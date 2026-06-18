photo: Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian signed the US-Iran MoU: US official

President Donald J. Trump has thrown down a bold marker, declaring a “peace deal” with the Islamic Republic of Iran that shall supposedly bring security to the region. He hit Truth Social like a thunderclap: “The Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region.” Many presidents tried and failed, he says. Yet as any man who has smelled cordite and heard the death rattle knows, this is no treaty sealed in honor. It is a Memorandum of Understanding — a scrap of paper buying sixty more days of talk while the enemy sharpens his knife. Called rightly: nothing’s been signed, nothing’s been settled. And Batya Ungar-Sargon reminds us — these devils promised Obama the same, then cheated like the faithless rogues they are.

President Trump has just signed the fourteen-point Memorandum of Understanding, while attending the G-7 Summit and dining in Versailles, this Wednesday evening [June 17th 2026]:

“On Sunday, the MOU was signed digitally by Vice President Vance and Speaker Ghalibaf and witnessed by President Trump. Now, it has been signed by President Trump and President Pezeshkian,” a White House official said in a statement shared with ABC News.

Trump was quoted this afternoon stating: “If they [the Iranian regime] misbehaves … we’ll go right back to shooting at them … we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their heads.”

And when Trump leaves, I suspect it will all be a different set of dynamics and a different story, especially if a Democrat retakes the White House in 2028 — Heaven forbid!

Image: Art by Yogi Love

From a conservative, liberty-minded perspective, the central question surrounding any proposed agreement with Iran is not whether diplomats can draft a memorandum, sign a framework, or issue optimistic press releases. The real question is whether the underlying nature of the regime itself has changed. If it has not, then any agreement rests upon uncertain ground, because treaties and understandings are only as durable as the intentions of those who sign them.

That is why many Americans who generally support President Donald Trump’s foreign policy achievements remain deeply skeptical of any so-called “peace deal” with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Such skepticism does not necessarily arise from opposition to peace. Quite the contrary. Conservatives have long understood that genuine peace is one of civilization’s greatest blessings. The problem is that peace cannot be sustained by wishful thinking alone. It must be built upon trust, shared interests, verifiable actions, and a recognition of reality as it exists rather than as we wish it to be.

There are times in a nation’s life when wishful thinking becomes more dangerous than any enemy abroad. Times when leaders, desperate for a legacy, convince themselves that the world is something other than what it is. President Trump’s so‑called “peace deal” with Iran is one of those moments — a moment when political theater is being mistaken for strategy, and a Memorandum of Understanding is being sold as a triumph of statesmanship.

But no amount of applause, no amount of spin, no amount of triumphant rhetoric can change the iron reality: There is no peace with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Not now. Not ever. Not while the same fanatical regime rules it.

To pretend otherwise is not diplomacy. It is self‑deception. And self‑deception is the first step toward national ruin.

From the high watchtower of a liberty-loving American who has studied both the Good Book and the sword, this deal is doomed from the cradle. Peace will never come while the Ayatollahs and their black-turbaned priests of the Mahdi sit enthroned in Tehran, laboring night and day for Armageddon so their Twelfth Imam might rise from the well in blood and fire. East is East and West is West, as Kipling taught us, and never the twain shall meet on terms of equality when one side worships death and the other clings to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness under Almighty God.

What we witness transpiring today is spiritual warfare, for we battle not merely against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers. The Shia cult ruling Iran is possessed by an apocalyptic fever. Their eschatology demands chaos — rivers of infidel and apostate blood — to summon the Hidden Imam. “Death to America” is not campaign rhetoric; it is their creed, hammered into every schoolchild and every IRGC recruit. They have spilled more Muslim blood since 1979 than any Zionist or Crusader they rail against. Hezbollah, Houthis, the Shia militias — they are tentacles of the same beast, reaching out to strangle liberty wherever it flickers.

photo: A large number of bodies of protesters killed by government security forces between January 8th-10th 2026 lie in a morgue in Tehran. The scale of the killings was so extreme that the bodies had to be stacked on the floor. [credit, The Guardian]

Many old warriors and American heroes -- from the ranks of our Armed Forces and Intelligence Services -- would laugh bitterly at the notion of trusting such a regime with treaties. In the real world, as in the finest tales of desperate stand and counterstrike, fanatics do not become reasonable because a dealmaker waves a pen. They practice hudna, the sacred lie of the Treaty of Al-Hudaybiyah. Muhammad signed it, bought time, broke it, and conquered.

