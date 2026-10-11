Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Elguapo102's avatar
Elguapo102
Oct 11

Right on Justin. This attack on the US of A was begun by Obama who was financed by an Arab who the United States of America. Obama was the first Non-US citizen who is probably a Canadian citizen by birth and thus is a saboteur who is collecting a US president pension etc. This is just the start of the whole attack on the USA.

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Frank Slavich's avatar
Frank Slavich
Oct 11

I despise JB

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