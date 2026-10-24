I am nearly 70 years old, and I’ve stated this very thing — “Remove all Muslims from America” — for the entirety of my adult life, at rallies, in meetings with politicians, in the coffee shops, in church, on the city square in Murfreesboro, inside the city council meetings and at the State Legislature, seemingly to little or no avail, as our supposed “leaders” kept bringing them into the country and the mosques kept going up, although we did manage to stop one mosque from being built in Franklin, Tennessee.

photo: That’s me in the black shirt standing between pro-Muslim protestors — mostly young commies from the local university [Middle Tennessee State University] — and a rather large gathering of opponents protesting against the building of a new mosque in Murfreesboro, TN on June 24th 2010 [credit, Daily News Journal]

Throughout the years, thousands have shouted their agreement with me and many others have also helped to advocate for a halt to all Muslim immigration and the expulsion of all Muslims; there’s probably millions who agree with my viewpoint, but so too have millions more Muslims entered the country, acquiring and gaining in political power, with the Muslim population doubling since 1975.

Today, the movement by many patriots toward removing all Muslims from the country has grown exponentially in size, and our members are much more vocal and active, but the task before us is now so much more difficult, because of Muslims’ numbers and gain in influence and power in America, and what once could have been accomplished relatively easily will not probably ever be accomplished without force of arms, violence and bloodshed.

But that’s fine with me. Muslims have no place in America, because Islam is incompatible with America’s founding principles and the majority of American Muslims hate America and give no real allegiance to Her.

You can see me at the 7 min 56 sec mark speaking at a rally on the Murfreesboro City Square — CNN cut away quick, because they didn’t want their viewers hearing the truth about Islam in America, and they wanted to paint us — the American patriots protesting a 52,000 square foot mosque expansion — as bigots and racists. Well — there’s no ideology more bigoted and racist and hateful and murderous than Islam.

This rally was on June 24th 2010, but it took Soledad O’Brien a couple of years to put together, because it was an ongoing fight within the city and the court.

They used Lema Sbenaty, the young Muslim lady, to put on a sweet, innocent face for Islam. I have met with both her and her father in past years, and they do come across as good and decent people, all the while their local mosque has ties to terrorists across the state, the nation and foreign Islamic countries, and their members vocally supported and marched in support of Hamas in the years that have since followed.

One of the Board Members of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, Mosaad Rawash, was discovered to have been communicating with Hamas in Gaza at the time, by myself and Steve Emerson, and lo and behold, wouldn’t you know it, he fled the country once we outed him, in July 2010.

The lies within this video are abundant, such as Lema acting like she had never heard of Sharia Law. Soon after she gave this interview with O’Brien, you could regularly find her out and about in full Muslim garb from head to toe.

photo: Lema teaching from the Koran about repentance in December 2015. [credit, Facebook]

photo: Lema Sbenaty, two years ago [credit, Instagram] — Yes, I’m sure she never has heard of Sharia law; what a joke, what a liar — just like all Muslims.

As far as religious freedom — yes, we have it in America. But Islam is an ideology of conquest that demands to be supreme over everybody and all things. For me, this was never a First Amendment issue, and even if it was, our Constitution was never intended to be a suicide pact. This was about stopping a militant ideology from growing and running roughshod over America, just as it is currently doing in many parts of America today.

And in case folks have forgotten, America is a nation founded upon Christianity but structured to be tolerant of all truly peaceful religions, not ideologies such as communism and Islam which have one goal and one goal only — the conquest of America and any nation that allows them room to grow, organize and become strong enough to tear existing society and governments apart.

~ Justin O Smith