Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
Oct 2

"The sun was beginning to settle behind the western ridge, when I pulled an old wooden chair out onto the back porch, set my coffee beside me, and leaned back far enough that the chair gave a little groan beneath my weight. I took that as a good sign. A chair that has known you for twenty years and still complains when you sit down is a chair with character, and I have always trusted character more than furniture advertised as 'ergonomically engineered.'"

Reminds me of my old rocker-recliner that I do my writing in. I bought it in 2002, one marriage, two states, and seven moves ago. Kim often drops hints about me buying a new one, but I have this one broke in just right. So what if it squeaks or creaks and has a few holes in the covering - if it's quiet either I'm sleeping in it or the dog is, even though she's not supposed to.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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paul
Oct 2

So Ralph, in his pajamas got hungry and ate a chicken wing his wife intended for her lunch tomorrow. A wing, ain't much there to eat.

Lots here to take apart.

Ya'll already brushed your teeth and gone to bed and had to get up for a snack?

The hell?

And wife is like a whatever shaming you for eating part of her lunch?

Aw. come on. This isn't a marriage.

Hey, maybe cook more for supper, not what Weight Watchers says.

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