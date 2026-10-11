All liberty-minded, law abiding, good and decent men and women from all walks of life, which means we’re not speaking of Democrat Party communists here, have been anxious to see those vile traitors who have done so much damage to America’s republic from 2008 to the present brought to a hard accounting and some hard justice. But no one should get too excited just yet over the prospects of what may be forthcoming from former CIA Director John Brennan’s subpoenaed testimony before a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida on October 15th 2026, because he is a cunning, vile, despicable, detestable known liar, who will continue to lie, unless the prosecution can box him in with any new evidence that they may hold against him and leverage him to turn on his co-conspirators in a massive ongoing conspiracy to break the foundation of our republic to bring it all down and usher in an authoritarian communist state.

Many Americans are still wondering how such a well-engineered republic, with all its time-tested traditions and checks and balances, could be turned into a blazing forest fire of political misdeeds and treason by the Obama administration and the traitors within, and as the nation moves into the fall of 2026, most of us have already come to terms with the prospect that they will never face real justice, at least not through the system -- maybe not ever.

The shadows lengthen across the American republic in ways that would have been unimaginable to the Founders, who understood treason as the ultimate betrayal of the compact that binds free men to one another and to the Constitution they swore to preserve. What began as an ideological project under the banner of “fundamental transformation” has metastasized into a sustained campaign of asymmetrical warfare against the mechanisms of limited government, the rule of law, and the cultural inheritance of a nation founded on individual liberty rather than collective control. From 2008 onward, a network of actors centered on Barack Obama, enabled by figures such as John Brennan, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, Samantha Power, Hillary Clinton, and a constellation of intelligence, justice, and bureaucratic operatives, pursued policies and operations that subordinated American sovereignty to foreign ideologies hostile to the nation’s founding principles. These actions, unfolding while the United States remained engaged in conflicts with Middle Eastern adversaries, meet the historical and statutory definitions of adhering to enemies and giving them aid and comfort. They continue today, directed from a permanent power base two miles from the White House, and America will never be whole until the perpetrators face real accountability.

photo: Susan Rice, John Brennan, and Samantha Power [credit, Reuters]

I still dream of a day when they are all hung from tall trees or the rails of the Capitol Building or shot dead and left slumped against the executioner’s wall for the buzzards to feast upon.

Just what do Americans have to do to see treason by Democrat Party communists actually punished when it has been so obviously and blatantly shoved in our faces -- put out a bounty on all the guilty and cross our fingers and hope some patriot or patriots take them down like a rabid dog from 300 yards out with a Remington .308 rifle?

Begin with the ideological confession itself. Obama did not hide the project. “Fundamental transformation of America” was the open declaration that the constitutional settlement of 1787 — capitalist enterprise, separation of powers, federalism, and the sovereignty of the people through their elected representatives — was to be replaced by administrative centralization, identity grievance as governing principle, and the internationalist constraints favored by every Marxist theoretician from Marx to Marcuse to the modern campus commissars. This was never about expanding opportunity within the American system; it was about hollowing out that system from within.

The Democrat Party, once the home of working-class voters who still believed in the flag and the factory floor, has become the primary vehicle for this foreign ideology. Its elected officials gave the nod and the wink to the organized violence of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, ensuring that arsonists, looters, and assailants were released without trial, charges dropped, and political cover provided. Cities burned. Police were targeted. Billions in property were destroyed. The perpetrators operated with the functional immunity that only high-level political protection can supply. That protection flowed directly from an administration and a party apparatus that viewed chaos as useful pressure against the constitutional order. When a political party shields cadres who openly seek the destruction of the capitalist system and the constitutional framework that protects it, that party has crossed from opposition into enmity.

The personal history of the central figure remains deliberately opaque because opacity serves the project. Barack Hussein Obama’s rapid ascent [or should I say Barry Soetoro?] — from Occidental College and on a Fulbright scholarship available only to foreign students to Columbia, Harvard Law, Chicago politics, the Illinois State Senate, the United States Senate, and the presidency in a compressed timeline — lacks the organic markers of ordinary political talent rising through open competition. His mother’s documented associations with organizations bearing intelligence-community fingerprints, his stepfather’s proximity to the 1965 events in Indonesia, and his own early employment at Business International Corporation — identified by the New York Times itself as a CIA front — form a pattern that independent investigators have documented without contradiction from those in a position to refute it. The gaps in the public record are not the ordinary privacy of a private citizen; they are the cultivated silence surrounding a figure elevated for purposes larger than personal ambition.

John Brennan’s parallel rise through the CIA, his fluency in Arabic, his public praise of Islam’s “goodness and beauty,” and the unusually tight bond he formed with Obama once both reached the apex of power complete the picture of a partnership in which the intelligence apparatus and the political front man reinforced one another. This was not the organic rise of a community organizer; it was the installation of a managed asset whose primary loyalty was never to the constitutional republic he swore to preserve.



