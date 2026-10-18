Good comedy is generally one part sensationalism, one part truth, and one part tragedy. Often the tragedy sits in the complete lack of self-awareness of the people being roasted. Let’s just say modern Western women have been ripening on the vine for years, ready for the harvest. No other group in recorded history has enjoyed this level of unfettered privilege and institutional protection. So much protection, in fact, that you’re not even allowed to make a joke about their bad behavior without the entire apparatus of polite society clutching its pearls and reaching for the nearest social-media pitchfork.

The term “modern woman,” for the purposes of this little sermon, largely refers to the liberal specimen found in first-world countries, the one whose feminist idealism has become truly bizarre. The political left treats her like an untouchable pure spirit, the pinnacle of human evolution, the most benevolent and morally superior creature ever to walk the earth in yoga pants. Everything she says is rooted in feelings; therefore everything she says is automatically correct. Logic and reason are dismissed as masculine toxins that pollute the otherwise perfect feminine perspective.

Of course this is complete nonsense. Liberal women have managed to become some of the most selfish, arrogant, petty, and passive-aggressive specimens the species has ever produced. They simply express their violence through mob aggression and bureaucratic sabotage rather than direct action. They prefer to get other people — or better yet, the government — to do the brutalizing on their behalf. Cancel culture was their favorite parlor game for a solid decade.



And the one thing that will make you an enemy of modern women faster than anything else is exposing their narcissism and laughing at it. This is simply not done in a civilized and progressive society.

Comedian Shane Gillis knows the territory well; he’s been the target of feminist cancel culture more than a few times. By 2026 the power of the cancel mob is finally waning and comedy is clawing its way back from the dead, but that doesn’t mean modern women are going to stop clinging to the residual power they once enjoyed. They still hunt for ways to stifle honest speech, falling back on the old standbys of public shaming and their remaining allies in the mainstream media.

photo: Shane Gillis on Saturday Night Live



There was a time in America when a man could walk into a gym, put on his sweatpants, pick up something heavy, grunt like a wounded grizzly bear, and go home believing he had accomplished something useful. Those were simpler days. A fellow minded his own business, worked on his biceps, and occasionally wondered whether the enormous gentleman bench-pressing three hundred pounds beside him was going to survive the experience. Nobody needed a lawyer, a publicist, or a twelve-part documentary to explain what had happened. You went to the gym to exercise. You left the gym tired. Civilization survived.

And here comes the fellow who made the mistake of being born male.

He enters the building with admirable intentions. Perhaps he wants to lose twenty pounds, improve his cardiovascular health, or strengthen his back before the day arrives when bending over to tie his shoes requires a construction permit. He has paid his membership fee, brought his towel, and prepared himself for the noble struggle against middle age. He is not hunting for a girlfriend. He is not auditioning for a cologne commercial. He is not even particularly interested in the human population surrounding him. His principal ambition is to finish his workout without discovering that his left knee has begun making the sound of a screen door in a tornado.

Then he looks up.

There she is, three feet away, performing an exercise in clothing so tight and abbreviated that the garment appears to have been designed by a committee whose members had never actually met a piece of fabric they liked. Neon shorts cling like shrink-wrap. A sports bra is doing the work of a small suspension bridge. The whole ensemble seems to have been assembled from the remnants of a bathing suit after a disagreement with a lawn mower.

Our gentleman immediately faces a philosophical dilemma worthy of the ancient Greeks. He possesses eyes. The eyes are functioning normally. The visual information has arrived without his permission. What is he supposed to do with it?

Look away, naturally. But not too quickly, lest his sudden movement be interpreted as suspicious. Do not look twice, because that suggests interest. Do not look once for too long, because that suggests predatory intent. Do not accidentally look in the wrong direction while checking the clock, because the clock may be behind her. And whatever you do, do not glance at the mirror, because the mirror may contain an image of yourself looking in her direction, which could become Exhibit A in a future prosecution conducted entirely through social media.

The poor bastard has come to exercise his body and finds himself enrolled in a graduate seminar on the criminal liability of peripheral vision.

Gillis’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live is a perfect case study. This is the same show that fired him in 2019 for old podcast clips containing naughty words aimed at liberal politicians. He returned, ripped on modern women showing up at public gyms in “whore” clothing that leaves almost nothing to the imagination, and in the process brushed against the most radioactive taboo in the feminist arsenal: the demand that women’s promiscuity and addiction to male attention be socially normalized while any man who notices is treated like a sex criminal. Men are not allowed to judge anything a woman wears, nor anything she does to feed that addiction. The cellar-crowd style of comedy — no-holds-barred, deliberately offensive, designed to cut straight to the ugly truth — is exactly the kind of comedy America has been starving for. The fact that Gillis was invited back onto a left-leaning production like SNL is proof that the public is tired of Karens trying to ruin the fun.

photos: Grace Brassel, Gillis’s ex-girlfriend. (Yes, seriously.)

