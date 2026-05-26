Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
5d

Doubtful he's even calling the shots.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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joe
4d

My theory, he would prefer that the Iranian people take over the country. He's already tried shipping them weapons via the kurds and it would make sense that they take over so we don't have to actually force regime change.

I expect that if he's going to move seriously, it's going to be timed so that the full effects on gas prices (specifically the downward pressure) will be as evident as possible during the midterms in hopes of swaying the middle again. He should couple that with reminders of how batshit Biden was and also how all the Dems rallied behind them.

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