Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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MarlaSinger's avatar
MarlaSinger
Oct 18

As a woman, I can testify no one dresses this way except to attract male attention. It’s constraining, it’s exposing, its uncomfortable, and it gives you yeast infections. When women who dress provocatively say they’re dressing for themselves, it’s a lie.

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YourUncleDarnell
Oct 18Edited

The Sisterhood of Eternal Victimhood (aka feminism) never rests. It's always on the prowl for the next opportunity to play the victim.

My advice to men is to invest a few hundred bucks in kettlebells and forget the gyms.

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