The predictable response followed. Liberal women and their beta-male support staff raged across social media while their media cohorts published endless attacks. Some even tried to drag in the long-debunked “Cornell 7” controversy, which is rich considering the original claims were fabricated by a woman trying to silence criticism of her own behavior. Half the outraged women insisted they wear perfectly normal clothing to the gym, which means the joke wasn’t even about them — yet they were still furious.

Oversensitivity has become a competitive sport. Other women simply proved Gillis’s point for him. Put any of those outfits on a public street twenty years ago and people would have assumed the wearer was advertising professional services. At the very least, a woman who chooses to dress that way should not act shocked when men stare. That is the entire point of the costume. She just doesn’t want to admit it out loud.

These are the same unhinged, lunatics who raise a thousand dollars’ worth of hell every time Sydney Sweeney removes her clothing for a movie or an advertisement, as if her one lone act will collapse women’s sports and set feminism all the way back to the days before they received the vote.

photo: Sydney Sweeney’s most recent advertisement for sports betting

Apparently women’s empowerment means having complete control over one’s wardrobe and partial control over everybody else’s sense of humor.

One would think Gillis had announced a national program requiring women to exercise in burlap sacks. Instead, he made a vulgar joke, and the usual professional interpreters of female suffering began explaining why the joke represented a grave threat to the future of civilization. Apparently civilization is remarkably sturdy when confronted with inflation, international conflict, failing schools, and political corruption, but place a comedian near a pair of short shorts and the whole republic begins wobbling like a shopping cart with a defective wheel.

The gym itself has become an elaborate exercise in vanity for many women, merely an extension of social media’s ability to twist and destroy the female mind. If men are addicted to porn, women are addicted to attention, and the smartphone has become their primary delivery system for that sweet narcissistic nectar. For years half the internet has been joking about the same ritual: women arrive in the most revealing skin-tight clothing available, wait for a man to glance in their direction, then put him on blast for the crime of having eyes. At the same time these same women humble-brag about how men can’t help staring. It is a bizarre performance in which feminists act out their victimhood fantasies while secretly feeding their desperate need for the male gaze.

photo: Sofia Nasar — “Happy birthday to me 🥳 No filters. No shortcuts. Just time, growth, and a whole lot of healing. This year, I walk in with more clarity.” [credit, Instagram]

Shortly after the Gillis’ skit uproar, fellow going by Big Daddy on X stated:

“I enjoy seeing scantily clad women at the gym because I am a heterosexual male.”

Bottom line, ladies: if you look naked, men are going to stare, and there is nothing you can do about it. If you then throw a theatrical fit and pretend you are pure as the driven snow, men are going to make fun of you, and there is nothing you can do about that either. You cannot have your cake and eat it too when you have already put the cake on public display under fluorescent lighting.

The notion that comedy is somehow equivalent to “assault” is one of the more exhausting inventions of the last decade. No one cares about your feelings. No one cares if a joke offends you. Those days are over. You heavily abused the cancel-culture toolkit while you still had it, and now the culture is turning. Get ready. The ridicule is going to get worse, and you earned every bit of it.

Hoo boy. Let’s dig a little deeper into the practical realities of the modern gym. Your skin-tight leotards may say “dedicated yoga girl” or “disciplined fitness enthusiast,” but the jello-ass and camel-toe projection still draw gazes from heterosexual men who have not yet been chemically castrated by the discourse. And if you stammer “Hey! My eyes are up here!” while wearing a push-up sports bra that creates a cleavage ravine deep enough to hold a can of Coors Light, do not act surprised when the average hetero male’s attention wanders.

The emotional-objection meter pegs out in the red zone the moment the dude doing the gawking fails to resemble the Hollywood stud you believe you deserve. These same women are full of double standards and then wonder, somewhere past age thirty-five, where all the good men have gone. There is a reason the Men Going Their Own Way movement keeps attracting young recruits. Get burned once or twice by cancel culture and a man starts to notice that a sizable percentage of modern women are simply unhinged, regardless of political affiliation.

The liberal variety is usually worse. Their emotional roller coaster is literally nauseating to any man still capable of reason and pattern recognition. Courting a hottie these days often means accepting an entire trolley car full of excess baggage. A modest suggestion: skip the gym and try the social functions at a local church if you are actually looking for a suitable life partner.

