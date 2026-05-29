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Justin’s Substack

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
12h

I'm flabbergasted, I always called them Criminals In Action but never imagined the extent. Will anything ever be done about it?? Thank you for the article.

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Nancy M's avatar
Nancy M
12h

Incredible article.

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