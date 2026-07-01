Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
1d

The traitorous Supreme Court of the United States has just issued America's demise.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Justin Smith
Tony Johnston's avatar
Tony Johnston
1d

Truly one of the worst, most misguided SCOTUS decisions in decades. Hard to think suicidal/toxic empathy didnt play a significant role.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Justin Smith
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture