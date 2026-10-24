Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Debi Turner's avatar
Debi Turner
3d

Great and very important article, thank you!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Ll Walker's avatar
Ll Walker
3d

Agree 100%

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