President Donald J. Trump spoke of a “good and proper” deal with Iran, one unlike Obama’s surrender that funneled pallets of cash to terrorists and paved their road to the bomb. He says it isn’t fully negotiated, that critics know nothing. Well, Mr. President, with all due respect, living, breathing men today, who have led and marched with armies across blood-soaked fields, might call bullshit. Any “pause” of sixty days that leaves the Ayatollahs’ Islamic fanatic regime standing, their IRCG thugs in control, their enriched uranium unrecovered, and their grip on the Strait of Hormuz intact is not peace. It is a suicide pact. It is the end of nothing but the beginning of greater sorrow. It emboldens the enemy, signals American weakness, and guarantees that our sons and grandsons will bleed on these same shores and sands in five to ten years.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem long ago, I don’t make bad deals.” ~ President Donald J. Trump / May 24th 2026



President Trump says he’s not going to make a “bad deal.” I’m not so sure that’s true; please take notice of the 2018 FISA Reauthorization, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, his bumpstock ban, HR76, the 2020 Lockdown and Operation Warp Speed, and his executive order #14179 -- ‘Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence’. Just callin’ it the way I see it.

Listen up, you hardscrabble, hard-working, hard fighting American patriots! This is no time for half-measures or pretty words from politicians playing games with the lives of American fighting men and the future of this Republic!

Those who have stared the elephant in the eye and seen the tiger smile, with the unyielding spirit of warriors, know that when you go to war, you go to win, or you stay the hell home. America does not negotiate with mad dogs. She does not pause when the enemy is bloodied but still breathing. She crushes them under the boots of Her soldiers until the fight is finished, the regime is broken, and the threat is eradicated for a generation or more, when led by men with a vision that extends further than the next election cycle.

History offers many examples of nations mistaking temporary pauses in conflict for lasting peace. Time and again, civilizations have convinced themselves that an enemy bloodied but undefeated would somehow abandon its ambitions simply because diplomats signed papers, because cameras flashed in ornate halls, or because politicians needed to proclaim “victory” before exhausted electorates. Yet history teaches the opposite lesson. A determined ideological enemy rarely abandons its objectives after surviving a confrontation. More often, it adapts, regroups, rearms, studies the weaknesses of its adversaries, and returns stronger than before.

We stand at the end of the beginning, just as Winston Churchill declared after El Alamein in 1942. Not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. But if we dither now, we will never reach victory. We have fought this shadow war with Iran’s mullahs for forty-seven damn years — since those hostage-taking savages stormed our embassy in 1979 and held America hostage for 444 days. They declared war on us then, calling us the Great Satan, and they have never stopped. Through proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza, they have killed Americans, attacked our allies, and spread their poison. Obama and Biden showered them with concessions. Trump struck hard in the Twelve-Day War and the February 28th decapitation that took out Khamenei and his IRGC dogs. Yet now, this pause? This “deal”? It reeks of the same half-victories that have plagued us from Vietnam to Afghanistan.

This hard truth stands at the center of the present confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The current sixty-day pause in major operations, framed publicly as a chance for diplomacy and “peace,” may instead become remembered as a strategic intermission that granted a wounded but still dangerous regime time to recover its footing. Supporters of negotiations insist that America must avoid another prolonged Middle Eastern conflict, that diplomacy should always be given another chance, and that any agreement preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons would constitute success. Their arguments sound prudent on the surface. No sane person desires endless war.

But prudence without realism becomes delusion.

