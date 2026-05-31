[Authors note: I often get “too long, did not read” in response to many of my articles. I see it as a sign of weak, lazy minds, but that’s a topic for another day. What follows is a short reworking of my article ‘The Moral Imperative of War’, in the simplest of terms, because it is a serious issue that will absolutely determine just how well America will survive into the future, if Her people don’t start raising men with more than gravy for brains and hearts filled with fire and love of country and a spine of steel.]

American men who say they won’t die for Israel or in some foreign war -- in regard to the current Iran War as they erroneously and fallaciously suggest the U.S. entered it at the behest of Israel -- are self-absorbed, weak-minded, uneducated selfish cowards who have never defended the principles of freedom and liberty or anything else that didn’t personally benefit them and know nothing of fighting of fighting for something bigger than themselves and the freedom and liberty of others.

These men are the sort of men who wouldn’t have fought for America during the War for Independence or WWI and WWII to stop the advancement of tyranny across the world. They would have allowed Korea to fall completely to the North Korean and Chinese and Soviet Communists.

They were the sort of men who ran off to Canada during the Vietnam War rather than try to help the South Vietnamese remain free, and if America’s leaders were more steeled and determined, leading as the primary in the war against the communist Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Regular Army, this was a war America absolutely would have won, as many former North Vietnamese generals recalled how Nixon’s bombing campaign on the Ho Chi Minh Trail and Hanoi had them within two weeks of surrender.

These are the men who never would have even made the first hint of an offer to stand in defense against the communists of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, to ensure Germany remained free and to see Eastern Europe and East Germany finally become free of the iron grip of communism and a massive Soviet Empire that threatened the world and freedom everywhere.

These are the men that would rather lie cowering in fear under their beds or in a closet late at night rather than venture forth onto their own block or in their community in the name of freedom and liberty, lest they get a paper cut from a political handout. They live their lives as pusillanimous, treasonous cowards and willing collaborators to any would be conqueror who seems to have enough power to seriously challenge America’s power and threaten our security and national security -- more willing to get on their knees and beg forgiveness and mercy from new masters to live the rest of their lives as serfs and slaves rather than fight for freedom and liberty against tyranny wherever it raises its ugly head, in order that they and their families and all Americans may continue to live free.

Men such as these are not “men”, not in any true meaning of the word “men”. They are something low, foul and unworthy of note or being called “friend” but something that crawls from holes in the ground and slithers forth from under their rocks, always hiding in dark corners and working their evil and their subversion, too cowardly or uneducated and ignorant to fully understand that if everyone were to follow their lead, one day America would find Herself standing all alone after some new tyranny took complete control of the world.

If not for fine, brave men cut from the same cloth as those men -- those III% -- who fought so America could break free of Great Britain’s tyrannical clutches, all of Europe could very well have fallen to the Nazis and been speaking German right now, with another sizable region left to the Japanese to control as they wished, and all of Eastern Europe would have remained under Soviet control.

Yes -- just as Edmund Burke noted, “Evil triumphs when good men do nothing”.

~ Justin O Smith