photo: Demonstrators outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 1st 2026 as justices hear arguments about automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are in the country unlawfully or on temporary visas. [credit, Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg]

In the summer of 2026, the United States Supreme Court delivered what many conservatives rightly view as one of the most damaging blows to American self-government in modern history. In Trump v. Barbara, a narrow majority led by Chief Justice John Roberts held that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are illegally present or merely temporarily visiting—birth tourists, visa overstays, or unlawful entrants—are automatically citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch issued powerful dissents, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but aligned with the dissenters on the Constitution’s original meaning, noting that Congress retains authority to enact exceptions. This ruling perpetuates a profound misinterpretation of the Citizenship Clause, transforming a provision designed to secure the rights of freed slaves into a global invitation for demographic engineering, national security vulnerabilities, and the devaluation of American citizenship itself.

From a conservative, liberty-minded perspective, this decision strikes at the heart of what it means to be a sovereign republic. Liberty is not an abstract universalism detached from borders, allegiance, or political community. It flourishes within a defined nation of citizens who share a commitment to its laws, culture, and founding principles. Unfettered birthright citizenship for those without genuine ties undermines this foundation. It incentivizes lawbreaking, burdens taxpayers, erodes assimilation, and invites foreign powers to wage asymmetric warfare through “anchor babies.” Congress must act decisively—through clarifying legislation where possible, and ultimately a Constitutional Amendment if necessary—to restore the original understanding of citizenship. Only then can America reclaim control over its political destiny and preserve the republic for generations that actually owe it allegiance.

The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868 amid the ashes of the Civil War, was never intended as a blanket grant of citizenship to anyone happening to be born on American soil. Its Citizenship Clause—“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens”—emerged directly from the Civil Rights Act of 1866. That Act declared citizens to be “all persons born in the United States and not subject to any foreign power.” Senator Jacob Howard, author of the Clause, explicitly stated it excluded “persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers.” Senator Lyman Trumbull reinforced that “subject to the jurisdiction” meant complete political allegiance, owing no loyalty to another sovereign.

This original public meaning aligned with centuries of Anglo-American tradition and common sense. The Framers of the Amendment sought to overturn Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), which denied citizenship to Black Americans, and to protect the freedmen who had deep roots and allegiance here. It was not a suicide pact for open borders. Early Supreme Court interpretations confirmed this. In the Slaughter-House Cases (1873) and Elk v. Wilkins (1884), the Court excluded children of diplomats, invading armies, and tribal Indians who owed allegiance elsewhere. American Indians received statutory citizenship only in 1924, underscoring that territorial birth alone was insufficient. Even the oft-cited United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) granted citizenship only to the child of lawful permanent residents with domicile—lawful, settled presence with intent to remain and full allegiance. The opinion emphasized “domicile” repeatedly. Illegal entrants and temporary visitors possess neither.

The Trump v. Barbara majority’s historical account, as Justice Thomas blisteringly noted in his 91-page dissent (joined by Gorsuch), is not accurate. Chief Justice Roberts invoked Attorney General Edward Bates and Reconstruction-era rhetoric to claim the Amendment enshrined “the right of the soil” for virtually everyone. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s concurrence even invoked Dred Scott against dissenters, a rhetorical low blow that ignores the Amendment’s targeted purpose. Thomas rightly argued the Court has repurposed the Amendment for “political projects that the Reconstruction Congress did not support,” devaluing the “dignity and glory of American citizenship.” Alito warned that the ruling preserves incentives for illegal entry and birth tourism, making the U.S. an outlier among affluent nations. Only Canada shares this extreme policy. Gorsuch highlighted consistency with Wong Kim Ark’s limits. Kavanaugh affirmed Congress could legislate exceptions consistent with the Amendment.

photo: Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

These dissents expose the majority’s error. The Clause requires both birth on soil and jurisdiction—full subjection to U.S. sovereignty without competing foreign allegiance. Illegal aliens and tourists remain citizens of their home nations, subject to deportation, and not fully “subject to the jurisdiction” in the political sense understood by the Framers. Mere subjection to criminal law (if they commit a crime) does not suffice. The majority’s territorial absolutism ignores text, history, and the Amendment’s anti-Dred Scott context.

The practical consequences of this misinterpretation are dire, demanding urgent correction. Estimates from the Department of Homeland Security and Pew Research indicate 225,000 to 320,000 births annually to illegal or temporary-status mothers—roughly 7-9% of U.S. births. Birth tourism compounds this. Chinese firms operate hundreds of agencies; billionaire Xu Bo reportedly fathered over 100 children via U.S. surrogacy. “Have My Baby in Miami” and similar clinics cater to temporary visa holders. These children gain passports, potential presidential eligibility, and chain-migration rights, then often return abroad for indoctrination.

National security risks are existential. Chinese “anchor babies” raised under CCP influence represent potential spies or influencers. Cases like the Zheng siblings—children of long-deportable Chinese nationals implicated in plotting an IED at MacDill Air Force Base—illustrate the threat. Second- and third-generation citizens from hostile ideological backgrounds have supported terrorism or subversion. Hasan Piker, born in New Jersey to Turkish parents, raised partly in Turkey, exemplifies the failure of assimilation: a vocal critic of America who has downplayed atrocities and questioned national loyalty. Similar patterns appear with figures whose primary allegiances lie elsewhere. Unrestricted birthright citizenship turns citizenship into a commodity for adversaries—communists, jihadists, cartels—undermining the republic’s security.

photo: People hold a vigil at Fruitvale Station in Oakland, California to show solidarity with demonstrations against ICE raids, on Tuesday, June 10th 2025. [credit, Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP]