Let me take you back, as John “Blackjack” Pershing would, with cold, hard discipline. In 1953, we and the British helped topple a troublesome prime minister to secure oil and stability under the Shah. Relations were strong; Iran was a bulwark against Soviet communism. Then came 1979. Khomeini’s revolution turned a modernizing nation into a theocratic hellhole. Students, backed by the mullahs, seized our embassy. They spat on our flag, paraded our diplomats blindfolded, and gloated while our rescue attempt failed in the desert. Carter’s weakness invited more aggression. Reagan faced the Beirut barracks bombing in 1983 — 241 Marines and sailors dead, Iranian-backed Hezbollah responsible. The pattern is clear: weakness begets blood.

photo: A U.S. Embassy worker was taken outside by some of the early leaders of the Islamic Revolution to make a propaganda statement. [credit, CNN/1979]

photo: After storming the embassy, a group of “students” took 90 people hostage, including 66 Americans. They demanded the extradition of the Shah from the United States, where the ousted ruler was receiving cancer treatment. Ayatollah Khomeini issued a statement of support for the students' actions. [credit, CNN]

For decades, Iran’s Ayatollahs and top military leaders waged asymmetric war — shipping arms to kill our troops in Iraq with EFPs, training Shia militias, funding Hamas and Hezbollah rockets into Israel. The IRGC, that fanatical Praetorian Guard of the revolution, controls it all. They are not soldiers; they are ideological stormtroopers, answerable only to the Supreme Leader (until we sent him to hell), running their own navy, army, air force, and economy. They crush their own people with the Basij thugs, executing dissenters, raping protesters, and stealing the nation’s wealth while the people starve. This is no legitimate government. This is a death cult masquerading as a state.

The Iranian regime is not merely another difficult state seeking better trade terms or regional concessions. Since the revolution of 1979, the Ayatollah-led system has defined itself through ideological hostility toward the United States, Israel, and the broader Western order. “Death to America” has not been a rhetorical flourish occasionally employed for domestic consumption. It has been a pillar of regime identity. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, was not created merely as a military institution. It was designed as the armed guardian of revolutionary Islamism, tasked with exporting the revolution abroad and suppressing dissent at home.

For nearly half a century, the regime has pursued this mission through terrorism, proxy warfare, political intimidation, assassination campaigns, hostage-taking, cyberattacks, and relentless propaganda. From Lebanon to Syria, from Iraq to Yemen, from Gaza to the Persian Gulf, Tehran has financed and armed organizations dedicated to destabilizing governments, killing civilians, and weakening American influence. The blood trail stretches across decades.

The United States Marine barracks bombing in Beirut in 1983, which killed 241 American servicemen, remains among the clearest examples of Iranian proxy warfare against the United States. Hezbollah, the organization responsible, emerged directly from Iranian revolutionary sponsorship. Throughout the Iraq War, Iranian-backed militias supplied explosively formed penetrators and other sophisticated weaponry used against American troops. Intelligence officials and military analysts have long argued that Iranian proxies contributed to the deaths and maiming of countless American personnel.

photo: British soldiers assist in rescue operations at the site of the bomb-wrecked U.S. Marine command center near the Beirut airport in Lebanon, October 23rd 1983. A bomb-laden truck drove into the center collapsing the entire four-story building. [credit, Bill Foley/AP]

photo: American Marines search for survivors and bodies in the rubble, all that was left of their barracks headquarters in Beirut, after a terrorist suicide car bomb was driven into the building and detonated on October 23rd 1983 — killing 241 U.S. servicemen; another 112 were wounded. The American military was in Beirut as part of a multinational peacekeeping force. The Islamic Jihad, later to become Hezbollah, a militant organization, claimed responsibility for the attack that coincided with the bombing of French military headquarters. [credit, Peter Charlesworth / LightRocket]

photo: Rescuers probe the wreckage of the U.S. Marine barracks near the Beirut airport, a day after a suicide truck bombing, October 24th 1983. In the background can be seen the control tower of the Beirut airport. [credit, AP]

None of this occurred because of misunderstandings or failed diplomacy. It occurred because the Iranian revolutionary state sees confrontation with the United States as both strategically useful and spiritually necessary.

That distinction matters.

Traditional geopolitical rivals can often be deterred through mutual interest. Revolutionary ideological regimes frequently calculate differently. They measure success not merely in territory or economics, but in symbolism, survival, religious legitimacy, and the exhaustion of their enemies. Such regimes often believe time itself favors them.

