The siren song of national divorce echoes with increasing frequency across frustrated conservative circles. Faced with seemingly unbridgeable chasms between red states and blue enclaves, between the heirs of Jefferson and Adams and the disciples of Marx and Mao and Mohammed, many throw up their hands and declare: let them have their progressive fiefdoms, and we shall keep ours. Let the nation peacefully balkanize along ideological lines, redrawing the map into liberty-minded and tyranny-minded territories. This notion, born of exhaustion and righteous anger, is as tempting as it is catastrophic. It is defeatist folly that would betray the American Founding, fracture the economic and cultural sinews binding this republic, and hand victory to the very radicals whose ideology of envy and control has already done so much damage.

The commies — and their fellow travelers — and the islamofascists are not neatly confined to blue coasts. They infest governments, institutions, and cities in every state. Nashville and Memphis in Tennessee, Fairfax in Virginia and many others stand as glaring exhibits: conservative strongholds hollowed out by Democrat-controlled urban machines. Attempt a national split, and conservatives fleeing to red havens would leave behind subversive elements eager to transform even the heartland into replicas of failed progressive experiments. The map would not yield clean borders but a patchwork of contested zones, endless litigation, and internal sabotage. Balkanization is not a clean divorce; it is a messy, acrimonious separation guaranteed to leave both sides poorer, weaker, and perpetually at odds.

America was forged as one people, E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one. The Founders did not envision a loose confederation of ideologically pure enclaves but a constitutional republic of sovereign states united under enduring principles: natural rights, limited government, rule of law, and individual liberty. Jefferson warned of tyranny’s encroachments; Adams stressed virtue and vigilance. They fought a revolution not to fragment but to establish a “more perfect Union.” To casually abandon that Union today is to surrender the inheritance of Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and Normandy. It tells generations who sacrificed for this experiment that their blood bought only a temporary lease, revocable when the culture wars grew too heated.

photo: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, State Attorney General Latitia James, actor Robert De Niro, and the Rev. Al Shapton, were among the thousands who took part in the No Kings protest in Manhattan March 28th 2026. The Manhattan protest, along with several others throughout New York City, was part of the nationwide day of protest. [credit, Seth Harrison/The Journal News]

The practical barriers render the idea absurd. Consider resources and economic reality. New York City, the financial capital, San Francisco’s tech corridors, and California’s ports and agriculture would likely fall to the statist side in any ideological sorting. Handing the engines of American prosperity — Wall Street, Silicon Valley, major trade hubs — to collectivists who despise private property and incentivize capital flight is economic suicide. Conservatives might control much of the energy-producing heartland and agricultural breadbasket, yet without integrated markets, supply chains collapse. Currency disputes, trade barriers, interstate commerce severed, and competing regulatory regimes would plunge both fragments into stagnation.

Who controls the dollar? The military? The nuclear arsenal? The Mississippi River? These questions admit no peaceful answer. History’s partitions — India-Pakistan, post-Yugoslavia Balkans, Korea — teach bloody lessons of refugee crises, ethnic cleansing analogs, and lingering revanchism. America’s deep intermingling of families, businesses, and infrastructure would amplify the chaos a thousandfold.

photo: The End of Yugoslavia by Ron Haviv

Even supposing a miraculous, bloodless redraw, the ideological incompatibility ensures future conflict. Liberty-minded Americans, rooted in live-and-let-live traditions, ask only to be left alone to pursue happiness, raise families, worship, and build wealth. Marxist-Maoist progressivism and Islam, by contrast, are expansionist by doctrines. They view private success as exploitation, tradition as oppression, and borders — state or national — as artificial barriers to “equity.”

Enclaves would not satisfy; envy compels encroachment. Cities under radical control already export crime, homelessness, and policy failures through migration and federal pressure. Give them sovereign territory, and demands for reparations, resource seizures, or “humanitarian” interventions would follow swiftly. One cannot quarantine a contagion that rejects the very concept of quarantine. The ideologies’ internal logic — class struggle, permanent revolution — demands total victory, not coexistence.

We could give the commies and Muslims their own little fiefdoms across the nation, and it wouldn’t be long before they’d want to encroach upon and invade their neighboring new “countries” to take whatever they could by way of stealthy theft raids or force of arms.

