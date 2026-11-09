Representative Thomas Massie called up a resolution accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of being “a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.” [credit, Kenny Holston/The New York Times]

“Massie’s a loser, a stone cold loser. ….. There’s something wrong with him.” ~ President Donald J. Trump / November 9th 2026, 4:09 P.M. CST



Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has chosen the final days of his political career to commit an act of profound institutional vandalism. On November 9th 2026, the outgoing congressman took to the House floor and read aloud articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Eight articles. Thirty-four pages of grievance. A privileged resolution timed to force a vote within two legislative days while American forces remain engaged in hostilities against the Iranian regime and its proxies. This is not oversight. This is not constitutional fidelity. This is a disgraceful, ill-timed, and disgusting gambit by a defeated man who has decided that his last act in public life will be to wound the Republic’s capacity to defend itself.

The timing alone brands the effort as subversive. Impeaching a sitting Secretary of War in the middle of an active campaign against a theocratic regime racing toward nuclear breakout is not a serious constitutional exercise. It is a message to every adversary watching: the American political class cannot sustain resolve.

House Speaker Mike Johnson correctly called it a “terrible, terrible look” for allies and enemies alike. Hegseth himself dismissed the effort with the contempt it deserves, labeling Massie a “disgruntled, defeated congressman” engaged in the politics of personal destruction. President Trump has publicly affirmed that Hegseth is doing a very good job. Yet Massie presses forward, inviting Democrats to join him in a spectacle that will outlive the current Congress and land in a Democratic Senate eager for blood.

This is the same Massie who has long postured as a liberty-minded man. On certain issues he has been right. On this one he has revealed himself as something smaller and uglier: a man whose personal defeat in a primary has curdled into a desire to damage the administration that helped unseat him. The result is an impeachment resolution that treats the successful disruption of Iran’s nuclear program, the interdiction of drug-running vessels, the capture of a narcotics-trafficking dictator, and the enforcement of military discipline as high crimes. It is wrong-headed from first principle to last sentence.

Consider the central charge: that Hegseth and the administration waged war against Iran without congressional authorization. This is the ritual incantation of those who treat the War Powers Resolution of 1973 as holy scripture while ignoring both the Constitution’s text and the actual practice of every president since Truman. The Constitution vests the commander-in-chief power in the president. Congress holds the power to declare war and to fund the military. Between those poles lies a vast domain of operational authority that presidents have exercised repeatedly — Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, the Balkans, Libya, the campaign against ISIS, the strike on Soleimani. Post-World War II reality is not secret: presidents act, Congress responds, and the system continues because rigid formal declarations are often tactically suicidal against agile adversaries.

In this case the administration stayed within the contours of existing practice and the War Powers framework. Notification requirements were met. A resolution to force congressional approval for further action failed in the House 212-219 in early March 2026, six days after the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign began. Congress had its chance. It declined.

Continuing to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz against Iranian attacks is not some novel expansion of hostilities; it is the Navy doing its job. Massie treats the ongoing defense of American and allied commercial traffic as unauthorized adventurism. That is not constitutional principle. That is willful blindness to the fact that Iran has spent decades attacking American interests, killing Americans through proxies, and pursuing nuclear weapons under the explicit doctrinal goal of regional domination and the return of the Hidden Imam.

Any serious student of the region understands the alternative. Allowing Iran to cross the nuclear threshold would have presented the United States with a permanent blackmail capability, a cascade of proliferation among Sunni states, and an existential threat to Israel. President Trump’s decision — executed through operations such as Midnight Hammer against nuclear facilities and the broader campaign known as Epic Fury — was the action of last resort against a program approaching the point of no return.

Hegseth has defended it as a bold move rather than the passive wish-it-away posture that left previous administrations watching centrifuges spin. Massie prefers the posture of after-the-fact moralizing about civilian casualties in the fog of war, including the tragic strike on a school. Fog of war exists. So do the thousands of dead across four decades from Iranian-sponsored terrorism. Selective horror at one set of deaths while soft-pedaling the regime’s deliberate campaign of murder is not moral seriousness. It is narrative warfare.

The articles range further into the absurd. Pentagon boat strikes against identified drug traffickers in the Caribbean are framed as unlawful. The capture of Nicolás Maduro is treated as an unauthorized freelancing operation. Scrutiny of Senator Mark Kelly for participating in a video urging service members to refuse “illegal orders” — while also allegedly mishandling sensitive information about missile stockpiles — is cast as retaliation against free speech. Each charge collapses under scrutiny.

Interdicting narcotics flows that kill tens of thousands of Americans annually is a legitimate national security function; the Navy and other forces do not require a permission slip from the Coast Guard to act against transnational criminal networks backed by hostile regimes. Removing a dictator whose regime has functioned as a cocaine pipeline and Iranian partner is not an impeachable offense; it is the sort of decisive action that previous administrations talked about while the body count mounted. And when a senator publicly encourages selective obedience in the ranks while potentially compromising operational details, the Department of War has every institutional interest in examining the matter. Discipline is not tyranny. Massie’s sudden tenderness for congressional speech rights does not extend to the classified information that actually aids the enemy.

