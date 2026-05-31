Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Jim Fitzmaurice's avatar
Jim Fitzmaurice
5h

I do read your entire column but they often are too long. Sometimes points are repeated, possibly for a good reason. I find your insights to be brilliant in many cases but I think they could be edited to get the points across more concisely. If those who agree with your worldview can’t read the entire thing then the minds of those who disagree certainly will not even bother

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