Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Chuck
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I have supported Trump since 2016, strongly. Not any more. Yes, he is better than the rat bastard Communists but we deserve an honest man with real vision. I am sick of his ego, his vulgarity, and his sleazy deals - he is surrounded by sycophants getting rich off of him. I never thought I would say this, but I am.

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