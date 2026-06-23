Justin’s Substack

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Dena's avatar
Dena
8h

Thanks for a very smart, well articulated piece.

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Tony Johnston's avatar
Tony Johnston
10hEdited

Justin, a very well written article, but a bit tough to follow your line of thinking on that. Pro-Israel but anti-USA further establishing a strong military partnership with them??

I think a much more pertinent, impactful, & important article would have focused not on the relationship with the tiny nation of Israel, but on America's totally one-sided relationship with its multiple NATO "allies." A much bigger issue affecting the US is how impactful it would be to stop financially supporting dozens of false anemic Western European allies (and countries like Turkey we have no business being in any treaty with). Most of those countries do nothing but denigrate & criticize us & bring literally NOTHING to the table in terms of military capability or commitment to their own defense or Western values.

Look no further than the vast amount & quality of support we received from nations like Britain, Spain, Germany or France for removing the Iranian nuclear threat from their countries for the immediate future.

The amount of $ we give to propping up our weak NATO allies completely dwarfs the 2-3 billion Israel used to receive.

The vast majority of NATO "allies" only extend their two open hands ea year to willingly receive their annual American welfare hand-outs that allow them to continue to subsidize expensive social programs for the hordes of third world Muslim illegals they are importing by the droves to their own detriment.

I have no problem with the US supporting and integrating militarily (to an extent) with Israel since they actually test & improve almost every piece of military equipment or military technology we share with them, as well

as develop their own which they, in turn, share with us, AND are one of our few true allies willing & capable of defending themselves and helping the USA defend itself. Joining ours' with the world's best intelligence services & cutting edge technology only helps us. Just my $.02. Well written article regardless.

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