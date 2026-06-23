Friendship between nations, like friendship between men, requires honesty. A true friend tells the truth even when it is uncomfortable. The truth today is that America and Israel can remain close allies, steadfast friends, and strategic partners without merging their military establishments, integrating sensitive defense networks, or surrendering elements of their sovereign decision-making to one another. In fact, preserving the long-term health of the alliance may require maintaining clear boundaries between the two nations even while continuing cooperation against common threats.

The debate surrounding Section 224 of the proposed 2027 National Defense Authorization Act highlights precisely this concern. Supporters portray the measure as a logical extension of existing cooperation in missile defense, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems, biotechnology, and advanced weapons development. Critics argue that it would move beyond cooperation and toward something far more significant: the integration of American and Israeli defense-industrial capabilities in ways that could prove difficult, if not impossible, to reverse.

The 2027 NDAA with Section 224 is in the Senate Armed Services Committee's report stage, and it has been advanced to the Senate floor, but has not yet been voted on or passed. And it should not be passed.

From the halls of the Continental Congress to the battlefields of the 20th century, American foreign policy has been guided by a clear-eyed realism: cultivate friends where interests and values align, but never surrender sovereignty or entangle the Republic in perpetual dependencies that could compromise our security. This principle, rooted in Washington’s Farewell Address and echoed by statesmen from Theodore Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, demands that we view alliances through the lens of mutual respect and national self-interest, not ideological fusion or blank checks. Nowhere is this more pertinent today than in our relationship with the State of Israel — a brave, resilient democracy forged in the crucible of history, surrounded by adversaries sworn to its destruction.

With that truth noted, Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign Jewish homeland is not a modern invention but a restoration of an ancient people to their ancestral land, affirmed by biblical covenant, millennia of Jewish continuity, documented history, and the hard-won victories of 1948, 1967, and beyond. Far too many Americans are incredibly ignorant of the history of Israel and the fact that Israel once encompassed all the territory now known as Israel proper, Gaza and the West Bank, and nearly all of modern day Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, but today, Israel is begrudged it’s small territory by nearly all the surrounding Islamic nations and many anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish Americans here at home, who side with Israel’s enemies and call Israel a “terrorist nation” and a nation gone “rogue” simply for aggressively defending itself whenever attacked, as it rightfully should.

Not since the 1930s when one-third of Americans held a negative view of Jews and seventy-five percent of Americans opposed Jewish immigration to America, have we witnessed such an anti-Jewish sentiment coursing across America, as the ignorant and uneducated rail against Jews taking possession of their original homeland, never relinquished, as all manner of absurdities are offered up, such as today’s Jews aren’t “real Jews” and have no real connection to Israel, or any right to claim land there. This propaganda ignores the fact that science, by way of genetic testing, has indeed tied a large percentage of Eastern Europe and Russian Jews to the Ancient Diaspora; but even if it didn’t, it would seem that these ignorant folks totally refuse to acknowledge that converts to Judaism might also have a right to emigrate and live in Israel, in order to escape this very same persecution that Jews faced in 1930s Germany.

photo: Anti-Israel activists protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, on April 7th 2025. [credit, Selcuk Acar/Anadolu]

photo: An anti-Israel sign with the phrase "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" at a protest near Tulane University in New Orleans, in June 2025. The phrase has been criticized as calling for the destruction of Israel. [Credit: Ryan Zamos]

Like many Americans, I too believe that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee wields far too much power in America’s Congress, handing hundreds of thousands of dollars to U.S. lawmakers each year; and these lawmakers should by rights register as “foreign agents of Israel”. But better yet, this practice of accepting financial support from PACs with foreign loyalties should simply be made illegal. And, as the anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish hordes in America scream “the Jews, the Jews, the Jews” and attempt to blame them for every ill under the sun and every single misfortune suffered by America and the world itself, they totally lose sight of the enormous influence that the Council on American Islamic Relations holds in America, a group that is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Terror Financing plot, that has handed many Congressmen massive sums of money in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, such as Mark Kelly [D-AZ] -- $499,700, Mike Rogers [R-AL] -- close to one million dollars, Yassamin Asari [D-AZ] -- over one million dollars, Lisa Murkowski [R-AK] -- well over $200k, Dan Sullivan [R-AK] -- $768,664, Greg Stanton [D-AZ] -- well over $300k, Terri Sewell [D-AL] and many others.

photo: This FBI chart details the Hamas-related groups, which included CAIR, that were created to ultimately support the Palestinian terrorist organization. It also established Nabil Sadoun’s (former CAIR national board of directors member and vice chairman) connections to Hamas. [IPT/FBI FOIA Release]

One should note that both the George W. Bush and Barack Hussein Obama administrations were rife with Muslims all throughout their offices and agencies, with Obama even making it a hard point to purge the FBI of all agents who were giving Muslims in the country a much deserved hard scrutiny during those years, rightfully so, given all the acts of Islamic-inspired terrorism that unfolded between September 11th 2001 and the present.