This is why critics of the current negotiations argue that a pause absent decisive strategic resolution risks becoming dangerous. They do not necessarily claim that every war must end in occupation or nation-building. Indeed, many of the loudest advocates of a harder line against Iran are also deeply skeptical of the failed nation-building experiments that consumed American blood and treasure in Iraq and Afghanistan.

That distinction is crucial.

Destroying an enemy’s capacity to wage organized aggression is not the same thing as attempting to remake an entire civilization in America’s image. The United States has repeatedly blurred those missions together, often with disastrous results. Critics of prolonged intervention point to Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan as evidence that military superiority alone cannot create stable democracies. They are correct.

But another lesson emerges from those same conflicts: wars conducted without clear strategic objectives, political will, or commitment to decisive outcomes often drag on longer, cost more lives, and end in confusion.

Their nuclear program? A dagger at the throat of civilization. Despite strikes damaging Natanz, Fordow, and other sites, approximately 972 pounds of enriched uranium remains, some still buried under the rubble, some in secret safe houses. Intelligence shows they were mere weeks from a nuclear breakout. A sixty-day pause gives them time to dig out the bulk and also use what they hid, disperse assets, and beg nukes or nuclear technology from North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, or China. Any deal leaving them undefeated is worthless paper. These mullahs lie as they breathe. They broke every agreement, from the JCPOA onward. Trusting them is like trusting a rattlesnake not to strike.

And yet Trump has just recently suggested that the same dishonest International Atomic Energy Agency that helped Iran hide its nuclear program for years would be the very agency he would rely on to ensure Iran was handing over all of its enriched uranium and dismantling whatever is left of its nuclear weapons program. This is totally unacceptable, and if our own experts will not be allowed into Iran to take charge of the nuclear materials, President Trump must not proceed with any deal.

Some have recently suggested that Trump and his advisors are simply setting the trap, waiting to spring it shut, and that Trump knows Iranian leadership will be incapable and/ or unwilling to live up to the terms of any agreement in any meaningful manner. If that’s really the case, then why bother at all and allow the enemy to recover in some fashion? You press the advantage when it’s at hand.

Supposedly, as negotiations seem now stalled, President Trump is now reconsidering rolling back into military actions against Iran’s terroristic Islamic “republic”, and he convened a high level meeting on Friday [May 22nd] to discuss that very thing with U.S. national security officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Vice-President J.D. Vance.

Simultaneously, Pakistan and Qatar engaged in last-minute fruitless mediation efforts to prevent further escalation. Each of course has its own interests of which they are considering and have been poor, untrustworthy allies, more “frenemy” than anything, in the past — not to be trusted one little iota.

One must wonder just how long before President Trump will finally have enough of Iran’s fakery and this stalled ill-fated “diplomacy” and move towards a decisive military operation as a way to finally end this mess once and for all, for good.

Mr. President, you fired the first shots in regard to this current military operation, Epic Fury. Good! You decapitated their leadership on February 28th. Excellent! You crippled their air defenses, navy, and missile sites alongside Israel. But stopping now? Hell no. As Patton thundered, “The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bastard die for his.” We have them on the ropes. The IRGC is fractured but still armed. Protests erupted after Khamenei’s death — Iranians in the streets celebrating, ready to rise. But the regime’s thugs suppressed them, as always. Our pause gives the IRGC breathing room to regroup, manipulate oil markets, and threaten the Strait of Hormuz again.

That strait! One of the world’s great chokepoints. Twenty percent of global oil flows through it. Iran has mined it, attacked tankers, blockaded it. A deal giving them more control? Madness. Gulf states beg for “one more try” at talks out of fear for their own shipping. Saudi Arabia, UAE — they remember the Houthis and past attacks. But fear is no strategy. By pausing, we signal that America blinks. The mullahs will laugh, rebuild, and strike harder later. Terrorism will surge — Hezbollah remnants, Shia militias, lone wolves worldwide. Europe will whine about energy prices while refusing their own North Sea oil or nuclear power. Let them choke on their green fantasies. America must lead.



