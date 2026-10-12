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Jeff Skalla's avatar
Jeff Skalla
Oct 12

Ms. Cunningham show us how you just do not get kicked by those who are in front of you only by those behind you, period.

They do not like her because she is blonde good looking and white plus the fans like her.

Ms. Cunningham has also shown us that the WNBA is such a huge disappointment. Surprised they don’t give every player at the end of the year a trophy? They should try this might make some of those crybabies shut up?

She is awesome and I wish her continued success.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Frank Slavich's avatar
Frank Slavich
Oct 12

Exactly right! Wonderful woman, basketball player, teammate and cultural icon! Can’t help but love her from afar. Prayers for her health and safety and continued success! And for the ones coming up behind her model! USA USA USA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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