The deeper rot is motivational. Massie lost his primary. Trump backed his opponent. The man who once cultivated an image of principled independence now spends his remaining days on the floor painting American military action as villainy and the Secretary of War as a threat to the Constitution. He speaks the language of the far left while wrapping it in libertarian rhetoric about War Powers. He highlights dead Iranian schoolchildren while the historical ledger of Iranian terror — Beirut, Khobar Towers, the IED networks in Iraq, the plots against dissidents on Western soil — receives a shrug.

This is not consistency or remaining true to the Constitution and America. This is score-settling dressed up as constitutionalism. As Hegseth put it, the politics of personal destruction failed against Trump and will fail against him. The attempt itself remains contemptible.

Liberty-minded conservatives understand the proper hierarchy. The first duty of the national government is the common defense. A republic that cannot or will not neutralize an enemy regime racing toward nuclear weapons while simultaneously flooding the homeland with synthetic opioids has already begun to forfeit its claim on the future.

Hegseth has not been perfect; no wartime secretary is. Strategy in Iran remains a legitimate subject of debate. Effectiveness can be questioned. Competence can be criticized. Impeachment is not the tool for managerial dissatisfaction. High crimes and misdemeanors are not synonyms for “I disagree with the operational tempo” or “the midterms went badly.” Retiring members such as Don Bacon have at least acknowledged the distinction even while wrestling with their own reservations. Massie erases it.

The institutional damage compounds the personal pettiness. Forcing a vote in a lame-duck session after midterm losses invites Democrats to treat Cabinet officers as permanent targets. Massie himself has said that Democrats will be “very vicious” and will expand the spectacle. He presents his own effort as a polite preemption. The logic is self-refuting. If the articles have merit, they should stand on evidence rather than on the threat of future Democratic excess. If they do not, then Massie is simply handing the next majority a loaded weapon and calling it prudence.

Either way, the spectacle demoralizes the force. Troops do not need to watch Congress treat successful operations as potential grounds for removing their civilian leadership mid-campaign. Adversaries do not need the open invitation to wait out American political cycles.

Historical precedent offers no comfort to Massie’s position. The only previous impeachment of a Secretary of War, William Belknap in 1876, concerned corruption. The impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024 concerned border policy and was dismissed. Neither supplies a template for removing a wartime secretary over disputed legal theories about authorization and targeting.

The Framers understood impeachment as a grave remedy for genuine betrayal of the public trust, not a routine instrument of factional combat. Treating it as the latter cheapens the tool and teaches future majorities that every policy disagreement is potentially an impeachable offense. That is how republics lose the capacity for sustained action.

A liberty-minded perspective does not require pacifism or isolation. It requires recognizing that the greatest long-term threat to ordered liberty is a world in which hostile regimes can coerce the United States with nuclear blackmail or poison its cities with industrial quantities of fentanyl. Iran’s program was not a theoretical problem. The regime’s ideology is not a negotiation partner in good faith. The drug networks operating from Venezuelan territory with Iranian and Hezbollah links are not law-enforcement curiosities. Decisive action against both is not “subversive.” Pretending otherwise while American forces are in contact is.

Massie has spent years cultivating the image of the lonely constitutionalist. On this day he has shown the limit of the pose. When the hard case arrives — when the choice is between risking incomplete action against a nuclearizing adversary and accepting the consequences of delay — he defaults to process arguments that would have left the centrifuges spinning. When the administration interdicts the boats and removes the dictator facilitating the poison, he discovers novel legal barriers. When a senator toys with military discipline, he discovers sudden concern for speech. The pattern is consistent only in its effect: to constrain the use of American power against clear threats while expanding the rhetorical space for those who prefer American retreat.

Hegseth is an imperfect man serving in an imperfect time. He is also a combat veteran who has taken the side of the country that raised him against regimes that chant death to America. He has not pretended that the Iranian nuclear problem would solve itself. He has not treated the Caribbean drug routes as someone else’s jurisdiction. He has not treated public calls for selective disobedience as cost-free political theater. For that he is now the target of an impeachment resolution from a man leaving office in bitterness. The disproportion is the point. The effort is not about restoring constitutional balance. It is about settling scores and providing Democrats with a ready-made narrative for the next Congress.

The House should table the resolution without ceremony. The articles do not describe high crimes. They describe the hard choices of wartime leadership filtered through the resentment of a primary loser. Allies should not have to watch the United States publicly undermine its own war secretary. Enemies should not be handed propaganda about American irresolution. The force should not have its civilian leadership treated as a political piñata while operations continue. And the country should not indulge the fiction that process purity is a substitute for the will to survive.

Massie calls Hegseth a threat to the Constitution. The greater threat is the normalization of impeachment as a tool for every policy disagreement, especially those arising in the middle of hostilities. A republic that cannot distinguish between corruption or betrayal and operational controversy will eventually lose the ability to act at all. That is the real subversion on display. It is not coming from the Pentagon. It is coming from the floor of the House, spoken by a man who has decided that his final contribution will be to wound the very capacity for national self-defense he once claimed to value.

There is a word for preferring the comfort of procedural complaint to the risks of necessary action against existential threats. It is not liberty. It is something smaller, something that flourishes in the safety provided by other men’s willingness to fight. Massie has chosen his side -- the side of cowards and traitors. The rest of us are under no obligation to pretend the choice is honorable.

by Justin O Smith