Americans shouldn’t be allowing any foreign nation to exert such inordinate influence, power or control over America -- I would have written “the United States of America”, except for the fact we just aren’t all that “united” these days. To get right down to brass tacks, fuck this Section 224, fuck the Abraham Accords and the 56 Islamic nations currently within the U.N., and fuck Iran and the Middle East.

Time to let every nation fend for itself and quit letting so many use Uncle Sam like their own personal piggy-bank.

photo: President George W. Bush speaks at an Islamic center, to try to put an end to rising anti-Muslim sentiment, on September 17th 2001. [credit, Mark Wilson]

photo: Bill O'Reilly, Fox News host said the photos, taken in the 1990s, underscore Barack Obama's [aka Barry Soetoro] deep ties to Islam. [Fox News Channel]

With that said, the United Nations partition, the recognition by President Truman, and America’s consistent support reflect not charity but strategic and moral clarity: a democratic outpost in a region dominated by authoritarianism and jihadist Islamic ideology advances Western civilization’s interests. Far from the grotesque caricatures peddled by far-left activists and anti-Semitic voices — portraying Israel as a “rogue” or “terrorist” state — Israel has repeatedly demonstrated restraint, innovation, and a commitment to humane warfare amid existential threats. Its enemies, including Iran’s theocratic regime and Hezbollah’s Iranian-backed terrorists in Lebanon, openly pursue genocide and regional hegemony. Israel’s right to defend itself, including preemptive action against nuclear ambitions or rocket barrages, is absolute and righteous. Americans of conservative conviction stand with this truth, as Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Ronald Reagan did during crises that tested Israel’s survival.

Yet friendship does not require fusion. Section 224 of the House draft for the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), titled the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, proposes deeper integration across critical domains: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber, biotechnology, missile defense, and “network integration” with data fusion. While framed as enhancing oversight and transitioning from aid to partnership — consistent with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated desire to taper U.S. financial support toward self-reliance and joint investment — this risks precisely the entanglement our forebears warned against. No matter how steadfast an ally appears today, history teaches prudence. Israel itself sought early ties with the Soviet Union and has pragmatically explored arms relationships with others, including Communist China. Alliances evolve; American blood, treasure, and technological secrets must remain under exclusive U.S. control.

In May 2026, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ‘60 Minutes’:

“I want to draw down to zero the American financial support, the financial component of the military cooperation we have.”

Many Americans forget that Israel’s earliest years were not characterized by automatic alignment with Washington. During the late 1940s and early 1950s, Israel explored relationships with the Soviet bloc and sought support wherever it could find it. Later, Israeli leaders pursued arms sales and technological cooperation with Communist China, sometimes provoking friction with the United States. These actions were not betrayals. They were examples of a sovereign nation pursuing what it believed to be its interests.

Americans should understand this because we would do precisely the same.

The lesson is not that Israel is untrustworthy. The lesson is that nations behave as nations. They pursue their own interests. Therefore, America must never place critical elements of its national defense, intelligence systems, technological infrastructure, or military decision-making beyond its own independent control.

Shortly after the release of President Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding, that seeks to include the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and prevent Israel from neutralizing Hezbollah -- Iran’s proxy -- when necessary, Israel stated it would not be adhering to any such limits on its own defensive posture or response to Hezbollah, rightfully so. And then, Vice-President Vance castigated Israel, reminding them that they essentially “shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds them”, in a manner that was somewhat unseemly, since Israel is currently doing quite well economically and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has started weaning Israel off of U.S. military funding, to prevent having to answer to whatever U.S. government is in power on any given day.

Gilad Zwick, an Israeli journalist, recently noted:

“Vance knows how to be tough on Israel -- but weak, intimidated, and frightened when it comes to the Iranians.

Vance, who once called Trump ‘Hitler,” now dares to lecture us on morality because we refuse to offer up our necks for the vice president’s fragile ego -- the architect of disgraceful surrender document to the terrorist regime in Tehran.

Instead of squeezing the Iranians for every concession, Vance, the self-proclaimed ‘master dealmaker,’ arrived at the Persian bazaar waving dollar bills and walked away without his pants.

And now Vance expects us to bow before him for his unimaginable achievement: losing negotiations to a country under economic strangulation, after its leadership cadre, military, and a significant portion of its air force and navy had already been crippled. Clausewitz in reverse.”

This in part is what makes the joint venture between the U.S. and Israel to go ahead with the integration of certain aspects of the two militaries a puzzling matter. But it definitely continues to greatly benefit Israel financially, while enhancing the U.S. technological edge worldwide.

Israel’s right to exist and defend itself should not be controversial among honest observers. Since its founding in 1948, Israel has faced repeated invasions, terrorist campaigns, missile attacks, suicide bombings, and open declarations from enemies who have sought its destruction. The Jewish people, having endured centuries of persecution culminating in the Holocaust, established a sovereign homeland where they could determine their own destiny and defend their own lives. That right is no less legitimate than America’s right to independence in 1776.

The attacks of October 7th 2023 only reinforced this reality. No nation on earth would tolerate terrorists crossing its borders, murdering civilians, kidnapping children, and openly celebrating mass slaughter. America would not tolerate it. Britain would not tolerate it. France would not tolerate it. Israel cannot be expected to tolerate it either.

