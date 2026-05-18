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Rebecca Catherin's avatar
Rebecca Catherin
May 19

Thank you Justin, it saddens me to say, you are spot on!

But Godly intervention is just around the corner!

Where the earth will rock to and fro!

Enough says God, enough!

The trash of all kind will be removed!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Lura Bowling's avatar
Lura Bowling
8d

How interesting. That Trumps true color is being revealed: blue. He's doing exactly what President Obama did. Obama went around our senators and Congress and did what he wanted. No one seemed to know how to respond. Now President Trump is practically doing the same thing a step farther thinking his mega supporters will blindly abide the betrayal of their communities natural resources from data centers 24)7 humming. The problem is AI isn't going away. Business people already seeing the new tool to help accommodate them to success in all areas of their lives. I recently made some difficult decisions. I'm on the 50/50 assistant AIs plan. Many are cloning themselves. And it's not going away just like the telephone, the TV and the internet. I understand the dangers, but it's the assistantance for my executive function issues in processing information. It's a bridge I never had previously to get things done but I am also concerned about the loss of clean water, land how it's going to be negative in the land development and noise pollution, too.

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