaced or victimized. Industries can adapt via wages, technology, and legal guest programs with strict limits. Demographic arguments echo replacement theories we see unfolding before our very eyes, we few or many patriots who believe in American exceptionalism, not managed decline. Hispanics who voted Trump in record numbers did so for security and opportunity, not open borders; many support enforcement. Polling shifts reflect incomplete action, not rejection of the core promise.

President Trump must lead unequivocally. Equip ICE and DHS fully, ignore activist courts where constitutional authority allows, and reject RINO dilutions. The Republican Congress must fund operations without amnesty riders. Failure invites 2026 defeats, handing power back to those Communist TRAITORS who created the crisis. Americans want results: borders secured, laws enforced, sovereignty restored. Mass deportation fulfills the covenant — honoring the dead who built this nation, the living who defend it, and the unborn who inherit it.

America didn’t elect President Trump in order to receive more of the same, and we demand that his administration gets to the hard work of mass deportations and rid America of every single last damned one of the 38 million illegal alien invaders still residing in America, taking advantage of Her and Her citizens in the most egregious of ways, raping, robbing and murdering Her people every day and helping Her enemies in Her further destruction. America handed him and his people power to stop the country from slipping away and being transformed by communists and foreigners with no love for Her. And now, more than ever, it is time -- it is past time -- for President Trump and his administration to aggressively deport all illegal alien invaders, if he really wishes to cement his legacy and ensure Republican victories.

If President Trump betrays this promise, as it currently appears he’s willing to do, history and future Americans will judge him harshly.

The hour is late but our resolve remains. For God, Country and the American way, deport all illegal aliens and keep our nation secure for all times, from this day forward. To maintain our country, we cannot and must not give way to the disruptors and those anti-American merchants of chaos and mayhem and “fundamental transformation of America” -- We must fight for the actual rule of law and an ordered liberty under the law, that reject illegal edicts and fiats issued by traitors to America that flood our country with millions of people holding ideas antithetical to America’s Founding who have little or no love for America.

We must advocate for a true America First border policy.

Short of this, it may eventually fall to America’s patriots — militia groups — to do what the Government will not — perhaps even a Pinochet moment, minus the dictator, death squads and all. Or are we all to simply join hands, sing “kumbaya” and sit by passively as this America we love so well is thrown into the sewer and down the drain to Her final dastardly betrayal and ultimate demise, while RINOs and Democrat commies smile and wink at each other behind our backs, as they slap one another on the back over a betrayal and act of treason well done.

DEPORT. ALL. 38 MILLION. ILLEGAL ALIEN. INVADERS. NOW.

by Justin O Smith