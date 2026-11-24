By a fellow who still believes the first duty of the law is to the peaceable

I never sat on a bench in Manhattan, and I never claimed to have. But I have sat long enough in the dusty courthouse of the mind to know a simple truth that no press conference can varnish: the law exists to protect the innocent, not to soothe the guilty, and not to perfume a real-estate scheme with words like “climate” and “dignity.”

On the twentieth of November 2026, I watched Mayor Zohran Mamdani announce, in real time, on Fox News, what the mayor was pleased to call an “extensive and rigorous program” to close Rikers Island by building four new jails between now and 2032, and by finding ways to turn more “people” — read “criminals” — loose before trial. My first impression was the right one. Close Rikers — what could go wrong? A great deal, and the ordinary New Yorker will pay the bill in treasure and in blood.

Let us begin with the record, not the sermon. The mayor released the city’s first comprehensive plan, styled *Close Rikers: Strategic Plan*, and set the end of incarceration on the island for December 31st 2032. That date is not a triumph of planning. It is a confession. Local law, passed by the City Council in 2019 in the de Blasio years, already required the island’s jails to empty by August 31st 2027. Mayor Eric Adams, whatever else one may say of him, was no evangelist for that timetable. Mayor Mamdani now seeks legislation to push the legal close five years later — conveniently past the horizon of his own term, so that the next mayor may inherit the short beds, the long invoices, and the public’s anger. That is not statesmanship. That is packing the trouble in a trunk and leaving it on the next fellow’s porch.

The arithmetic is as pitiless as a dry well. The four borough jails — Brooklyn in 2029, the Bronx and Queens in 2031, Manhattan in 2032 — are designed at about 1,040 beds apiece, or roughly 4,160 in all. Add the therapeutic beds the city touts, some 340 of them, and you still have only about 4,500 places. The jail population today sits near 6,600 souls. The plan therefore does not merely “replace” Rikers. It requires the city to shrink detention to no more than 4,100 by the end of 2032, and to no more than 5,500 even by the first opening in Brooklyn. That is not a construction schedule. That is a release schedule wearing a hard hat.

And who, pray, occupies those beds now? This is no warehouse of lost library books. Reporting in *City Journal* has noted more than 6,500 detained, and more than 3,600 charged with murder, a sex offense, or another violent felony. The original closure dream assumed the daily count could be driven down toward 3,300 — a figure the *New York Times* observed, even in 2019, would have been lower than the city had seen in nearly a century. The population did not obediently fall. It climbed. Yet the new jails were sized for the dream, not for the city. When the Council at last stares at that gap, the temptation of the age will be the same temptation it always is: not to admit the plan was undersized, but to declare that the surplus prisoners were never meant to be held — that they are “people” awaiting “diversion,” and that the streets may have them.

One certainly must wonder about the troubles that will arise from prisoner transfers and paroles or outright releases that should not occur, after the City Council finally realizes the proposed jails will not hold all the prisoners, especially in light of the far left propensity to always favor the criminal and activist judges who have never met the murderer that they did not want to hug, kiss and release upon innocent citizens to wreak more havoc upon society.

How many violent offenders might simply be released in the shuffle of transfers or go missing into the surrounding population?

A decent government would treat that question as a duty, not a smear. Transfers are not a parade of choirboys. They are movements of men already charged with grave crimes, through corridors, vans, intake rooms, and borough streets, under a political mandate to make the numbers fit the architecture. Every hurried parole, every loosened pretrial condition, every judge who has never buried a neighbor and yet speaks as if detention itself were the outrage — these are the leaks in the dam.

The far left has, for a generation, shown a reliable affection for the accused and a coolness toward the shopkeeper, the subway rider, and the child who has to walk home. Activist benches and “reform” statutes have already taught New York what happens when the presumption of innocence is twisted into a presumption of release. The innocent do not get a press conference when the experiment fails. They get a case number. And in far too many cases, they get a hospital room or a plot in the local cemetery.

The mayor will say the new jails will sit closer to courts, to transit, and to the friends and families of the confined, and that this convenience will yield safer outcomes. Family visits are a human good; I do not scoff at a mother who wishes to see her son. But convenience for visitors is not the measure of a jail, and it is a thin reason to plant “jailscrapers,” as the neighbors have already called them, in the boroughs while shrinking the total capacity of the system. The people who live next to those towers did not volunteer to become the overflow valve for a plan that cannot house the present population without emptying it first. Public safety is not a mood. It is the ability of a city to keep a violent man off the corner until a jury has had its say, or to uphold the prescribed sentence of a jury and the punishment earned and much deserved.

