"Abide in what remains 'til the shadows end and we meet again on the dawning of the day." ~ Thomas Connellan, The Dawning of the Day, 17th century

America is breathing a huge sigh of relief after witnessing Donald J. Trump declared the winner of the November 5th 2024 Presidential Election, as millions expect massive changes to the way the U.S. government conducts business in all segments of American life, including the certain knowledge that our judicial system and the Department of Justice will soon be brought back under control to mete out justice and the consequences of breaking the law by way of one righteous standard for all. And, no matter what else President Trump does at noon on January 20th 2025, his very first act as President -- not discounting the importance of border security, energy infrastructure and the economy -- should be to issue full pardons, a blanket pardon, to each and every single one of those men and women who were investigated, charged, arrested and imprisoned by an overzealous, ignoble, evil, Machiavellian and fully weaponized Biden regime Department of Justice.

I don't want to relitigate or rehash the fact that the 2020 Election really was stolen from Trump, since I wrote about it ad nauseum after the fact, but suffice it to say that every American patriot who arrived in DC on January 6th 2021 to righteously protest the election results had ample reason to be angry, including the numerous acts of cowardice from federal courts and even the Supreme Court which tried to make America believe President Trump and his administration didn't "have standing" to bring a case to stop the illegal transition of power to a criminal, traitorous bunch of conspirators and traitors against the United States. If the incumbent President of the United States doesn't have standing to fight extremely questionable election results and an attempt to seize the reins of government through criminal and fraudulent means, just who does?

As Mark Levin so brilliantly explained in his December 30th 2020 commentary:

"The 2020 presidential election was, in several targeted battleground states, an unconstitutional electoral exercise. ... Specifically, Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the federal Constitution could not be more explicit. It states ... 'Each state shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature therefore may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress ...' This language was purposeful. ..... The problem for the Democrats was that in several of these battleground states, the Republicans controlled the legislatures, while the Democrats controlled the state executive offices. The Constitution was not on their side. Therefore, they used the two branches of government that were to have no role in directing the appointment of electors to eviscerate the role of the Republican legislatures."

Reported by Jake Tapper on New Year's Eve 2021, at least 140 Republican Representatives were on board with challenging the 2020 election results, given the massive number and variety of fraud cases, from mail-in ballots to rigged Dominion voting machines [the same machines that exhibited problems in this election too], that were put into evidence, seen on videotapes and even acknowledged by some courts, even as these same courts rejected cases brought forth to challenge the results. Every Republican should have been screaming "fraud" as tho' a bloody murder was under way, but too many were corrupt, RINO statists and globalists, no better than outright communists themselves. See a photo of Liz Cheney who would go on to co-chair the January 6th Commission kangaroo proceedings that reduced American justice to worse than a Soviet-style tribunal.

Although not all the "votes" are in, for the most part, they are. Kamala Harris received approximately 68 million votes, which stands in stark contrast to the 81 million "votes" the Democrat Party Communist fraud machine wants America to believe Traitor Joe received in 2020. Did thirteen million votes simply disappear into the ether, or is it simply a matter of being unable to get the unsigned and fraudulently signed mail-in ballots past public scrutiny today?

Make no mistake. There was plenty of damned election fraud during the November 5th 2024 election, and it's ongoing in some Marxist-Maoist held areas where the final vote tally still hasn't been completed, because places like Bucks County, Pennsylvania have decided to count unsigned mail-in ballots, voting 2 to 1 to do so despite a Supreme Court ruling that has stated this is unconstitutional and essentially illegal and Republicans have filed a petition against all counties to stop the count of these votes.

County Board Chairwoman Diane Marseglia looked into the cameras and arrogantly stated: https://x.com/i/status/1857129301092807028

"I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn't matter anymore in this country, and people violate laws anytime they want. So for me, if I violate this law, it's because I want a court to pay attention to it."

This is what the Democrat Party Communists did in 2020 and this is what they will always do -- violate any rule, regulation, stipulation, order and law as they fight to retain or take power by any means necessary, no matter how much damage it does to the country on the whole. Stopping this overt soft coup is what was motivating and driving the January 6th Protesters in 2021.

Now that Donald J. Trump is once again the President of the United States, every man and woman, who is still sitting in prison or who already taken a plea deal, is looking to him with hope in the heart that he will relieve them of this terrible injustice that has been done to them, with most of them being over-prosecuted and charged with "crimes" at the time that didn't fit their actions on that day. Many have recently asked to have their cases delayed, in hopeful anticipation of possibly receiving just such a pardon from President Trump.

photo: People gather near the Capitol building during a right-wing rally in Washington, D.C., on September 18th 2021 __ by Liu Jie--Xinhua

Over fifteen hundred people were charged and arrested in connection to the January 6th 2021 riot that certainly did not rise to anything even remotely resembling an "insurrection", and, due to the enormity of the task of going up against the full weight of the federal government and all it entails, a thousand people have already pled "guilty" to lesser charges in order to avoid more onerous and severe charges threatened by the Biden regime's DOJ. From the beginning of this month, Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, multiple sentences and guilty verdicts.

