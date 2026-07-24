America may have been founded upon freedom and liberty, but our Constitution was never intended to be a suicide pact and a tool, for foreign and domestic enemies alike, to use to destroy Her. The nation was founded upon several well-reasoned Western and Christian principles, to serve, protect and defend all who came to Her shores, and they work perfectly well when wielded by moral people intent on living in equality under the law rather than seeking privilege above and beyond the natural and inalienable God-given rights of all men and women; and those principles and this Constitution were never meant to pave the way for foreign anti-freedom and anti-American tyrannical ideologies to carve out a place within our country and proceed to hollow out our rule of law and destroy everything good and decent that was used to build America.

In the shadowed valleys of our republic, where once the eagle soared unhindered across horizons of promise, a gathering storm brews. It is not the thunder of foreign cannon nor the stealthy tread of barbarian hordes at the gates — tho’ those gather too — but a rot from within, insidious and unyielding. The Democratic Party of this age, entwined with radical socialists, communist ideologues, and Islamist fellow travelers, has shed the last pretense of fidelity to the American experiment. They stand revealed not as misguided reformers but as the party that places America last, a vehicle for those who loathe her virtues precisely because those virtues expose the barrenness of their utopias. Unless patriots rise — fierce, unapologetic, armed with the old truths and the will to defend them — this faction will reduce the shining city to rubble, in concert with overt conquest and continued violence in America’s streets, the slow erosion of volition, the perversion of law, and the worship of envy masked as justice.

My God, Folks! We have foreigners migrating to America who are still fighting age old internecine wars right here on our shores, never intending to assimilate or truly ever give any real loyalty or allegiance to America. Instead, we find pro-Hamas, pro-”palestinian” Arab Muslims attacking Jews in New York City in broad daylight, as they fly the black Al Qaeda flag, and in every other major U.S. city, especially those under the solid grip of the Democratic Party Communists. We have even recently witnessed Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Muslim woman, win the Democrat Party nomination for Congress in New York City, despite the fact that she interned at a Hamas-linked school in the West Bank between May and July of 2014, before coming to America. And then, of course, we have Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim-socialist, running in Michigan for a congressional seat, even tho’ he’s on record saying that America deserved to be attacked on September 11th 2001.

photo: Senator Bernie Sanders, self-avowed socialist, is introduced by Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate, during a campaign rally at Samuel C. Mumford High School in Detroit, Michigan on May 3rd 2026. [credit, Daniel Mears, The Detroit News]

photo: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces his endorsement of Darializa Avila Chevalier, right, during an appearance on MS NOW's "The Briefing with Jen Psaki," May 28th 2026. [Screenshot via JTA]

That’s just the tip of the ice-berg once we start seeing what the Muslim Commie Mamdani is currently attempting to do in New York City, in the way of ushering in a beautiful new age of Marxist-Maoist communism and a utopia that does away with private property. He’s currently manipulated the Housing Board in NYC to enact a rent freeze, using manipulated figures in a way that will eventually force landlords to sell their buildings to the city [because no one else wants to buy an albatross that has had its wings clipped] or go broke through the constant losses incurred by stagnated rent prices and rising maintenance costs. And we haven’t even delved into his free grocery stores or his tacit approval for the exponential rise in anti-Semitism under his watch.

It’s already become so bad in Mamdani’s communist utopia that a group of New York City’s landlords have recently brought a lawsuit against him and the NYC Council seeking relief from the rent freeze.

And those people who now vote for Democrat candidates are just as radical as the candidates, if not more so. We’ve witnessed a steady rise in their collective insane ideologically-driven lunacy that regularly erupts in riots, arson, terrorist acts, murder and a level of violence not seen in our country in decades, actually worse than during the 1960s and growing more violent with each passing day.

Just for the reader’s information, anti-Semitism has risen in America by 893% over the past decade, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Robespierre is probably nodding his head in approval from beyond the Veil, with a tight, grim smile as he recognizes the movement underway. And he would recognize, just as many of us recognize today, that the Democrat Party has built something it cannot possibly control, as the Democrat Socialists of America are already in the process of cutting many ordinary Democrats from power, driving the Democrat Party on the whole a damned sight closer to full blown communism. The DSA and all who support those candidates now running as Democrats are preparing to make a hard push towards communism, kicking any dissidents away kicking and screaming in any districts where they might actually win.