General W.G. “Jerry” Boykin, a man who has seen the face of Islamist extremism up close, once said that you cannot negotiate with an enemy who believes his god commands him to lie to you. The Iranian regime has mastered the art of strategic deception — taqiyya elevated to statecraft. Their model is the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, the pact Muhammad signed with the Quraysh only to break it once he had regained strength. This is not conspiracy theory; it is openly taught in Iranian military academies. It is the blueprint for their diplomacy.

photo: General Boykin

And yet, here we are, watching American officials speak of “trust,” “verification,” and “mutual understanding” as though they are dealing with Switzerland.

Batya Ungar‑Sargon put it plainly: “They always promise not to build nukes. They promised Obama. They cheated.” They promised the Europeans. They cheated. They promised the UN. They cheated. They promised the IAEA. They cheated. They promised their own people reforms. They crushed them.

The pattern is not subtle.

They signed Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while advancing covert nuclear work. Verification remains a nightmare; underground facilities, dual-use technology, and proxy deniability evade inspectors. CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly expressed serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to concede on nukes, a view echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The mullahs have studied their prophet well. They sign, they smile, they pocket sanctions relief and frozen billions, they rebuild their centrifuges and missile fleets, and when the hour is ripe they strike. Verification? A joke for the weak. Underground halls, dual-use ruses, proxies who can deny and strike — these are the tools of the treacherous.

It’s been suggested that the Trump administration will allow the Iranians to dilute their nuclear material in country under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Everyone should note that this is the same agency that has consistently and regularly allowed Iran to cheat on its past agreements to not pursue nuclear weapons, since at least 2004.

If this is really actually any consideration at all within the ranks of Trump’s negotiators, it suggests that the U.S. just cannot ever seem to learn, and it makes me wonder who is guiding Marco Rubio’s U.S. State Department -- him or another group of Obama-Biden incompetent anti-American holdovers, as occurred with the piss-poor USMCA negotiations.

History teaches that agreements succeed when both parties perceive lasting advantages in honoring them. When one side views negotiations primarily as a means of buying time, easing pressure, or improving its strategic position, the resulting peace often proves temporary.

The twentieth century provides numerous examples. Ceasefires have repeatedly served as pauses between conflicts rather than conclusions to them. Nations have signed agreements they never intended to honor fully. Revolutionary governments have often used diplomacy tactically while preserving their long-term ambitions. Such realities are not unique to Iran. They are part of the broader story of international politics.

For many conservatives, therefore, the fundamental concern is not whether Iranian officials sign a document. The concern is whether the ideological character of the regime has changed sufficiently to make that document meaningful.

A memorandum of understanding can create a pathway toward peace. It cannot create trust where none exists.

President Trump pressed the pause button too early. The Pentagon, in my estimation, lacked the cold, clear war plan required when you engage an enemy who views martyrdom as the highest promotion. We struck their nuclear ambitions, yes — and thank God for it — but without finishing the job by empowering the Persian people themselves to cast off their occupiers, we merely bloodied the beast.

Now we speak of $25 billion in thawed assets, a $300 billion reconstruction fund floated by Gulf allies (never from American taxpayers, the White House insists), and reopened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil traders cheered. Shipping firms, wiser in their caution, still count the mines and remember the missiles. Markets price hope; history prices blood.

President Trump has highlighted improved rhetoric and claimed Iran appears “more rational.” Yet rationality in Tehran is measured by survival and apocalyptic goals, not Enlightenment liberalism. Even Obama avoided portraying the regime as a normal nation-state. Trump’s reframing legitimizes a pariah, granting economic lifelines that will fund further terror. A $25 billion release of frozen assets, potential Gulf-funded reconstruction, and sanctions pauses reward aggression. This echoes criticisms of Obama’s deal but amplified: taxpayers funded a war costing over $100 billion, with American lives lost and regional instability, only for private interests and Gulf states to potentially rebuild a terror sponsor. Liberty-minded conservatives reject this as cronyism abroad — taxpayers bear the cost of conflict, while connected players profit from reconstruction.

This reframing of the Islamic Republic as a “rational actor” with whom we can “get along very well,” as the President said, is the most dangerous delusion of all. No president before dared paint the Ayatollahs in such colors. Obama, even in his weakness, knew better than to call them smart partners. The Iran hawks — good men in their vigilance for Israel’s survival — rightly cry suicide pact. Mark Levin, Marc Thiessen, and others see the Marshall Plan for Nazis redux. They are not wrong. You do not rebuild the house of your enemy while he still plots your ruin.

The MOU itself is smoke. Iran promises no nukes — again. Limits on enrichment — again. Reopen the Strait — maybe, if mines are cleared and Israel stands down in Lebanon. Hezbollah? Still firing. Israel’s leaders, Ben-Gvir chief among them, reject subordination: “Trump’s agreement does not bind us.”

