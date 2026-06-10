This of course is just another in a long line of PROPAGANDA cartoons aimed at demeaning and undermining the Trump administration, but in many respects, it does somewhat accurately capture the sense that many of us have, that Trump is talking way too much trying to get the Iranians to finally admit defeat.

And we seem to understand what Trump is unwilling to acknowledge; nothing less than total defeat is going to bring Iran to surrender, and when and if they do surrender, the Trump administration needs to make certain that they have no choice but to submit to an unconditional surrender.

Bomb, bomb, bomb … Bomb, bomb Iran … Tactical Nukes Anyone?

In dealing with the murderous Islamic Iranian regime still sitting in comfortable defiance in Tehran, President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would do well to take a lesson from Lt. Colonel Matthew Dooley, 1994 West point graduate and instructor at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA, in 2011.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Dooley of the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia — taught that the United States will need to fight a “total war” against the world’s Muslims to protect the nation. Dooley also instructed that the United States should “[take] war to a civilian population wherever necessary” and apply the “the historical precedents of Dresden, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Nagasaki” to Islam’s holiest cities, bringing about “Mecca and Medina[’s] destruction.” Dooley also told his pupils, “By conservative estimates, a staggering 140 million [Muslims] … hate everything you stand for and will never coexist with you, unless you submit [to Islam].” In addition, Dooley’s course declared international laws protecting civilians are “no longer relevant” in the fight against Islam. A presentation from July 2011 declared: “This barbaric ideology will no longer be tolerated. Islam must change or we will facilitate its self-destruction.” Finally, Dooley instructed his students, “Remember — we are at war. Act like it. You are part of a resistance movement, not a social club.”

~ Justin O Smith