This is spiritual warfare too. Islam is not a religion of peace but a totalitarian ideology that hates liberty, hates Jews, hates Christians, and hates the West. The Ayatollahs export jihad. Leaving them in power is like leaving cancer in the body after cutting out half the tumor. It metastasizes. True victory requires eradication of the regime’s ability to threaten us. Not nation-building — I don’t give a damn if Iran becomes a Jeffersonian democracy. I care that whatever rises cannot harm Americans. Ever. Again.



Recall Vietnam, you critics. We won every major battle but lost the war because politicians tied our hands, media subverted morale, and we quit before total victory. Nixon had Hanoi on its knees until bombing pauses let them recover. Sound familiar? Afghanistan — twenty years of half-measures, then Biden’s shameful retreat. Iraq — Saddam toppled but insurgency festered because the leaders at the time feared “occupation” solidifying the enemy’s defeat. No more! War is hell, but losing is worse. If it takes turning Tehran to ash to end the threat, so be it. Civilian deaths? Tragic, but better their civilians than ours. The blood is on the Iranian regime’s hands.



Those failures haunt every modern discussion of military force.

Consequently, modern Western governments often seek limited wars with limited costs and limited risks. Leaders hope to apply enough pressure to force adversaries into negotiations while avoiding the political consequences of deeper conflict. Yet such approaches can produce a dangerous middle ground where enemies remain capable, emboldened, and ideologically committed.

This concern lies at the heart of the argument against a premature settlement with Iran.

If Tehran retains the core structures of the IRGC, preserves hidden nuclear expertise and material, maintains its regional proxy networks, and survives the conflict able to claim endurance against the United States and Israel, then the regime will likely portray the outcome domestically and internationally as a form of victory. Authoritarian systems excel at reframing survival itself as triumph.

The consequences of that narrative could extend far beyond Iran.

Throughout the Middle East, perceptions of strength and weakness shape alliances, insurgencies, and recruitment campaigns. Jihadist propaganda has always emphasized endurance. The message is simple: the West lacks patience, lacks stomach for sacrifice, and eventually retreats. Every negotiated pause becomes evidence supporting that worldview.

This is not merely theoretical. Following America’s withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, Iranian influence expanded dramatically throughout the region. Militia groups deepened their control inside Iraq. Hezbollah strengthened in Lebanon. Tehran entrenched itself in Syria during the civil war. The perception that America wished to disengage from the region encouraged adversaries and unsettled allies simultaneously.

Similarly, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 became a global propaganda victory for anti-Western movements. Images of helicopters, abandoned equipment, and desperate evacuations were replayed endlessly by rival powers and extremist groups alike.

Perception matters in war almost as much as battlefield outcomes.

This does not mean every military campaign should escalate indefinitely. Nor does it mean diplomacy itself is worthless. Negotiations can freeze conflicts, buy time, reduce casualties, and establish verification mechanisms. Diplomacy remains an essential tool of statecraft.

The central question is whether diplomacy is being pursued from a position of enduring leverage or from exhaustion.

Skeptics of the present pause argue that Iran’s leadership historically uses negotiations tactically rather than transformationally. They point to decades of nuclear negotiations during which Tehran repeatedly advanced portions of its program while bargaining over inspections, sanctions, and enrichment levels. Even critics of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action acknowledged that the agreement temporarily slowed certain aspects of Iran’s nuclear development. Yet opponents argued that the deal’s sunset clauses, financial relief, and verification limitations ultimately left Iran positioned to resume progress later.

Whether one agrees entirely with that assessment or not, the underlying distrust did not emerge from nowhere. Iranian negotiators have often approached diplomacy as a means of preserving regime survival while maintaining long-term strategic flexibility.

For that reason, critics fear that a sixty-day pause grants Tehran exactly what it needs most: time.

Time to relocate assets.

Time to reestablish communication networks.

