THIS RIGHT HERE IS THE SORT OF BULLSHIT THAT PISSES ME OFF ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP — he facilitated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, advocated mightily for it during his first term and gave it virtually NO OVERSIGHT, which resulted in it being created by Obama holdovers in the State Department.

THE USMCA WAS WORSE THAN NAFTA AND FAR FROM THE “GREATEST DEAL EVAH” AS PROCLAIMED BY TRUMP DURING HIS FIRST TERM.

Trump really is not “a stable genius”, not by a fucking longshot in my humble opinion.

In comments to reporters on June 10th 2026, he stated that “I’m not looking to renew it [the USMCA],” and explained that “the primary reason I made the deal is that NAFTA was the worst trade deal I’ve ever seen.”

A week later, speaking to reporters in France, Trump said that he is “not a big fan” of the USMCA, and only “liked it because it got us out of NAFTA.” He continued, “I would rather not have the agreement, but I may sign it…. We do better as a country if we don’t have ​an agreement.” — THIS after being its BIGGEST Cheerleader during his first term.

Goddammit All!!!

Trump’s comments mirror those from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who on December 4th 2025 said that exiting the agreement is “always a scenario.”

The U.S. should not under any set of circumstances renew this sovereignty-killing, illegal immigration facilitating bill. Let it die on the vine, the disgusting anti-American treaty that it is, no matter that some Republican senators are actually trying to keep it alive — fucking unbelievable and ignorant beyond all comprehension.

On the sixth anniversary of the entry into force of this Agreement [July 1, 2026], the [USMCA] Commission shall meet to conduct a ‘joint review’ of the operation of this Agreement.” Section 3 elaborates, “As part of the Commission’s joint review, each Party shall confirm, in writing, through its head of government, if it wishes to extend the term of this Agreement for another 16-year period.” If any one of the three countries declines to extend the agreement, a series of annual reviews will commence, lasting either until all three countries agree to renew the agreement or until it expires in 2036.

CALL YOUR SENATORS TOMORROW AND TELL THEM TO VOTE “HELL NO” WHEN THE USMCA COMES BEFORE THEM FOR A RENEWAL VOTE ON JULY 1st!!!!!

The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2020, is first major step toward a full-blown North American Union. Contrary to the narrative that the agreement is an improvement over NAFTA, it actually deepened regional integration toward a supranational structure resembling the European Union.

This is the point where America and Her leaders must stand unified and tell the communist nations of Mexico and Canada, that we’ll still trade with them but there’s no way in hell we remain in this terribly flawed, horrendous “deal” with them. Leave the USMCA and tell these two nations they may politely go fuck themselves in regards to any further “reviews” that place American sovereignty in eminent and existential danger — reviews that benefit no American and ultimately serve to destroy America Herself as a nation, by finally creating the North American regional body so long sought after by the globalist communists of the world, worse than what we see in the European Union of today.

Ultimately, the United States must terminate — not renegotiate — the USMCA. Urge your U.S. representative and senators to vote on, enact and implement legislation completely withdrawing the United States from this dangerous agreement.

In December of 2019, I addressed this deal in an article at The Federal Observer. Here it is, in part, for those of you who wish to understand just how terrible a deal this is.

It started off with:

“Is it any damned wonder America is experiencing such dire and dangerous times, when Her people are saddled with men and women of such astounding ignorance, or a lack of love for this great land of ours???

Well … By Golly … the more things change, the more they stay the same, and just like FDR’s administration was chock full of communists and traitors to America, so too does it appear that the Trump administration has more than its share of traitors, or ignorant misguided jack-asses who wouldn’t understand the Constitution if they had stared at it from age five to the present day. I have been beyond apoplectic over this development for days now. ……. “

“….. President Donald J. Trump, “the Great Negotiator“, is touting the worse “trade agreement” in U.S. history, after he and Democrats reached an agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on December 10th 2019, and if this globalist mess is the best he can do, something is dreadfully wrong within his administration. This agreement is the antithesis of America First and merges the worse parts of NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership that was rejected in 2017, and President Trump has either inadvertently taken his eye off the process, as the globalist wolves entered the hen-house, or he is a willing and complicit actor in a process that destroys U.S. sovereignty.

