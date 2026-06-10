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Tony American's avatar
Tony American
1d

I, of course, agree. My brother and I were talking about this yesterday. Why is Trump giving the IRGC so much rope? It makes zero sense, all we've done is give them time to fix their defense, even if it's minimal.

Keep putting the wood to the IRGC. Iran is nothing but liars, murderers, and terrorists, regardless of what, if any, treaty they sign, they'll never honor it. Send them all to Allah and their many virgins that await them. Yeah, as if. 😆

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Richard white's avatar
Richard white
1d

Thank you! Finally someone is saying it. I feel like we’re slowly, methodically, removing the band-aid. Just rip it off and let’s get this over with. Tired of Trumps threats and talking how close we are to a “very good deal”. If he’s going to tell the world and them that If they violate the cease fire, or if they don’t agree to a peace deal he’s going to “blow them up.” Then he needs to back up his words. So far he’s been mostly talk. Unfortunately I think the only way we’ll get a regime change is if we send in soldiers.

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