Now open the ledger, for the taxpayer is not a decoration in this play. The borough-jail program was estimated near $8.7 billion when it left the dock. City Hall has since spoken of some $13.7 billion — nearly 60 percent above the old figure. The Adams administration put the price nearer $16 billion. The *New York Post* has called the affair a boondoggle, billions over budget and years behind. That money does not fall from a green cloud. It is taken from the same purse that must pay police, prosecutors, courts that actually sit, and the grim ordinary work of keeping trains and streets fit for honest people. The plan dangles $146 million in the next fiscal year for mental-health care, treatment, education, training, and even victim services, and it recites projections of staffing savings once the island is shut.

A man may applaud treatment for the sick and training for those who will work. He may not applaud a theory that the savings will outrun the costs of crime if the city, to make the bed count come out even, turns loose men who should still be locked up. A robbery prevented is a budget item the spreadsheet never shows. A robbery committed is a tax levied on the working poor, on the small merchant, and on the courage of a city.

Rikers, it is true, has been a hard and often shameful place. No conservative with a conscience should pretend otherwise. Filth, violence, and neglect are not “law and order”; they are a failure of order. But the remedy for a badly run jail is to run the jail better, and to fund the staff who must keep it, not to dynamite the capacity of the system and call the rubble reform.

You do not cure a leaky roof by moving the family into the street and selling the lot. You mend the roof. If parts of the island are obsolete, rebuild them. If management is rotten, replace it. What you do not do is bet the safety of eight million people on a hope that district attorneys and state courts — institutions the mayor does not command, as even political reporters have noted — will shrink the rolls on cue.

photo: The Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background June 20th 2014. [credit, Seth Wenig / Associated Press]

Which brings us to the land, and to the scent of corruption that wafted through the air of that news conference. After the talk of new jails and pretrial mercy came the gleam: the island is to be “renewed,” with climate resilience, sustainability, and renewable energy as the banners of reuse, land shifting from the Department of Correction to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, committees and “vision planning” and the long, lucrative work of deciding what a unique parcel in the East River might become for “all New Yorkers.” One can rest assured that all the grifters were seeing dollar signs in Rikers’ real estate, and that the mayor is as foul and corrupt as can be.

I will not pretend a kickback has been proven, because it has not been laid on the table in any document I have seen, but the whole damned layout stinks worse than an Arkansas hog farm. A court of law, even a rough one, does not hang a man on a hunch. But a free citizen is entitled to follow the money with his eyes open. When a government under-builds the jails, overruns the budget by the billions, preaches release as a planning tool, and then talks of climate-forward redevelopment of the very ground it is emptying, a reasonable man may ask who stands to profit from the dirt, the contracts, and the political glory, and whether the ordinary resident is anything but the audience.

If it walks like a duck and bills like a developer’s dream, the people are not fools for listening for the quack. My speculation about a kickback to the mayor remains speculation; the conflict between public safety and land appetite is not speculative at all. It is written into the sequence of the announcement itself.

There is a still meaner feature. By moving the legal close to the last day of 2032, the administration may campaign on the virtue of “finally” shutting Rikers while leaving the crunch — the transfers, the shortfall, the neighborhoods asked to swallow both a jail and the men who will not fit inside it — to a successor. That is a trick as old as politics. The ribbon is cut in one term; the reckoning ripens in another. New Yorkers should not accept a delayed deadline as prudence when the delay is purchased by a promise to reduce detention to the size of the buildings, rather than to size the buildings to the danger.

What, then, would actually benefit the residents and the budget?

Keeping the capacity the city already has, on an island that isolates the violent from the boroughs, while reforming what is cruel and wasteful in the present operation. Hold the accused who are charged with murder, rape, and other violent felonies until the law has finished its work. Do not ask activist theory to do the arithmetic the jail beds cannot do. Spend public money first on enough cells, enough officers, and enough courtrooms, not on a $13 billion-to-$16 billion monument to a population target that has already failed once. If the island can host energy works or other uses on parcels that are truly surplus, let that be argued in the open, after the city has demonstrated it can confine those who must be confined. Developers will always see a skyline in empty land. The widow on the ground floor sees a lock that works.

Judge Roy Bean was accused, in his day, of being a hard man. Perhaps he was. The frontier taught a lesson the salons keep trying to unlearn: mercy for the wolf is not a virtue in the shepherd. New York is not Langtry, but the principle travels. A city that favors the criminal over the citizen, the theory over the body count, and the redevelopment brochure over the jail that already stands, will not become more humane. It will become more frightened, more expensive, and more unjust to the only people who never get a say in the planning committees — the people who did not commit the crime.

Keep Rikers open until you can hold every prisoner who ought to be held, without dumping the remainder on the innocent. Anything less is not reform. It is a bad idea dressed for a photograph, and it benefits no one so surely as those who already have the capital to imagine what the island might be worth when the cells go dark.

Yea. Close Rikers — what could go wrong? The answer is: the peace of the city, the solvency of its budget, and the safety of New Yorkers who never asked to be the experiment. The law, if it still means anything west of the Pecos or east of the Hudson, should say no to closing Rikers.

by Justin O Smith