In a morning tweet, on December 10th, President Trump hailed the prospect of completing one more campaign promise: “America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good.”

Robert Lighthizer, the chief trade official leading negotiations for the U.S., stated: “We have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come. This will be the model for American trade deals going forward.” …..”

“….. Americans have continuously been told that this renegotiated deal is all about trade and improving life for all North Americans and Mexicans, but it is more than clear that it is really about control. This “deal” is about the total control of all things and all people that fall under its jurisdiction.

A page by page comparison of the 2,325 page USMCA and the TPP reveals an extensive overlap. Nearly all the exact same problems inherent in the TPP also are found in the USMCA, in the manifest erosion of national sovereignty, the unrestricted movement of foreign nationals and the defacto facilitation of illegal immigration, collective bargaining for workers and measures to combat climate change.

According to this study – How much of the Transpacific Partnership is in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement? [June 26th 2019] – conducted by researchers from the University at Ottawa, fifty-seven percent of the text of the USMCA ia copied from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a treaty repeatedly described as a “horrible deal” by President Trump. Twenty-nine out of thirty chapters have equivalents in the USMCA and seventy-two percent of the matched USMCA chapters are found in both agreements. Many of the chapter titles are identical and so too are the various articles and clauses they each contain. And upon deep analysis, the textual similarity between the USMCA and the TPP reveal that have a great deal in common; they are of the same generation of treaties, and they do not mark a fundamental rupture in U.S. practices, despite President Trump’s rhetoric.

Within days of the release of the first text of the USMCA, Richard Haass, a globalist proponent of the New World Order and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, praised the USMCA due to its alignment with the TPP. According to Haass, “USMCA is NAFTA plus TPP plus a few tweaks”.

Take an in depth look at the agreement, and one will discover Chapter 30 establishes a new governing bureaucracy under a Free Trade Commission of unelected and unaccountable men and women overseeing various lower regional committees. Just as initially set forth in the TPP Commission, the Free Trade Commission can make changes to the USMCA without the consent of Congress, and this fact, in and of itself, completely undermines Article I Section 8 of the Constitution and Congressional authority and power to regulate trade with foreign nations.

The United States already has enough problems with an illegal alien invasion of between 22 to 40 million illegals without compounding it by relinquishing any sovereignty and decision making in this regard to an unelected Commission of the USMCA, which very well could be the consequence, if this treaty is ratified by the Senate, after the House passes it. Illegal immigration is certain to be further facilitated by Article 23.8 (Chapter 23) on Migrant Workers and a requirement to “ensure that migrant workers are protected under its [each respective nation’s] labor laws, whether they are nationals or non-nationals” [read “illegal aliens” and “foreign nationals”]. This would serve to circumvent any determinations by our Congress and federal judiciary regarding the arrival of caravans of illegal aliens from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, as well as a final determination on DACA. And making it plain in language identical to language in the TPP, Article 15.5 of the USMCA states: “No party shall adopt or maintain … a measure that … imposes a limitation on … the total number of natural persons that may be employed in a particular financial service sector or that a financial institution or cross-border service supplier may employ … in the form of numerical quotas or the requirement of an economic needs test.” This opens the door for any number of people to be brought across the border for any reason deemed necessary by one or more Parties involved, flooding America with radical Central American socialists.

Staying true to other globalist anti-American schemes, the USMCA also forces signatories to submit to international concerns, such as the International Labor Organization, the World Trade Organization and United Nations mandates like the Law of the Sea, that the United States refused to ratify in 1982, along with “sustainable development” — mentioned no less than nine times in the chapter on the environment — and International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives directives and edicts, that many of the U.S. states have fought to eradicate over the past decade, after experiencing years of their oppressive nature.