I'm not too concerned that the Biden regime alleges some 590 January 6th Protesters are charged District of Columbia | 46 Months Since the Jan. 6 Attack on U.S. Capitol with assaulting officers or otherwise resisting and impeding them "in their duties" and some 169 are charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon or causing harm to any police officer, given what I witnessed on that day. The protesters absolutely were peaceful, up to the point DC Police and Capitol Police started aggressively pressing upon the crowds with shields, hitting some with batons and using a heavy pepper spray attack, which naturally provoked and angered them.

If the officers had been doing their duty, they would have opened the doors to the Capitol Building -- the Peoples' House -- early on, as they eventually did anyway, since every person there had an absolute right to question their government and the results of the election and to be present in the Senate Chamber as the vote was conducted. Of course, it would have been impossible for that many thousands of American patriots to squeeze into the chamber, but the point remains, many of them could have been admitted to act as witnesses to the treason and betrayal of America that was well underway on this now infamous day that still burns hot and heavy in the minds and hearts of all who love America.

During a townhall event in May of last year, speaking about the 2020 Election, President Trump noted:

"The Constitution says that we're supposed to have legal and well-maintained and well-looked-at elections. And we didn't have that. I cherish our Constitution, but we have to live up to the Constitution. We weren't living up to the Constitution."

Most of the accused were charged with trespassing, but approximately 259 have been charged with a unique, overly broad and greatly misapplied and abused charge of obstructing the Government from carrying out its duties as outlined under 18 U.S. Code 1512 (c), which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison. One-hundred twenty-six have their cases pending in the U.S. District Court, while 133 have already had their cases fully adjudicated, even tho' these cases were pursued on the flimsiest of "evidence", in that the defendants' appearance in the Capitol Building that day was supposedly justification enough for the Biden regime goons, who used this code as an easy catch-all method and unconcerned by their own unjust and dishonest actions.

photo: Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, who has received an 18 years long prison sentence for his part in the January 6th Protest __ by Susan Walsh

However, according to a recent majority ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which included Justice Ketanji Jackson:

"To prove a violation of 1512 (c)(2), the Government must establish that the defendant impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or other things used in an official proceeding, or attempted to do so."

photo: Ketanji Brown Jackson by Bruce Dill

During that same townhall in May of 2023 at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, President Trump stated:

"I am inclined to pardon many of them [the January 6th Protesters]. I can't say for every single one because a couple of them, probably they got out of control."

This past July, Trump has since stated he would absolutely pardon the January 6th Protesters -- "if they're innocent" as he also noted "they were convicted under a very tough system."

As far as I'm concerned, given what they faced that day and the evil that was being carried out in the name of "democracy", they are all innocent of any wrongdoing and should be treated accordingly, especially now that we know just how deep the betrayal ran, from Speake Nancy Pelosi refusing additional security to some 200 FBI provocateurs and scores of other FBI informants and Antifa and BLM members who were inciting more violence, once the crowds reacted to the initial violent assault by the law enforcement and Government agents.

And, if one really wants to look at one of the most chaotic moments in the takeover of a federal building, one should look at what happened on March 1st 1954 in the House of Representatives. Four Puerto Rican Nationalists, three men and a woman who were seeking independence for Puerto Rico from the United States, entered the visitor's gallery above the chamber and took their seats, while having entered with handguns unbeknownst to anyone [remember that security protocols were incredibly lax back then].

Around 2:30 p.m., they opened fire onto the House Floor and unfurled a Puerto Rican flag, in an act of violence meant to draw attention to their demand for Puerto Rico's independence. Clifford Davis of Tennessee was shot through one calf; Al Bentley had been shot through his abdomen and was stretched out on the floor; Ken Allison of Alabama was shot through one knee; and Ben Jensen of Iowa was shot in one shoulder, and the bullet bounced inside his body, as it traveled down to his waist.

photo from The Library of Congress: “Guard Congress After Gunfire,” Boston Daily Globe, March 2, 1954, p. 1

Hand those pardons out on day one, Mr. President.

More than that, President Trump needs to have Matt Gaetz get to the full truth of that fateful day. Gaetz has previously stated that day wasn't an "insurrection" but rather it was a "fedsurrection".He won't need much prompting from Trump, since he has been a fierce attack dog on the subject from those earliest days after the riot broke out. But whatever occurs, every single provocateur, FBI instigator and informant, who were there to make matters worse and create the chaos that ensued, must be investigated, charged, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, along with those in Congress who secretly acted behind the scenes to bring about the confluence of factors that set this bloody and deadly day in motion.