Time to suppress internal dissent.

Time to rebuild portions of its military infrastructure.

Time to deepen cooperation with Russia and China.

Time to manipulate global energy markets.

Time to shape international opinion against renewed American action.

And perhaps most importantly, time to preserve the psychological narrative that the Islamic Republic stood against the most powerful military coalition on earth and survived.

Such narratives matter enormously inside authoritarian ideological systems.

The IRGC in particular thrives on mythology. It portrays itself not merely as a military force, but as the guardian of revolutionary resistance against Western domination. If it emerges battered yet intact, it can claim divine vindication before its supporters. Recruitment efforts among proxy organizations across the region would almost certainly intensify.

Meanwhile, America’s regional allies watch closely.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, and others have long feared both Iran’s military capabilities and its revolutionary ambitions. Publicly, many Gulf states prefer de-escalation because their economies remain vulnerable to disruptions in shipping lanes and oil infrastructure. Yet privately, many regional leaders also fear an emboldened Iran surviving another confrontation with enhanced prestige.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically important waterways on earth. A substantial portion of the world’s oil supply passes through it. Iranian threats against shipping have repeatedly demonstrated how even limited disruptions can reverberate through global markets. Any settlement leaving Tehran capable of coercing maritime commerce ensures that the regime retains powerful leverage over both regional governments and industrial economies abroad.

image: Tehran has offered the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for compensation from Washington. This was reported by the Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya, citing diplomatic sources. [via EurAsia Daily]

Nor is the mere signing of documents, the shaking of hands beneath chandeliers, or the announcement of another temporary cease-fire sufficient to extinguish an ideological movement that has spent nearly half a century defining itself through anti-Americanism, revolutionary Islamism, and perpetual confrontation with the West.

That is the uncomfortable reality hovering over every discussion of Iran today.

The issue before America is not whether peace is desirable. Of course it is. Every soldier who has watched friends lowered into the ground, every family that has waited sleepless through deployments, every nation that has buried its dead understands the value of peace better than the comfortable classes who discuss war as an abstraction. But real peace is not merely the temporary absence of explosions. Real peace is the durable removal of the conditions that make renewed war inevitable.

A regime that still possesses ideological zeal, proxy terror networks, strategic ambitions, coercive control over its own population, and the knowledge necessary to rebuild nuclear capability remains a danger even after the guns temporarily fall silent. If that regime emerges from confrontation able to proclaim survival as victory, then it has not truly been defeated in the strategic sense that history remembers.

That is why so many critics of the current negotiations fear that the United States risks confusing exhaustion with resolution. Democracies are always tempted by the language of ‘moving on.’ Politicians crave declarations of success. Markets crave stability. Citizens understandably long for normalcy after years of conflict. Yet adversaries driven by ideological conviction often interpret those desires not as goodwill, but as weakness.

The Ayatollahs and the IRGC have spent decades studying America. They watched the withdrawals from Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They observed Washington’s endless oscillation between intervention and retreat. They understand that time itself can become a weapon against open societies whose politics change every election cycle. If they survive long enough, if they endure enough punishment without collapse, they believe they can eventually outlast the resolve of the United States and its allies.

Whether that belief proves correct depends entirely upon what happens next.

If negotiations produce a genuinely enforceable framework that permanently dismantles Iran’s ability to threaten the region through nuclear coercion and transnational terrorism, history may judge the present pause as prudent statesmanship. But if the current cease-fire merely grants Tehran time to regroup while preserving the revolutionary machinery of the state intact, then this moment will eventually be remembered not as the end of a dangerous conflict, but as an intermission before the next and more perilous phase.

History’s verdicts are often delayed, but they are rarely merciful.

The unfinished business of one generation has a habit of becoming the catastrophe of the next. The world learned that lesson after the First World War. It learned it again after countless frozen conflicts that later erupted into wider violence. Strategic threats ignored, minimized, or postponed do not disappear simply because leaders grow tired of confronting them.