That partnership bore its most poisonous fruit in the Russia-collusion operation — the greatest political crime in American history. In July 2016, Brennan personally briefed Obama on intelligence indicating that Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to vilify Donald Trump by linking him to Russian interference, precisely to distract from her own email scandal. Brennan’s handwritten notes record the briefing and the presence of senior officials. Five months later, with Trump elected, Brennan’s hand-picked analysts produced the Intelligence Community Assessment that launched years of institutional warfare.

photo: President Donald J. Trump responds to drama focused on the false Steele dossier [credit, Nicholas Kamm / AFP]

Senior CIA officers objected in writing that inclusion of the Steele dossier risked the credibility of the entire product. Brennan overruled them. The dossier, paid for by the Clinton campaign through Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie, failed basic tradecraft standards, yet it was jammed into an official assessment used to justify FISA surveillance, unmasking, and the appointment of a special counsel. The subsequent Mueller investigation consumed two and a half years, thirty million dollars, and the reputations of multiple Trump associates, only to conclude there was no conspiracy.

The process itself was the punishment, and the process was the point. This was not investigation; it was a soft coup executed through the intelligence and justice apparatus of the United States against a duly elected president. When officials of one administration use the secret police powers of the state to nullify the electoral judgment of the people, they have levied a form of war against the constitutional order itself.

Parallel scandals reveal the same pattern of impunity and the same subordination of American interests to personal and ideological ones. Hillary Clinton’s private email server, used for the entirety of her tenure as Secretary of State, transmitted and stored highly classified information, including Special Access Program material, on an unsecured system. She and her aides made false statements under oath about the system’s existence, its security, and the presence of classified material. Thousands of emails were destroyed after they became subject to congressional and judicial scrutiny. The Espionage Act and federal records statutes were treated as optional. Uranium One transferred control of a significant share of American uranium production to Russian state interests while the Clinton Foundation received tens of millions in related contributions. In Libya, the decision to topple Gaddafi — against the advice of those who understood the resulting vacuum — produced a failed state, the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, and the arming of jihadist groups that later turned those weapons against American forces and allies. Each episode involved the subordination of American security interests to personal enrichment, political calculation, or ideological affinity with forces hostile to the West. Each was met with institutional protection rather than accountability. The same Democrat officials who thundered about “Russian interference” had themselves facilitated the transfer of strategic American resources to Moscow and the arming of Islamist militants.

photo: Longtime confidants ….. Democratic presidential hopeful US Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) talks with Huma Abedin as she waits to speak at a rally at California State Los Angeles on February 2nd 2008. [credit, Justin Sullivan]

One should note here that Huma Abedin, Hillary’s top advisor, from 1996 through Hillary’s stint as Secretary of State, was also working for the Muslim World League at the time, whose explicit stated goal is to conquer the West in the name of Islam, sympathizing with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. A Muslim Brotherhood agent from an illustrious Muslim Brotherhood family, Abedin has been privy to an enormous wealth of information concerning strategy plans and operation details in the war on terror, which might explain how the Taliban knew when to expect the approach of Extortion 17, a CH-47D Chinook helicopter, and deliver a rocket that shot it down over Afghanistan’s Tangi Valley, on August 6th 2011, killing all thirty-eight people aboard, including seventeen Navy SEALS from SEAL Team 6 -- the single deadliest day in Naval Special Warfare history; and it might also explain how Islamic terrorists knew in advance of Ambassador Steven’s supposedly secret trip to the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, which resulted in the Consulate being overrun by Islamic terrorists and the murders of Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, on September 11th 2012.

photo: Chris Stevens, U.S. Ambassador to Libya, dead in Benghazi, Libya on September 11th 2012

The institutional machinery that enabled these operations did not dissolve in January 2017. Obama remained in Washington, purchasing an eight-thousand-square-foot mansion in Kalorama two miles from the White House. The garage was converted to office space. Communications capability consistent with continued political direction was installed. No previous modern president has maintained such a permanent operational presence so close to the levers of power. From that base, and through a network of loyalists including Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, and holdovers in the intelligence and justice communities, the project of resistance continued. The first impeachment, the second impeachment, the lawfare campaigns of 2023 and 2024, and the sustained effort to delegitimize the 2016 and subsequent electoral outcomes all bear the fingerprints of the same network.

John Brennan, long insulated by media platforms and speaking fees, was finally served a federal grand jury subpoena in the Southern District of Florida. He is a target of a false-statements investigation arising from his congressional testimony and a subject of a broader conspiracy inquiry into whether Obama-era officials sought to deprive a political opponent of civil rights across a decade. The polite fiction that this is merely about one man’s statements collapses under the weight of the documentary record. The same man who once called Trump’s denials “hogwash” now faces the possibility of explaining himself under oath.