The real conspirators and instigators of all the violence that exploded on January 6th 2021 are still alive and well and breathing free air, while a truly fine and innocent 14 year Air Force Veteran and American patriot, Ashli Babbitt, lays dead in her grave, put there by a murdering Capitol "police officer" named Michael Byrd. Looking back at all the extreme violence we witnessed in places like Portland, Oregon and elsewhere, as Antifa and BLM bussed in to other cities to burn them down after burning their own cities down while looting and rioting, everything poor little Ashli did that day certainly didn't rise to anything remotely close to such a level of violence, and in fact, she was actually trying to calm some of the more demonstrative protesters. And yet, Ashli's actions were deemed her death warrant, while the radical, fascist, BLM and Antifa violent communists were arrested for felonies, only to later be released on non-prosecution agreements or some of Kamala Harris's bailout money, due to radical communists' pressure on Congress and local and state governments and more threats of more violence to come if their demands weren't met.

photo: Ashli Babbitt shot in the neck by Cowardly Deep State Cop dying on the floor of the Capitol Building on January 6th 2021

photo: Ray Epps, FBI Informant and inciter by Michael Kunzelman

Curiously enough, no one shot any of the "protesters" / rioters in Portland in January of 2021 or in Minneapolis in 2020, as they burned down one more police station. Just one more case of "the rule of law" for some and a free pass for others, especially if they are acting in the name of Marx, Mao and the Cancel Culture under this Biden regime, or as I know, any future Marxist-Maoist Democrat Party Communist regime that should ever gain power again __ Heaven forbid.

Elected officials everywhere have been taking our Liberty away for the past 100 years, through compromise with the shiftless, do-nothing, know-nothing, Socialist Takers, who see government as an entity to provide for every single need of all the people, and the Marxist-Maoist Communists have been positioning their people and planning all manner of Machiavellian chicanery aimed at suppressing every Inalienable God-Given Right up to this very day, regardless of who was committing the most politically motivated violence in the country. And one must note, that even though the majority of violent events, nearly all the violence over the past century, have been plotted, initiated and executed by the Marxist and Maoist Communists of America, we heard nobody calling for hard crackdowns on any "peaceful protesters" until conservatives finally responded to the violence of the Far Left and the soft coup in kind on January 6th 2021, with their own "mostly peaceful" protest, after witnessing the Marxist-Maoist groups of Black Lives matter and Antifa burn entire cities to the ground, and in response to a stolen election and the looming presentation of an Usurper of the Presidency, Joe Biden, on the 20th.

Thousands of American patriots have had their lives upended and even destroyed by the Biden regimes weaponized Department of Justice, wrongfully so, and they must be made whole again or, at the very least, handed some bit of vengeance and retribution by being able to witness the Trump administration bring Biden and his people down low to stand for their own day of reckoning. But after seeing Pres. Trump smiling, laughing and glad-handing with Traitor Joe during his recent trip to the White House, I don't think Trump will press it, but neither will he hold Matt Gaetz back, if Gaetz is affirmed as the new U.S. Attorney General.

With Trump's victory this month, Americans are relaxing, too much so in reality, because this is not the end of a battle but only the start of a much larger war. These communists aren't dead and gone, and one can be sure that they are already plotting and scheming just how to attack and undermine the Trump administration even worse than they did during his first term, which really wasn't too hard, since he cooperated with them more often than not, violated the Constitution himself -- e.g. the 2nd and 4th Amendments, the Lockdown and the USMCA -- and grew the size of government and the Welfare State. Hopefully Trump is now fully prepared and on guard, having been tempered by fire over the past grueling years of persecution, guided away from his own Leftist tendencies, and already mounting his own attack to complete the destruction of the Democrat Party and its communist ranks, those "traitors-from-within" he regularly mentions.

The current quiet in the cities seems unnatural, after we have been made to endure all manner of riots, protests and civil upheaval from the Marxist-Maoist radical Democrats and their supporters over the past sixteen years. This may well be the lull before the storm, or perhaps the Far Left really is going to allow Trump to enter the White House this time without too much disruption across the country or in DC itself. But one can rest assured this is the calm before the storm and the Far Left is bottled up and set to explode like two tons of TNT before all is said and done, especially in the lead up to the next presidential election in 2028 and the in between years to 2035 as our economic situation will be even more dire.

Freedom has always come at a high cost, largely due to the great evil so ever present within the ranks of the human race. It's been a constant war between Good and Evil, as seen in the Bible and playing out across our cities and now within our Congress.