This is not peace; it is managed tension. Trump’s team is divided. While envoys like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff pushed forward, intelligence and defense principals raised alarms. The absence of a finalized, verifiable treaty — complete with ironclad inspections and snapback sanctions — invites cheating. Iran’s history of breaching enrichment limits post-JCPOA withdrawal confirms this. Moreover, the deal sidesteps broader threats: ballistic missiles, proxy networks, and domestic repression. Liberating the Strait addresses a symptom, not the cancer.

As one observer quipped, “Lasting peace in the Middle East. Are you fucking kidding me!”

So when President Trump says he finds the Iranian leadership “very smart” and “very rational,” one must ask: rational toward what end? Smart in pursuit of what objective? A rattlesnake is rational when it strikes. A wolf is smart when it circles the herd. The question is not whether Iran’s leaders are intelligent; the question is whether their goals are compatible with peace.

They are not.

Even within Trump’s own circle, the doubts are unmistakable. CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly warned the President that intelligence strongly suggests Iran has no intention of making the nuclear concessions the U.S. is seeking. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth raised similar concerns. These are not timid bureaucrats. These are men who understand the stakes. They know that a regime built on martyrdom, militancy, and messianic expectation does not suddenly transform into a responsible stakeholder because an American president wants a legacy.

True security demands regime change — perhaps American boots, for a very temporary, limited time occupying Tehran, in order to provide a significant amount of force and support for the Iranian people themselves to reclaim their ancient Persian heritage from the occupying theocracy. Nearly 50,000 Iranians have died resisting. The regime slaughters its own, violating Quranic prohibitions against killing fellow believers (e.g., 4:93), while funding global jihad. An “occupying government,” it diverts national wealth to proxies, murdering more Muslims than its propaganda admits.

photo: People who followed the call of the German-Iranian Society in Berlin demonstrate in front of the Iranian Embassy against the so-called "moral police" in their home country, in Berlin on Friday, September 23rd 2022. [credit, Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP]

Ancient Persia contributed greatly to human civilization. Its people possess a rich cultural heritage stretching back thousands of years. Many Americans distinguish sharply between the Iranian people and the regime that governs them. Indeed, countless Iranian citizens have demonstrated courage in demanding greater freedom, opportunity, and dignity despite considerable risks. And this is one more reason many patriotic Americans believe that the Trump administration should also be strongly facilitating regime change in Iran at this moment, rather than pursuing a “peace deal” that stands a snowball’s chance in hell of surviving.

photo: Persia, 1908

A liberty-minded conservative, forged in the traditions of the American Revolution and the hard lessons of the twentieth century, rejects this path. We believe in peace through strength, not subsidies for terror. Machiavelli taught that states rest on good laws and good arms.

That same principle applies today in the streets of Tehran and the hills of ancient Persia.

The time has come to arm the Iranian people.

We did it before. In 1944, American aircraft dropped weapons to Polish Home Army fighters against the Nazi beast and to French Maquisards striking the German rear. Precedent and honor demand we do likewise now. Drop rifles, handguns, ammunition, and the knowledge to use them into the hands of those who hate the mullahs. One hundred thousand to one hundred fifty thousand units, delivered by night in hardened packs, coordinated with resistance networks — the Baloch, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, and every Persian son and daughter sick of the IRGC’s boot on their neck.

photo: Balochi rebel fighters, 2015

The purposes are clear and martial:

First, force the IRGC to turn inward. Let the tyrants defend their own palaces and torture chambers instead of funding proxies abroad. Their attention split, their resources divided.

Second, relieve pressure on the Strait of Hormuz. A regime fighting for survival at home cannot so easily threaten global commerce.

Third, give the innocent a fighting chance. Nearly fifty thousand dead already. The regime slaughters its own in violation of their own Quran — Sura 4:93 curses the man who kills a fellow believer. Yet they have murdered hundreds of thousands of Muslims through proxies and internal purges. They are occupiers, not legitimate rulers. Arm the people and the great equalizer levels the field.

Fourth, it costs America less blood and treasure than endless carrier groups and trillion-dollar adventures. U.S. boots on the ground? Possibly, if only temporarily in order to extract Iran’s nuclear material. Rifles in the hands of those who would be free? Yes.

Will they fight? The evidence says they will. Iranians beg the world to keep the pressure on. They know the regime’s weakness. Unlike the fanatics of Gaza or the opium-addled Taliban, the broad mass of Persians remember a greater heritage. They are not all Shia zealots dreaming of the Mahdi. Many are secular at heart, or at least tired of the black flag. Give them the means, block the regime’s propaganda broadcasts with electronic warfare or sabotage, and watch the balance shift.