Although the original NAFTA agreement did not contain any directive on the environment in 1994, the USMCA contains a thirty pages in Chapter 24 dedicated to the environment, that mentions “sustainable development” nine times. Page two of this chapter states: “The Parties recognize that a healthy environment is an integral element of sustainable development and recognize the contribution that trade makes to sustainable development.” Other similar points address “sustainable fisheries” and the “sustainable use of biodiversity”, both of which are aligned with and straight from the United Nation’s Agenda 2030; and, it also contains the North American Agreement on Environmental Cooperation among the Governments of the United States, Canada and the United Mexican States, that has a subsidiary called the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, quite like a supra-EPA for all of North America.

The purpose of the USMCA’s environment chapter, according to Article 24.2, is as follows: ” … to promote mutually supportive trade and environmental policies and practices; promote high levels of environmental protection and effective enforcement of environmental laws; and enhance the capacities of the Parties to address trade-related environmental issues, including through cooperation, in furtherance of sustainable development.”

So, the USMCA is essentially calling for the regulation and control over all the waters, lands and organisms across three countries, in much the same way President Obama sought to exert complete control over America through the Water Rules for the United States EPA regulation. The USMCA would strip the United States of control in these areas, through its control over three countries and multi-layers of government overseen and directed by regional government entities. This would effectively put all American lives — where they live, how they live and what jobs they may perform in any given region — in the hands of unelected bureaucrats, with little to no real oversight whatsoever.

As far back as the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan was intelligent enough and prescient to recognize the Law of the Sea Treaty as a thinly veiled attempt to force a lurch towards world government and the New World Order later described in glowing terms by President George H.W. Bush, a globalist “Republican”, and so Reagan refused to sign it, after Jeane Kirkpatrick, U.S. Ambassador to the UN from 1981 to 1985, testified before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, in fierce opposition to its ratification. And although Pres. Bush Jr urged its ratification in 2007 and it was once again supported in 2012 by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as of 2019, the U.S. Senate has still refused to ratify the UN convention.

However, in the USMCA’s Chapter 24, Article 24.18, “Sustainable Fisheries Management“, the United States, Canada and Mexico are required to adhere to the Law of the Sea Treaty in regards to managing their fishing industries. In other words, the United States will essentially surrender its sovereignty over all its waterways and miles of coastal oceans to the jurisdiction of UN international law, which would be a national security nightmare on too many levels possible to entertain here, all in the name of protecting fish and marine life.

All of this opens a path towards a North American Union, as the USMCA seeks to merge the economies of these three countries into one. Think of it as similar to the authoritarian European Union on steroids, dashing madly along and trampling on each and every inalienable right and each item in our U.S. Bill of Rights along the way.

Is it any wonder that the anti-American Travelers, the Communists and the New World Order globalists are so ecstatic over the creation of this USMCA “New Deal”, the old made new?

According to the Huffington Post, “At least half of the men and women standing behind Trump during his Rose Garden ceremony praising the new deal were the same career service staff who negotiated nearly identical provisions in TPP, which Trump had railed against.” Trevor Kincaid, one of the group and the lead negotiator for TPP, observed, “It’s really the same with a new name.”

Doesn’t most of America remember just how bad TPP was proven to be? Don’t all of You recall how hard freedom loving Americans fought to defeat TPP?

All America must flood the White House and Congress with calls and letters demanding this treaty be completely eradicated and thrown in the trash where it belongs. Remind Trump how he felt about the TPP when he rejected it by executive order in 2017, and explain to him how disastrous the USMCA will be in practice. If he and representatives and senators look at this honestly with America’s best interests at heart, they will all take immediate action to terminate this ill-founded evil machination, designed by men who would destroy America.”

"The Worst Agreement Ever Negotiated" ~ It's Called TREASON! - The Federal Observer

https://federalobserver.com/2019/12/16/the-worst-agreement-ever-negotiated-its-called-treason/

by Justin O Smith