Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Larry Powell's avatar
Larry Powell
7d

Well and truly said sir!

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Hannahtopbanana's avatar
Hannahtopbanana
6d

Civil war will come to you guys as sure as it has to france. You will need them to defend yourselves. Europe is fucked

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