photo: Protesters affiliated with the Revolutionary Communists of America hold a banner during a May Day March in Minneapolis, 2026. [credit, Derek Shook/Fox News Digital]

photo: Protesters affiliated with the Revolutionary Communists of America hold a banner during a May Day march in Minneapolis. [credit, Derek Shook/Fox News Digital]

Yet, we find far too many so-called “American patriots” who seem to be angry that the parchment doesn’t sprout arms and legs and defend itself. They want to blame the Constitution rather than defend it from obvious and blatant manipulations and abuse, which brings me to the feckless, weak, ass-sucking Justices of the Supreme Court who are intellectually dishonest to the point they do not care or worry one iota about betraying the American people to their faces, with the exceptions of Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, and possibly Justice Neil Gorsuch -- although he’s on the fence in my perspective.

And for those currently clamoring for an Article V Convention of the States and another newly shaped Constitution, I have to wonder why? So many millions of so-called “patriotic conservatives” won’t even set their chips and dip and the T.V. remote down long enough to defend the one we have now.

One need not scour ancient tomes to witness the inversion. Consider the spectacle at Columbia University, that once-proud outpost of Western learning where Alexander Hamilton sharpened his quill. Today, its activist enclaves declare war on the very civilization that birthed them. Their manifestos speak of “total eradication,” choking on the irony that without the West’s gifts — of reason, inquiry, and the right to dissent — they would have no platform from which to spit venom. Homer’s epics of valor, Dante’s ascent through infernal trials, Shakespeare’s probing of the human soul, even the wandering Bloom of Joyce’s labyrinthine Dublin — these are not mere texts but pillars of a tradition that values the individual quest over collective obliteration. The radicals target them first, for literature that affirms human striving is the sharpest rebuke to their leveling creed. Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot — these they might spare, for those architects of hook and gulag understood power’s raw arithmetic. The true enemy is volition itself: the free mind that refuses the harness.

Don’t you get it yet, my America brethren?

Democrats hate America, and they especially hate Americans who actually love and defend Her. If they had the means and the power, they already would have murdered most of us in our sleep and carted the rest off to some American version of the old Soviet-style gulags, to be tormented and tortured, made an example of, and eventually stood up against a wall and shot -- to be buried in a shallow mass grave in the Smokey Mountains or some other desolate location. That’s who they are, and if China or Russia offered to help them overthrow our republic and seize power, they would take the deal in a heartbeat, because the entire God damned -- yes, rest assured they’re damned because they deny God, support sexual deviancy and murder babies among other things -- evil party is infected with a mental disease and revels in treason as a feature of bearing membership in their party.

How many now lay dead at the hands of so many past communist dictatorships? Depending on who you ask, the figures run between 120 and 160 million. And we haven’t even looked at the Islamic ideology, that so-called “religion of peace” and “coexistence” that has murdered some 270 million people since its advent bursting forth from the Saudi Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century.

Hell, most of these red, radical, communist, Islamist rat bastards act as tho’ they represent Somalia, Gaza and the West Bank, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Cuba, Venezuela, China and Russia and other parts of the foreign globe, much more so than any of their actual American citizen constituency. They spend more time traveling abroad worrying over foreigners’ concerns than the very real needs and concerns of people born and raised right here in America with a family ancestry that extends back several centuries -- my own family can trace our family tree all the way back into the early 1700s.

photo: US Representatives Rashida Tlaib, left, and Ilhan Omar in 2019, both anti-American apologists for Hamas and Boko Harum Islamic terrorists and the Ayatollah Islamic regime of Iran [File: Caroline Yang/Reuters]

Polls lay bare the fracture. Where once nearly nine in ten Democrats professed deep pride in their citizenship, now scarcely three in ten do. Republicans stand at ninety percent. This is no mere partisan quibble; it is a chasm in the American soul, widening as the 250th anniversary of America’s founding has come and gone and we wonder how many more years might She survive.

Scroll the digital agora, and the venom flows unfiltered: America as irredeemable oppressor, her history a catalog of sins unatoned. The anchors of legacy media feign shock, but the pattern is ancient. Those who cannot reconcile their egalitarian fantasies with reality’s stubborn inequalities lash out at the nearest exemplar of ordered liberty. America, with her flaws — prejudice, exploitation, the eternal human scramble — remains a beacon because she measures against the real world, not phantasmagoria.

Millions risk death crossing deserts and seas to reach Her shores. None flee to Pyongyang, Caracas, or the caliphates of enforced submission to Islam. Why? Because She offers the chance, however imperfect, for the individual to rise.