Similarly, Hezbollah remains an Iranian-backed terrorist organization whose arsenal threatens millions of Israeli civilians. Iran continues to finance, arm, and direct proxy forces throughout the Middle East while pursuing ambitions that have destabilized the region for decades. Israel has every right to confront those threats.

To acknowledge these truths, however, does not require Americans to endorse every Israeli policy, nor does it require America to bind its military future to that of any foreign government.

History teaches caution.

A conservative, America First perspective rejects the notion that our military-industrial base should merge with any foreign power’s, even a close friend. The United States already provides substantial security cooperation with Israel, including intelligence sharing, qualitative military edge commitments, and support against common threats. Israel has contributed mightily: battlefield-tested innovations in missile defense (Iron Dome’s lineage), cybersecurity, drones, and counterterrorism have bolstered American capabilities. Joint efforts against Soviet expansionism in the Cold War, Iranian proxies, and radical Islam reflect shared enemies. Figures like David “Mickey” Marcus, who helped train Israel’s forces in its War of Independence, and Moshe Dayan, the iconic defender, embodied the warrior ethos that resonates with American patriots — self-reliant strength, not reliance on distant benefactors. Reagan armed Israel against Soviet-backed threats while prioritizing U.S. strategic autonomy.

Many of the far left’s usual anti-American, anti-Israel radicals have attempted to suggest that under Section 224 of the 2027 NDAA, Israel will actually be receiving more financial aid, if through backdoor channels out from under any real Congressional oversight, while the Pentagon moves ahead with reliance upon Israel for new weapons technology, of course purchasing it with massive expenditures of taxpayer monies.

The current push for co-production, joint ventures, licensing, and embedding Israeli technologies into Pentagon procurement moves beyond traditional aid (the expiring $3.8 billion MOU) into opaque integration. Critics on the left smear this as subsidizing “apartheid” or “genocide,” ignoring Hamas’s October 7th 2023 atrocities, Hezbollah’s aggression, and Iran’s nuclear clock — realities documented by history, not propaganda. But even from a pro-Israel standpoint, deeper fusion invites risks: compromised U.S. data sovereignty, influence over acquisitions by foreign interests, and a blurring of lines that makes disentanglement difficult if policies diverge.

As Rep. Thomas Massie and others have noted, Congress should retain clear oversight through votes on aid or sales, not bury decisions in defense bureaucracy. America’s security cannot rest in foreign hands, however friendly. Netanyahu’s vision of Israel “standing on its own” through domestic arms production and diversified partnerships aligns with self-reliance; the U.S. should encourage this maturation without locking ourselves into perpetual co-dependence.

True alliance thrives on independence.

Israel has thrived economically, developing a high-tech powerhouse that benefits global innovation. Phasing toward partnership — trade, targeted tech exchanges, and intelligence — preserves the moral and strategic capital of American support without eroding sovereignty. Public opinion in the U.S., including among younger Republicans and the America First base, shows fatigue with open-ended foreign entanglements and reflexive aid amid domestic priorities.

Polls reflect this shift, not isolationism, but realism: support Israel’s defense against Iran and Hezbollah, condemn anti-Semitism and terrorism, yet avoid subordinating U.S. policy to that of Israel’s, or any other nation’s, for that matter, no matter how great an ally it may be. Presidents like Reagan provided aid strategically while refusing to let allies dictate American actions. We can sell weapons, share select technology, and coordinate against mutual foes without fusing command structures or procurement.

In the spirit of Mickey Marcus’s volunteerism, Dayan’s resolve, Johnson’s steadfastness in crisis, and Reagan’s moral clarity against totalitarianism, America and Israel should remain steadfast friends and capable allies — cooperating where interests converge, supporting Israel’s unqualified right to self-defense, yet each guarding its sovereignty jealously. No deep military integration. No entanglement in one another’s domestic politics or endless foreign crusades. This measured approach honors history’s lessons, safeguards the Republic, and sustains a relationship built on shared values rather than subsidized fusion. The Jewish State’s survival strengthens the free world; America’s independence ensures we can continue to champion it. That is the conservative, patriotic path forward.

The future of the American-Israeli alliance should be built upon mutual respect, shared interests, technological cooperation where appropriate, intelligence sharing against common enemies, robust trade, and diplomatic partnership. It should not require the erosion of sovereignty for either nation.

America must remain America.

Israel must remain Israel.

Friends need not become one another.

They need only remain faithful to their own principles while standing together when circumstances require it.

The enemies of both nations—Iranian theocrats, terrorist organizations, and those who seek the destruction of democratic societies—benefit when America and Israel are divided. Yet they also benefit when either nation forgets the importance of independence and self-reliance.

The proper path lies between those extremes.

Let Israel defend itself with strength and determination. Let America defend its own sovereignty with equal vigilance. Let both nations cooperate where interests align and respectfully disagree where they do not. Let neither surrender control of its future to the other.

That is not hostility.

That is not abandonment.

That is the mature foundation of a lasting alliance between two proud peoples who value freedom enough to preserve it for themselves.

And in the turbulent decades ahead, that may prove the surest way to keep both nations strong, secure, and free.

by Justin O Smith