Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Tony Johnston's avatar
Tony Johnston
2d

Anything less isn't justice & doesn't fulfill their promises. RINOs & other weal-willed Republicans are the scourge of Conservatism & results. SAVE Act is a case in point.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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Humdeedee
2d

Yes! Deport every single one along with every family member, legal or otherwise, and legal aliens who aided and abetted them. The politicians, on both sides who have facilitated this alien invasion need to be arrested and removed from office. Consequences must be extracted, with force under the law. Enough is enough!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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