At the heart of this hatred lies a civil religion, borrowed from Rousseau’s fevered dreams. The “general will,” enforced by an omniscient Legislator, brooks no dissent. Tolerate only what submits; exile or execute the rest. “Forced to be free,” he intoned — a phrase that echoes in every cancellation, every compelled pronoun, every loyalty oath to the latest dogma. Revealed faith becomes the rival: Christianity, with its insistence on transcendent dignity and conscience over state, must bend or break.

Witness the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, tending the dying poor in Rosary Hill Home for over a century. These women, vowed to mercy, face New York’s edicts demanding they upend sex-based rooms, pronouns, and facilities to appease gender ideology. No exemption for conscience. Comply or lose license, face fines, abandon the terminally ill. Governor Hochul, herself nominally Catholic, presses the assault, her surrogates decrying “hate” while wielding the state’s coercive fist. Here is Marcuse’s “repressive tolerance” in flesh: the Left defines unity as submission. Dissent is war; they fire first, then wail when shields are raised and patriots resist and fight back.

photo: A sister of the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne shares a moment with a resident at Rosary Hill Home in Hawthorne, New York, July 2nd 2026. [ Courtesy of the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne]

The Sisters’ suit exposes the inversion. Who denies care? The nuns, who have given it freely, or the regime that conditions mercy on ideological fealty? Who ignites culture war? Defenders of biological reality and religious liberty, or legislators who rewrite human nature by fiat? Projection is their art: accuse others of weaponizing the vulnerable while hurling grandmothers into the street for refusing the new faith. This is not governance; it is the banality of administrative evil, grinding the conscientious under bureaucratic wheels.

Why this animus toward America? She is the living refutation of utopian equality. In the real world, where incentives matter and talents diverge, outcomes vary. The Left, in general, and more specifically the Democrat Party Communists compare Her not to historical peers — serfdoms, famines, harems — but to an imagined paradise. Finding Her wanting, they seek Her ruin rather than reform.

Socialism’s ledger mocks their optimism: shortages, purges, 160 million dead in the last century alone under Marxist banners. Venezuela’s collapse, Cuba’s stasis, China’s surveillance dystopia — these are not aberrations but the inevitable harvest of centralized power crushing spontaneous order. Yet the pitch persists: free everything, paid by “the rich.” When the rich decamp — as New York’s millionaires have, shrinking their national share, bleeding billions in revenue — the threshold lowers. The $10 million earner becomes the $5 million, then the six-figure striver. spreadsheet tyranny devours its host. France and Sweden learned; California flirts with exodus. Mobility is capital’s veto. Envy cannot tax what has fled.

The West, and America as its apex, stands apart not by arrogance but achievement. Rule of law, separation of powers, individual rights, markets, science — these are no accidents. Greek reason, Roman order, Christian dignity elevating the person, Enlightenment liberty, Anglo-Saxon common law: a cathedral built stone by stone. Shakespeare and Cervantes probing the soul; Smith and Hayek unleashing creation; the rejection of Soviet terror and Khmer savagery. Flaws abound — wars, follies, even the self-cannibalizing ideologies now ascendant — but America nearly always corrects course through debate, evidence, and the dignity of dissent.

Other systems stagnate in tribalism or theocratic rigidity. Islam’s Sharia Law domains offer no refuge for the yearning: women veiled, mutilated, honor-killed, escorted. No millions clamor to enter those realms. Yet lax borders invite the incompatible, fracturing cohesion. Dearborn, Minneapolis enclaves whisper of parallel law; Congress hosts voices excusing 9/11 or chanting rivers of blood. Speaker Johnson’s warning rings true: we are soon to find ourselves in a war for the survival of America, battling against hybrid Marxism-Maoism fused with Islamism, which are currently working day and night to sever our rights from their divine source and pave the road to tyranny in the process.

Democrats, in thrall to this amalgam, advance the destruction methodically. Open borders not as compassion but demographic battering ram. Sanctuary cities shielding lawlessness. Gender experiments on the young, severing body from reality in service to the new orthodoxy. Defense of Israel wanes as radical wings demand completion of ancient hatreds. A House majority once voted to choke military aid, indifferent to American jobs tied to that support. Traitors infest the tree, hollowing it for power. Gerrymandered fiefdoms elevate the fringe; primaries reward purity spirals. Dissenters like Fetterman, clinging to “live and let live,” risk the mob’s wrath. Biological reality? Erased not by delusion alone but fear — of cancellation, of violence from those who brook no half-measures. The party of “threats to democracy” has become the threat: eroding the Constitution, Bill of Rights (save when shielding allies), founding principles. Billionaires and cronies thrive on subsidies; the little guy pays.

