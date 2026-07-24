Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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A Ghost In The Machine's avatar
A Ghost In The Machine
2h

Well said.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Daniel Allen's avatar
Daniel Allen
1h

Brother you are spot on! But I fear the timidity of American people to understand the urgency of our current reality is what has become the norm in our society. I too harken to the warnings of our founders to the nation that the tree of liberty requires that we the blood of patriots and tyrants. The current tyrants are not only those allowed in but many actually are native born and taught to hate America and all she stands for by a public education system that has long since been the incubator of these ideas. God help us as a nation.

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