The violence of 2020 was not spontaneous. Antifa and Black Lives Matter operated with organizational sophistication, funding streams, and political cover that transformed local grievances into a national campaign of arson, assault, and intimidation. Democrat officials in major cities ordered police to stand down, released rioters, and framed the destruction as legitimate protest. The Transition Integrity Project, staffed by Democrat operatives and open-society network veterans, war-gamed scenarios in which any Trump victory would be met with street violence and institutional crisis. The same ideological current that once produced the Weather Underground’s explicit plans for re-education and liquidation now animates street cadres who view the Constitution as a colonial relic and the Second Amendment as an obstacle to be overcome. When the electoral process itself is treated as optional — when mail-in balloting expands without corresponding verification, when “red mirage” narratives prepare the ground for rejection of unfavorable results — the republic’s most basic mechanism of consent is placed under deliberate strain. This is not democracy. It is the systematic preparation for the rejection of democracy whenever the people render the wrong verdict.

photo: A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, past a burning building in Minneapolis, on Thursday, May 28th 2020. [credit, Julio Cortez / AP]

photo: Police stand near a Kenosha Department of Corrections building that was set on fire during protests, August 24th 2020 [credit, Morry Gash / AP]



A liberty-minded conservative understands that the ultimate safeguard against such projects is not any particular election outcome but the restoration of equal application of the law. The Constitution’s definition of treason is narrow by design: levying war against the United States or adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. The cumulative record — weaponization of intelligence against a political opponent, protection of organized political violence, subordination of national security to personal enrichment and ideological affinity, and sustained efforts to nullify electoral results — constitutes adherence to an ideology and a network of actors that treat the American constitutional order as the enemy. The Communist Control Act recognized that such adherence need not involve formal membership cards. It involves conduct. The conduct is documented. The Democrat Party has become the primary institutional vehicle for an ideology that is foreign in origin, hostile in intent, and subversive in method. Its leaders have shielded the violent cadres of that ideology, weaponized the state against political opponents, and treated the constitutional system itself as provisional. That is treason in everything but the final formal charge.

Yet documentation without consequence is merely historical interest. America cannot be made whole while the architects of these operations walk free, retain influence, and continue to shape institutions from inside and outside formal office. The rule of law is not a slogan; it is the only durable alternative to the rule of men. When high officials treat classified information as personal property, when they abuse surveillance authorities against domestic political opponents, when they shield violent cadres from prosecution while pursuing political enemies with maximal zeal, they teach the public that law is a weapon rather than a restraint. That lesson corrodes the habits of self-government. Citizens who conclude that the system protects only the connected will eventually cease to respect the system. The result is not progressive reform; it is the slow replacement of republican government by administrative and street power. The capitalist system that lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, the bicameral legislature that forces compromise and deliberation, the federal structure that disperses power — all of these are targeted for replacement by a centralized administrative state answerable only to the ideologues who staff it. That project is ongoing. Its directors remain free. Its methods remain available for the next cycle.



Vengeance must be exacted hard and fast from this point on, if America is to witness anything remotely resembling real justice on this matter any time soon. It demands a full declassification of all files previously redacted and withheld from public scrutiny by both the Obama and Biden regimes, in order to proceed with an uncompromised probe, unlike earlier “investigations” of Donald J. Trump, and the full and proper prosecution of these traitors, as warranted by the evidence. And as the guilty sentences come down, they all must receive sentences that fully reflect the gravity of undermining America’s constitutional order, even if it requires public executions, in order to send a clear message that never again will any amerikkan radical communist or Muslim be so easily able to act against America in so egregious a fashion without paying for those actions with his life.

The alternative is permanent dual standards: one set of rules for the permanent class and its ideological allies, another for everyone else. Dual standards are incompatible with a free society. They produce cynicism, then polarization, then the very civil conflict that both sides claim to fear. The only path back to civic health runs through accountability. Until the network centered on Obama, Brennan, Rice, Jarrett, Clinton, and their institutional enablers faces the same legal scrutiny applied to ordinary citizens, the wound remains open. The republic can absorb policy disagreements, even sharp ones. It cannot indefinitely absorb the conviction that the highest levels of government operated as a law unto themselves against the electoral will of the people.



The present moment, with Brennan under subpoena and the documentary record continuing to expand, offers a narrowing window. The same actors who once believed themselves insulated by media narrative and institutional capture now confront the possibility that the machinery they weaponized can be turned toward truth. Whether that possibility is realized will determine whether the American experiment retains the capacity for self-correction or slides further into the managed decline that “fundamental transformation” always implied.

In the meantime, the Democrat Party communists continue to act as though they’re above the law, as they continue with their subversive and treasonous plots, pushing America a few steps closer to a full-blown, hot and bloody civil war, forcing Her patriots to pick up their rifles and solve the problem the good ol’ fashioned way.

Liberty is not self-executing. It requires men and women willing to enforce the laws already written against those who treat them as inconveniences. Until that enforcement occurs, the treason continues, the bad actors remain free, and the nation remains fractured along the fault line they deliberately created. Real justice, applied soon and without regard to station, is the only solvent capable of closing that fracture. Everything else is delay dressed as prudence, and delay has already cost a decade. The capitalist, bicameral, constitutional republic of the Founders will not survive another generation of unpunished subversion. The choice is no longer theoretical. It is immediate. The traitors must be brought to account, or the republic they sought to transform will cease to exist in any form recognizable to those who still love it.



by Justin O Smith