Federalism offers a far superior framework. The Constitution wisely reserves vast powers to states, allowing laboratories of democracy. Texas, Florida, and Tennessee can pursue low taxes, school choice, energy independence, and border security. Progressive states can test their green new deals and defund-the-police experiments to instructive failure. Americans vote with their feet: domestic migration data consistently shows net flows from high-tax, high-regulation blue states to opportunity-rich red ones. This internal sorting achieves much of balkanization’s appeal without tearing the republic asunder. Strengthen federalism through originalist courts, devolution of power, and resistance to Washington’s overreach. Nullification where appropriate, interposition against unconstitutional edicts, and relentless electoral pressure restore balance without surrender.

One friend offered up a hypothetical situation wherein a communist government has taken over in America, as he asked me if I wouldn’t fight alongside a group of men intent on seceding from America, to set up a base of states joined together and essentially starting a new civil war to restore American freedom. If him or anyone else can fight to secede from the nation, it’s not much of one more step further to go all in and wage total civil war; that same energy can be used to fight to keep all 50 states under the American flag and the principles of freedom and liberty, by eradicating the radical tyrannical ideologies and the problem within all fifty states, if and when it comes to this point -- which I believe it will, sooner rather than later.

The deeper harm of embracing balkanization lies in its spiritual defeatism. It concedes that the American idea has failed and America’s enemies have won. And some days it is damned hard to ignore the successes and the in-your-face anti-Americanism taking hold in certain parts of America by way of our enemy-from-within who takes many forms these days.

photo: After “students” took down the American flag and ran the “palestinian” flag up the pole, these fine young students at Chapel Hill University took it down and put the American flag back in its rightful place, in April of 2024. [credit, Parker Ali/The Daily Tar Heel]

I submit that many Americans are not actually witnessing any true “balkanization of America”, but rather an actually a revolution against the founding and the overthrow of the republic, under the dubious catchphrase posited by Obama, that he called “the fundamental transformation of America”. And this is an event good and decent freedom-loving Americans must never permit, under any set of circumstances, even if we must pick up arms and fight.

Some would say that such a civil war would prove the ideas of America have failed. No one’s ideas are invincible when placed under a constant barrage of anti-American communist and Muslim propaganda day after day, 24/7, but too many on the side of freedom and individual liberty, the Bill of Rights, Inalienable God-Given Rights and national sovereignty have essentially abandoned the cultural battlefield, or simply fought in a half-assed, half-hearted manner that did little to no good in defense of freedom and America on the whole.

Today’s radicals dominate cultural institutions — academia, media, entertainment — not because their ideas are invincible, but because too many on the right have not fought back fiercely enough to preserve freedom and liberty for themselves and their families and future generations. Balkanization would ratify that abandonment. It signals to the world that the last best hope of Earth could not withstand internal subversion.

photo: Pro-palestinian protestors protest on the campus of New York University on May 3rd 2024. [credit, Seth Harrison / Westchester County Journal News] Pro

Make America inhospitable to radical anti-Americanism through the full arsenal of lawful, patriotic means. Secure the border to stem demographic transformation and imported ideologies. Reform education to restore civics, Western heritage, and critical thinking over grievance indoctrination. Champion free-speech absolutism to expose Marxist contradictions in open debate — ideas like those of Thomas Sowell, Milton Friedman, and Friedrich Hayek dismantle collectivism when aired without censorship. Enforce equal application of laws: prosecute rioters to the fullest extent of the law, defund sanctuary cities that flout federal authority, and claw back bureaucratic power through Schedule F reforms and congressional oversight. Economic liberty — deregulation, tax simplification, energy dominance — lifts all boats and starves envy-based politics. Cultural renewal through family, faith, community, and honest history counters the narrative of perpetual victimhood.

But be prepared for war, because these radicals already understand that more freedom works. They don’t care; their primary concern is taking and holding power and every single resource in the nation. Everything else is a distraction, which is why they remain so intransigent in their daily and weekly demands to those governing as liberty-minded conservatives.

To the weary conservative tempted by maps of a divided America: remember the cost. Every inch of soil, from Maine’s rocky coast to California’s golden fields, was bought with the vision of one nation. Relinquishing territory to those who despise the Founding cedes moral high ground and practical strength. It fragments the military that deters foreign adversaries, the economy that funds innovation, and the people whose shared heritage — however strained — still binds more than it divides. Radicals thrive on weakness and fracture. A unified front rooted in liberty starves them.