And so the central question remains stark and unavoidable: has the Iranian revolutionary regime truly been stripped of both the capability and the will to continue its long war against the United States, Israel, and the broader Western order—or has it merely been wounded, angered, and granted time to recover?

Everything depends upon the answer.

For if the present course leaves the architects of forty-seven years of proxy warfare, terror sponsorship, regional destabilization, and nuclear ambition still fundamentally intact, then America may one day discover that what was celebrated as peace in this moment was, in reality, only the prelude to a far larger and more dangerous reckoning still to come.

We must finish the job. No sixty-day pause. Renew the air campaign with everything we have — cruise missiles, drones, B-2s, naval strikes. Break the IRGC’s hold on the Strait. Seize or neutralize key islands and shore positions with Gulf allies and American support. Target their oil export infrastructure overland to China. Arm and encourage the Artesh — the regular Iranian army — to turn on the IRGC. Many are patriots tired of the fanatics. Reports already suggest defections. Exploit that. Make IRGC leaders choose: flee to Moscow like Assad or die in bunkers.

America has a modern military with the capacity for the mission, technically and strategically capable enough to completely win this war, if only we will garner the political will to see it through to its proper end. Unleash special operations. Hit leadership wherever they hide. If conventional forces won’t suffice without excessive American risk, use standoff weapons. Tactical options exist to neutralize command without boots in every street. But resolve is key. Tell the American people the truth: Yes, there will be temporary pain at the gas pump, but that is a minor and secondary concern to the evil we now fight. We fight for civilization.



Our military is the finest in history. Israel stands with us. Gulf states will follow real strength. The Iranian people, long oppressed — women defying hijab, youth craving freedom — need only see our unyielding will. Regime change isn’t a dirty word when the regime is pure evil. We did not seek this war fully, but they forced it. Now, we should and must finish it.



Imagine the alternative. A deal signed. Sanctions eased. Frozen assets thawed. Iran rebuilds, buys weapons, reconstitutes nukes in secret. In 2030-2035, a nuclear Iran threatens Israel with annihilation, blackmails Europe, closes the Strait at will. Terrorism explodes — attacks on U.S. soil, bases abroad. American blood in the streets again. Trump will be gone. Some future weakling will face the nightmare we refused to end. History will curse us as fools who had victory in grasp and let it slip.

No! Americans do not quit. We do not walk away from a war half-won. The “Twelve-Day War” and February strikes were magnificent, but incomplete. The IRGC still holds power. Proxies lick wounds but survive. We must ensure no mullah or Guard commander can ever again order death to Americans.

To the critics, the isolationists, the fearful: grow a spine. War is costly, yes. But peace bought with surrender costs more. Gas prices? Fix them by drilling here, building nukes at home, and securing energy independence. Not by appeasing terrorists.

President Trump — remember your own words. You don’t make bad deals. This pause risks the worst deal of all: one that leaves the enemy alive and plotting. If you don’t want to send Marines and U.S. Special Forces in to get the job done right, then I suggest you find those Big Steel Balls that everybody seems to think you have. Use them. Drop the hammer. Use tactical nukes on Iran’s leadership concentrations and every military installation in Iran if needed. Reduce their war machine to radioactive scrap. And reduce Tehran to a heap of radioactive ash, if it proves necessary.

Then let a new Iran rise, one that fears us and leaves us alone. Or not. Their internal affairs are theirs — so long as they pose no threat. And then America is done with these anti-American, anti-Western Muslim rat bastards.



Please recall. America dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan during WWII, to have that country emerge in later years as one of our most staunch allies in Asia today.

We have reached the end of the beginning in this forty-seven-year war. Now begins the hard push to the end. No negotiations with undefeated madmen. Total victory. Regime destruction. Threat elimination. Then, and only then, peace.



The world watches. History judges. God demands we defend the innocent and destroy evil. Let us be worthy of our fathers, our flag, and the fighting men who stand ready.



Mr. President, FINISH THE DAMNED JOB!



by Justin O Smith