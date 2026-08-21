Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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DIANNE AUBEY's avatar
DIANNE AUBEY
3h

I did not know all this and the complex situations, laws, & outcomes must be dealt with now! NOW that we know.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
7hEdited

Amen! Since we're all slaves now who needs it!

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/definitive-proof-that-america-is

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