The unhinged optimism of their economics beggars belief. Robin Hood with state guns, ignoring incentives. Wealth flees; dependency swells. New York, Illinois, Michigan, California and several other communist-leaning states under radical sway watch luxury markets stall and taxpayers bolt. The plan has no Plan B because utopia admits none. Collective amnesia sustains it: forget the famines and the coercive walls built to keep people in.

Immigration exposes the hypocrisy. Fifteen million seek legal entry yearly; millions more breach borders. They flee misery for America’s promise. Yet radicals among them — Ugandan-Muslim, Somalian-Muslim, and “palestinian”-Muslim socialists preaching police abolition, open borders, government groceries — seek to replicate the failures of their ancestors here. They teach the young to despise capitalism, the engine that fed billions. Dumbing-down curricula leaves them ignorant of Lincoln, the Civil War, the Republic’s price. Fractured by mass third-world invasions of millions of illegal alien invaders, America stands at the gate of crisis: unraveling institutions, individualism twisted to atomism, spiritual voids filled by imported grievances.

The argument sent forth in 1965 amounted to “bring in millions of people from the third world so we get a broader pool of geniuses to choose from”, and then the Democrat Party Communist promptly moved to bring in millions of the worst people holding tight to ideas antithetical to our nation’s Founding, something which our Founders were strictly against. And until this juncture in time, we as a people had done fairly well at screening them out and refusing them entry at Ellis Island, a program and measure that should have never ended.

The Founders would recoil. Washington, Jefferson, Madison — men who pledged lives, fortunes, sacred honor — would see the swamp as existential peril. The Federal Reserve’s fiat alchemy, Congress’s treasonous drift, courts captured, borders surrendered. They might rally Minutemen anew, raze symbols of corruption, restore the charter. In our age of digital chains and frequency manipulation fostering narcissism and manufactured consent, the peril deepens. Smartphones as pocket tyrants, eroding volition precisely as Rousseau dreamed.

The American Republic has arrived at one of those rare moments in history when a civilization must decide whether it still possesses the will to remain itself. Nations are not conquered only by invading armies. More often, they surrender by forgetting the convictions that made them worthy of preservation in the first place. The decline of great civilizations has seldom begun with the thunder of artillery or the clash of steel upon distant frontiers. It has begun quietly, almost imperceptibly, in lecture halls where certainty replaced inquiry, in legislatures where temporary passions displaced enduring principles, in courts where rights gradually became privileges, and in homes where successive generations ceased teaching their children not merely what freedom was, but why it had demanded so much sacrifice from those who came before them. Such moments are rarely recognized while they are unfolding. Only history, looking backward across the decades, identifies the crossroads where a free people either renewed their inheritance or surrendered it.

Recent developments going back to at least 2020 -- but one could reasonably start at 2014 -- place America’s democratic mechanisms of bicameralism and federalism in jeopardy and extreme doubt, as more often now, it appears there truly is no peaceful solution for our current dire situation, given the fact our political divides are too deep and wide, and we face two major ideologies with nothing less in mind than our American system’s death, however best they can bring it about.

The hour is late. America stands before a perilous gate, and She must soon awaken or face oblivion. The Marxist-Maoist / Islamist faction’s hatred is total because America’s success indicts them. She proves ordered liberty outshines coercion; individual rights eclipse the general will; markets humble planners; faith and reason together ennoble. To save Her is to affirm that not all cultures equate, not all ideas merit equal reverence. America and Her early citizens chose Her best self; others cling to worst. Pride is not sin but duty.

Patriots, rise. The Tree of Liberty, watered by vigilance and resolve to date, is soon going to demand the blood of those seeking America’s destruction, and She will no longer endure these Communist and Islamofascist parasites and termites feasting upon Her bounty and treasures unchecked. We must defend, protect, and restore Her now. The republic awaits reclamation. Her enemies within have declared war; answer with the old American fire — unbowed, reasoning, resolute. For if She falls, the light dims for all humanity. The alternative is a long night of hooks, edicts, and suppressed freedom and individual liberty. We choose otherwise. We choose America.

To choose to pick up rifles and defend America, when it ultimately proves necessary, is a righteous cause, sanctified by God and Free Born Americans in the here and now and everywhere across the waves of time

by Justin O Smith