These are the same women who cleaned out the inventory of see-through Lululemon booty pants. They are not serious people. Meanwhile, a growing number of men have simply quit the public gym altogether. Why risk catching God-knows-what fungus from the shared equipment when you can do your physical training in the forest, playing “Outrun the Bear” or “Hold My Ground Against the Coyote”? The looks a man would get wearing a weighted plate carrier in a commercial gym are not worth the trouble. The place is full of trash humans and performative victims.

This is the sort of cultural absurdity that makes comedians dangerous. A comedian notices the elephant in the room, points at it, and suddenly discovers that the elephant has a publicist, a nonprofit organization, and eleven thousand followers prepared to accuse him of hate speech. Shane Gillis recently found himself at the center of just such a controversy after joking on Saturday Night Live about revealing gym attire and the awkward predicament of men who look at women and risk being filmed and publicly shamed for doing so.

The precise wording was crude. That was rather the point. Comedy has never been a finishing school for ladies and gentlemen preparing to discuss the weather over cucumber sandwiches. Sometimes it is an elegant scalpel. Sometimes it is a baseball bat. And sometimes it is a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving who has finally decided that the emperor’s new clothes look suspiciously like something sold in a nightclub dressing room.

Not every joke is brilliant, and not every comedian deserves a standing ovation merely for offending somebody. But the assumption that an offensive joke must therefore be an immoral act is the sort of reasoning that would get a man expelled from a philosophy class and hired immediately as a social-media consultant.

The deeper problem is that modern women no longer understand modesty or chastity. Some outfits exist for the private enjoyment of a husband and wife. Stretchy pants that leave nothing to the imagination belong nowhere in public. The infinity symbol of modern female gym culture remains: Don’t look at my ass / Why aren’t you looking at my ass?

The right to bare ass has become a sacred doctrine among a very annoying subset of people currently furious at Shane Gillis for daring to notice the obvious. The usual crowd — journalists, mid-tier celebrities, and shrieking liberals — throws tantrums whenever a comedian states the quietly obvious. The same theater kids who clutched pearls over Gillis’s monologue turned around and mocked the new White House press secretary for the crime of existing while blonde and fit. Jimmy Kimmel invited his audience to gawk at a photo of her midriff at the gym and smirked about her “thinking.” The subtlety and sophistication of that observation apparently escape ordinary people. Meanwhile SNL cast member Michael Che, given every opportunity on national television to denounce misogyny, simply said, “That’s comedy. You think it’s funny and then… some people don’t.” Heroic in its restraint.

Social media platforms filled with left-wing rage over the monologue. Critics called it misogynistic, sexist, an attack on women. The backlash came from feminists, weak left-wing men, and other irrational minds who cannot comprehend that comedy sometimes involves exaggeration. They demanded retribution of biblical proportions — boycotts, cancellation, the modern equivalent of locusts and fire.

In the process they revealed how selective their concern for women actually is. The same voices screaming about a joke remain conspicuously silent about actual violence against women committed by illegal immigrants — the very people the current administration is trying to remove. Feminists function as ideological con artists whose true priority is radical left-wing doctrine, not female safety. They amplify threats that fit the narrative and ignore the ones that do not. Jokes from a comedian get the full outrage treatment; the rape and murder of American women by people who should never have been here barely registers.

One of the enduring features of modern leftism is that laughter is permitted only when aimed at pre-approved targets — white men, Christians, occasionally Asians if the political winds are favorable. Tell a joke about women’s bodies and the entire apparatus turns against you. A Christian conservative woman is fair game for the cruelest mockery; a far-left liberal is off-limits under penalty of social death.

Gillis’s monologue also covered his own weight, name-dropped Joe Rogan, and observed that women at the gym dress like whores. The audience laughed. Afterward social media did not. He described the neon short-shorts and the fear that an innocent glance could end up on TikTok. The joke was never that the women are actual prostitutes. The joke was the clothing and the impossible social rules surrounding it.

There is nuance: he said they dress like whores, not that they are whores. Those are different claims. Women’s gym fashion has changed dramatically. Skin-tight spandex that reveals as much as traditional sex-work attire is now normalized. Pointing out the resemblance is not a character judgment. The actual comedy lives in the awkwardness of men navigating a space where the clothing invites stares while the social rules punish them.

SNL has always trafficked in uncomfortable premises. “Dick in a Box” was not an endorsement of gift-wrapping genitals. Context matters. You can find the joke lazy or unfunny. You are not obligated to laugh. But treating the most provocative sentence as the entire bit is dishonest. Not every offensive joke is genuine prejudice, and not everyone who laughs is endorsing hatred.

Social media has transformed attention into a commodity. A person can acquire followers by looking attractive, cultivate an audience by documenting every aspect of life, and turn a few seconds of public interaction into a profitable little morality play. A camera appears, a caption supplies the villain, and the internet convenes a trial before the accused fellow has even finished his protein shake.

Some gym users genuinely want to exercise and wear revealing athletic clothing because it is comfortable, practical, fashionable, or simply what they prefer. Others enjoy the attention that comes with looking attractive. Many probably combine several motives without giving the matter much thought. Human beings have always liked being admired. Cleopatra understood the principle long before the invention of ring lights, and the ancient Greeks did not need an algorithm to appreciate a well-turned ankle.

The trouble begins when we pretend that appearance, attention, and human curiosity have absolutely nothing to do with one another, then become furious when somebody makes a joke about the obvious. Wanting to look attractive is not a moral offense. Neither is choosing modest clothing. But neither choice should require a public declaration that everybody who disagrees is a degenerate.

There is also a rather entertaining contradiction in the modern cult of empowerment. We are told that a woman should be free to celebrate her body, reject outdated social expectations, and dress entirely according to her own preferences. Very well. That is her business. But the moment a comedian observes that certain fashions reveal an extraordinary amount of anatomy, some of the same voices demand that his observations be treated as a public emergency.

One can almost hear the new constitutional amendment being drafted: Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of expression, except when the expression is impolite, insufficiently flattering, or likely to interfere with somebody’s carefully cultivated online persona.

Meanwhile, the average fellow is still standing beside the weight rack, wondering whether he should report the entire situation to building maintenance.

He has learned to avoid staring. He has learned not to comment on anybody’s body. He has learned that unsolicited advice is unwelcome, that gym etiquette matters, and that a woman wearing revealing clothing has not thereby invited conversation, touching, harassment, or anything else. Those are sensible rules. Respecting boundaries is part of being a civilized adult, and a man who cannot distinguish noticing somebody from bothering somebody needs more than a gym membership.

But the man has also learned something else: that in certain corners of modern culture, no amount of caution can guarantee immunity from somebody else’s interpretation. He can mind his business and still become a character in a story he never agreed to join. He can look away and be accused of being intimidated. He can look in the general direction of a television mounted above a treadmill and discover that the human imagination is capable of producing allegations faster than a factory produces paper towels.

At this point, the sensible fellow begins to consider alternative forms of exercise.

Walking in the woods has a great deal to recommend it. The trees do not record you for social media. The squirrels have yet to organize a committee on toxic masculinity. A deer may stare at you for twenty minutes, but it is unlikely to accuse you of objectification unless you have been behaving suspiciously around its acorns. And if a bear appears, the social complexities become wonderfully straightforward. You do not need to determine whether the bear is flirting, seeking validation, or preparing a public denunciation. You simply leave.

There is something deeply appealing about that arrangement.

Of course, the gym need not become a battlefield between the sexes. Most men and women are perfectly capable of sharing public spaces without turning every glance into a referendum on civilization. People can wear what they like, exercise in peace, and recognize that human beings sometimes notice one another. Courtesy costs nothing. Restraint is a virtue. And a little humor can save an enormous amount of unnecessary aggravation.

The important thing is to stop confusing a joke with a crime, a glance with an assault, disagreement with persecution, and public criticism with a license to ruin someone’s livelihood. A comedian should be free to make an offensive joke. His audience should be free to laugh, groan, or walk out. Critics should be free to object. The rest of us should be free to decide that the entire argument has become considerably more ridiculous than the original punchline.

So let the ladies wear their neon shorts, let the gentlemen lift their weights, and let the comedians continue doing what comedians have done since the first caveman discovered that his neighbor’s haircut resembled a frightened badger.

And if somebody asks why the fellow in the corner keeps staring at the floor, tell them he is concentrating on his fitness goals.

He is also trying to remember whether his health insurance covers defamation.

Welcome to the modern gym, ladies and gentlemen, where everybody is empowered, nobody is responsible, everybody has a camera, and the only thing heavier than the dumbbells is the emotional baggage.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I am going for a walk in the woods.

The squirrels have better manners.

No two ways about it: the skit was hilarious. The gym has become an uncomfortable theater of contradictions for any man still willing to walk through the door. Women arrive in attire that would have gotten them arrested in some eras, demand to be treated as pure vessels of empowerment, then rage when the biological reality of male attention asserts itself. The tragedy is the lack of self-awareness. The sensationalism is the clothing itself. The truth is that you cannot simultaneously advertise the merchandise and criminalize the customers for looking. The culture is slowly remembering how to laugh at the absurdity. And the women who spent a decade weaponizing offense are discovering that the rest of us have stopped caring about their feelings. About time.

by Justin O Smith