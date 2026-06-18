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Elguapo102's avatar
Elguapo102
2h

Yes right on. Iran is a rogue nation run by mass murderers. Barbary Pirates only worse. Iran's Islamic regime must be destroyed for all nations to be safe.

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Gary Dunkum's avatar
Gary Dunkum
1h

Again, Justin, you've presented the case very clearly. If not now, then when???

"They'll never be able to maintain a foothold in America."

Who in France, Great Britain, Ireland, Africa... ever believed they could?

Only a fool believes they'll never be able to maintain a foothold in America!

Suckers!

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