This is no call for naive harmony. Deep differences exist on abortion, guns, speech, immigration, and the role of government. Contest them fiercely at ballot box, in courts, and in culture. But do not mistake exhaustion for wisdom. The American republic is not a condominium to be subdivided at the first sign of irreconcilable roommates. It is a covenant, a shining city, an exceptional experiment worth every effort to preserve whole.

The path forward should be renewal, not retreat. Federalism maximized, Constitution restored, culture reclaimed. In that fight, America remains the last, best hope — not parceled into jealous fragments, but whole, free, and fiercely proud.

However, and with that said, push comes to shove, rather than acquiesce to a totalitarian ideology and allow it to subvert and destroy the nation in such a manner as we already see too many Democrat commies and Muslims doing in various states -- see Dearborn, Michigan and Islamadora, Florida and other such cities -- I would much prefer to take a page from General Pinochet of Chile and simply make this country uncomfortable as possible for communists, Muslims and anyone else seeking to press their authoritarian / totalitarian ideology upon the rest of us, in order to eventually force them to leave the country for other totalitarian countries more to their liking or “disappear” them and kill them where they stand.

photo: Protesters confront California National Guard soldiers and police outside of a federal building as protests continued in Los Angeles on June 9th 2025. [credit, Mario Tama]

Many politicians, government officials, and pundits, as well as some few leaders of society, will try to tell us that “violence is never the answer”. They suggest that conservatives must embody the old school spirit, not through lawless violence, but through unyielding fidelity to principles that defeated tyranny in years past. I can only note that our Founders used violence to defeat just the sort of tyranny they mention, and in my way of thinking, taking up rifles in modern day America in a righteous defense of our traditions, institutions and culture is not “lawless violence” but violence focused upon a re-establishment of those virtues and principles and actual equality of law that Thomas Jefferson and John Adams deemed essential for a free people.

The opposition will say we are no better than the communists using violence to subjugate us, but we are, in that we fight against tyrannical forces to remain free and their fight is focused upon forcing those mechanisms of tyranny upon us that we have hated for years. There can be no real comparison.

And as we see today, far too many Democrat Commies and Muslim clerics in the country — even radical Congressmen — denounce their radical brethren’s violent acts, while simultaneously winking and smiling behind our backs and sending those same violent anti-Americans wads of cash, as activist commie judges let them walk free from jail without demanding any bail.

America’s radicals peddle division, because we are divided; but they have fought to make those divides ever deeper and wider for decades now. They peddle division, because unity under liberty exposes their failures. Reject their premise. Stand for the indivisible republic, under a Constitution restored, not this current bastardized version.

I would fight for America -- in total -- not for a new nation within a nation -- in a movement to drive the communists and Muslims from control and purge every damned last one of them from the country and restore the entirety of the continental U.S. under renewed principles of freedom and liberty.

Not one damned inch of U.S. soil should be relinquished to such an asinine idea as this notion of a voluntary balkanization of America. Let the goddamned commie and Muslim rat bastards leave America or be buried here sooner than they planned, in my humble estimation of the matter.

It’s still a free country -- sort of -- at least for now.

All Y’All are free to advocate for any vision for America that You see in Your own mind’s eye and hearts. Go ahead and promote the surrender and defeatism found in the philosophy that sees the Balkanization of America as something that some would not see as a problem or harmful to all America, if that is what You truly wish for America.

As for me, I’m “Old School. I’ll just shoot and kill commies, Muslims, Antifa, BLM, LaRaza and all other radical anti-American rat bastards where they stand — or drop them from helicopters — before I’ll give up one inch of land to them, for any purpose or reason that goes against the Founding Principles of America.

No, we either turn the greatest majority of the American people around and back to the Founding Principles — and maybe even hopefully The Good Book — or we prepare for one of the most difficult civil wars in world history, where the battle lines won’t run across readily visible boundaries like the old Mason-Dixon line did, but across cities and towns’ city limits, county lines and neighborhood to neighborhood, community by community.

And it will be a much harder war, since no one other than law enforcement and U.S, military will be wearing uniforms, bringing to mind the other dynamic that will see these two groups splitting along ideological lines too.

Any way one wants to look at it, separation, secession and balkanization is not the answer. And honestly, civil war is only the answer, if we have any good and decent American patriots to be found in the younger generation willing to fight for their freedom and liberty. Otherwise, we can all sit back and watch the young radicals simply take over the nation by way of the ballot box, as America withers and dies on the vine with nary a peep and only a whimper.

Time will tell if this next generation has any real steel in their minds and hearts. I pray to God they do.

by Justin O Smith