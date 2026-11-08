The American who still believes himself free is a specimen worthy of study, if only for the depth of his self-delusion. He recites the catechism of liberty with the solemnity of a Sunday-school child, yet submits daily to a machinery of control that would have made the old kings blush for their comparative restraint. He is told he lives in the freest society history has ever known, and he nods in agreement while filling out forms that inventory his income, his speech, his associations, his very movements. The pretense is nearly perfect. The reality is a mock-up, a stage set carefully lit so that the chains remain invisible until the moment they tighten.

Fear is the great enabler of this arrangement. Frank Herbert understood it with clinical precision: fear is the mind-killer, the little-death that brings total obliteration. Once a people have been taught to fear — fear of the neighbor, fear of the stranger, fear of the future, fear of their own unguided judgment — they will surrender anything for the promise of safety.

But I suspect there remains a few fine American patriots, who much like nyself certainly cannot help feeling much as H.L. Mencken must have been feeling, in 1919, when he wrote:

“Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”

The state, which never lacks for men eager to administer that safety, steps forward as savior. It does not need to seize power by force when it can purchase it with the currency of anxiety. The citizen who has been carefully conditioned to breathe slowly, to fence his horizons, to deny the existence of chaos, becomes an eager client of the very power that diminishes him. Civilization, in its later and softer stages, is largely the art of teaching cowardice and calling it order.

Herbert saw the deeper pattern as well. Power does not merely corrupt; it attracts the corruptible. Governments that endure tend always toward aristocratic forms, whether the aristocracy is of blood, of money, or of the permanent bureaucracy. The ruling class, once entrenched, acts increasingly in its own interest. The rhetoric remains democratic, the forms remain republican, but the substance drifts toward the protection of those who live by extracting value rather than creating it.

The politician who spends his days raising funds and his nights calculating how to expand the apparatus that sustains him is not an aberration; he is the predictable product of the system. Some government is necessary — the alternative of warlords is no improvement — but imagined necessity has long since been left behind true freedom and liberty. What remains is a vast, self-perpetuating engine that grows by feeding on the productive and the independent.

The equality fetish compounds the disease. Kurt Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron” is not satire so much as prophecy. In the year 2081 everybody was finally equal — not merely before God and the law, but every which way. The Handicapper General’s agents ensured that no one could take unfair advantage of brains, strength, or beauty. The mental radio that interrupted superior thought every twenty seconds is only a more honest version of the regulatory and cultural apparatus already at work. When a society places equality of outcome ahead of freedom, it ends with neither. Thomas Sowell stated the iron law: the force introduced for good purposes ends in the hands of those who use it for their own.

The most basic question is never what is best, but who shall decide what is best. Once that decision is centralized, the incentives guarantee that the decision-makers will decide in favor of their own power and their own clients, those special interests, lobbyists and donors.

The gift of words is the gift of deception and illusion. Nowhere is this clearer than in the language of modern governance. “Public service” means the expansion of payrolls and pensions. “Equity” means the deliberate handicapping of the competent. “Safety” means the criminalization of conduct that harms no one. Victimless crime is the purest expression of the state’s will to control. When the law manufactures criminals where no victim exists — when it punishes the man who exchanges goods peacefully, or who consumes substances in private, or who speaks truths that discomfort the official narrative — it reveals its true character. It is no longer a guardian of rights but a producer of guilt, a factory of dependence. Every such law enlarges the police power, fattens the bureaucracy, and teaches the citizen that his life is not his own.

The politicians who craft these statutes are not, on the whole, monsters. They are men and women who have discovered that the path to influence and enrichment lies in the steady enlargement of the state. They work hard at the work that matters to them: raising money, securing alliances, protecting the apparatus. The work that might actually benefit the people — securing borders, enforcing contracts, restraining the appetite of government itself — is secondary, often inconvenient, and rarely rewarded. Everything a politician does, in the end, costs someone a portion of his wealth or his liberty. The cost is diffuse, the benefit concentrated. That is the oldest formula of political success.

photo: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an anti-American Democrat and communist who is just fine with the government taking all it can from the American citizen, even everything, in the name of the Marxist-Maoist agenda of the redistribution of wealth and single party control and power in the name of the Democrat Party for the rest of the century. [credit, Me, 2018]

To reverse the drift requires more than indignation. It requires a recovery of the older American understanding that liberty is not a gift of the state but an attribute of the individual under God. The rights that matter most — speech, conscience, property, self-defense, association — are not privileges to be balanced against the latest emergency. They are the preconditions of a free society.

A government that treats them as adjustable is already on the road to aristocracy of the bureaucratic kind. The proper response is not reformist tinkering but a deliberate reduction of scale and scope. Cut the thing by three-quarters. Force the remaining apparatus to justify every intrusion by reference to actual harm rather than hypothetical risk or ideological preference. Require the courts to remember that their first duty is the protection of the individual against the state, not the reverse.

This is not a call to total anarchy. It is a call to proportion. The man who cannot distinguish between the minimal state required for ordered liberty and the maximal state that treats ordered liberty as an inconvenience has already surrendered the essential distinction. Americans have long been warned that when religion and politics travel in the same cart the riders forget the precipice until it is too late. The modern secular religion of equality and safety rides that same cart. Its velocity increases with every new law, every new agency, every new category of protected grievance. The precipice is not theoretical.

Look back, then, as Lot’s wife looked back. The looking is human. The salt is the price of forgetting that men once turned their thinking over to machines — and to the men who controlled the machines — in the hope that this would set them free. It only permitted other men to enslave them more efficiently. The same pattern repeats with every new technology of control, every new ideology of collective redemption. The only reliable defense is the jealous protection of the individual sphere: the refusal to allow the state to define the good life, the refusal to accept that equality of result is more important than equality before the law, the refusal to treat fear as a mandate for further submission.

Americans who still possess the capacity for independent judgment must therefore act as if the liberty they claim is real. They must demand that government shrink until it can again be controlled. They must treat the criminalization of victimless conduct as the moral scandal it is. They must remember that the aristocracy of the permanent class — whether of wealth, of credentials, or of bureaucratic tenure — has no special claim on their obedience. The alternative is the continued mock-up of freedom, in which everything and everyone is measured, managed, and, when necessary, handicapped into compliance.

The mind that refuses fear, that permits the little-death to pass through it and leave only the self remaining, is the beginning of resistance. Without that refusal, the rest is theater. With it, the possibility of genuine freedom — limited government, protected rights, citizens rather than clients — remains open. The choice is still available, though the window narrows with every session of the legislature and every expansion of the administrative state.

The American who values his liberty more than his comfort, his independence more than his subsidies, his soul more than his safety, has work to do. The work is not complicated. It is the steady, unglamorous labor of reducing the power that has grown too large, of restoring the distinctions that have been deliberately blurred, and of remembering that free men do not ask permission to live as free men.

That is the traditional American style: not the soft egalitarianism of the present age, not the managerial benevolence that treats citizens as children, but the hard clarity that recognizes power for what it is and insists that it remain limited.

H.L. Mencken would have laughed at the pretensions of the current governing class and then dissected them without mercy. Thomas Sowell would have asked the empirical questions — who benefits, who pays, what are the incentives — and refused the sentimental answers. Both would have recognized that a people who will not defend their own liberty do not deserve to keep it. The defense begins with the refusal to be afraid, continues with the demand that government return to its proper and narrow bounds, and ends, if it ends well, with a society in which the individual is again the sovereign unit and the state the servant rather than the master.

Anything less is the continuation of the mock-up. And the mock-up, however well-lit, is still a cage.

by Justin O Smith