Economically and culturally, the toll erodes liberty. Taxpayers fund education, healthcare, and welfare for millions lacking genuine connection. States like California, New York, and Minnesota face strained systems. Chain migration amplifies numbers, depressing wages for working Americans and overwhelming schools. Assimilation falters when incentives reward non-integration. Historic European immigrants joined the melting pot through shared commitment. Today’s policies, by design or neglect, foster parallel societies. As one observer noted, we shift from melting pot to chamber pot. English recedes; cultural cohesion frays. Liberty requires a virtuous citizenry capable of self-government, not a balkanized electorate imported via loopholes.

photo: Protesters shout at authorities after the arrest of a man detained by police during an immigration demonstration, Tuesday, June 10th 2025, in Brookhaven, near Atlanta. [credit, Mike Stewart / AP]

This is not xenophobia but a defense of ordered liberty. Sovereignty resides in “We the People”—a specific political community with the right to define membership. Citizenship is a covenant of allegiance, permanence, and mutual obligation, not an administrative accident of geography. As Senator Eric Schmitt and others emphasized post-ruling, the decision threatens self-government. Allowing foreigners who violate our laws to confer citizenship on offspring effectively lets outsiders override American consent. This contradicts conservative principles of federalism, limited government, and popular sovereignty. It also mocks equality under law: citizens bear burdens (taxes, defense) that “anchor” strategies exploit.

Proponents of the status quo invoke compassion or stare decisis. Yet compassion for the world’s billions cannot supersede duties to existing citizens. Precedent, as Thomas and Alito showed, is shaky when rooted in judicial expansion rather than original meaning. Wong Kim Ark does not compel the current extreme. Lower courts and executives have long recognized distinctions for diplomats and others.

Congress must respond. Kavanaugh noted legislation could establish exceptions for children of unlawful or temporary visitors. Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment empowers Congress to enforce its provisions. The Naturalization Clause (Article I, Section 8) grants broad immigration authority. Senator Rick Scott’s SAFE KIDS Act targets surrogacy and visa loopholes. Codifying Trump’s border policies permanently would help. Republicans should pursue bills clarifying “subject to the jurisdiction” to exclude those not domiciled with full allegiance—consistent with 1866 Act and original understanding. Such legislation must withstand scrutiny through careful drafting, perhaps limiting to prospective application and preserving citizenship for children of lawful permanent residents.

However, given the Court’s constitutional holding, ordinary legislation faces limits. As Schmitt argued, a Constitutional Amendment may be required to restore clarity: affirming birthright citizenship only for children of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents domiciled here, or those otherwise owing sole allegiance. Article V’s process—two-thirds of Congress, three-fourths of states—is arduous but designed for fundamental corrections. States, reflecting popular will (polls show strong majorities oppose automatic citizenship for illegals), would likely ratify. This would not “amend away” rights but restore the Amendment’s original scope, preventing repurposing for unintended ends.

Critics will cry “racism” or “nativism.” This ignores the liberty-minded core: allegiance transcends race. The Amendment itself rejected racial bars for freedmen. Conservatives defend a color-blind republic where citizenship reflects loyalty, not ancestry or birthplace alone. European nations and others restrict birthright citizenship precisely to preserve cohesion. America, as a propositional nation grounded in ideas, requires even stronger emphasis on assimilation and consent.

The ruling’s timing—June 30th 2026—underscores urgency. With Trump’s executive order blocked, executive restraint alone fails. Congress holds the purse, oversight, and amendment powers. Investigations into birth tourism, surrogacy mills, and ACLU-style lawfare should intensify. RICO statutes could target coordinated subversion of sovereignty, though caution against overreach is warranted in a liberty framework. Ultimately, the people must demand action. Informal surveys and public sentiment favor reform by wide margins.

Restoring proper citizenship limits advances several conservative ends: rule of law (ending rewards for illegality), fiscal responsibility (curbing welfare migration), national security (blocking Trojan horses), and cultural preservation (fostering E Pluribus Unum). It reaffirms that America is a sovereign nation of citizens, not a hotel for the globe. Liberty-minded thinkers from the Founding era through the Reconstruction Congress understood that self-government requires boundaries. Unlimited ius soli undermines the very republic that secures natural rights.

Justice Thomas warned the opinion may not “stand the test of time.” History will judge whether this generation musters the resolve of its predecessors. The Civil War generation secured rights for freedmen; ours must secure the republic’s integrity against novel threats unforeseen in 1868—jet travel, global surrogacy, ideological warfare, mass unlawful migration. A Constitutional Amendment or robust legislation would honor the Amendment’s promise without extending it into absurdity.

The path forward demands courage. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate leaders should prioritize this. Bills clarifying jurisdiction, defunding incentives, and pursuing amendment lay groundwork. Presidents can enforce existing laws aggressively. States can assist via compacts or referenda. Above all, citizens must reclaim agency. As the dissenters and originalists remind us, citizenship’s glory lies in its exclusivity and meaning. Devalued, it becomes worthless to all.

America’s experiment in ordered liberty endures only if “We the People” control membership in the political community. The Trump v. Barbara majority erred by constitutionalizing a policy that incentivizes invasion by birth. Congress and the states possess the tools to correct it. Legislation where feasible, Amendment where necessary—these steps will withstand scrutiny because they align with text, history, tradition, and the imperatives of sovereignty. Failure risks a future where American citizenship means little, allegiance less, and the republic itself dissolves into a rootless administrative zone. Patriots across generations fought to prevent such dissolution. This generation must do the same. The hour is late, but not lost. Let Congress act to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity—those with true connection and fidelity to America.

by Justin O Smith