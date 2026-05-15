Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Tenquid's avatar
Tenquid
May 16

I once sat in my car with someone I loved by the shore of mighty Lake Superior in a storm. The great waves broke over us while Lou Rawls sang "You'll Never Find". Thinking of it now, waves of sadness wash over me.

Justin, your magnificent writing often brings those waves of sadness crashing over me again. But you mustn't stop ,because, as John Mellencamp once sang, " It hurts so good."

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Richard white's avatar
Richard white
May 17

Unlike you Justin, I cannot write my feelings as you do. But reading your words bring out so many feelings and visions. What a gift you have. Life really is an adventure, definitely not for sissies. I enjoy your writings, I get them and can feel them. Thanks!

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