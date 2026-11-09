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USA PROUD's avatar
USA PROUD
8h

You cannot hate this POS enough!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
6h

Massie is apparently very bitter, maybe mentally ill, and ought to seek treatment. By all accounts the majority of the men and women serving on active and ready reserve military duty respect the current Secretary of War. The only other Sec. War to have served in combat in the last 100 years was Secretary Hegel. He served in Vietnam, in the Infantry. Massie never served in our armed forces. What a middle finger to veterans as we approach Veterans Day on Wednesday. Hegseth, may not be perfect, but who would you rather have Cryin Bob McNamara who lied his ass off, Mini McNamara Bob Gates who lied his ass off, Donald “I stand up at my desk” Rumsfeld, Lloyd Austin, M95 mask and face shield…there’s a photo op, Sec War frailty scared of the flu. Massie needs to go back to Kentucky and stay there. But buckle up the next 18-24 months are going to be 11 months of winter and 1 month of damn tough sledding.

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