If America is to truly be saved and restored, it will one day require good and decent Americans to cut the Constitution all the way back to its founding days and start anew, with a great deal more attention paid to securing freedom and liberty over commercial and business interests and the "general well being" of all to the detriment of the individual. While the new Department of Government Efficiency headed by Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk indicates a good move in this direction, given their background as Technocrats, they will unfortunately be more focused on only the business end of government more so than safeguarding our Inalienable God-given Rights along the way. But nevertheless, we must arrive to a day where we outright reject even the slightest hint of Marx or Mao being interjected into our system, and should push come to shove, if anyone is to be canceled, it should be those anti-American Marxists and Maoists who have flaunted their hatred for America, while using the freedoms of the Constitution to destroy the same and the republic along with it.

The opening salvo in this war between the forces of Liberty and Tyranny, Good and Evil, was the Biden regime's illegitimate seizure of power followed by an incredible weaponization of all law enforcement agencies against conservatives and Christians, which has now been answered by way of Trump regaining power via election numbers so large in his favor, the election was safeguarded against another rigged result. The most cutting salvo Trump could now return in order to deeply castigate the entire Democrat Party is to hand out full presidential pardons to all January 6th Protesters as his first official act as President of the United States; and then he should prepare to see things heat up all along the ranks of the Democrat Party Communists, as they move to commit even more egregious acts of betrayal and treason against America.

Two completely antithetical systems and ideologies competing for one nation cannot result in anything less than civil war, especially since the true Americans understand and honor the founding of the nation and the virtues and principles that accompanied the day, while the Democrat Party Communists seek to destroy that founding and rebuild the nation in the image of something foreign, something so vile and evil it sickens me to my very core to give thought to it.

There isn't one American, who believes in the Founding Principles and American traditions, our way of life, God and the Rights of All men as seen in Nature and delivered to us by God, unwilling to live in this land peacefully, so long as they are left unmolested with their freedom and liberty and Inalienable God-Given Rights intact and un-assaulted by men and women seeking to impose complete control and tyranny over our lands, our water, our resources and our very persons. And therein lies our problem, since the Democrat Party Communists are unwilling to leave people alone to thrive in their freedom, because they are always wont to exert controls through government, to threaten, coerce and otherwise intimidate and force people to relinquish their wealth and property and their own individual sovereignty in relation to the land of our birth, in order that they and their apparatchiks, who have no compunction over taking what isn't theirs to take, may live like kings, while everyone outside the Party is reduced to equality under the lowest common denominator of serfdom and poverty.

There is a season for all things under the sun, including violence and war.

Although I would truly hate to see a civil war come to America, given the fact that the two major ideologies of our country are totally antithetical to one another, it's fairly certain that this is going to eventually be our only recourse to righting and renewing America. And, in all actuality, it's much more preferrable a course than allowing our children and grandchildren and all our progeny to come to ever be subjected to tyranny, the likes of which hasn't been seen in the world for decades, with the exception of places like Russia, China, Korea and Iran and a few other countries that don't respect a person's right to live free.

We are entering a war on America's domestic front that demands the castration and decapitation of the Leviathan, as we fight to end this present ever pervasive mindset that allows for an unconscionable subserviency to thread its way through our society. Our war must be fought to restore the natural rights and liberties of the American people, as the enemies to freedom and liberty are forever extirpated from our homeland, sending out a message to all the world that Free Men and Women in America do not serve government or its Communist totalitarian-minded parasites, such as Barack Hussein Obama, Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Anthony Blinken, Karine Jean-Pierre and thousands of others whose ranks have grown like a plague throughout American society.

The state -- the Leviathan if you wish -- has no place other than to be in the firm grip and under the feet of people intent on defending and preserving freedom and liberty in America.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ..."

Hear that, Folks? "... deriving their Just Powers from the CONSENT of the Governed", not by way of threats, intimidation, violence and the planned and coordinated destruction of our nation's cities and monuments, or the murders of innocents.

Just wait for it. And buy lotsa ammo. 2025 is going to get real ugly, real quick.

And although some question the attribution of the following quote to Hans Herman-Hoppe, it has long been asserted that he once told a reporter that, "mankind will never be free [and I would add Liberty will not be safe] until the last communist is strangled by the entrails of the last Democrat", and I am in a thousand percent agreement.



As we prepare to restore America, as best we can in light of all the damage already done, one would do well to prepare themselves as if they'd already arrived to the end of their life. It's time to balance our books and call for a full accounting from all America's traitors, as we put the finishing touches on our lives and perhaps leave this world, with the knowledge we lived our lives well to the very end.

The terms are simple. We win or die.



"Then I called my men to follow me, knowing well that the view was dim. Though tired and worn, how they fought all morn' as time was closing in. And my heart was sad though sore with pride, for brave lads all were they. As the angels fly, how they climbed so high, on the dawning of the day."

by Justin O Smith