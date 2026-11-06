The architecture of liberty is never secured by the fleeting arithmetic of a single election night. It is secured, if at all, by the patient and often unglamorous work of placing certain powers beyond the reach of temporary majorities — by embedding them in law, in precedent, and in the stubborn mechanics of the Constitution itself. What occurred on Tuesday was a clear repudiation of the governing coalition that had held both chambers of Congress. Democrats will control the House and the Senate beginning at noon on the third of January. That fact is neither mysterious nor open to spin. Fifty-four seats and the return of familiar names are sufficient evidence.

Yet the Republic does not dissolve at the stroke of an electoral clock. Between the present moment and the formal transfer of legislative power lie roughly fifty-five days. In those days the residual majority retains the capacity — indeed the obligation, if it still believes in limited government — to act as a trustee of certain institutional arrangements that no subsequent majority should lightly undo.

This is not a call for scorched-earth desperation. It is a call for constitutional realism of the sort that political philosophers the likes of both Hannah Arendt and Frederic Bastiat would recognize: the recognition that power, once concentrated, tends to expand its claims, and that the only reliable restraint is the prior dispersal of that power through durable legal forms. Bastiat warned that the state is the great fiction by which everyone seeks to live at the expense of everyone else. Arendt observed that freedom is not the absence of constraint but the capacity to act in concert within a framework that protects the plurality of human beings against the homogenizing force of any single will.

The task before the remaining Republican majorities is therefore not to “win” the next election in advance, but to ensure that the instruments of coercion and expenditure already authorized by law cannot be casually redirected toward the service of the incoming majority’s appetites.

Consider first the temporal framework that the public conversation largely ignores. The current continuing resolution expires on the eleventh of December. The debt ceiling, now set near $41.1 trillion, will be reached in the ordinary course of events sometime in the spring of the following year, with practical crisis possible as early as early 2028 depending on cash-flow management. More decisive still is the fact that certain accounts — most notably those sustaining Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol — have already been funded through the end of fiscal year 2029 by successive reconciliation measures.

That funding rests on statutes signed into law. It is not a political aspiration; it is an appropriation. Under Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution, no money may be drawn from the Treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law. Once made, those appropriations stand until altered by subsequent law. Alteration requires either the President’s signature or a two-thirds vote in both houses sufficient to overcome a veto. Fifty-four senators do not constitute two-thirds. The practical consequence is simple: the incoming majority may hold hearings, issue subpoenas, and deliver speeches, yet it cannot unilaterally extinguish the dollars already obligated.

This is the model that must now be extended. The temptation will be to reach for the so-called nuclear option — to abolish the legislative filibuster for appropriations and thereby lock in multi-year funding for preferred priorities by simple majority. The legal question is not difficult.

Nothing in the Constitution requires that appropriations be annual. Congress has repeatedly enacted multi-year authority for veterans’ medical care, for certain intelligence programs, and, as noted, for border enforcement. The sole textual limitation of consequence appears in Article I, Section 8, which forbids appropriations for the Army for a longer term than two years. Any comprehensive package must therefore respect that boundary for the Army account while treating the remainder of the government under ordinary principles.

The political question, however, is decisive: the votes do not exist. A substantial bloc of Republican senators has already declared itself opposed to eliminating the filibuster for this purpose. Some of those senators are departing; others remain and are unlikely to be moved by the argument that temporary majorities should dismantle the very procedural barriers that once protected them. Even if the votes could be manufactured, a pure freeze of existing levels would merely entrench the status quo, including the constellation of grants and programs that many conservatives regard as embodiments of legal plunder. Freezing is not reforming. It is the substitution of one form of inertia for another.

The superior path lies through the mechanisms that already operate by simple majority and that the Constitution and statute have long contemplated. Reconciliation remains available. The House has already passed a budget resolution containing the necessary instructions. That resolution has languished in the Senate. It can be enlarged. Defense and munitions accounts can be placed on the same multi-year footing already enjoyed by border enforcement. The debt ceiling can be raised within the same vehicle to a level sufficient to carry the government through the end of the presidential term. Because reconciliation is privileged against filibuster, fifty senators plus the Vice President suffice. The result would be to remove from the incoming majority two of its most potent hostages: the annual funding cycle for core national-security functions and the recurring spectacle of debt-ceiling brinkmanship.

Parallel to reconciliation stands the rescission process authorized by the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The President may transmit to Congress a special message proposing the cancellation of budget authority. Congress then considers the proposal under expedited procedures that again preclude filibuster. The tool was used successfully in the preceding summer against certain foreign-aid and public-broadcasting accounts. It can and should be used again, this time with granular specificity: individual grants, individual contractors, individual programs whose continuation serves neither national defense nor the protection of individual rights. The transmission must occur promptly — ideally within days — so that the current Senate can act before the new majority takes its seats and consigns the message to procedural oblivion.

