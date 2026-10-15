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Tony Johnston's avatar
Tony Johnston
Oct 15Edited

If any fraud is found after investigation, time to deport her, her lies, and her America hate right back to her Somali paradise. Talk about karmic justice, if it ever happens.

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Dee
Oct 15

Sorry it was a bit longer than I wanted to read so I may be being redundant but supposedly there is no evidence her father had been naturalized. If he wasn't, she wasn't. And if she faked her age then fraud all around.

I hope her father hadn't been given citizenship he was a war criminal and mass murderer. And she is a nut who fell close to the home tree roots.

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