The Deep State naysayers — those Northern Virginia liberals still embedded in Foggy Bottom and Langley — will wail. “It will cause chaos worse than the mullahs!” they cry. Nonsense. The mullahs are already a suicide cult, racing toward nuclear brinkmanship to summon their demon. No successor could be worse. “Air drops will injure civilians!” Manageable with modern precision and night delivery, as private firms prove daily. “The weapons will be stolen!” The Iranian people know their true enemy. Trust a man fighting for his home and children over foreign bureaucrats. Kurds, Baloch, and others stand ready to lead.

Critics decry this as interventionist. Yet restraint is not appeasement. A liberty-minded conservatism distinguishes vital interests — preventing nuclear terror from reaching American shores — from quagmires. Arming freedom-seekers costs less than trillion-dollar occupations and aligns with self-defense principles. History shows tyrannies fall when subjects gain “good arms.” Iran’s people, unlike ideologically captive militants elsewhere, largely reject the mullahs.

This is not neoconservative nation-building. This is strategic realism wrapped in American exceptionalism. Trump struck the nuclear sites. Now finish the moral work. Empower the people to reclaim their nation. Ancient Persia before the revolution — poets, engineers, a proud civilization — can rise again once the theocratic yoke is broken. Kipling warned us of the Gods of the Copybook Headings: utopian delusions lead to slaughter. We have seen it from Wilson’s League to Obama’s JCPOA. Paper promises from apocalyptic regimes are written in sand at the tide line.

The financial press celebrates falling oil prices and dreams of normalized shipping by August. Fools. The Economic Confidence Model and war cycles point to volatility through 2027. The Strait is a symptom. The disease is the regime’s ideology. Reopening lanes without breaking the enemy invites the next crisis. Reconstruction funds — $300 billion floated by Gulf money under American blessing — smell of the same crony rot that followed other wars. Taxpayers funded the fight. Now others would profit from the rebuild while the mullahs regroup. Unacceptable.

President Trump most usually has previously had the good instincts of a fighter. He broke ISIS. He pressured the world. But on Iran, the mission requires completion. No delusional belief that these Islamic fanatics will honor any treaty while they breathe. They serve a different master — one who lusts for the end times. Our response must be clear-eyed, morally grounded, and backed by steel.

The world is not calming. It is accelerating.

And Iran is not moderating. It is maneuvering.

Energy competition. Religious extremism. Regional rivalries. Great‑power competition. Economic instability. Technological proliferation. Proxy warfare.

These forces do not disappear because diplomats sign a memorandum. They do not evaporate because a president declares victory. They do not yield to optimism.

They yield only to strength.

And strength is precisely what this deal undermines.

The $300‑billion reconstruction fund — whether funded by Gulf states or private investors — sends a message that Iran can wage war, lose, and still be rewarded with economic opportunity. It tells the regime that destruction is not a deterrent. It tells them that the West will rebuild what they break. It tells them that the path to prosperity runs through conflict, not reform.

The Iranian regime is not seeking reconstruction. It is seeking resurrection — the resurrection of its regional dominance, its ideological mission, its nuclear ambitions.

And the deal gives them exactly what they need: Time, legitimacy, and access.

Time to rebuild their nuclear program under the guise of compliance. Legitimacy to reenter global markets and court foreign investment. Access to capital that can be diverted to proxies, militias, and weapons programs.

This is not peace. This is preparation.

And the world will pay the price.

The question is whether America will wake up before the cost becomes unbearable. Evil must be confronted, not accommodated. The price of any moment of weakness or a lack of clarity, in matters of war, is most often paid in oceans of blood.

Peace is not achieved by pretending your enemy has changed. Peace is achieved by ensuring your enemy cannot harm you.

Peace is not the absence of conflict; it is the presence of strength. Peace is not a signature on a memorandum; it is the collapse of the ideology that fuels the conflict.

And that ideology — the apocalyptic, theocratic, expansionist Islamic ideology of the Iranian regime — is alive, well, and utterly incompatible with peace.

This is why the deal will fail. This is why the negotiations will collapse. This is why the regime will cheat. This is why the conflict will continue.

Not because America is weak. Not because Trump is foolish. But because the nature of the regime makes peace impossible.

Ultimately, reframing Iran as a partner under current leadership normalizes evil. The regime’s decades of harm — hostage crises, Beirut barracks bombing, Khobar Towers, proxy killings of Americans, nuclear deception — cannot be wished away. Liberty demands vigilance against ideologies that subordinate individuals to clerical Islamic totalitarianism.

The Iranian people deserve better. The world deserves better. America deserves better.

And until the regime falls — until the Ayatollahs, mullahs and clerics lose their grip, until the Revolutionary Guard fractures, until the ideology that fuels their aggression is consigned to the ash heap of history — there will be no peace.

Not in sixty days. Not in sixty months. Not in sixty years.

Peace will come to Iran and its current long list of Enemies only when freedom comes to Iran.

And no memorandum can change that readily observable fact.

by Justin O Smith