Judicial confirmations constitute the third and most permanent instrument. Every vacancy filled in the next fifty-five days yields a life-tenured judge. The floor can be kept open; the calendar can be cleared of dilatory business; the nights can be used. The alternative is to leave those seats vacant for an incoming majority that has already signaled its intention to treat the judiciary as an extension of progressive policy preferences rather than as a check upon them.

Taken together, these three measures — reconciliation for multi-year security and debt authority, rescissions for the elimination of identified waste and ideological expenditure, and continuous confirmation of judges — embody a strategy of selective fortification rather than total immobilization.

The government as a whole need not be funded for two years. What must be funded for longer periods are those functions that liberty itself requires: the capacity to control the border, to maintain credible deterrence, and to staff the courts with judges who understand that their commission is to apply law rather than to invent it. Everything else may remain on a shorter leash. When the next funding confrontation arrives in the autumn of 2027, the incoming majority will discover that the programs it values most are the ones held hostage, while the programs that restrain the administrative state continue under statutory protection.

The opposition will of course resist. It will demand short-term continuing resolutions so that its new majorities can write the subsequent bills. It will deny unanimous consent on every nomination, forcing the expenditure of scarce floor time. It will challenge the parliamentarian on every provision of a reconciliation bill that appears to smuggle policy changes — voter-identification requirements being the most obvious target. It will force serial amendment votes designed less to legislate than to generate campaign advertisements. It will court the lame-duck senators who have already mentally departed. And it will describe the entire enterprise as a power grab, a characterization that sits uneasily beside the historical record of lame-duck sessions conducted by prior Democratic majorities.

After the third of January the instruments of investigation and obstruction will multiply. Subpoenas will issue against executive officials, private businesses associated with the President, and any agency that has enforced immigration law with unusual vigor. Impeachment talk will circulate, though the constitutional threshold of two-thirds in the Senate remains prohibitive. Legislative proposals will proliferate: the restoration of expanded Medicaid eligibility, the prolongation of insurance subsidies, the legislative nullification of tariff authorities, the formal termination of residual military operations.

Yet none of these measures can become law without the President’s signature or a veto-proof majority that does not exist. Money already appropriated through 2029 cannot be un-appropriated by resolution or by press conference. The only remaining pressure points of genuine consequence are the next funding cycle and the debt ceiling. Both can be substantially neutralized in the weeks that remain.

History supplies instructive parallels. In the closing days of the Adams administration the Federalist majority created sixteen new judgeships and filled them before Jefferson’s inauguration. Jefferson’s Congress later repealed the underlying statute, but only because it also controlled the executive and could therefore sign the repeal. The incoming Democratic majorities of 2027 will lack that advantage. The veto remains a wall. Likewise, the prolonged shutdown of 2018–2019, forced by a demand for wall funding that the new Democratic House refused, ended without the desired appropriation and handed the incoming majority the political credit for restoring government operations. That sequence need not be repeated. Priorities can be secured first through the fifty-vote door; the residual government can then be placed on short-term funding if necessary. The shutdown card, if it must be played, will then belong to those who threaten essential functions rather than to those who defend them.

The calendar is unforgiving. A rescission message should reach the Hill at the beginning of the week of November 9th 2026, accompanied by the initiation of the budget-resolution process in the Senate. The House can adopt the resolution the following week. Committees can work through the Thanksgiving recess, accepting that attendance will be imperfect. Confirmations can occupy every idle hour. By early December the rescission package should have cleared both chambers. Reconciliation itself must clear both chambers before the eleventh of December, when the present continuing resolution expires. At that point a full-year funding measure containing limited policy riders may be offered; if rejected, a short-term continuing resolution can bridge into the new year without the theatrical crisis of a Christmas shutdown.

The decisive early test will be the Senate vote on the budget resolution itself. If fifty votes cannot be assembled for that preliminary step, the remainder of the program collapses, and the public will know precisely which senators preferred procedural purity — or personal grievance — to the fortification of limited government. If the votes materialize, the next two years will unfold under a different institutional logic than the one currently celebrated by those who mistake an electoral victory for an unlimited commission to remake the administrative state.

None of this guarantees political success in 2028. It does, however, respect the deeper logic of constitutional liberty: that majorities are temporary, that power once granted is difficult to reclaim, and that the only durable protection for the individual against the state is the prior embedding of restraints in forms that subsequent majorities cannot casually dissolve. Bastiat’s warning against legal plunder and Arendt’s insistence upon the fragility of freedom in the face of concentrated will converge here. The battle is not yet lost. The remaining days are few, but they are not empty. What is done in them will determine whether the incoming majorities inherit a government already constrained by law or one still fully available for the exercise of their will.

by Justin O Smith