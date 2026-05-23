Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Dave Duval's avatar
Dave Duval
8d

Great, well written and very moving piece. Thank you, Justin.

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Sharon Churak's avatar
Sharon Churak
8d

A wonderful piece. God bless and keep them. Thank you.

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