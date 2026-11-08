Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Frank Slavich
11h

Right on bro 👍🏼🇺🇸😎

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Elguapo102
9h

Justin, Again you are on target 🎯 and your eloquence is superior. Many Thanks for this article and thoughts presented in it. This is a dangerous time for democracy and freedom.

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